CLASS B SOFTBALL

REGION 4 ALL-REGION TEAMS

First Team

Beulah: Taylor Christensen, Sr.; Addie Dale-Geiger, Fr.; Brecken Bieber, Sr.

Central McLean: Daisy Sparrow, Sr.

Velva-Drake-Anamoose: Olivia Passa, Sr.; Cienna Clemens, Jr.; Berkley Selzler, Sr.; Olivia Miller, Jr.

Wilton-Wing: Taylor Zimmerman, Fr.

Second team

Beulah: Cali Steffan, Jr.; Ava Seibel, Jr.; Cassidy Christensen, Fr.

Central McLean: Sally Heger, Fr.

Harvey-Wells County: Kayme Bartz, Sr.

Hazen: Ava Jungers, Fr.

South Prairie-Max: Dalaney Ruhland, Sr.

Washburn-Center-Stanton: Kya Kulzer, Soph.

Wilton-Wing: Justus Boos, Sr.

Individual awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Taylor Christensen, Beulah.

Coach of the Year: Bryce Gutknecht, Velva.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Thursday, May 25

At St. Mary's

State Qualifiers

Game 4: No. 5 Jamestown (6-3-2) vs. No. 4 Legacy (5-4-3), 4 p.m.

Game 5: No. 7 Century (2-8-3) vs. No. 3 Mandan (7-2-3), 6 p.m.

Region Championship

Game 6: No. 2 Bismarck (9-1-1) vs. No. 1 Minot (13-0-1), 8 p.m.

CLASS A BASEBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Thursday, May 25

Quarterfinals

At Jack Brown Stadium, Jamestown

Game 3: No. 3 Legacy (12-7) vs. No. 6 Williston (12-10), 11 a.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Dickinson (15-6) vs. No. 7 Century (11-13), 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 4 Minot (16-6) vs. No. 5 Mandan (12-8), 4 p.m.

Game 6: No. 1 Jamestown (15-3) vs. No. 8 Bismarck (9-15), 6:30 p.m.

Friday May 26

Loser out

Game 7: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 11 a.m.

Game 8: Game 5 Loser vs. Game 6 Loser, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 9: Winner 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winer, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday May 27

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 10 loser, 10 a.m. (state qualifier)

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Loser, 12:30 p.m. (state qualifier)

Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 4 p.m. (championship)

CLASS A SOFTBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

At Dickinson

Thursday, May 25

Quarterfinals

Game 2: No. 1 Minot (28-2) vs. No. 8 Williston (9-16), 12 p.m.

Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck (14-16) vs. No. 5 Century (10-17), 2 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Jamestown (24-8) vs. No. 7 Legacy (10-17), 4 p.m.

Game 5: No. 3 Dickinson (22-7) vs. No. 6 Mandan (8-13), 6 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Loser out

Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 12 p.m.

Game 7: Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 4 p.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

State qualifiers

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 9, 12 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m.

Championship

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winnerr Game 9, 4 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

High school baseball

Region 2 tournament

Region championship games

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 7, Thompson 6, Game 1

Thompson 11, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 5, Game 2

Region 3 tournament

Region championship game

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 4, Kidder County 2

Region 5 tournament

Region championship game

North Star 6, Rugby 3

Region 8 tournament

Consolation championship

Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton 9, Hazen 4

Region championship game

Shiloh Christian 10, Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton 0, 6 innings

High school softball

Region 3 tournament

Renville County 8, Des Lacs-Burlington 0, State qualifier

Des Lacs-Burlington 8, Bottineau 5, State qualifier

Bottineau 9, Ray 8, Elimination game

Region 4 tournament

Beulah 13, Washburn-Center-Stanton 0, State qualifier

Central McLean 6, Washburn-Center-Stanton 3, State qualifier

Central McLean 3, Velva-Drake-Anamoose 2, Elimination game