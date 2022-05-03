Area Scores: May 4

CLASS A BASEBALL
MANDAN 13-11, WATFORD CITY 1-1
Mandan 13, Watford City 1, 5 innings
Watford City;001;00;--;1;3;3
Mandan;300;(10)x;--;13;10;1
Carson Voll, Hunter Cowan (2), Gabriel Smith (4) and Kanyon Tschetter. Avery Bogner, Seth Arenz (4) and Isaac Huettl. W--Bogner. L--Voll. HR--Mandan: Bogner, Regan Schlosser.
Highlights: Watford City -- Landon Ledahl 1-3 R; Cowan 1-1; Tyson Kuchenbach 1-2 R. Mandan -- Bogner 1-2 HR, 2 R, RBI, 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 SO; Arenz 2-2 2B, 2 R; Lucas Burgum 2-3 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Owen Gress 2-3 R, 2 RBI; Luke Darras 1-3 2B, R, RBI; Schlosser 1-3 HR, 3 RBI, R; Stetson Kuntz 1-3 3B, R.
Mandan 11, Watford City 1, 5 innings
Watford City;000;10;--;1;2;3
Mandan;410;6x;--;11;12;1
Jace Willis, Judd Johnsrud (1), Jordan Doty (4) and Tschetter. Jordan Binder, Huettl (4), Kuntz (5) and Tukker Horner. W--Binder. L--Willis.
Highlights: Watford City -- Ledahl 1-3; Voll 1-2; Johnsrud 0-1 RBI, 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 SO. Mandan -- Bider 1-4, 3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 SO; Arenz 2-3 2B, 3 R; Burgum 0-2 R; Huettl 1-1 RBI; McCoy Keller 2-3 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB; Bogner 1-1 3B, 2 R; Turner Locken 3-3 R, 2 RBI; Preston McElvaney 1-3 2B, R; Horner 1-3 2 RBI.
Records: Mandan 5-3 West Region, 7-3 overall; Watford City 0-12, 2-12.
DICKINSON 11-7 CENTURY 2-5
Dickinson 11, Century 2
Century;200;000;0;--;2;6;5
Dickinson;500;213;x;--;11;13;0
Joe LaDuke, Carter Krueger (4) and Maxon Vig. Carson Weiler, Jadon Bast (7) and Landon Olson. W—Weiler. L—LaDuke.
Highlights: Century – Gavin Lill 1-3 R, SB; Carson Motschenbacher 1-4 R; Noah Riedinger 1-2; Krueger 1-3 RBI; TJ Olson 1-3 2 SB; Vig 1-3; Krueger 2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 SO. Dickinson – Weiler 2-5 R, 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 6 SO; Troy Berg 2-3 R, 2 RBI; Isaac Daley 2-3 2 R, RBI; Drew Kovash 1-4 R; Aiden Haich 2-4 2B, 3B, 2 R, RBI; Jadon Bast 1-4 R; Landon Olson 1-4 R, RBI; Britton Cranston 2-3 2 R, RBI.
Dickinson 7, Century 5
Century;100;010;3;--;6;6;2
Dickinson;010;330;x;--;7;5;3
Zac Brackin, Gavin Lill (6) and Tyler Kleinjan. Isaac Daley, Jace Kovash (6) and Hunter Deschamp. W—Daley. L—Brackin.
Highlights: Century – Lill 2-4 R; LaDuke 0-4 R; Noah Riedinger 0-1 R; Hayden Ritter 1-1 R; Carter Krueger 0-2 R; Motschenbacher 1-3 2B, 2 RBI, SB; Kleinjan 2-3; Brackin 5 IP, 5 H, 7 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 4 SO. Dickinson – Carson Weiler 1-2 3B, R; Drew Kovash 2-3 2B, 2 R, RBI; Aiden Haich 1-1 2 R; Kaeden Krieg 1-3 3B, 2 RBI; Daley 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R (0 ER), 5 BB, 7 SO.
Records: Dickinson 9-1 West Region, 14-2 overall; Century 4-3, 5-5.
CLASS A SOFTBALL
MANDAN 2-12, BISMARCK 0-8
Mandan 2, Bismarck 0
Mandan;000;011;0;--;2;4;2
Bismarck;000;000;0;--;0;4;1
Andi Borchers and Savannah Gustavsson. Caitlyn Dannenfelzer, Brie Wrangham and Wrangham, Dannenfelzer (1). W--Borchers. L--Wrangham.
Highlights: Mandan -- Jenna Wandler 1-3 2B, R; Andi Borchers 1-3 RBI, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 SO; LaReena Mosbrucker 1-2 R; Ellie McElvaney 1-3 R. Bismarck -- Payton Gerving 1-4; Cameron Schmidt 1-3, 2 SB; Issy Forde 2-3; Wrangham 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Mandan 12, Bismarck 8
Mandan;260;012;1;--;12;13;3
Bismarck;200;600;0;--;8;5;1
Jenna Wandler, Andi Borchers (7) and Gustavsson. Dru Kautzman, Wrangham (7) and Ashlee Potter. W--Wandler. L--Kautzman.
Highlights: Mandan -- Piper Harris 0-3 2 R, RBI, SB; Jenna Wandler 3-4 2 2B, 3 RBI, R, 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R (3 ER), 7 BB, 12 SO; Andi Borchers 2-4; Gustavsson 2-3 2B, 4 RBI, R, 2 SB; Mosbrucker 1-5 R; Mckenzie Yantzer 1-2 R; Mallory Brahos 1-4 R, RBI; McElvaney 3-3 R, 2 RBI, SB. Bismarck -- Schmidt 1-5 R, SB; Payton Gerving 0-3 R, SB; Potter 0-3 2 R, RBI; Wrangham 1-3 R, RBI; Forde 1-4 2B, 2 RBI; Sydney Gerving 0-2 R; Kautzman 2-3 R, RBI; Jersey Berg 0-3 R.
Records: Mandan 4-2 West Region, 4-6 overall; Bismarck 5-3, 7-3.
CENTURY 9-18, WATFORD CITY 0-1
Century 9, Watford City 1
Watford City;000;000;0;--;0;1;6
Century;130;401;x;--;9;9;0
Jaclyn Stanley and Akira Hogue. Ashlyn Schumacher and Grace Grimm. W--Schumacher. L--Stanley.
Highlights: Watford City -- Stanley 1-3. Century -- Schumacher 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 9 SO.
Century 18, Watford City 1, 5 innings
Watford City;000;01;--;1;2;3
Century;31(13);1x;--;18;10;1
Stanley, Adi Schaff (3), Maci Comstock (3) and Hogue. Brooklyn Morris, Lexi Tollefeson (4) and Eve Sheldon. W--Tollefeson. L--Stanley.
Highlights: Watford City -- Malory Bradley 1-3 2B, RBI. Century -- Tollefeson 1-4 2 R, 4 RBI; Malory Shulland 2-2 2 R, 2 RBI; Tollefeson 2 IP, 5 SO.
Records: Century 2-6 West Region, 2-10 overall; Watford City 0-10, 0-13.
CLASS B BASEBALL
HEART RIVER 5-6, HAZEN 2-8
Heart River 5, Hazen 2
Hazen;000;002;0;--;2;4;2
Heart River;401;000;0;--;5;11;2
Mason Wick and Liviticus Zempel. Tarence Dillinger and Braden Obrigewitch. W--Dillinger. L--Wick.
Highlights: Hazen -- Zempel 1-3; Tyson Wick 2-3; Kade Goebel 1-3 RBI; Bryce Lesmann 0-1 BB, R; Mason Wick 7 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 4 BB, 5 SO. Heart River -- Buckman 1-4 R; Luke Obrigewitch 1-4 R; Dillinger 1-3 R, BB, 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SO; Jordan Koppinger 2-24 R, RBI; Beauden Kreuger 1-4 R, RBI; Braden Obrigewitch 1-2; Kaden Zacher 1-3; Brayden Kastrow 2-4 2 2B, 2 RBI; Mason Kessel 1-3 2B.
Hazen 8, Heart River 6
Hazen;404;000;0;--;8;6;5
Heart River;002;014;0;--;6;13;4
Reed Beyer, Tyson Wick (7) and T.Wick, Haack (7). Austin Buckman, Kastrow (1), Koppinger (3), L.Obrigewitch (7). W--Beyer. L--Buckman. Save--T.Wick. HR--Hazen, Braithwaite.
Highlights: Hazen -- Zempel 1-4 R; T. Wick 0-4 RBI; Goebel 2-3 2B, R; Parker Sayler 1-3 R; M.Wick 0-3 R; Dawson Bruner 0-2 R, RBI; Brayden Haack 0-2 R, RBI; Holland 1-3 R, RBI; Braithwaite 2-4 HR, 3 RBI, R; Beyer 6 IP, 13 H, 7 R (6 ER), 4 BB, 2 SO. Heart River -- Buckman 2-4 R, L.Obrigewitch 2-4 2B, 3 R, RBI; Dillinger 2-3; Koppinger 2-3 R, 2 RBI, 4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Krueger 1-4; B.Obrigewitch 1-4 RBI; Kastrow 1-4 RBI; Kessel 2-3 R.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
MINOT 1, MANDAN 0
Minot;0;1;--;1
Mandan;0;0;--;0
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1. Minot, Emma Miller (Emerson Perrin), 55:20.
Goalie saves: Minot -- Madison Elliott 6. Mandan -- Quinn Carter 7.
Records: 6-0 West Region, 7-0 overall; Mandan 2-2-1; 2-2-1.
CENTURY 4, ST. MARY’S 0
St. Mary’s;0;0;--;0
Century;2;2;--;4
First half: 1. Century, Rei Ogden (Ashlyn Davison), 2nd minute. 2. Century, Ogden (Davison), 20th minute.
Second half: 3. Century, Davison, 50th. 4. Century, Davison, 65th.
Goalie saves: SM – Madison Schastz 11. Century – Ashlyn Hagerott 8.
Records: Century 3-3-1 West Region, 3-3-1 overall; St. Mary’s 0-6, 0-6.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
ST. MARY’S 6, BISMARCK 3
Singles
No. 1: Elizabeth Bichler, SM def. Graice Haider, 6-2, 6-4. No. 2: Brooke Haas, SM def. Sydney Hal, 6-3 6-4. No. 3: Peyton Kovash, BHS def. Katrina Hellman, 6-4, 6-3. No. 4: Megan Richter, BHS def. Mary Richter, 6-1, 7-5. No. 5: Katie Peyerl, SM def. Jessica Schuh, 6-3, 6-4. No. 6: Gabbi Mann, SM def. Grace Gross, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1: Haas/Richter def. Haider/Kovash, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6, 7-2. No. 2: Bichler/Mann def. Hall/Schuh, 7-5, 6-7 (7), 10-8. No. 3: Richter/Tami Bachmeier, BHS def. Hellman/Peyerl, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Records: St. Mary's 4-0 West Region, 5-1 overall; Bismarck 0-3, 1-4.
MINOT 9, CENTURY 0
Singles
No. 1: Eden Olson, Minot def. Maya Kubsad, 6-1, 6-2. No. 2: Sofia Egge, Minot def, Erika Lee, 6-0, 6-0. No. 3: Halle Mattson, Minot def. Ashely Kindem, 6-3, 6-1. No. 4: Sidney Ressler, Minot def. Bailey Upgren, 6-3, 6-3. No. 5: Sienna Ronning, Minot def. Kate Miler, 6-0, 6-0. No. 6: Sabryn Ronning, Minot def. Hanna Dorrheim, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Olson/Ressler def. Kubsad/Lee, 7-5, 6-2. No. 2: Egge/Sabryn Ronning, 6-1, 6-2. No. 3: Sienna Ronning/Scheeler, def. Miller/Dorrheim, 6-1, 6-2.
Records: Minot 3-0 West Region, 7-0 overall; Century 2-2, 3-4.
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
Divisional semifinals
(Best of 5)
Thursday, April 21
Anchorage 2, Springfield 1
Friday, April 22
St. Cloud 4, Bismarck 1
Jamestown 2, Johnstown 1, 2 OTs
Northeast 4, New Jersey 1
Anchorage 2, Springfield 1
Aberdeen 4, Austin 2
Lone Star 1, Shreveport 0
Wichita Falls 4, New Mexico 3
Fairbanks 3, Minnesota Wilderness 2, OT
Saturday, April 23
Bismarck 2, St. Cloud 1, 2 OTs
Johnstown 3, Jamestown 1
New Jersey 6, Northeast 2
Aberdeen 3, Austin 2
Lone Star 3, Shreveport 2
New Mexico 2, Wichita Falls 1
Fairbanks 7, Minnesota Wilderness 1
Sunday, April 24
Anchorage 4, Springfield 3, OT (Anchorage wins series 3-0)
Thursday, April 28
Johnstown 5, Jamestown 4, OT
Friday, April 29
Bismarck 2, St. Cloud 1
New Jersey 3, Northeast 0
Shreveport 4, Lone Star 1
Minnesota Wilderness 4, Fairbanks 1
Aberdeen 6, Austin 3 (Aberdeen wins series 3-0)
New Mexico 5, Wichita Falls 4, 3 OTs
Saturday, April 30
St. Cloud 3, Bismarck 2, OT (series tied 2-2)
Jamestown 4, Johnstown 1
Northeast 4, New Jersey 2
Lone Star 4, Shreveport 3, OT
Minnesota Wilderness 3, Fairbanks 0
Wichita Falls 2, New Mexico 1, OT
Sunday, May 1
Jamestown 4, Johnstown 3, OT (Jamestown wins series 3-2)
Minnesota Wilderness 5, Fairbanks 1 (Minnesota wins series 3-2)
New Jersey 5, Northeast 4 (New Jersey wins series 3-2)
Monday, May 2
St. Cloud 3, Bismarck 2 (St. Cloud wins series 3-2)
New Mexico 4, Wichita Falls 2 (New Mexico wins series 3-2)
Division Finals
(Best of 5)
Friday, May 6
Jamestown at New Jersey, Game 1
Aberdeen at St. Cloud, Game 1
New Mexico at Lone Star, Game 1
Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage, Game 1
Saturday, May 7
Jamestown at New Jersey, Game 2
Aberdeen at St. Cloud, Game 2
New Mexico at Lone Star, Game 2
Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage, Game 2
Sunday, May 8
Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage, Game 3
Wednesday, May 11
New Jersey at Jamestown, Game 3
Thursday, May 12
Lone Star at New Mexico, Game 3
Friday, May 13
New Jersey at Jamestown, Game 4, if necessary
Anchorage at Minnesota Wilderness, Game 4, if necessary
St. Cloud at Aberdeen, Game 3
Lone Star at New Mexico, Game 4, if necessary
Saturday, May 14
Anchorage at Minnesota, Wilderness, Game 5, if necessary
St. Cloud at Aberdeen, Game 4, if necessary
Sunday, May 15
New Mexico at Lone Star, Game 5, if necessary
Jamestown at New Jersey, Game 5, if necessary
Monday, May 16
Aberdeen at St. Cloud, Game 5, if necessary
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
College baseball
Minot State 4, Bemidji State 2
Minot State 5, Bemidji State 3
North Dakota State 10, Mayville State 0
College softball
Williston State College 13, Bismarck State College 11
Lake Region State College 9, Bismarck State College 1
High school baseball
Bismarck 5, Minot 4
Dickinson 11, Century 2
Dickinson 7, Century 5
Hazen 8, Heat River 6
Heart River 5, Hazen 2
Grand Forks Red River 5, Grand Forks Central 1
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 14, Midkota-Dakota Prairie 1
Legacy 4, Jamestown 3
Jamestown 8, Legacy 1
Minot 12, Bismarck 5
Shiloh Christian 1, Beulah 0
Surrey 10, Minot Ryan 0
Surrey 15, Minot Ryan 7
High school girls softball
Century 9, Watford City 0
Century 18, Watford City 1, 5 innings
Dickinson 17, Williston 1
Dickinson 13, Williston 0
Fargo Davies 9, Grand Forks Central 8
Grand Forks Red River 24, Fargo Shanley 2, 5 innings
Jamestown 1, Legacy 0
Legacy 14, Jamestown 3
Mandan 2, Bismarck 0
Mandan 12, Bismarck 8
Rugby 14, Tioga 4
Tioga 20, Minot Ryan 13
Washburn-Center-Stanton 5, Central McLean 4
West Fargo 11, Valley City 1
West Fargo 6, Valley City 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 15, Fargo North 5
High school girls soccer
Century 4, St. Mary's 0
Legacy 8, Williston 3
Jamestown 5, Bismarck 2
Minot 1, Mandan 0
High school girls tennis
Fargo North 6, Wahpeton 3
Fargo Davies 6, West Fargo 3
Grand Forks Red River 9, Fargo South 0
Legacy 5, Dickinson 4
Minot 9, Century 0
St. Mary’s 6, Bismarck 3
Valley City 6, Fargo Shanley 3
West Fargo Sheyenne 9, Grand Forks Central 0