CLASS A BOYS GOLF

WEST REGION GOLF TOURNAMENT

At Heart River, Dickinson

Team results

1. Century 300. 2. Minot 314. 3. St. Mary’s. 315. 4. Jamestown. 319. 5. Legacy. 323. 6. Bismarck 335. 7. Mandan. 339. 8. Dickinson. 346. 9. Williston. 351; 10. Minot North. 378; 11. Watford City. 385.

Top 10

1. Lucas Schoepp, Century, 73. 2. Anders Alm, Century, 73. 3. Caden Willer, St. Mary’s, 74. T4. Bennett Bartsch, Minot, 75. T4. Matt Souther, Legacy, 75. T5. Aidan Kaufman, Century, 75. T7. Brock Jones, Minot, 77. T7. Quinn Shillingstad, St. Mary’s, 76. T9. Jace Johnson, Legacy, 77. T9. Hunter Gegelman, Jamestown, 77.

Note: Schoepp won in playoff.

Individual state qualifiers

Kasen Rostad, Minot, 78. Dawson Lentz, Bismarck, 78. Parker Beck, Century, 79. Andrew Walz, Jamestown, 79. Jayce Johnson, Mandan, 80.

Results by team

Century (300): Lucas Schoepp, 73; Anders Alm, 73; Aidan Kaufman, 75; Parker Beck, 79; Fynn Sagsveen, 86; Cameron Wittenberg, 87

Minot High (314): Bennett Bartsch, 75; Brock Jones, 76; Kasen Rostad, 78; Easton Bradley, 85; Tyler Bast, 87; Parker Argent, 90

St. Mary’s (315): Caden Willer 73; Quinn Shillingstad 76; Ryker Landers 82; Mason Mrachek 83; Rider Benning 85; Matt Selensky 86.

Jamestown (319): Hunter Gegelman, 77; Andrew Walz, 79; Easton Romsdal, 81; Camron Andersen, 82; Nate Walz, 83; Vaughn Romsdal, 84

Legacy (323): Matt Souther, 75; Jace Johnson, 77; Gage Martell, 85; Josiah Will, 86; Sam Miller, 87; Kale Schultz, 88

Bismarck (335): Dawson Lentz, 78; Luke Dockter, 85; Owen Haase, 85; Charlie Jerome, 87; Dane Beechie, 92; Reece Nagel, 95.

Mandan (339): Jayce Johnson, 80; Logan Renner, 84; Bennett Leingang, 86; Jorey Johnson, 89; Braiden Bosch, 92; Stran Ressler, 93

Dickinson (346): Emersyn Lee, 81; Ty Nelson, 84; Shayden Jackson-Zietz, 89; Kaden Hintz, 92; Jace Belland, 96; Hunter Hauck, 87.

Williston (351): Aiden Rustand, 86; Evan Fisher, 86; Kane Shannon, 87; Bode Ekblad, 92; Ty Watterud, 92; Parker Jackman, 105.

Minot North (378): Walter Langhans, 83; Teegan Dangel, 93; Kaden Carlson, 98; Kyler Weishaar, 104.

Watford City (385): Masyn Strom 86; Konnor Winter 90; Hayden Hutchison 98; Derek Holen, 111; Jodus Talley 111; Cooper George 115.

Turtle Mountain: Izayis Laducer 101; Kael Davis 102; Kruze Laducer 113; Trevor Azure WD.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 7, DULUTH

Duluth;022;000;100;--;5;5;2

Bismarck;013;102;00x;--;7;4;1

Colin Linder, David Stich (4), Caleb Gallant (6), Chase Melvin IV (7), Evan Borst (8) and Jeremy Keller; Alec Danan, Ricky Harrison (6), Sean Hamilton (8), Justin Goldstein (9) and Robby Harrison. W – Danen (1-0). L – Stich (0-1). Sv- Goldstein (1). HR – Duluth: Max Coupe (1).

Highlights: Duluth – xJoshua Duarte 1-for-5, R; Evan Borst 1-for-5, 2 RBIs; Caleb Corbin 1-for-3, triple, 2 R; Coupe 1-for-3, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Joe Vos 1-for-4; Ethan Cole RBI. Bismarck – Benjamin Rosengard R; Dylan Perry R; Dillon Goetz 3 R; C.J. Cepicky 2 R, RBI; Trenton Rowan 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Brayden Koenig 2-for-5, RBI; Kai Hori RBI.

Time of game: 2:59.

Attendance: 1,788.

Records: Bismarck 2-0; Duluth 0-2.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;2-0;1.000;--

Battle Creek;1-1;.500;1

Kalamazoo;1-1;.000;1

Kenosha;1-1;5000;1

Kokomo;1-1;.500;1

Rockford;0-2;.000;2

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Green Bay;2-0;1.000;--

Lakeshore;1-1;.500;1

Madison;1-1;.500;1

Wausau;1-1;.500;1

Wisconsin Rapids;1-1;.500;1

Fond du Lac;0-2;.000;2

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

La Crosse;2-0;1.000;--

Rochester;2-0;1.000;--

Thunder Bay;1-1;.500;1

Duluth;0-2;.000;2

Eau Claire;0-2;.000;2

Waterloo;0-2;.000;2

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Bismarck;2-0;1.000;--

St. Cloud;2-0;1.000;--

Mankato;1-1;.500;1

Minnesota;0-0;.000;1

Willmar;0-0;.000;1

Minot;0-2;.000;2

Tuesday, May 30

Kokomo 2, Battle Creek 1

Wisconsin Rapids 3, Lakeshore 2

Wausau 6, Madison 2

Traverse City 7, Rockford 6

Kalamazoo 6, Kenosha 2

Green Bay 9, Fond du Lac 5

Mankato 4, Thunder Bay 2

St. Cloud 11, Minot 0

Rochester 7, Waterloo 3

La Crosse 4, Eau Claire 2

Bismarck 7, Duluth 5

Wednesday, May 31

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Lakeshore at Wausau

Fond du Lac at Madison

Traverse City at Kokomo

Kenosha at Rockford

Waterloo at La Crosse

Minot at Mankato

Thunder Bay at Rocheseter

Wisconsin at Green Bay

Eau Claire at Willmar

Thursday, June 1

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Madison at Fond du Lac

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

Traverse City at Kokomo

Minot at Mankato

Waterloo at La Crosse

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Thunder Bay at Rochester

Kenosha at Rockford

Lakeshore at Wausau

Eau Claire at Willmar

CLASS A BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At West Fargo

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1 East Wahpeton (14-6) vs. No. 4 West Legacy (14-8), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 West Century (12-13) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne (15-7), 35 minutes after Game 1

Game 3: No. 1 West Mandan (14-8) vs. No. 4 East Fargo North (14-10), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 East West Fargo (17-9), vs. No. 3 West Jamestown (17-4), 35 minutes after Game 3

Friday, June 2

Loser out

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11:30 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4:30 p.m. (championship)

CLASS A SOFTBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Tharaldson Park, Fargo

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1 West Minot (31-2) vs. No. 4 East Grand Forks Central (7-8), 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River (12-5) vs. No. 3 West Jamestown (26-9), 35 minutes after Game 1

Game 3: No. 2 West Dickinson (24-8) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne 17-5), 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 East West Fargo (23-6) vs. No. 4 West Century (10-18), 35 minutes after Game 3

Friday, June 2

Loser out

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 35 minutes after Game 5

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 35 minutes after Game 7

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 35 minutes after Game 10 (third place)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3 p.m. (championship)

CLASS A GIRLS SOCCER

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fargo Davies

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (13-1) vs. West No. 4 Jamestown (5-3-2), 12 p.m.

Game 2: West No. 2 Bismarck (9-2-1) vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne (9-2-3), 2:15 p.m.

Game 3: West No. 1 Minot (14-0-1) vs. East No. 4 Grand Forks Central (5-6-3), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo Shanley (11-3-1) vs. West No. 3 Mandan (7-2-3), 6:45 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Consolation semifinals

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1:15 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3:30 p.m. (championship)

CLASS A GIRLS TENNIS

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Grand Forks Choice Health & Fitness

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: West No. 1 Minot (15-0) vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies (9-6), 10 a.m.

Game 2: East No. 2 Grand Forks Central (9-3) vs. West No. 3 Bismarck (9-3), 10 a.m.

Game 3: East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne (12-3) vs. West No. 4 Century (9-5), 10 a.m.

Game 4: West No. 2 Legacy (12-2) vs. East No. 3 Valley City (11-2), 10 a.m.

Consolation semifinals

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.

Fifth place

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.

Third place

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.

CLASS B BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Corbett Field, Minot

Thursday, June 1

Game 1: No. 2 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (13-1) vs. Des Lacs-Burlington (22-3), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (12-1) vs. Shiloh Christian (22-6), 35 minutes after Game 1

Game 3: No. 1 Thompson (19-3) vs. Minot Ryan (19-5), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 Central Cass (12-6) vs. No. 4 North Star (13-2), 35 minutes after Game 3

Friday, June 2

Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 35 minutes after Game 5

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 11:30 a.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 35 minutes after Game 9 (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:30 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B SOFTBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Minot

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 2 Renville County (14-0) vs. Thompson (13-6), 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Kindred-Richland (13-5) vs. Central McLean (8-3), 35 minutes after Game 1

Game 3: No. 1 Beulah (19-1) vs. Des Lacs-Burlington (13-2), 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley (11-5) vs. No. 5 May-Port-C-G (15-5), 35 minutes after Game 3

Friday, June 2

Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 26

Placement games

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 10 a.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m. (championship)