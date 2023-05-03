COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
MARAUDERS-MYSTICS TUNE-UP
At Bismarck Community Bowl
MEN
Team results
1. University of Mary 158. 2. Minot State 91. 3. Bismarck State 83. 4. Dawson CC 59. 5. Dickinson State 11.
Individual results
100 meters: 1. Brendon Hoyte, UM, 10.46. 2. Jorgen Paulson, UM, 10.80. 3. Nathan Bender, UM, 10.86. 4. Dilen Barrington-Miller, Unattached, 11.12. 5. Waddel Shakespeare, UM, 11.42. 6. Connor Bishop, MS, 11.63. 7. Logan Wentz, UM, 11.73.
200 meters: 1. Raheem Taitt-Best, UM, 21.18. 2. Paulson, UM, 21.57. 3. Calob Larson, Unat, 22.30. 4. Bender, UM, 22.36. 5. Nathan Trujillo-Aragon, MS, 22.71. 6. Barrington-Miller, Unat, 23.25. 7. Logan Barnes, UM, 23.64.
400 meters: 1. Joseph Eberle, UM, 50.18. 2. Damian Nino, MS, 50.98. 3. Jaylan Brown, MS, 51.44. 4. Joseph Patchen-Mills, UM, 51.62. 5. Tanner Schiller, UM, 52.87. 6. Ian Dawkins, DS, 52.93.
800 meters: 1. Brian Miller, UM, 2:01.84. 2. Casey McMahon, MS, 2:02.51. 3. Yoni Neyshtadt, MS, 2:06.98. 4. Chase Goecke, BS, 2:09.83. 5. Dylan Weinand, MS, 2:15.24.
1500 meters: 1. Raine Skjod, BS, 4:31.11. 2. Garet Hoke, DCC, 4:44.49. 3. Matthew Todd, MS, 4:45.27. 4. Eniah Boseman, DCC, 4:52.61.
110 hurdles: 1. Trujillo-Aragon, MS, 15.19. 2. Mark Haas, DCC, 16.48.
400 hurdles: 1. Akil Howell, UM, 56.34. 2. Robby Gress, DCC, 59.72.
High jump: 1. Logan Barnes, UM, 6-01.25. 2. Nate Overby, BS, 6-00. 3. Chase Keating, DCC, 5-10.75. 4. Gage Schuh, BS, 5-07.
Pole vault: 1. Cameron Erbele, BS, 13-09.25. 2. Ryan Fenley, DS, 10-06.
Long jump: 1. Chase Keating, DCC, 21-08.75. 2. Overby, BS, 20-04.25. 3. Garin Opdahl, BS, 19-10.25. 4. Schuh, BS, 18-11.75.
Triple jump: 1. Chase Keating, DCC, 43-02.25.
Shot put: 1. Chase Snyder, MS, 51-04.25. 2. Trey Haugen, UM, 46-08.75. 3. Dallas Reese, MS, 45-02.25.
Discus throw: 1. Snyder, MS, 155-07. 2. Aanders Weltz, BS, 134-10. 3. Juno Obenauer, BS, 132-08. 4. Matthew Ingalls, UM, 132-04. 5. Haugen, UM, 123-01. 6. Malakhi Stevenson, UM, 116-05. 7. Opdahl, BS, 114-10. 8. Jaiden Krizan, BS, 99-07.
Hammer throw: 1. Ingalls, UM, 135-09. 2. Haugen, UM, 133-0.
Javelin: 1. Jakob Braunstein, MS, 206-0. 2. Vaughn Deinhart, UM, 181-06. 3. Weltz, BS, 168-03. 4. Dillan Kovash, UM, 160-05. 5. Connor Truss, DCC, 159-11. 6. Stevenson, UM, 149-09. 7. Mack Hoselton, BS, 147-08. 8. Obenauer, BS, 138-05.
WOMEN
Team results
1. University of Mary 178. 2. Dickinson State 68. 3. Bismarck State 64. 4. Dawson CC 28. 5. Minot State 15. 6. Concordia-Moorhead 8.
Individual results
100 meters: 1. Arianna Passeri, UM, 11.94. 2. Taylor Weidner, UM, 12.79. 3. Summer Krebsbach, MS, 12.86. 4. Molly Nies, BS, 13.94.
200 meters: 1. Sakena Massiah, UM, 24.47. 2. Amy Stringer, BS, 29.46.
400 meters: 1. Grace Acheson, UM, 58.01. 2. Ava Grimm, UM, 58.28. 3. Maria Vetter, UM, 1:01.94. 4. Rachael Neu, UM, 1:02.16.
1500 meters: 1. Hannah Beach, DCC, 6:34.76.
100 hurdles: 1. Tia Horning, UM, 14.56. 2. Stringer, BS, 16.48. 3. Laura Inama, UM, 16.87. 4. Anna Rader, UM, 16.94.
400 hurdles: 1. Morgan Hertz, UM, 59.97. 2. Wrenzi Wrzesinski, DS, 1:02.18. 3. Kaitlyn McColly, DS, 1:03.46. 4. Paiten Elkins, BS, 1:12.88.
4x100 relay: 1. U-Mary (Hertz, Massiah, Weidner, Passeri), 46.72. 2. Dickinson State, 48.19.
High jump: 1. Antonia Genet, UM, 5-03. 2. Jerrica Pachl, UM, 5-03. 3. Rader, UM, 4-07.
Pole vault: 1. Madison Wahl, DS, 12-01.50. 2. Cassidy Jorenson, DS, 10-08.
Long jump: 1. Jocelyn Ott, DS, 17-07.50. 2. Horning, UM, 17-03.25. 3. Breena Sand, BS, 15-10.25. 4. Grace Loftus, MS, 13-06.
Triple jump: 1. Sand, BS, 33-11.50.
Shot put: 1. Nicole Kramchynsky, UM, 40-00. 2. McColly, DS, 35-09.25. 3. Hannah Chavez, DCC, 31-08.75. 4. Katya Baranko, DS, 31-08. 5. Madison Parson, MS, 31-01.75. 6. Aaliyah Chavez, DCC, 30-02.75.
Discus: 1. Alison Hoff, BS, 122-05. 2. Jessica Goetz, UM, 120-11. 3. Cailey Schlosser, CM, 105-09. 4. H. Chavez, DCC, 85-09. 5. A. Chavez, DCC, 74-10.
Hammer throw: 1. Goetz, UM, 135-04.
Javelin: 1. Kramchynsky, UM, 131-05. 2. Brynn Hyttinen, BS, 119-01. 3. Horning, UM, 102-01. 4. Baranko, DS, 99-07. 5. Hoff, BS, 98-07. 6. Inama, UM, 97-10. 7. Schlosser, CM, 92-02. 8. Rader, UM, 80-09.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
JAMESTOWN 9-16, MANDAN 3-6
Jamestown 9, Mandan 3
Mandan;000;201;0;--;3;6;2
Jamestown;210;042;x;--;9;7;0
Jenna Wandler, Lilly Giggee (6) and Savannah Gustavsson; Katelyn Falk, Makenna Nold (6) and Ella Falk. W -- K. Falk. L -- Wandler. HR: None.
Highlights: Mandan -- Ellie McElvanie 1-for-4; Gustavsson 3-for-3, SB, R; Wandler 2-for-3, SB, 2 RBIs; McKenzie Yantzer BB, HBP, SB, 2 R; Giggee 2 BB; Wandler 5.2 IP, 7 H, 9 R (5 ER), 6 BB, 8 K, 2 HBP; Giggee 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K. Jamestown -- E. Falk 2 BB, R; Rylee Joseph 1-for-3, BB, 2 R; Jada Walter 1-for-3, 2B, BB, SB, 2 R, RBI; K. Falk 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Nold 1-for-3, 2B, BB, R, RBI; Avery Graves 2 BB, R; Sophia Bond 1-for-3, HBP, SB; Leah Trumbauer 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; K. Falk 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, 1 HBP; Nold 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K.
Jamestown 16, Mandan 6, 6 innings
Mandan;001;500;--;6;5;3
Jamestown;334;105;--;16;17;0
Giggee, Alyssa Bitz (3) and Gustavsson; Nold, Trumbauer (4), Nold (4) and Ella Falk, Katelyn Falk (4). W -- Nold. L -- Giggee. HR: Jamestown -- Av. Graves.
Highlights: Mandan -- Gustavsson 1-for-1, 3 BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Taylor Arnegard 3-for-4, 3B, SB, 4 RBIs; Kaebry Weeks 1-for-2, BB; Giggee 2 IP, 7 H, 10 R (9 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Bitz 3.1 IP, 10 H, 6 R (6 ER), 4 BB, 2 K. Jamestown -- E. Falk 4-for-4, 2B, BB, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Rylee Joseph 2-for-5, 2 RBIs; K. Falk 3-for-4, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Torrie Mack 2-for-3, 2 2B, BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Addison Graves 2-for-3, HBP, 3 R; Sophia Bond 3-for-3, BB, 3 R; Av. Graves 1-for-3, HR, BB, 3 R, 5 RBIs; Nold 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 7 BB, 9 K; Trumbauer 0.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R (5 ER), 6 BB, 1 K.
Records: Mandan 4-7 overall, 4-4 West Region; Jamestown 9-7, 6-2.
FIRST COACHES POLL
Class A
Ranking;Team;Record;Prev
1. Minot (8);19-1;6
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (1);5-0;2
3. West Fargo (1);9-4;4
4. Dickinson;15-4;1
5. Jamestown (1);9-7;5
6. Grand Forks Red River;3-2;8
7. Williston;7-7;NR
8. Bismarck (1);8-10;3
9. Legacy;5-9;7
T-10. Valley City;2-2;NR
T-10. Fargo Davies;3-4;NR
Class B
Ranking;Team;Record;Prev
1. Central Cass (11);6-1;1
2. Beulah (5);12-1;4
T-3. Renville County (1);9-0;2
T-3. Kindred-Richland;7-2;3
5. Velva-Drake-Anamoose;7-1;7
6. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;7-2;6
7. Hillsboro-Central Valley;5-2;NR
8. Thompson;4-3;5
9. Des Lacs-Burlington-Lewis & Clark;8-1;9
10. Grafton;5-1;NR
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Augustana;28-7;39-16
Minnesota State-Mankato;22-8;32-13
St. Cloud State;20-8;28-15
Minnesota-Crookston;23-10;33-18
Southwest Minnesota State;19-10;27-12
Minot State;17-14;26-17
Winona State;16-15;20-26
Wayne State;16-16;22-24
Concordia-St. Paul;13-15;17-25
U-Mary;14-18;21-26
Upper Iowa;14-18;18-26
Sioux Falls;13-20;14-33
Minnesota-Duluth;11-20;18-26
Northern State;5-24;10-30
Bemidji State;1-29;2-43
Friday, May 5
Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Minot State at Bemidji State
Sioux Falls at Winona State
Minnesota-Crookston at Southwest Minnesota State
Upper Iowa at Northern State
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Mankato
Wayne State at St. Cloud State
Saturday, May 6
Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 12 p.m.
Minot State at Bemidji State
Sioux Falls at Winona State
Minnesota-Crookston at Southwest Minnesota State
Upper Iowa at Northern State
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Mankato
Wayne State at St. Cloud State
END OF REGULAR SEASON
MON-DAK
MON-DAK CONFERENCE PLAYOFF
(Best of three)
Saturday, May 6
#5 Lake Region State (16-31) at #2 Bismarck State (27-7), TBD
#6 Dakota College-Bottineau (3-29) at #1 Miles (33-12)
#4 Dawson (15-19) vs. #3 Williston State (28-14)
Sunday, May 7
#5 Lake Region State at #2 Bismarck State, if necessary
#6 Dakota College-Bottineau at #1 Miles, if necessary
#4 Dawson vs. #3 Williston State, if necessary
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NSIC TOURNAMENT
May 3-6 at Rochester, Minn.
Wednesday’s games
Game 1: #9 Concordia-St. Paul 5, #8 Sioux Falls 4
Game 2: #7 Minot State 3, #10 Bemidji State 2, 11 innings
Game 3: #5 St. Cloud State 4, #4 Minnesota State-Mankato 0
Game 4: #3 Winona State 12, #6 Minnesota State-Moorhead 9
Game 5: #1 Augustana 8, #9 Concordia-St. Paul 7
Game 6: #2 Minnesota-Duluth 2, #7 Minot State 0
Game 7: #10 Bemidji State 9, #4 Minnesota State-Mankato 4
Game 8: #6 Minnesota State-Moorhead 7, #8 Sioux Falls 6
Thursday’s games
Game 9: #10 Bemidji State (24-26) vs. #9 Concordia-St. Paul (28-27), 10 a.m.
Game 10: #7 Minot State (30-22) vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead (29-16), 10 a.m.
Game 11: #5 St. Cloud State (32-18) vs. #1 Augustana (37-13), Noon
Game 12: #3 Winona State (38-14) vs. #2 Minnesota-Duluth (37-11), Noon
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 11, 2 p.m.
Game 14: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 12, 2 p.m.
Friday’s games
Game 15: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, Noon
Game 16: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 2 p.m.
Game 17: Loser Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 4 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Game 18: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 17, Noon
Game 19: Second championship game (if necessary), 2 p.m.
NJCAA DIVISION II WEST SUB-REGION XIII TOURNAMENT
May 4-6 at Glendive, Mont.
Thursday’s games
Game 1: #4 Bismarck State vs. #5 Williston State, 10 a.m.
Game 2: #2 Miles vs. #3 Lake Region State, Noon
Game 3: #1 Dawson vs. Winner Game 1, 2 p.m.
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 4 p.m.
Friday’s games
Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 10 a.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Noon
Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 5, 2 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7, 4 p.m.
Saturday’s game
Game 9: Second championship game (If necessary), 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
MANDAN ATHLETIC BOOSTERS MOST VALUABLE ATHLETES
Spring 2022
Baseball: Avery Bogner.
Fastpitch softball: Andi Borchers.
Boys golf: Jayce Johnson.
Girls soccer: Quinn Carter & Sydni Hoesel.
Girls tennis: Sophia Felderman.
Boys track: Dominick Giggee.
Girls track: Morgan Sheldon & Acey Elkins.
Fall 2022
Cheerleading (Football): Aubree Slater.
Boys cross country: TJ Brownotter.
Girls cross country: Acey Elkins.
Football: Karsyn Jablonski.
Girls golf: Anna Huettl.
Boys soccer: Kyyan Jahner.
Girls swimming and diving: Josey Jackson
Boys tennis: Brady Helbling.
Volleyball: Sydney Heinert.
Winter 2023
Boys basketball: Karsyn Jablonski.
Girls basketball: Jayden Wiest.
Cheerleading (Basketball): Kylah Burr.
Gymnastics: Jericah Lockner.
Boys hockey: Bennett Leingang.
Girls hockey: Kenlee Edland.
Boys swimming and diving: Jacob Thomas.
Boys wrestling: Marquis Richter.
Girls wrestling: Alexis Storsved.
Other awards
Elite Brave Award: Anthony Armendarez, Devon Church, Dylan Geiger, Karsyn Jablonski, Mya Sheldon.
Senior Athletes of the Year: Karsyn Jablonski, Boys; Acey Elkins, Girls.
Note: Elite Brave Award winners are given to Mandan senior athletes who have participated in three high school sports all four years of high school and do not have any training violations. Senior Athlete of the Year awards are given to a male and female athlete who have made significant contributions to Braves athletics.
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
Division finals
(Best of 5)
Friday, May 5
Maine at Maryland
Minnesota at Wisconsin
St. Cloud at Austin
Shreveport at Oklahoma
Saturday, May 6
Maine at Maryland
Minnesota at Wisconsin
St. Cloud at Austin
Shreveport at Oklahoma
Friday, May 12
Maryland at Maine
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Austin at St. Cloud
Oklahoma at Shreveport
Saturday, May 13
Maryland at Maine, if necessary
Wisconsin at Minnesota, if necessary
Austin at St. Cloud, if necessary
Oklahoma at Shreveport, if necessary
Sunday, May 14
Maine at Maryland, if necessary
Minnesota at Wisconsin, if necessary
St. Cloud at Austin, if necessary
Shreveport at Oklahoma, if necessary
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College baseball
North Dakota State 6, Nebraska 5
College softball
GPAC Postseason tournament
Midland 5, Jamestown 0
Morningside 5, Jamestown 0
High school baseball
Hillsboro-Central Valley 12, Hatton-Northwood 2, 6 innings
High school softball
Jamestown 16, Mandan 6
Jamestown 9, Mandan 3