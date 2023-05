Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

WEST REGION TEAM TOURNAMENT

At Bismarck-Mandan

Quarterfinals

Minot 5, St. Mary's 0

Singles: 1. Halle Mattson, Min, def. Kennedy Mertz 6-0, 6-0. 2. Sienna Ronning, Min, def. Naomi Schuh 6-2, 6-1. 3. Grace Olson, Min, def. Demi Black 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Kyllie Fettig-Sidney Ressler, Min, def. Gabbi Mann-Abby Mullally 6-1, 7-6 (7-1). 2. Lila Olson-Sabryn Ronning, Min, def. Clare Schaefbauer-Abby Bohl 6-1, 6-0.

Century 3, Mandan 2

Singles: 1. Sophia Felderman, Man, def. Maya Kubsad 6-2, 6-0. 2. Erika Lee, Cen, def. Audrey Duppong 6-2, 6-1. 3. Kyla Jorgenson, Cen, def. Noelle DeRosier 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Ashley Kindem-Ava Dunlop, Cen, def. Allie Ereth-Kenna Meschke 6-4, 6-3. 2. Lilly Thomsen-Ellie Thomsen, Man, def. Kate Miller-Mykaela Jorgenson 6-4, 6-3.

Bismarck 4, Dickinson 1

Singles: 1. Valeria Bradley, Dic, def. Peyton Kovash 6-2, 6-1. 2. Sydney Hall, Bis, def. Shayna Klitzke 6-1, 6-2. 3. Grace Haider, Bis, def. Emma Stillings 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Megan Richter-Jami Bachmeier, Bis, def. Julianne Kadrmas-Rachel Dazell 6-3, 6-2. 2. Jessica Schuh-Grace Gross, Bis, def. Morgan Daley-Grace Dazell 7-5, 6-4.

Legacy 4, Williston 1

Singles: 1. Aleah McPherson, Leg, def. Maggie Garbel 6-0, 6-2. 2. Cambria Kraft, Leg, def. Neveah Williams 6-1, 6-1. 3. Halle Seversen, Leg, def. Yeva Smyrnova 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Rylee Rude-Gracia Tong, Will, def. Anna Sorensen-Maria Barrett 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 10-3. 2. Chelsa Krom-Brooklyn Sand, Leg, def. Avy Ator-Keira Borreson 6-1, 6-4.

Semifinals

Minot 5, Century 0

Singles: 1. Mattson, Min, def. Kubsad 6-1, 6-4. 2. Fettig, Min, def. Lee 6-3, 7-6 (3). 3. Ressler, Min, def. Jorgenson 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles: 1. Si. Ronning-G. Olson, Min, def. Kindem-Dunlop 6-1, 6-3. 2. L. Olson-Sa. Ronning, Min, def. Miller-Jorgenson 6-1, 6-4.

Legacy 3, Bismarck 2

Singles: 1. McPherson, Leg, def. Hall 6-4, 6-4. 2. Kraft, Leg, def. Haider 7-5, 6-3. 3. Seversen, Leg, def. Gross 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Kovash-Schuh, Bis, def. Sorensen-Barrett 6-1, 7-5. 2. Richter-Bachmeier, Bis, def. Krom-Sand 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Loser-out

Dickinson 3, Williston 2

Singles: 1. Bradley, Dic, def. Tong 6-2, 6-0. 2. Klitzke, Dic, def. Garbel 6-0, 6-1. 3. Stillings, Dic, def. Borreson 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Rude-Williams, Will, def. Kadrmas-Dazell 6-0, 6-1. 2. Ator-Smyrnova, Will, def. Daley-Dazell 6-4, 6-2.

Mandan 3, St. Mary's 2

Singles: 1. Felderman, Man, def. Schuh 6-0, 6-0. 2. Duppong, Man, def. Bohl 6-3, 6-2. 3. Mullally, SM, def. DeRosier 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.

Doubles: 1. Ereth-Meschke, Man, def. Mann-Mertz 7-8 (8), 6-4. 2. L. Thomsen-E. Thomsen, Man, def. Schaefbauer-Black 7-6 (3), 6-4.

State qualifiers

Bismarck 3, Mandan 2

Singles: 1. Felderman, Man, def. Kovash 6-1, 6-3. 2. Duppong, Man, def. Hall 6-4, 7-5. 3. Gross, Bis, def. Ereth 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Haider-Schuh, Bis, def. Mescke-Katung 6-3, 6-4. 2. Richter-Bachmeier, Bis, def. L. Thomsen-E. Thomsen 6-0, 7-6 (7).

Century 3, Dickinson 2

Singles: 1. Kitzke, Dic, def. Miller 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jorgenson, Cen, def. Kadrmas 6-4, 6-1. 3. Stillings, Dic, def. Jorgenson 0-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Lee-Kubsad, Cen, def. Bradley-Dazell 6-1, 6-0. 2. Kindem-Dunlap, Cen, def. Daley-Dazell, 6-0, 6-2.

Championship

Minot 4, Legacy 1

Singles: 1. McPherson, Leg, def. Mattson 7-6 (4), 1-6, 10-5. 2. Fettig, Min, def. Seversen 7-6 (4), 6-2. 3. Ressler, Min, def. Sand 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Si. Ronning-G. Olson, Min, def. Kraft-Krom 6-2, 6-3. 2. L. Olson-Sa. Ronning, Min, def. Sorensen-Barrett 6-4, 6-2.

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1 Minot 5, No. 8 St. Mary's 0

Game 2: No. 4 Century 3, No. 5 Mandan 2

Game 3: No. 3 Bismarck 4, No. 6 Dickinson 1

Game 4: No. 2 Legacy 4, No. 7 Williston 1

Loser-out

Game 5: No. 5 Mandan 3, No. 8 St. Mary's 2

Game 6: No. 6 Dickinson 3, No. 7 Williston 2

Semifinals

Game 7: No. 1 Minot 5, No. 4 Century 0

Game 8: No. 2 Legacy 3, No. 3 Bismarck 2

State qualifiers

Game 9: No. 3 Bismarck 3, No. 5 Mandan 2

Game 10: No. 4 Century 3, No. 6 Dickinson 2

Championship

Game 11: No. 1 Minot 4, No. 2 Legacy 1

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

STATE QUALIFIER

Jamestown 2, Legacy 1, 2 OT

First half: 1. Jamestown, Sara Sletto 32nd minute

Second half: 2. Legacy, Lila Healy (Abby Burman) 58th minute.

First overtime: No Scoring

Second overtime: 3. Jamestown Briella Martin, 92nd minute.

Keeper saves: Jamestown -- Olivia Sorlie 10. Legacy -- Ava Hanzal 6.

Records: Jamestown 7-3-2; Legacy 5-5-3.

Thursday, May 25

At St. Mary's

State Qualifiers

Game 4: No. 5 Jamestown 2, No. 4 Legacy 1, 2 OT

Game 5: No. 3 Mandan 6, No. 7 Century 2

Region Championship

Game 6: No. 1 Minot 2, No. 2 Bismarck 1

CLASS A BASEBALL

CENTURY 10, DICKINSON 3

Century;021;600;1;--;10;11;1

Dickinson;000;003;0;--;3;4;4

Zac Brackin, Tyler Kleinjan (5) and Max Vig. Jeremiah Jilek, Colin Tschetter (7) and NA. W--Brackin. L--Jilek. HR--Parker Sagsveen.

Highlights: Century -- Ben LaDuke 0-3 2 R; Sid Olmsted 2-5 R; Parker Sagsveen 2-5 HR, R, 3 RBI; Carter Kreuger 2-4 RBI; Hayden Ritter 1-3 2 R; Charlie Vig 0-2 2 R; Gavin Lill 2-3 2B, 2 R, RBI; TJ Olson 1-2 2 RBI; Max Vig 1-4 RBI; Brackin 4 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 4 SO; Kleinjan 2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 BB 1 SO. Dickinson -- Jadon Bast 1-4 2B; Kaeden Krieg 1-2 R, RBI; Colin Tschetter 1-3 2B, R; Landon Olson 1-1 2B, 2 RBI; Jilek 6 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 2 SO.

Records: Century 11-13; Dickinson 15-7.

MANDAN 7, MINOT 3

Mandan;100;030;3;--;7;10;2

Minot;010;020;0;--;3;7;4

McCoy Keller, Hudsen Sheldon (5) and Tukker Horner. Carson Deaver, Tyler Buchanan (5) and Kellan Burke. W--Keller. L--Deaver. Save--Sheldon. HR--Minot, Kellan Burke.

Highlights: Mandan -- Hudsen Sheldon 2-5 R, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO; Dylan Gierke 1-4 RBI; Brayden Bunnell 1-5 2B, R; Owen Gress 1-4 RBI; Keller 0-2 R, 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 3 SO; Jordan Binde 1-1 3B, 2 R, RBI; Mason Oster 3-4 R, RBI; Horner 1-4 RBI. Minot -- Morgan Nygaard 2-2 R; Burke 1-4 HR, 2 RBI, R; Tyler Collins 2-2 R; Mason Ziets 1-3 SB; Deaver 4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 5 SO.

Records: Mandan 13-8; Minot 16-7.

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Thursday, May 25

Quarterfinals

At Jack Brown Stadium, Jamestown

Game 1: No. 3 Legacy 9, No. 6 Williston 3

Game 2: No. 7 Century 10, No. 2 Dickinson 3

Game 3: No. 5 Mandan 7, No. 4 Minot 3

Game 4: No. 1 Jamestown 4, No. 8 Bismarck 0

Friday May 26

Loser out

Game 5: No. 6 Williston (12-11) vs. No. 2 Dickinson (15-7), 11 a.m.

Game 6: No. 4 Minot (16-7) vs. No. 8 Bismarck (9-16), 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: No. 3 Legacy (13-7) vs. No. 7 Century (12-13), 4 p.m.

Game 8: No. 5 Mandan (13-8) vs. No. 1 Jamestown (16-3), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday May 27

State qualifiers

Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 10 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Loser, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 4 p.m. (championship)

CLASS A SOFTBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

QUARTERFINAL

Dickinson 5, Mandan 0

Mandan;000;000;0;--;0;2;1

Dickinson;000;104;x;--;5;11;1

Lily Giggee, Alyssa Bitz (6) and Savannah Gustavsson; Ava Jahner and Myah Merry. W -- Jahner. L -- Giggee. HR: Dickinson -- Kyndall Peterson.

Highlights: Mandan -- Giggee BB; Gustavsson 1-for-3, BB, SB; Jenna Wandler 1-for-3, SB; Giggee 5 IP, 10 H, 5 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Bitz 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K. Dickinson -- Jenna Decker 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Jahner 3-for-4; Peterson 2-for-3, HR, R, RBI; Morgan Koffler 1-for-2, BB, 2 R; Merry 1-for-2, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Jahner 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 15 K.

Records: Mandan 8-14; Dickinson 23-7.

At Dickinson

Thursday, May 25

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1 Minot 11, No. 8 Legacy 0, 5 innings

Game 2: No. 5 Century 8, No. 4 Bismarck 4

Game 3: No. 2 Jamestown 5, No. 7 Williston 0

Game 4: No. 3 Dickinson 5, No. 6 Mandan 0

Friday, May 26

Loser out

Game 5: No. 8 Legacy (10-18) vs. No. 4 Bismarck (14-17), 12 p.m.

Game 6: No. 7 Williston (9-17) vs. No. 6 Mandan (8-14), 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: No. 5 Century (11-17) vs. No. 1 Minot (29-2), 4 p.m.

Game 8: No. 3 Dickinson (23-7) vs. No. 2 Jamestown (25-8), 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

State qualifiers

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 12 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m.

Championship

Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 4 p.m.

CLASS A GIRLS TENNIS

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Grand Forks Choice Health & Fitness

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies, 10 a.m.

Game 2: East No. 2 Grand Forks Central vs. West No. 3 Bismarck, 10 a.m.

Game 3: East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 4 Century, 10 a.m.

Game 4: West No. 2 Legacy vs. East No. 3 Valley City, 10 a.m.

Consolation semifinals

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 1 p.m.

Placement matches

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 4:30 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B SOFTBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Minot

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 1

Game 1: No. 2 Renville County vs. Thompson, 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Kindred-Richland vs. Central McLean

Game 3: No. 1 Beulah vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley vs. No. 5 May-Port-C-G

Friday, June 2

Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 26

Placement games

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 10 a.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m. (championship)

N.D. SCORES

THURSDAY

High school girls soccer

Fargo Davies 1, West Fargo 0

Grand Forks Central 3, Fargo South 1

Grand Forks Red River 5, Fargo North 2

High school girls tennis

East Region team tournament

Quarterfinals

Valley City 5, Fargo South 0

Grand Forks Central 3, Grand Forks Red River 2

West Fargo Sheyenne 5, Fargo North 0

Fargo Davies 4, Fargo Shanley 1

Loser-out

Grand Forks Red River 5, Fargo South 0

Fargo Shanley 3, Fargo North 2

Semifinals

Grand Forks Central 3, Valley City 2

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo Davies 2

State qualifiers

Fargo Davies 4, Grand Forks Red River 1

Valley City 4, Fargo Shanley 1

Championship

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Grand Forks Central 2