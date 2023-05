HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

LEGACY 10, WILLISTON 0

West Region Play-In Game

Williston;0;0;--;0

Legacy;3;7;--;10

First half: 1. Legacy, Avery Will (Katelyn Farrell), 11th minute. 2. Legacy, Payton Kooiman (Kambree Benz), 15th minute. 3. Legacy, Will (Farrell), 35th minute.

Second half: 4. Legacy, Madison Lein (Unassisted), 42nd minute. 5. Brynn Zins (Farrell), 47th minute. 6. Legacy, Ella Jones (Brooklyn Gallion, Liz Lenhardt), 60th minute. 7. Legacy, Lenhardt (Brooklyn Bengtson), 65th minute. 8. Legacy, Rayne Hertel (Gallion), 70th minute. 9. Legacy, Hertel (Unassisted), 74th minute. 10. Will (Lila Healy), 78th minute.

Goalkeeper saves: Williston -- Goalkeeper(s) unknown, 21 saves. Legacy -- Ava Hanzal, Berlynn Felchle -- 0 saves.

Records: Legacy 5-4-3 overall, Williston 0-10-1.

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Tuesday, May 23

Play-In Matches

Game 2: No. 5 Jamestown 5, No. 8 Dickinson 0

Game 3: No. 7 Century 4, No. 6 St. Mary's 0

Thursday, May 25

At St. Mary's

State Qualifiers

Game 4: No. 5 Jamestown (6-3-2) vs. No. 4 Legacy (5-4-3), 4 p.m.

Game 5: No. 7 Century (2-8-3) vs. No. 3 Mandan (7-2-3), 6 p.m.

Region Championship

Game 6: No. 2 Bismarck (9-1-1) vs. No. 1 Minot (13-0-1), 8 p.m.

CLASS A BASEBALL

WEST REGION PLAY-IN GAME

(Monday)

Bismarck 9, St. Mary’s 0

St. Mary’s;000;000;0;--;0;3;0

Bismarck;005;103;x;--;9;14;3

Matthew Porter, Tommy Kraljic (3), Connor Schatz (6) and Grimm. Jace Groseclose, Tanner Groseclose (6) and Cole Jahner. W—Jace Groseclose. L—Porter. HR—Bismarck, Tanner Groseclose.

Highlights: St. Mary’s – Tommy Kraljic 1-3 2B; Harrison Reichert 1-3; Kayden Larson 1-1; Kraljic 3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 5 BB, 5 SO. Bismarck – Traiden Kalfell 1-3 2B, R, RBI; Connor Harvison 1-2 3 R, 2 SB; Jace Groseclose 2-4 2B, R, 2 RBI, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO; Gannon Swanson 2-3 RBI; Cole Jahner 3-3 2 R, 2 SB; Tanner Groseclose 2-4 HR, R, 2 RBI; 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Tate Schaner 2-3 2 RBI, SB; Quin Hafner 1-2 R, SB.

Records: Bismarck 9-15; St. Mary’s 7-14.

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

PLAY-IN GAMES

Monday, May 22

Game 1: No. 7 Century 12, No. 10 Watford City 1

Thursday, May 25

Quarterfinals

At Jack Brown Stadium, Jamestown

Game 3: No. 3 Legacy (12-7) vs. No. 6 Williston (12-10), 11 a.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Dickinson (15-6) vs. No. 7 Century (11-13), 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 4 Minot (16-6) vs. No. 5 Mandan (12-8), 4 p.m.

Game 6: No. 1 Jamestown (15-3) vs. No. 8 Bismarck (9-15), 6:30 p.m.

Friday May 26

Loser out

Game 7: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 11 a.m.

Game 8: Game 5 Loser vs. Game 6 Loser, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 9: Winner 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winer, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday May 27

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 10 loser, 10 a.m. (state qualifier)

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Loser, 12:30 p.m. (state qualifier)

Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 4 p.m. (championship)

CLASS A SOFTBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

At Dickinson

Thursday, May 25

Quarterfinals

Game 2: No. 1 Minot (28-2) vs. No. 8 Williston (9-16), 12 p.m.

Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck (14-16) vs. No. 5 Century (10-17), 2 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Jamestown (24-8) vs. No. 7 Legacy (10-17), 4 p.m.

Game 5: No. 3 Dickinson (22-7) vs. No. 6 Mandan (8-13), 6 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Loser out

Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 12 p.m.

Game 7: Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 4 p.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

State qualifiers

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 9, 12 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m.

Championship

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winnerr Game 9, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ATHLON SPORTS PRESEASON TOP 25

1. South Dakota State

2. North Dakota State

3. Montana State

4. William and Mary

5. Holy Cross

6. Furman

7. Idaho

8. New Hampshire

9. Southeast Missouri

10. Montana

11. Southeastern Louisiana

12. UIW

13. Samford

14. UC Davis

15. Sacramento State

16. North Dakota

17. Mercer

18. Rhode Island

19. Weber State

20. Southern Illinois

21. Richmond

22. Central Arkansas

23. UT Martin

24. North Carolina Central

25. Delaware

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

May 19-23 at Blaine, Minn.

Semifinals

(Best of 3)

Friday, May 19

No. 1 Oklahoma 4, No. 4 Minnesota 2

No. 3 Austin 4, No. 2 Maryland 0

Saturday, May 20

No. 1 Oklahoma 3, No. 4 Minnesota 1 (Oklahoma wins series 2-0)

No. 2 Maryland 2, No. 3 Austin 1

Sunday, May 21

No. 3 Austin 4, No. 2 Maryland 2 (Austin wins series 2-1)

Championship

Tuesday, May 23

No. 1 Oklahoma 4, No. 3 Austin 3

N.D. SCORES

TUESDAY

High school baseball

Class A

Fargo Shanley 5, Fargo Davies 2

Wahpeton 4, Fargo North 1

Class B

Region 2 tournament

May-Port-C-G 13, Hillsboro-Central Valley 5

Region 3 tournament

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 7, Carrington 3

Kidder County 3, South Border 2

Kidder County 9, Carrington 5

Region 4 tournament

Langdon Area 5, Grafton 3

Park River-Fordville-Lankin 6, Grafton 1

Region 5 tournament

North Star 7, Bottineau 3

Rugby 10, Northern Lights 0

Rugby 10, Bottineau 3

Region 6 tournament

Surrey 10, Velva-Drake-Anamoose 9

Region 7 tournament

Renville County 5, Des Lacs-Burlington 3

Des Lacs-Burlington 11, Renville County 6 (championship)

Region 8 tournament

Heart River 11, Hettinger-Scranton 5

Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton 5, Beulah 1

Shiloh Christian 13, Hazen 2

Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton 2, Heart River 1

High school softball

Class A

Fargo North 5, Fargo Davies 4

Grand Forks Red River 10, Valley City 0, 5 innings

West Fargo 10, West Fargo Horace 0, 5 innings

West Fargo Sheyenne 26, Grand Forks Central 2, 5 innings

Class B

Region 1 tournament

Hillsboro-Central Valley 5, Central Cass 3

Kindred-Richland 12, Hillsboro-Central Valley 8

Kindred-Richland and Hillsboro-Central Valley qualify for state

Region 2 tournament

May-Port-CG-Hatton-Northwood 5, Thompson 2

Thompson 9, Pembina County North 3

May-Port-CG-Hatton-Northwood and Thompson qualify for state

Region 3

Renville County 23, Ray 3

Des Lacs-Burlington 4, Bottineau 3

Bottineau 14, Rugby 4

Ray 9, Minot Ryan 4

Region 4 tournament

Beulah 20, Wilton-Wing 5

Washburn-Center-Stanton 12, Central McLean 5

Harvey-Wells County 11, Garrison 0

Velva-Drake-Anamoose 13, Heart River 3

Central McLean 15, Harvey-Wells County 4

Velva-Drake-Anamoose 11, Wilton-Wing 10

High school girls soccer

Century 4, St. Mary's 0

Fargo Davies 4, Grand Forks Red River 0

Fargo Shanley 2, West Fargo 0

Grand Forks Central 0, Fargo North 0

Legacy 10, Williston 0

Jamestown 5, Dickinson 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Fargo South 1