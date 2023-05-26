Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

At Mandan

Singles

First round

Grace Gross, BHS, def. Mykaela Jorgenson, Cen, 6-2, 6-0; Julianne Kadrmas, Dic, def. Hana Lang, Jam, 6-0, 6-0; Jessica Schuh, Bis, def. Abby Mullally, SM, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Kyla Jorgenson, Cen, def. Emma Stillings, Dic, 2-0; Noelle DeRosier, Man, def. Morgan Daley, Dic, 6-0, 6-4; Abby Bohl, SM, def. Nevaeh Williams, Will, 6-1, 7-6 (5); Demi Black, SM, def. Daphne Olson, Jam, 6-2, 6-0; Cambrya Kraft, Leg, def. Keira Borreson, Will, 6-2, 6-1; Audrey Duppong, Man, def. Kate Miller, Cen, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1; Maria Barrett, Leg, def. Isabel LeFevre, Jam, 6-2, 6-2; Brooklyn Sand, Leg, def. Nicole Enno, Will, 6-2, 6-0.

Second round

Sophia Felderman, Man, def. Gross, Bis, 6-1, 6-1; Schuh, Bis, def. Kadrmas, Dic, 6-2, 6-1; Sidney Ressler, Min, def. Jorgenson, Cen, 6-2, 6-2; Peyton Kovash, Bis, def. DeRosier, Man, 6-3, 6-4; Kyllie Fettig, Min, def. Bohl, SM, 6-2, 6-1; Kraft, Lef, def. Black, SM, 6-1, 6-2; Barrett, Leg, def. Duppong, Man, 7-5, 6-2; Halle Mattson, Min, def. Sand, Leg, 6-2, 6-2.

Quarterfinals

Felderman, Man, def. Schuh, Bis, 6-0, 6-0; Ressler, Min, def. Kovash, Bis, 6-0, 6-1; Kraft, Leg, def. Fettig, Min, 6-0, 6-4; Mattson, Min, def. Barrett, Leg, 6-0, 6-1.

Consolation

First round

Mullally, SM, def. Lang, Jam, 6-4, 6-1; Borreson, Will, def. Olson, Jam, 6-4, 6-3; Miller, Cen, def. LeFevre, Jam, 6-1, 6-0.

Second round

Bohl, SM, def. Jorgenson, Cen, 6-4, 6-1; Mullally, SM, def. Black, SM, 6-1, 6-0; Stillings, Dic, def. Duppong, Man, 6-0, 6-1; Sand, Leg, def. Daley, Dic, 6-0, 6-1; Gross, Bis, def. Williams, Will, 6-4, 6-4; Borreson, Will, def. Kadrmas, Dic, 6-4, 6-1; Jorgenson, Cen, def. Miller, Cen, 6-3, 6-3; DeRosier, Man, def. Enno, Will, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Third round

Bohl, SM, def. Mullally, SM, 7-5, 6-1; Sand, Leg, def. Stillings, Dic, 7-5, 6-1; Gross, Bis, def. Borreson, Will, 6-3, 6-4; Jorgenson, Cen, def. DeRosier, Man, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

First round

Ereth-Thomsen, Man, def. Maulding-Jones, Jam, 6-1, 6-0; Mann-Mertz, SM, def. Michel-Roberts, Jam, 6-1, 6-2.

Second round

Bradley-Klitzke, Dic, def. Ereth-Thomsen, Man, 6-0, 6-1; Severson-Sorensen, Leg, def. Katzung-Meschke, Man, 6-4, 6-0; Richter-Bachmeier, Bis, def. Dunlop-Kindem, Cen, 6-4, 7-6 (6); McPherson-Krom, Leg, def. Dazell-Dazell, Dic, 6-0, 6-1; Si. Ronning-G. Olson, Min, def. Rude-Ator, Will, 6-0, 6-3; Hall-Haider, Bis, def. Tong-Garbel, Will, 6-1, 7-5; L. Olson-Sa. Ronning, Min, def. Schuh-Schaefbauer, SM, 6-0, 6-4; Kubsad-Lee, Cen, def. Mann-Mertz, SM, 6-2, 6-0.

Quarterfinals

Bradley-Klitzke, Dic, def. Severson-Sorensen, Leg, 6-2, 6-3; McPherson-Krom, Leg, def. Richter-Bachmeier, Bis, 6-2, 6-3; Si. Ronning-G. Olson, Min, def. Hall-Haider, Bis, 6-3, 6-3; Kubsad-Lee, Cen, def. L. Olson-Sa. Ronning, Min, 7-5, 6-4.

Consolation

Second round

Mann-Mertz, SM, def. Maulding-Jones, Jam, 6-0, 6-1; Ereth-Thomsen, Man, def. Michel-Roberts, Jam, 6-0, 6-1.

Third round

Mann-Mertz, SM, def. Schuh-Schaefbauer, SM, 6-3, 7-6 (3); Rude-Ator, Will, def. Tong-Garbel, Will, 6-1, 6-1; Dunlop-Kindem, Cen, def. Dazell-Dazell, Dic, 6-1, 6-2; Ereth-Thomsen, Man, def. Katzung-Meschke, Man, 6-4, 6-2.

Consolation quarterfinals

Richter-Bachmeier, Bis, def. Mann-Mertz, SM, 6-3, 6-0; Rude-Ator, Will, def. Severson-Sorensen, Leg, 6-1, 6-3; Dunlop-Kindem, Cen, def. L. Olson-Sa. Ronning, Min, 6-2, 7-6 (5); Hall-Haider, Bis, def. Ereth-Thomsen, Man, 6-2, 6-2.

CLASS A BASEBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

At Jamestown

Century 7, Legacy 6

Century;060;001;0;--;7;5;1

Legacy;000;103;2;--;6;7;1

Parker Sagsveen, Adam Vigness (6), Gavin Lill (7) and Max Vig. Gavin Brice, Nicholas Patton (2) and Marcus Butts. W--Sagsveen. L--Brice. Save--Lill.

Highlights: Century -- Ben LaDuke 0-3 R, RBI; Tyler Kleinjan 1-3; Parker Sagsveen 1-3 RBI, 5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 5 BB, 2 SO; Carter Krueger 0-3 R; Hayden Ritter 0-2 R; Charlie Vig 0-2 R; Gavin Lill 2-2 2 R, RBI, 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO; Sid Olmsted 1-2 R, RBI; Max Vig 0-3 RBI. Legacy -- Lucas Vasey 1-4 2 RBI; Butts 0-3 R; Jameson Johnson 0-3 R; Isaac Mitchell 2-4 2 R; Isaac Lewis 1-2 R, RBI; Cooper Millerr 1-3 R, RBI; Wyatt Kraft 2-3 2 RBI; Aaron Urlacher 0-2 BB, 2 SB; Patton 5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.

Records: Century 13-13; Legacy 13-7.

Mandan 5, Jamestown 3

Mandan;200;002;1;--;5;12;4

Jamestown;001;200;0;--;3;9;1

Jamison Nelson, Dylan Gierke (4) and Tukker Horner. Thomas Newman, Jackson Walters (6) and Max Fronk. W--Gierke. L--Newman.

Highlights: Mandan -- 1-4 R; Gierke 3-4 R, 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Owen Gress 3-4 2B, R, RBI; McCoy Keller 1-3 2B, R, RBI; Jordan Binder 2-33 2 RBI; Horner 2-3 RBI; Nelson 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 SO. Jamestown -- Mason Lunzman 1-4 SB; Payton Hochhalter 2-4 R; Tyson Jorissen 1-3 R; Carson Orr 1-2 RBI; Newman 2-2 R, 5 1/3 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 6 SO.

Records: Mandan 14-8; Jamestown 16-4.

Thursday, May 25

Quarterfinals

At Jack Brown Stadium, Jamestown

Game 1: No. 3 Legacy 9, No. 6 Williston 3

Game 2: No. 7 Century 10, No. 2 Dickinson 3

Game 3: No. 5 Mandan 7, No. 4 Minot 3

Game 4: No. 1 Jamestown 4, No. 8 Bismarck 0

Friday May 26

Loser out

Game 5: No. 2 Dickinson 7, No. 6 Williston 5

Game 6: No. 4 Minot 3, No. 8 Bismarck 0

Semifinals

Game 7: No. 7 Century 7, No. 3 Legacy 6

Game 8: No. 5 Mandan 6, No. 1 Jamestown 3

Saturday May 27

State qualifiers

Game 9: No. 2 Dickinson (16-7) vs. No. 1 Jamestown (16-4), 10 a.m.

Game 10: No. 4 Minot (17-7) vs. No. 3 Legacy (13-8), 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 11: No. 7 Century (13-13) vs. No. 5 Mandan (14-8), 4 p.m. (championship)

CLASS A SOFTBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

LOSER-OUT GAME

Mandan 14, Williston 7

Williston;000;240;1;--;7;5;0

Mandan;470;003;x;--;14;13;1

Caeleigh Goodman, Mekiah Klumker (3) and Aaliyah Bertelsen; Jenna Wandler and Savannah Gustavsson. W--Wandler. L--Goodman.

Highlights: Williston -- Jaidyn Nass 2-for-4, R; Bertelsen 1-for-3, 3B, HBP, SB, 2 R; Kierra Slagle 1-for-4, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Alli Wilcox 1-for-3, Sac fly, 2 RBIs; Goodman 2.1 IP, 8 H, 11 R (11 ER), 2 BB, 2 K; Klumker 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, 2 HBP. Mandan -- Ellie McElvaney 3-for-5, 2B, SB, 2 R, RBI; Gustavsson 2-for-3, HBP, SB, 2 R, RBI; Wandler 1-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, SB, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Kaebry Weeks 2-for-3, 2 2B, HBP, 2 R, 2 RBI; Lily Giggee 1-for-2, Sac fly, 3 RBIs; Hope Hanson 2-for-4, R, RBI; Wandler 7 IP, 5 H, 7 R (7 ER), 6 BB, 11 K.

Records: Williston 9-18; Mandan 9-14.

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

At Dickinson

Thursday, May 25

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1 Minot 11, No. 8 Legacy 0, 5 innings

Game 2: No. 5 Century 8, No. 4 Bismarck 4

Game 3: No. 2 Jamestown 5, No. 7 Williston 0

Game 4: No. 3 Dickinson 5, No. 6 Mandan 0

Friday, May 26

Loser out

Game 5: No. 4 Bismarck 6, No. 8 Legacy 4

Game 6: No. 6 Mandan 14, No. 7 Williston 7

Semifinals

Game 7: No. 1 Minot 10, No. 5 Century 1

Game 8: No. 3 Dickinson 2, No. 2 Jamestown 1

Saturday, May 27

State qualifiers

Game 9: No. 6 Mandan (9-14) vs. No. 5 Century (11-18), 12 p.m.

Game 10: No. 4 Bismarck (15-17) vs. No. 2 Jamestown (25-9), 2 p.m.

Championship

Game 11: No. 3 Dickinson (24-7) vs. No. 1 Minot (30-2), 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fargo Davies

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies vs. West No. 4 Jamestown, 12 p.m.

Game 2: West No. 2 Bismarck vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:15 p.m.

Game 3: West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Grand Forks Central, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo Shanley vs. West No. 3 Mandan, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Consolation semifinals

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1:15 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3:30 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Corbett Field, Minot

Thursday, June 1

Game 1: No. 2 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. Shiloh Christian

Game 3: No. 1 Thompson vs. Minot Ryan, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 Central Cass vs. No. 4 North Star

Friday, June 2

Consolation semifinals

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 11:30 a.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:30 p.m. (championship)

Note: All games without a time scheduled begin 35 minutes after game above.

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College baseball

Summit League Tournament

Loser-out game

South Dakota State 8, North Dakota State 2

High school baseball

East Region tournament

Loser-out games

Fargo North 2, Devils Lake 0

Fargo Davies 11, Grand Forks Red River 8, 8 innings

Semifinals

Wahpeton 7, West Fargo Sheyenne 5

West Fargo 5, Fargo Shanley 2

High school softball

East Region tournament

Loser-out games

Fargo Davies 12, West Fargo Horace 0, 5 innings

Grand Forks Central 12, Valley City 3

Semifinals

West Fargo 7, Fargo North 1

Grand Forks Red River 4, West Fargo Sheyenne 1