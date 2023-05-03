COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

MARAUDERS-MYSTICS TUNE-UP

At Bismarck Community Bowl

MEN

Team results

1. University of Mary 158. 2. Minot State 91. 3. Bismarck State 83. 4. Dawson CC 59. 5. Dickinson State 11.

Individual results

100 meters: 1. Brendon Hoyte, UM, 10.46. 2. Jorgen Paulson, UM, 10.80. 3. Nathan Bender, UM, 10.86. 4. Dilen Barrington-Miller, Unattached, 11.12. 5. Waddel Shakespeare, UM, 11.42. 6. Connor Bishop, MS, 11.63. 7. Logan Wentz, UM, 11.73.

200 meters: 1. Raheem Taitt-Best, UM, 21.18. 2. Paulson, UM, 21.57. 3. Calob Larson, Unat, 22.30. 4. Bender, UM, 22.36. 5. Nathan Trujillo-Aragon, MS, 22.71. 6. Barrington-Miller, Unat, 23.25. 7. Logan Barnes, UM, 23.64.

400 meters: 1. Joseph Eberle, UM, 50.18. 2. Damian Nino, MS, 50.98. 3. Jaylan Brown, MS, 51.44. 4. Joseph Patchen-Mills, UM, 51.62. 5. Tanner Schiller, UM, 52.87. 6. Ian Dawkins, DS, 52.93.

800 meters: 1. Brian Miller, UM, 2:01.84. 2. Casey McMahon, MS, 2:02.51. 3. Yoni Neyshtadt, MS, 2:06.98. 4. Chase Goecke, BS, 2:09.83. 5. Dylan Weinand, MS, 2:15.24.

1500 meters: 1. Raine Skjod, BS, 4:31.11. 2. Garet Hoke, DCC, 4:44.49. 3. Matthew Todd, MS, 4:45.27. 4. Eniah Boseman, DCC, 4:52.61.

110 hurdles: 1. Trujillo-Aragon, MS, 15.19. 2. Mark Haas, DCC, 16.48.

400 hurdles: 1. Akil Howell, UM, 56.34. 2. Robby Gress, DCC, 59.72.

High jump: 1. Logan Barnes, UM, 6-01.25. 2. Nate Overby, BS, 6-00. 3. Chase Keating, DCC, 5-10.75. 4. Gage Schuh, BS, 5-07.

Pole vault: 1. Cameron Erbele, BS, 13-09.25. 2. Ryan Fenley, DS, 10-06.

Long jump: 1. Chase Keating, DCC, 21-08.75. 2. Overby, BS, 20-04.25. 3. Garin Opdahl, BS, 19-10.25. 4. Schuh, BS, 18-11.75.

Triple jump: 1. Chase Keating, DCC, 43-02.25.

Shot put: 1. Chase Snyder, MS, 51-04.25. 2. Trey Haugen, UM, 46-08.75. 3. Dallas Reese, MS, 45-02.25.

Discus throw: 1. Snyder, MS, 155-07. 2. Aanders Weltz, BS, 134-10. 3. Juno Obenauer, BS, 132-08. 4. Matthew Ingalls, UM, 132-04. 5. Haugen, UM, 123-01. 6. Malakhi Stevenson, UM, 116-05. 7. Opdahl, BS, 114-10. 8. Jaiden Krizan, BS, 99-07.

Hammer throw: 1. Ingalls, UM, 135-09. 2. Haugen, UM, 133-0.

Javelin: 1. Jakob Braunstein, MS, 206-0. 2. Vaughn Deinhart, UM, 181-06. 3. Weltz, BS, 168-03. 4. Dillan Kovash, UM, 160-05. 5. Connor Truss, DCC, 159-11. 6. Stevenson, UM, 149-09. 7. Mack Hoselton, BS, 147-08. 8. Obenauer, BS, 138-05.

WOMEN

Team results

1. University of Mary 178. 2. Dickinson State 68. 3. Bismarck State 64. 4. Dawson CC 28. 5. Minot State 15. 6. Concordia-Moorhead 8.

Individual results

100 meters: 1. Arianna Passeri, UM, 11.94. 2. Taylor Weidner, UM, 12.79. 3. Summer Krebsbach, MS, 12.86. 4. Molly Nies, BS, 13.94.

200 meters: 1. Sakena Massiah, UM, 24.47. 2. Amy Stringer, BS, 29.46.

400 meters: 1. Grace Acheson, UM, 58.01. 2. Ava Grimm, UM, 58.28. 3. Maria Vetter, UM, 1:01.94. 4. Rachael Neu, UM, 1:02.16.

1500 meters: 1. Hannah Beach, DCC, 6:34.76.

100 hurdles: 1. Tia Horning, UM, 14.56. 2. Stringer, BS, 16.48. 3. Laura Inama, UM, 16.87. 4. Anna Rader, UM, 16.94.

400 hurdles: 1. Morgan Hertz, UM, 59.97. 2. Wrenzi Wrzesinski, DS, 1:02.18. 3. Kaitlyn McColly, DS, 1:03.46. 4. Paiten Elkins, BS, 1:12.88.

4x100 relay: 1. U-Mary (Hertz, Massiah, Weidner, Passeri), 46.72. 2. Dickinson State, 48.19.

High jump: 1. Antonia Genet, UM, 5-03. 2. Jerrica Pachl, UM, 5-03. 3. Rader, UM, 4-07.

Pole vault: 1. Madison Wahl, DS, 12-01.50. 2. Cassidy Jorenson, DS, 10-08.

Long jump: 1. Jocelyn Ott, DS, 17-07.50. 2. Horning, UM, 17-03.25. 3. Breena Sand, BS, 15-10.25. 4. Grace Loftus, MS, 13-06.

Triple jump: 1. Sand, BS, 33-11.50.

Shot put: 1. Nicole Kramchynsky, UM, 40-00. 2. McColly, DS, 35-09.25. 3. Hannah Chavez, DCC, 31-08.75. 4. Katya Baranko, DS, 31-08. 5. Madison Parson, MS, 31-01.75. 6. Aaliyah Chavez, DCC, 30-02.75.

Discus: 1. Alison Hoff, BS, 122-05. 2. Jessica Goetz, UM, 120-11. 3. Cailey Schlosser, CM, 105-09. 4. H. Chavez, DCC, 85-09. 5. A. Chavez, DCC, 74-10.

Hammer throw: 1. Goetz, UM, 135-04.

Javelin: 1. Kramchynsky, UM, 131-05. 2. Brynn Hyttinen, BS, 119-01. 3. Horning, UM, 102-01. 4. Baranko, DS, 99-07. 5. Hoff, BS, 98-07. 6. Inama, UM, 97-10. 7. Schlosser, CM, 92-02. 8. Rader, UM, 80-09.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

JAMESTOWN 9-16, MANDAN 3-6

Jamestown 9, Mandan 3

Mandan;000;201;0;--;3;6;2

Jamestown;210;042;x;--;9;7;0

Jenna Wandler, Lilly Giggee (6) and Savannah Gustavsson; Katelyn Falk, Makenna Nold (6) and Ella Falk. W -- K. Falk. L -- Wandler. HR: None.

Highlights: Mandan -- Ellie McElvanie 1-for-4; Gustavsson 3-for-3, SB, R; Wandler 2-for-3, SB, 2 RBIs; McKenzie Yantzer BB, HBP, SB, 2 R; Giggee 2 BB; Wandler 5.2 IP, 7 H, 9 R (5 ER), 6 BB, 8 K, 2 HBP; Giggee 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K. Jamestown -- E. Falk 2 BB, R; Rylee Joseph 1-for-3, BB, 2 R; Jada Walter 1-for-3, 2B, BB, SB, 2 R, RBI; K. Falk 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Nold 1-for-3, 2B, BB, R, RBI; Avery Graves 2 BB, R; Sophia Bond 1-for-3, HBP, SB; Leah Trumbauer 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; K. Falk 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, 1 HBP; Nold 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K.

Jamestown 16, Mandan 6, 6 innings

Mandan;001;500;--;6;5;3

Jamestown;334;105;--;16;17;0

Giggee, Alyssa Bitz (3) and Gustavsson; Nold, Trumbauer (4), Nold (4) and Ella Falk, Katelyn Falk (4). W -- Nold. L -- Giggee. HR: Jamestown -- Av. Graves.

Highlights: Mandan -- Gustavsson 1-for-1, 3 BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Taylor Arnegard 3-for-4, 3B, SB, 4 RBIs; Kaebry Weeks 1-for-2, BB; Giggee 2 IP, 7 H, 10 R (9 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Bitz 3.1 IP, 10 H, 6 R (6 ER), 4 BB, 2 K. Jamestown -- E. Falk 4-for-4, 2B, BB, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Rylee Joseph 2-for-5, 2 RBIs; K. Falk 3-for-4, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Torrie Mack 2-for-3, 2 2B, BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Addison Graves 2-for-3, HBP, 3 R; Sophia Bond 3-for-3, BB, 3 R; Av. Graves 1-for-3, HR, BB, 3 R, 5 RBIs; Nold 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 7 BB, 9 K; Trumbauer 0.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R (5 ER), 6 BB, 1 K.

Records: Mandan 4-7 overall, 4-4 West Region; Jamestown 9-7, 6-2.

FIRST COACHES POLL

Class A

Ranking;Team;Record;Prev

1. Minot (8);19-1;6

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (1);5-0;2

3. West Fargo (1);9-4;4

4. Dickinson;15-4;1

5. Jamestown (1);9-7;5

6. Grand Forks Red River;3-2;8

7. Williston;7-7;NR

8. Bismarck (1);8-10;3

9. Legacy;5-9;7

T-10. Valley City;2-2;NR

T-10. Fargo Davies;3-4;NR

Class B

Ranking;Team;Record;Prev

1. Central Cass (11);6-1;1

2. Beulah (5);12-1;4

T-3. Renville County (1);9-0;2

T-3. Kindred-Richland;7-2;3

5. Velva-Drake-Anamoose;7-1;7

6. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;7-2;6

7. Hillsboro-Central Valley;5-2;NR

8. Thompson;4-3;5

9. Des Lacs-Burlington-Lewis & Clark;8-1;9

10. Grafton;5-1;NR

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NORTHERN SUN

Team;NSIC;Overall

Augustana;28-7;39-16

Minnesota State-Mankato;22-8;32-13

St. Cloud State;20-8;28-15

Minnesota-Crookston;23-10;33-18

Southwest Minnesota State;19-10;27-12

Minot State;17-14;26-17

Winona State;16-15;20-26

Wayne State;16-16;22-24

Concordia-St. Paul;13-15;17-25

U-Mary;14-18;21-26

Upper Iowa;14-18;18-26

Sioux Falls;13-20;14-33

Minnesota-Duluth;11-20;18-26

Northern State;5-24;10-30

Bemidji State;1-29;2-43

Friday, May 5

Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

Minot State at Bemidji State

Sioux Falls at Winona State

Minnesota-Crookston at Southwest Minnesota State

Upper Iowa at Northern State

Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Mankato

Wayne State at St. Cloud State

Saturday, May 6

Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 12 p.m.

Minot State at Bemidji State

Sioux Falls at Winona State

Minnesota-Crookston at Southwest Minnesota State

Upper Iowa at Northern State

Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Mankato

Wayne State at St. Cloud State

END OF REGULAR SEASON

MON-DAK

MON-DAK CONFERENCE PLAYOFF

(Best of three)

Saturday, May 6

#5 Lake Region State (16-31) at #2 Bismarck State (27-7), TBD

#6 Dakota College-Bottineau (3-29) at #1 Miles (33-12)

#4 Dawson (15-19) vs. #3 Williston State (28-14)

Sunday, May 7

#5 Lake Region State at #2 Bismarck State, if necessary

#6 Dakota College-Bottineau at #1 Miles, if necessary

#4 Dawson vs. #3 Williston State, if necessary

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NSIC TOURNAMENT

May 3-6 at Rochester, Minn.

Wednesday’s games

Game 1: #9 Concordia-St. Paul 5, #8 Sioux Falls 4

Game 2: #7 Minot State 3, #10 Bemidji State 2, 11 innings

Game 3: #5 St. Cloud State 4, #4 Minnesota State-Mankato 0

Game 4: #3 Winona State 12, #6 Minnesota State-Moorhead 9

Game 5: #1 Augustana 8, #9 Concordia-St. Paul 7

Game 6: #2 Minnesota-Duluth 2, #7 Minot State 0

Game 7: #10 Bemidji State 9, #4 Minnesota State-Mankato 4

Game 8: #6 Minnesota State-Moorhead 7, #8 Sioux Falls 6

Thursday’s games

Game 9: #10 Bemidji State (24-26) vs. #9 Concordia-St. Paul (28-27), 10 a.m.

Game 10: #7 Minot State (30-22) vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead (29-16), 10 a.m.

Game 11: #5 St. Cloud State (32-18) vs. #1 Augustana (37-13), Noon

Game 12: #3 Winona State (38-14) vs. #2 Minnesota-Duluth (37-11), Noon

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 11, 2 p.m.

Game 14: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 12, 2 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 15: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, Noon

Game 16: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 2 p.m.

Game 17: Loser Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Game 18: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 17, Noon

Game 19: Second championship game (if necessary), 2 p.m.

NJCAA DIVISION II WEST SUB-REGION XIII TOURNAMENT

May 4-6 at Glendive, Mont.

Thursday’s games

Game 1: #4 Bismarck State vs. #5 Williston State, 10 a.m.

Game 2: #2 Miles vs. #3 Lake Region State, Noon

Game 3: #1 Dawson vs. Winner Game 1, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 4 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Noon

Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 5, 2 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Game 9: Second championship game (If necessary), 10 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

MANDAN ATHLETIC BOOSTERS MOST VALUABLE ATHLETES

Spring 2022

Baseball: Avery Bogner.

Fastpitch softball: Andi Borchers.

Boys golf: Jayce Johnson.

Girls soccer: Quinn Carter & Sydni Hoesel.

Girls tennis: Sophia Felderman.

Boys track: Dominick Giggee.

Girls track: Morgan Sheldon & Acey Elkins.

Fall 2022

Cheerleading (Football): Aubree Slater.

Boys cross country: TJ Brownotter.

Girls cross country: Acey Elkins.

Football: Karsyn Jablonski.

Girls golf: Anna Huettl.

Boys soccer: Kyyan Jahner.

Girls swimming and diving: Josey Jackson

Boys tennis: Brady Helbling.

Volleyball: Sydney Heinert.

Winter 2023

Boys basketball: Karsyn Jablonski.

Girls basketball: Jayden Wiest.

Cheerleading (Basketball): Kylah Burr.

Gymnastics: Jericah Lockner.

Boys hockey: Bennett Leingang.

Girls hockey: Kenlee Edland.

Boys swimming and diving: Jacob Thomas.

Boys wrestling: Marquis Richter.

Girls wrestling: Alexis Storsved.

Other awards

Elite Brave Award: Anthony Armendarez, Devon Church, Dylan Geiger, Karsyn Jablonski, Mya Sheldon.

Senior Athletes of the Year: Karsyn Jablonski, Boys; Acey Elkins, Girls.

Note: Elite Brave Award winners are given to Mandan senior athletes who have participated in three high school sports all four years of high school and do not have any training violations. Senior Athlete of the Year awards are given to a male and female athlete who have made significant contributions to Braves athletics.

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Division finals

(Best of 5)

Friday, May 5

Maine at Maryland

Minnesota at Wisconsin

St. Cloud at Austin

Shreveport at Oklahoma

Saturday, May 6

Maine at Maryland

Minnesota at Wisconsin

St. Cloud at Austin

Shreveport at Oklahoma

Friday, May 12

Maryland at Maine

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Austin at St. Cloud

Oklahoma at Shreveport

Saturday, May 13

Maryland at Maine, if necessary

Wisconsin at Minnesota, if necessary

Austin at St. Cloud, if necessary

Oklahoma at Shreveport, if necessary

Sunday, May 14

Maine at Maryland, if necessary

Minnesota at Wisconsin, if necessary

St. Cloud at Austin, if necessary

Shreveport at Oklahoma, if necessary

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College baseball

North Dakota State 6, Nebraska 5

College softball

GPAC Postseason tournament

Midland 5, Jamestown 0

Morningside 5, Jamestown 0

High school baseball

Hillsboro-Central Valley 12, Hatton-Northwood 2, 6 innings

High school softball

Jamestown 16, Mandan 6

Jamestown 9, Mandan 3