COLLEGE BASEBALL

U-MARY 13, MINNESOTA-DULUTH 7

Minnesota-Duluth;010;210;210;--;7;10;0

U-Mary;201;370;00x;--;13;16;0

Hayden Brown, Mason Torve (4), Thomas Hanson (5), Mason Thiel (5), Ryan Watterman (5), Connor Nygard (7), Blake Eiden (8) and Michael Gabbard; Jonathan Draheim, Liam Sommer (8) and Krece Papierski. W – Draheim. L – Brown. HR – UMD, Alex Watterman.

Highlights: UMD – Tim Pokornowski 1-fopr-5, R; Sam Tanner 3-for-5, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Tosten Mann 1-for-5, R; A.Watterman 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI; Gabe Richardson 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Oran Hinkle 2-for-4, double, R. U-Mary – Kyle Jameson 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Cal James 1-for-3, double, 3 R; Derek Shoen 2-for-6, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Noah Hull 2-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI; Josh Walker R, RBI; Papierski 2-for-4, R, 3 RBIs; Daniel Martin 2-for-5, double, R, RBI; Brett Thompson 2-for-4, RBI; Arian Jimenez 2-for-5, R.

Records: Minnesota-Duluth 18-28, 11-22 NSIC; U-Mary 23-27, 16-19 NSIC.

BISMARCK STATE 11, LAKE REGION STATE 1, 5 INININGS

Region XIII Tournament

Best of three series

Game 1

Lake Region State;100;00;--;1;3;5

Bismarck State;321;41;--;11;8;1

Riley Craw and Nicholas Smith; Bryce Libke and Brennan Phillips. W – Libke. L – Craw. HR – BSC: Wyatt Tweet, Will Bachman.

Highlights: LRSC – Trent Greek 1-for-3; Eli Cloninger 1-for-2; Marshel Herman 1-for-2; Craw R. BSC – Tucker 1-for-3, 2 R, double; Alexander 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Phillips 1-for-2, R, RBI; Tweet 2-for-3, double, HR, 2 R, 5 RBIs; Bachman 1-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Lewnau 1-for-3; Staahl 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Libke 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 Ks.

BISMARCK STATE 9, LAKE REGION STATE 1, 7 INNNGS

Region XIII Tournament

Best of three series

Game 2

Lake Region State;100;000;0;--;0;6;1

Bismarck State;010;020;6;--;9;7;0

Tyler Donohue, Dake Dejean (6), Trent Greek (7) and Nicholas Smith; Mitch Sand and Brennan Phillips. W – Sand. L – xxx. HR – None.

Highlights: LRSC – Ronald Nelson 1-for-4; Smith 1-for-2, R; Riley Craw 1-for-3, RBI; Trent Greek 1-for-2; Marshel Herman 1-for-2; Kaeden Siwek 1-for-2. BSC – Jordan Tucker 1-for-2, R, RBI; Darion Alexander 1-for-4, RBI; Phillips 1-for-2, R; Wyatt Tweet 1-for-2, 2 R; JJ Ritter R; Will Bachman 1-for-3, R, RBI; Tyler Lewnau 1-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Griffin Staahl 2-for-3, double, 2 R.

Records: Lake Region State 16-33; Bismarck State 29-7.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NSIC TOURNAMENT

May 3-6 at Rochester, Minn.

Wednesday’s games

# Concordia-St. Paul 5, #8 Sioux Falls 4

#7 Minot State 3, #10 Bemidji State 2

#5 St. Cloud State 4, #4 Minnesota State-Mankato 0

#3 Winona State 12, #6 Minnesota State-Moorhead 9

#1 Augustana 8, #9 Concordia-St. Paul 7

#2 Minnesota-Duluth 2, #7 Minot State 0

#10 Bemidji State 9, #4 Minnesota State-Mankato 4

#6 Minnesota State-Moorhead 7, #8 Sioux Falls 6

Thursday’s games

#9 Concordia-St. Paul 11, #10 Bemidji State 3

#6 Minnesota State-Moorhead 3, #7 Minot State 0

#1 Augustana 5, #5 St. Cloud State 4

#2 Minnesota-Duluth 4, #3 Winona State 1

#5 St. Cloud State 11, #6 Minnesota State-Moorhead 3

#9 Concordia-St. Paul 9, #3 Winona State 0

Friday’s games

#2 Minnesota-Duluth 4, #1 Augustana 0

#5 St. Cloud State 7, #9 Concordia-St. Paul 6

Saturday’s games

#1 Augustana 4, #5 St. Cloud State 3, completion of suspended game

#2 Minnesota-Duluth 89, #1 Augustana 0, championship

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

BISMARCK 22-9, WATFORD CITY 1-8

Bismarck 22, Watford City 1, 5 innings

Bismarck;461;56;--;22;22;0

Watford City;100;00;--;1;6;0

Tony Burkey and Cole Jahner; Josh Chavez, Nolan Dahl (2), Rylan Peterson (4), Unknown and Harper Moberg. W -- Burkey. L -- Chavez. HR: None.

Highlights: Bis -- Tanner Groseclose 1-for-1, R; Caden Fisher 1-for-1, 2 R; Jahner 1-for-2, double, 2 R; Peyton Harding 2-for-2, double; Brady Helm 3-for-3, 2 R; Tate Schaner 2-for-3, 2 R; Jake Hettinger 2-for-2, triple, 2 R; Ty Sanders 1-for-1, triple, 2 R; Burkey 5 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks. WC -- Jason Houge 1-for-3, R; Carson Voll 1-for-2; Moberg 2-for-2; Carter Branstrom 1-for-1.

Bismarck 9, Watford City 8

Bismarck;100;020;6;--;9;7;0

Watford City;220;012;1;--;8;12;0

Burkey, Unknown (2), Brady Helm (6) and X; Judd Johnsrud, Voll (4), Paco Baldenegro (7), Chavez (7) and X. W -- Helm. L -- Baldenegro. HR: None.

Highlights: Bis -- Fisher 2-for-2, double, 2 R; Conner Harvision 1-for-1, RBI; Harding 1-for-2; Tate Schaner 1-for-1, R; Matt Stecker 1-for-2, R. WC -- Baldenegro 3-for-5, R; Johnsrud 2-for-3, double, 2 R; Tyesn Kuchenbuch 2-for-4, double, R.

Records: Bismarck 6-12 overall, 3-9 West Region; Watford City 3-18, 0-12.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

WDA INVITAIONAL MEET

At Community Bowl

BOYS

Team scores

1. Century 224.333. 2. Williston 109. 3. Legacy 107. 4. Bismarck 101.333. 5. Mandan 78.333. 6. Minot 53.5. 7. Dickinson 29.

Individual results

100: 1. JD Williams, Will, 11.16. 2. Rivers Martin, Cen, 11.29. 3. Trinity Anderson, Man, 11.43. 4. Camden Backman, Min, 11.62. 5. Malaki Sik, Will, 11.67. 6. Taven Backman, Min, 11.82. 7. Isaac Peterchuk, Man, 11.83. 8. Clark Joseph Escatron, Man, 11.85.

200: 1. Josh Berger, Cen, 23.21. 2. Trinity Anderson, Man, 23.36. 3. Carson Dschaak, Bis, 23.43. 4. Lucas McNichols, Bis, 23.6. 5. Malaki Sik, Will, 23.62. 6. Michael Leier, Bis, 23.74. 7. Chaz Ohlsen, Bis, 23.79. 8. Harrison Stewart, Min, 24.1.

400: 1. Ethan Moe, Will, 50.44. 2. Josh Berger, Cen. 50.45. 3. JD Williams, Will, 5.86. 4. Trinity Anderson, Man, 52.01. 5. Cyan Sorenson, Cen, 52.93. 6. Braxton Just, Bis, 53.43. 7. Chance Bryson, Man, 54.51. 8. Duncan Blauer, Dick, 55.34.

800: 1. Ethan Moe, Will, 1:57.68. 2. Ivan Askim, Will, 2:00.95. 3. Gavyn Graham, Cen, 2:02.09. 4. Breydyn Schlabsz, Cen, 2:04.96. 5. Colton Ruud, Leg, 2:05.15. 6. TJ Brown Otter, Man, 2:08.09. 7. Kade Warren, Leg, 2:08.5. 8. Braxton Wurgler, Leg, 2:09.2

1600: 1. Ivan Askim, Will, 4:34.1. 2. Fynn Frenz, Will, 4:33.07. 3. Thomas Haskins, Will, 4:35.69. 4. Evan Pena, Cen, 4:36.33. 5. Breydyn Schlabsz, Cen, 4:37.31. 6. Peyton Sims, Bis, 4:40.82. 7. Owen Cowan, Will, 4:42.66. 8. Brenna Greff, Bis, 4:44.29.

3200: 1. Fynn Krenz, Will, 9:50.81. 2. Jakson Ensign, Bis, 9:54.39. 3. Thomas Haskins, Will, 9:55.42. 4. Brody Ferderer, Cen, 9:55.95. 5. Connor Ensign, Bis, 9:57.67. 6. Djiby Diallo, Bis, 10:06.02. 7. Gabe Hanson, Bis, 10:07.32. 8. Micah Erickson, Cen, 10:07.32.

110 hurdles: 1. Brooks Turner, Cen, 14.33. 2. Ryan Brynjolfson, Ceb, 14.67. 3. Yusuf Jama, Leg, 15.55. 4. Noah Bares, Cen, 15.61. 5. Kayne Nelson, Cen, 16.05. 6. Cole Skabo, Dick, 16.82. 7. Tristan Haider, Leg, 16.99. 8. Casper Holkup, Man , 18.32.

300 hurdles: 1. Yusuf Jama, Leg, 42.6. 2. Kaden Kraft, Min, 43.45. 3. Kalen Lucas, Leg, 43.94. 4. Terrance Fonder, Leg, 44.32. 5. Cole Skabo, Dick, 44.33. 6. Tristan Pope, Cen, 44.48. 7. Brayden McLean, Min, 45.05. 8. Carson Dschaak, Bis, 45.05.

400 relay: 1. Cen (Michael Twardoski, Ryan Landenberger, Jettler Jacobsen, Rivers Martin), 44.84. 2. Bis, 45.07. 3. Min, 47.04; 4. Dick. 48.25. 5. Man, 4.31.

800 relay: 1. Bis (Chaz Ohlsen, Michael Leier, Lucas McNichols, Preston Lemer), 1:32.51. 2. Cen, 1:32.95. 3. Min, 1:42.07. 4. Man, 1:47.0.

1600 relay: 1. Cen (Rivers Martin, Jaxon Birst, Michael Twardoski, Gavyn Graham), 3:39.09. 2. Dick, 3:48.74. 3. Man, 3:49.65. 4. Will, 3:50.77. 5. Bis, 3:57.97.

3200 relay: 1. Will (Huner Hart, Owen Cowan, Ethan Moe, Logan Ackman), 8:17.97. 2. Bis, 8:28.85. 3. Cen, 8:59.74. 4. Min, 9:17.57. 5. MN, 9:45.58.

High jump: 1. Rustin Medenwald, Man, 5-10. 2. (tie) Mason Marquart, Bis, 5-8; Holden Howard, Man, 5-8; and William Ware, en, 5-8. 5. Kale Schommer, Cen, 5-8; 6. Dax Frank, Leg, 5-6. 7. Cooper Weidner, Leg, 5-6. 8. Lincoln Brooks, Min, 5-6.

Pole vault: 1. Jimmy Shar, Leg, 12-0. 2. Jack Goodall, Dick, 11-0. 3. (tie) Jacob Roth, Min, 10-6 and James Upton, Man, 10-6. 5. Grady Iverson, Cen, 10-6. 6. Jaxon Reinke, Min, 10-0. 7. Gavin Ritter, Cen, 10-0. 8. Derek Schmidt, Man, 9-6.

Long jump: 1. Brooke Turner, Cen, 22-1.5. 2. Ryan Brynjolfson, Cen, 21-9.5. 3. Lucas McNichols, Bis, 20-11.5. 4. Kale Schommer, Cen, 20-9. 5. Colby Albertson, Min, 20-7. 6. Jayce Johnson, Man, 20-3.5. 7. Logan Miller, Leg, 19-10. 8. Wesley Jordan, Leg, 19-1.

Triple jump: 1. Logan Miller, Leg, 41-4. 2. Tristan Haider, Leg, 39-4. 3. Braxton Just, Bis, 39-3.5. 4. Colby Albertson, Min, 39-2.5. 5. Nolan Johnson, Leg, 38-0. 6. Kalen Lucas, Leg, 37-7.5. 7. Kolter Simon, Cen, 37-7. 8. Holden Howard, Man ,36-9.5.

Shot put: 1. Evan Schmit, Cen, 53-7.5. 2. Jacob Burckhard, Cen, 50-5. 3. Landon Leno, Leg, 49-3. 4. Jaxon Walz, Cen, 49-0.5. 5. Joel Edland, Cen, 48-6. 6. Vegas George, Leg, 47-8.5. 7. Jobe Rstedt, Min, 47-8. 8. DJ Jones, Min, 47-7.

Discus: 1. Jaxon Walz, Cen, 151-0. 2. Jacob Burckhard, Cen, 145-3. 3. Kobe Irmen, Min, 144-7. 4. Joel Edland, Cen, 141-2. 5. Kaden Overson, Bis, 138-2. 6. Vegas George, Leg, 137-9. 7. Jerys Burckhard, Cen, 136-2. 8. Boston Bischke, Leg, 134-9.

Javelin: 1. Brett Miller, Leg, 178-0. 2. Preston Lemer, Bis, 169-10. 3. Kyan Barth, Cen, 148-11. 4. Brayden Ruff, Leg, 146-3. 5. Tristan Ulmer, Man, 143-9. 6. Ole Taylor, Cen, 141-6. 7. Kolter Simon, Cen, 138-5. 8. Paxton Ohlhauser, Man, 136-4.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Century 146. 2. Bismarck 132. 3. Minot 107. 4. Williston 105. 5. Mandan 95. 6. Legacy 83. 7. Dickinson 29.

Individual results

100: 1. Maicee Burke, Min, 12.84. 2. Kambree Long, Cen, 13.26. 3. Hannah Herbel, Cen, 13.28. 4. Reese Turner, Cen, 13.3. 5. Kaylea Kealoha, Will, 13.31. 6. Monica Boakye, Min, 13.34. 7. Maliah Frey, Cen, 13.43. 8. Cami Frey, Man, 13.56.

200: 1. Kaylea Kealoha, Will, 27.85. 2. Hannah Herbel, Cen, 28.02. 3. Keira Shannon, Will, 28.24. 4. Hailey Markel, Man, 28.31. 5. Reese Turner, Cen, 28.34. 6. Allie Johnson, Min, 28.48. 7. Stephe Adams, Leg, 28.5. 8. Hannah McEvers, Cen, 28.82.

400: 1. Arabella Privratsky, Dick, 1:03.07. 2. Maicee Burke, Min, 1:03.96. 3. Alexis Quale, Bis, 1:06.28. 4. Jelani Jones, Man, 1:06.33. 5. Carlee Myerchin, Cen, 1:06.66. 6. Ebba Gumaelius. Bis, 1:07.72. 7. Bridgt Weatherly, Leg, 1:08.85. 8. Sofia Watterud, Will, 1:09.5.

800: 1. Izzy Dahl, Bis, 2:23.93. 2. Leah Herbel, Cen, 2:28.01. 3. Aubrey Kleser, Bis, 2:28.62. 4. Haven Fitterer, Cen, 2:29.39. 5. Dru Zander, Will, 2:30.15. 6. Emerson House, Cen, 2:30.85. 7. Bella Walth, Cen, 2:41.09. 8. McKenzie Hildermeyer, Leg, 2:41.94.

1600: 1. Angela Wold, Will, 5:39.99. 2. Brynn Crane, Leg, 5:57.67. 3. Lucy Wisthoff, Bis, 5:58.5. 4. Sundriana Shane, Man, 6:00.34. 5. Trinity Jessen, Min, 6:00.76. 6. Julie Folk, Min, 6:02.25. 7. Abbey TeSoro, Will, 6:02.39. 8. Jillian Lemer, Cen, 6:04.37.

3200: 1. Cambree Moss, Will, 11:42.17. 2. Marenn Larsen, Will, 11:44.69. 3. Neely Reichenberger, Bis, 12:26.71. 4. Sophia Ness, Bis, 12:47.38. 5. Jillian Lemer, Cen, 13:34.38.

100 hurdles: 1. Hailey Markel, Man, 17.02. 2. Haley Conklin, Min, 17.51. 3. Zoie Austin, Cen, 17.73. 4. Tatum Radke, Man, 17.76. 5. Alivia Bohl, Cen, 18.05. 6. Monica Boakye, Min, 18.35. 7. Ashley Mosset, Man, 18.7.

300 hurdles: 1. Hailey Markel, Man, 50.59. 2. Keira Shannon, Will, 52.1. 3. Sadie Stevenson, Dick, 52.65. 4. Tatum Radke, Man, 53.52. 5. Ashey Mosset, Man, 54.12.

400 relay: 1. Min (Nia Robinson-Martinez, Sydney Aberle, Monica Boakye, Haleigh Carr), 52.57. 2. Cen, 52.8. 3. Will, 53.23. 4. Man, 53.73. 5. Dick, 54.29. 6. Bis, 56.37.

800 relay: 1, Will (Kayla Kealoha, Micah Fleck, Elyse Fox, Keira Shannon), 1:74.1. 2. Man, 1:54.49. 3. Min, 1:57.25. 4. Bis, 1:59.92.

1600 relay: 1. Will (Keira Shannon. Lainey Powell, Micah Fleck, Dru Zander), 4:21.99. 2. Bis, 4:25.71. 3. Cen, 4:26.79. 4. Dick, 4:27.1. 5. Man, 4:37.26. 6. Leg, 4:40.54.

3200 relay: 1. Cen (Leah Herbel, Emerson House, Addison Heck, Haven Fitterer), 10:05.37. 2. Will, 10:09.29. 3. Bis, 11:18.35.

High jump: 1. Alexandra Arnegard, Man, 4-11. 2. Keeley Call, Will, 4-11. 3. (tie) Macy Crane, Leg, 4-9; Makayla Wiedenmeyer, Cen, 4-9; Alexa Evanger, Leg, 4-9; Madison Foster, Bis, 4-9; and Jenna Nelson, Dick, 4-9. 8. Alexis Heinle, Cen, 4-9.

Pole vault: 1. Sydney Kiefer, Bis, 9-3; 2. Kadence McEvers, Cen, 8-9; 3. Maddy Lamberth, Leg, 8-3; 4. Alexa Evanger, Leg, 8-3. 5. Cheyanne Simon, Cen, 7-9. 6. McKinnley Kragh, Min, 7-9. 7. (tie) Cortney Krueger, Cen, 7-3; Rachel Crouse, Cen, 7-3 and Corrina Ugland, Cen, 7-3.

Long jump: 1. Kennedy Marcus, Bis, 15-9.25. 2. Mia Peterson, Bis, 15-6. 3. Ashlyn Nelson, Min, 15-5. 4. Grace Lang, Cen, 15-4.5. 5. Jane Hubbard, Bis, 15-3.75. 6. Reese Turner, Cen, 15-3. 7. Alexis Heinle, Cen, 15-1.75. 8. Mikkail Nehring, Min, 15-0.

Triple jump: 1. Ashlyn Nelson, Min, 35-1. 2. Makayla Widenmeyer, Cen, 33-6. 3. Haley Conklin, Min, 33-4. Kennedy Marcus, Bis, 44-1.5. 5. Haleigh Carr, Min, 32-8.5. 6. Mia Peterson, Bis, 32.5. 7. McKinnley Kragh, Min, 32-1. 8.; Maliah Frey, Cen, 31-11.5.

Shot put: 1. Aliya Selensky, Leg, 36-3. 2. Berlyn Lindbo, Leg, 36-0.5. 3. Josie Rystedt, Min, 34-9. 4. Brielle Wrangham, Bis, 34-2. 5. Kaiya Chell, Min, 33-10. 6. Taylor Mayer, Bis, 32-11. 7. Sydney Heinert, Man, 32-10.5. 8. Amaya Willis, Leg, 32-0.

Discus: 1. Chloe Wolff, Cen, 113-11. 2. Aliya Selensky, Leg, 112-6. 3. Berlyn Lindbo, Leg, 111-7. 4. Taylor Mayer, Bis, 108-10. 5. Maggie Kleinknecht, Man, 107-9. 6. Lizzy Kerman, Bis, 104-1. 7. Tlea Furcht, Leg, 104-0. 8. Dru Bogden, Min, 102.6.

Javelin: 1. Dru Shannon, Leg, 105-9. 2. Morgan Johnson-Colbert, Bis, 105.7. 3. Madyson Schwind, Man, 102.3. 4. Dru Bogden, Min, 98-8. 5. Vanessa Vogel, Man, 97-9. 6. Aliya Selensky, Leg, 97-7. 7. Madison Conner, Cen, 97-1. 8. Kya Kamrowski, Min, 97-1.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

WEST FARGO SHEYENNE 7, MANDAN 2

Singles: 1. Sarea Gu, WFS, def. Sophia Felderman 6-4, 6-2. 2. Jayne Thompson, WFS, def. Audrey Duppong 6-1, 6-3. 3. Shireen Durrani, WFS, def. Noelle ReRosier 6-0, 6-1. 4. Sofie Layfield, WFS, def. Allie Ereth 6-3, 6-2. 5. Anna Mauch, WFS, def. Lauren Katzung 6-3, 6-4. 6. Kenna Meschke, Man, def. Erika Hoy 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Felderman-Katzung, Man, def. Thompson-Durrani 6-4, 7-5. 23. Gu-Layfield, WFS, def. Dupping-Ereth 7-5, 6-3. 3. Mauch-Hoy, WFS, def. DeRosier-Ellie Thomsen 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Records: Mandan 3-5.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

LEGACY 7, DICKINSON 0

At Dickinson

First half: 1. Leg, Ella Jones (Oalkey Will), 2nd minute. 2. Leg, Katelyn Farrell (Will), 22. 3. Leg, Will (unassisted), 23. 4. Leg, Farrell (Brooklyn Bengston), 25.

Second half: 5. Leg, Madison Lein (free kick), 48. 6. Leg, Brooklyn Gallion (unassisted), 50. 7. Leg, Bengston (Will), 55.

Goalkeeper saves: Leg – Ava Hanzel 3-x – 3; Berlynn Felchle x-1 – 1. Dick – Adrianna Cox 19.

Records: Legacy 3-2-2, 2-1-2 West Region; Dickinson 0-6-0, 0-6-0 West Region.

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Division finals

(Best of 5)

Friday, May 5

Minnesota 1, Wisconsin 0

St. Cloud 4, Austin 3, OT

Maryland 4, Maine 2

Oklahoma 4, Shreveport 1

Saturday, May 6

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2, OT, series tied 1-1

Austin 6, St. Cloud 1, series tied 1-1

Maryland 5, Maine 1, Maryland leads series 2-0

Oklahoma 5, Shreveport 1, Oklahoma leads series 2-0

Friday, May 12

Austin at St. Cloud

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Maryland at Maine

Oklahoma at Shreveport

Saturday, May 13

Austin at St. Cloud

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Maryland at Maine, if necessary

Oklahoma at Shreveport, if necessary

Sunday, May 14

St. Cloud at Austin, if necessary

Minnesota at Wisconsin, if necessary

Maine at Maryland, if necessary

Shreveport at Oklahoma, if necessary

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College baseball

Bellevue, Neb. 7, Dickinson State 3

Bismarck State 11, Lake Region State 1

Bismarck State 9, Lake Region State 1

Mary 13, Minnesota-Duluth 7

Mayville State 17, Presentation 4

Minot State 9, Bemidji State 8

North Dakota State 18, Northern Colorado 3

Valley City State 11, Viterbo 1

College softball

Dakota State 10, Mayville State 6

Miles 14, Dakota County TC 2

NDSCS 29, Dakota College-Bottineau 3

North Dakota 9, Western Illinois 3

North Dakota State 3, Nebraska-Omaha 0

Valley City State 12, Dickinson State 10

High school baseball

Bismarck 22, Watford City 1

Bismarck 9, Watford City 8

Fargo North 8, Grand Forks Red River 4

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 7, Northern Cass 6

Valley City 13, Wahpeton 5

Wahpeton 12, Valley City 7

High school softball

Fargo North 18, Fargo South 5

Fargo South 12, Devils Lake 8

West Fargo Sheyenne 9, Bismarck Century 0

High school girls tennis

Minot 8, West Fargo Sheyenne 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 7, Mandan 2

High schools girls soccer

Bismarck Legacy 7, Dickinson 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 0, Fargo North 0