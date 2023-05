CLASS A BASEBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

PLAY-IN GAMES

At Legacy High School

Monday, May 22

Game 1: No. 7 Century (10-13) vs. No. 10 Watford City (3-24), 2 p.m., at Legacy

Game 2: No. 8 Bismarck (8-15) vs. No. 9 St. Mary’s (7-13), 5 p.m., at Legacy

Thursday, May 25

Quarterfinals

At Jack Brown Stadium, Jamestown

Game 3: No. 3 Legacy (12-7) vs. No. 6 Williston (12-10), 11 a.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Dickinson (15-6) vs. Century/Legacy winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 4 Minot (16-6) vs. No. 5 Mandan (12-8), 4 p.m.

Game 6: No. 1 Jamestown (15-3) vs. St. Mary’s/Bismarck winner, 6:30 p.m.

Friday May 26

Loser out

Game 7: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 11 a.m.

Game 8: Game 5 Loser vs. Game 6 Loser, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 9: Winner 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winer, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday May 27

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 10 loser, 10 a.m. (state qualifier)

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Loser, 12:30 p.m. (state qualifier)

Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 4 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B BASEBALL

REGION TOURNAMENTS

REGION 1

Play-in game

No. 6 Enderlin 5, No. 7 Hankinson-Fairmount-Campbell-Tintah-Lidgerwood 4

Thursday’s games

At Enderlin

No. 5 Fargo Oak Grove 3, No. 4 Oakes 2

No. 5 Fargo Oak Grove 5, No. 1 Kindred-Richland 3

No. 3 Central Cass 17, No. 6 Enderlin 7

No. 3 Central Cass 8, No. 2 Northern Cass 5

Saturday, May 20

At Enderlin

No. 3 Central Cass 6, No. 5 Fargo Oak Grove 2

No. 2 Northern Cass 5, No. 4 Oakes 1

No. 1 Kindred-Richland 16, No. 6 Enderlin 0

No. 1 Kindred-Richland 6, No. 2 Northern Cass 4

Monday, May 22

At Kindred

Game 9: No. 1 Kindred-Richland vs. No. 5 Fargo Oak Grove, 5 p.m.

Game 10: No. 2 Northern Cass vs. No. 3 Central Cass, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Game 11: Second championship game (if necessary), 5 p.m.

REGION 2

At Mayville

Saturday, May 20

No. 3 Hillsboro-Central Valley 10, No. 6 Maple River 0

No. 4 Hatton-Northwood 4, No. 5 Larimore 2

No. 2 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 8, No. 3 Hillsboro-Central Valley 3

No. 1 Thompson 12, No. 4 Hatton-Northwood 2

Monday, May 22

Game 5: No. 6 Maple River vs. No. 4 Hatton-Northwood, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: No. 5 Larimore vs. No. 3 Hillsboro-Central Valley, 25 minutes later

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 25 minutes later

Game 8: No. 2 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg vs. No. 1 Thompson, 25 minutes later

Tuesday, May 23

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 25 minutes later

Wednesday, May 24

Game 11: Second championship game (if necessary), 1 p.m.

REGION 3

At New Rockford

Play-in games

No. 4 South Border 8, No. 5 New Rockford-Sheyenne 7

No. 6 Nelson County-Midkota 14, No. 3 Kidder County 8

Monday, May 22

Game 3: No. 1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. No. 4 South Border, 10 a.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Carrington vs. No. 6 Nelson County-Midkota, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 3 Kidder County vs. Loser Game 3, 3 p.m.

Game 6: No. 5 New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Loser Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 12:30 p.m.

Game 11: Second championship game (if necessary), 3 p.m.

REGION 4

At Grafton

Monday, May 22

Game 1: No. 5 Pembina County North vs. No. 4 Midway-Minto, 1:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 Langdon-Edmore-Munch vs. Park River, 25 minutes later

Game 3: No. 1 Grafton vs. Winner Game 1, 25 minutes later

Tuesday, May 23

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 25 minutes later

Game 6: Loser Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 25 minutes later

Wednesday, May 23

Game 7: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6, time TBA

Game 8: Second championship game (if necessary), 25 minutes later

REGION 5

At Cando

Thursday’s games

No. 3 Bottineau 20, No. 6 Dunseith 6

No. 4 Northern Lights 10, No. 5 Harvey-Wells County 7

Monday, May 22

Game 3: No. 2 Rugby vs. No. 3 Bottineau, 11 a.m.

Game 4: No. 1 North Star vs. No. 4 Northern Lights, 1 p.m.

Game 5: No. 5 Harvey-Wells County vs. Loser Game 3, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 4 vs. No. 6 Dunseith, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 3 p.m.

Game 11: second championship game (if necessary), 25 minutes later

REGION 6

At Minot

Thursday’s play-in games

No. 4 Garrison 5, No. 5 Central McLean 1

No. 3 Velva-Drake-Anamoose 24, No. 6 South Prairie-Max 4

Monday, May 22

Game 1: No. 1 Minot Ryan vs. No. 4 Garrison, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Surrey vs. No. 3 Velva-Drake-Anamoose, 3 p.m.

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2. 5 p.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Game 7: Second championship game (if necessary), 5 p.m.

REGION 7

At Burlington

Saturday, May 20

No. 4 Tioga 4, No. 5 Stanley 0

No. 3 Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 11, No. 2 Renville County 5

No. 1 Des Lacs-Burlington 12, No. 4 Tioga 2

No. 2 Renville County 12, No. 5 Stanley 0

Monday, May 22

Game 5: No. 3 Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central vs. No. 1 Des Lacs-Burlington, 11 a.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Renville County vs. No. 4 Tioga, 30 minutes later

Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 5, 30 minutes later

Tuesday, May 23

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7, 3 p.m.

Game 9: Second championship game (if necessary), 30 minutes later

REGION 8

At Dwyer Field

Monday, May 22

Game 1: No. 4 Hettinger-Scranton vs. No. 5 Beulah, 11 a.m.

Game 3: No. 3 Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton vs. No. 6 Heart River, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Shiloh Christian vs. Winner Game 1, 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Hazen vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Game 5: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Game 11: Second championship game (if necessary), 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Play-in matches

No. 7 Century (1-8-3) at No. 6 St. Mary’s (3-6-2), 6 p.m.

No. 9 Williston 0-9-1) at Legacy (4-4-3), 6 p.m.

No. 8 Dickinson (1-8) at No. 5 Jamestown (4-3-2), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

State qualifiers

At St. Mary’s

4 & 6 p.m.

Championship

At St. Mary’s

No. 1 Minot (13-0-1) vs. No. 2 Bismarck (9-1-1), 8 p.m.

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

May 19-23 at Blaine, Minn.

Semifinals

(Best of 3)

Friday, May 19

No. 1 Oklahoma 4, No. 4 Minnesota 2

No. 3 Austin 4, No. 2 Maryland 0

Saturday, May 20

No. 1 Oklahoma 3, No. 4 Minnesota 1, Oklahoma wins series 2-0

No. 2 Maryland 2, No. 3 Austin 1, series tied 1-1

Sunday, May 21

No. 3 Austin 4, No. 2 Maryland 2

Championship

Tuesday, May 23

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Austin, 7 p.m.