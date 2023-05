HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

BISMARCK 4, ST. MARY'S 3

Bismarck;010;210;0;--;4;5;1

St. Mary's;000;021;0;--;3;6;1

Tony Burkell, Tanner Groseclose (7) and Cole Jahner. Jacoby Grimm, Conrad Kalberer (4) and Logan Herman. W--Burkell. L--Grimm. Save--Groseclose.

Highlights: Bismarck -- Jace Groseclose 1-3, R; Jahner 1-4 3B, R; Tanner Groseclose 2-3 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Tate Shaner 1-2 RBI; Burkell 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 4 SO. St. Mary's -- Hank Barry 1-3 2B, RBI; Matthew Porter 1-4 2B, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 0-2 SB; Harrison Reichert 2-3 R, SB; Ben Zenker 1-3 2B, R; Peyton Koppy 0-1 R; Grimm 3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 4 SO; Kalberer 3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 1 SO.

Records: Bismarck 5-13 West Region, 8-15; St. Mary's 5-13, 8-12.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

CENTURY 13, MINOT 12

(Completion of suspended game from May 9)

Minot;360;010;02;--;12;9;3

Century;500;080;0x;--;13;13;7

Halle Baker, Taylor Falcon (1) and Isabella Anderson; Ashlyn Schumacher and Grace Grimm. W – Schumacher. L – Falcon. HR – Cen: Lexi Wesson, Grimm.

Highlights: Min – Taurey Hight 2-for-4, 2 R; Baker 1-for-4, 2 RBIS; Ellington Anderson 2-for-4, double, 3 R, RBI. Cen – Grimm 3-for-4, HR, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Wesson 2-for-3, HR, R, 4 RBIs; Lexi Tollefson 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Jayda Pudwill 1-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs.

Records: Minot 28-2, 16-2 West Region; Century 10-17, 9-9 West Region.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

JAMESTOWN INVITATIONAL

Team scores

1. Century 319. 2. (tie) Mandan 324 and St. Mary’s 324. 4. Minot 326. 5. (tie) Williston 337 and Jamestown 337. 7. Legacy 342. 8. Bismarck 351. 9. Dickinson 360. 10. Watford City 375. 11. Minot North 376.

Top 10 individuals

1. Caden Willer, SM, 73 (won on third playoff hole). 2. Parker Beck, Century, 73. 3. Easton Romsdal, Jamestown, 76. 4. Aidan Kaufman, Century, 78. 5. (tie) Matthew Souther, Legacy, 79, Quinn Shillingstad, SM, 79 and Afton Bartz, Century, 79. 8. (tie) Kasen Rostad, Minot, 80; Kane Shannon, Williston, 80; Jorey Johnson, Mandan, 80 and Logan Renner, Mandan, 80.

Team results

Century (319): Parker Beck 73, Aidan Kaufman 78, Lucas Schoepp 84, Cameron Wittenberg 84, Fynn Sagsveen 84, Anders Alm 87.

Mandan (324): Logan Renner 80, Jorey Johnson 80, Jayce Johnson 81, Braiden Bosch 83, Bennett Leingang 85, Parker Drengson 93.

St. Mary’s (324): Caden Willer 73, Quinn Shillingstad 79, Ryker Landers 84, Zack Schmidt 88, Matt Selensky 92, Mason Mrachek 93.

Minot (326): Kasen Rostad 80, Parker Argent 81, Tyler Bast 82, Bennett Bartsch 83, Brock Jones 85, Easton Bradley 90.

Jamestown (337): Easton Romsdal 76, Andrew Walz 84, Vaughn Romsdal 88, Luke LeFevre 89, Jace Dillman 90, Hunter Gegelman 99.

Williston (337): Kane Shannon 80, Aden Rustand 84, Evan Fisher 85, Ty Helstad 88, Parker Jackman 89, Ty Watterud 89.

Legacy (343): Matt Souther 79, Jace Johnson 85, Kale Schultz 89, Braxton Wetzel 89, Zach Brenden 91, Sam Miller 97.

Dickinson (360): Emersyn Lee 88, Ty Nelson 91, Shayden Jackson-Zietz 0, Kaden Hintz 91, Kolton Kupper 97, Hauck 102.

Bismarck (362): Dawson Lentz 81, Owen Haase 86, Jayden Sherwin 97, Isaac Jerome 97, Sean Purdy 98.

Watford City (375): Masyn Strom 87, Hayden Hutchinson 90, Jous Tally 97, Konnor Winter 101.

Minot North (376): Walter Langhans 84, Teegan Dangel 93, Kyler Weishaar 96, Kaden Carlson 103.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

BISMARCK 3, FARGO DAVIES 2

Singles: 1. Paige McCormick, FD, def. Sydney Hall 6-4, 6-0. 2. Grace Haider, Bis, def. Reganne Silbernagel 6-2, 6-2. 3. Grace Gross. Bis, def. Ariel Bahn 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles: 1. Tanis Lee-Grace Wanzek, FD, def. Peyton Kovash-Jessica Schuh 6-3, 6-1. 2. Megan-Richter-Jami Bachmeier, Bis, def. Lily Wicklow-Melody Jiang 6-1, 6-0.

Records: Bismarck 7-2.

ST. MARY’S 5, WEST FARGO 0

Singles: 1. Gabbi Mann, SM, def. Jaya Lawrence 6-1, 6-1. 2. Kennedy Mertz, SM, def. Alex Cudney 6-1. 6-4. 3. Lucy Baumgartner, SM, def. Ava Halvorson 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Naomi Schuh-Claire Schaefbauer, SM, def. Ava Von Pinnon-Hope Uggerud 7-6, (7-3), 6-1. 2. Abby Bohl-Abby Mullally, SM, def. Paige Snuital-Hanna Moseng 6-3, 6-4.

LEGACY 3, FARGO DAVIES 2

Singles: 1. Alweah McPherson, Leg, def. Grace Wanzek 6-0, 6-1. 2. Cambrya Kraft, Leg, def. Melpdy Jiang 6-1, 6-3. 3. Ariel Bahn, FD, def. Maria Barett 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Doubles: 1.Chelsa Krom-Halle Severson, Leg, def. Paige McCormick-Lily Wicklow 6-2, 3-6, 10-8. 2. Tanis Lee-Reganne Silbernagel, FD, def. Anna Sorenson-Brooklyn Sand 6-0, 6-4.

Records: Legacy 10-1.

CLASS B BASEBALL

REGION TOURNAMENTS

REGION 1

Play-in game

#6 Enderlin 5, #7 Hankinson-Fairmount-Campbell-Tintah-Lidgerwood 4

Thursday’s games

At Enderlin

#5 Fargo Oak Grove 3, #4 Oakes 2

#% Fargo Oak Grove 5, #1 Kindred-Richland 3

#3 Central Cass 17, #6 Enderlin 7

#3 Central Cass 8, #2 Northern Cass 5

Saturday, May 20

At Enderlin

Game 5: #5 Fargo Oak Grove vs. #3 Central Cass

Game 6: #4 Oakes vs. #2 Northern Cass

Game 7: #1 kindred-Richland vs. #6 Enderlin

Game 8: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7

Monday, May 22

At highest remaining seed

Game 9: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 5, 5 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 5, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Game 11: Second championship game (if necessary), 5 p.m.

REGION 2

At Mayville

Saturday, May 20

Game 1: #3 Hillsboro-Central Valley vs. #6 Maple River

Game 2: #4 Hatton-Northwood vs. #5 Larimore, 25 minutes later

Game 3: #2 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg vs. Winner Game 1, 25 minutes later

Game 4: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 25 minutes later

Monday, May 22

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 25 minutes later

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 25 minutes later

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 25 minutes later

Tuesday, May 23

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 25 minutes later

Wednesday, May 24

Game 11: Second championship game (if necessary), 1 p.m.

REGION 3

At New Rockford

Play-in games

#4 South Border 8, #5 New Rockford-Sheyenne 7

#6 Nelson County-Midkota 14, #3 Kidde County 8

Monday, May 22

Game 3: #1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. #4 South Border, 10 a.m.

Game 4: #2 Carrington vs. #6 Nelson County-Midkota, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5: #3 Kidder County vs. Loser Game 3, 3 p.m.

Game 6: #5 New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Loser Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 12:30 p.m.

Game 11: Second championship game (if necessary), 3 p.m.

REGION 4

At Grafton

Monday, May 22

Game 1: #5 Pembina County North vs. #4 Midway-Minto, 1:30 p.m.

Game 2: #2 Langdon-Edmore-Munch vs. Park River, 25 minutes later

Game 3: #1 Grafton vs. Winner Game 1, 25 minutes later

Tuesday, May 23

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 25 minutes later

Game 6: Loser Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 25 minutes later

Wednesday, May 23

Game 7: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6, time TBA

Game 8: Second championship game (if necessary), 25 minutes later

REGION 5

At Cando

Thursday’s games

#3 Bottineau 20, #6 Dunseith 6

#4 Northern Lights 10, #5 Harvey-Wells County 7

Monday, May 22

Game 3: #2 Rugby vs. #3 Bottineau, 11 a.m.

Game 4: #1 North Star vs. #4 Northern Lights, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Harvey-Wells County vs. Loser Game 3, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 4 vs. #6 Dunseith, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 3 p.m.

Game 11: second championship game (if necessary), 25 minutes later

REGION 6

At Minot

Thursday’s play-in games

#4 Garrison 5, #5 Central McLean 1

#3 Velva-Drake-Anamoose 24, #6 South Prairie-Max 4

Monday, May 22

Game 1: #1 Minot Ryan vs. #4 Garrison, 1 p.m.

Game 2: #3 Surrey vs. #3 Velva-Drake-Anamoose, 3 p.m.

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2. 5 p.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Game 7: Second championship game (if necessary), 5 p.m.

REGION 7

At Burlington

Saturday, May 20

Game 1: #4 Tioga vs. #5 Stanley, 10 a.m.

Game 2: #2 Renville County vs. #3 Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central, 30 minutes later

Game 3: #1 Des Lacs-Burlington vs. Winner Game 1, 30 minutes later

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 30 minutes later

Monday, May 22

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs, Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, 30 minutes later

Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 5, 30 minutes later

Tuesday, May 23

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7, 3 p.m.

Game 9: Second championship game (if necessary), 30 minutes later

REGION 8

At Dwyer Field

Monday, May 22

Game 1: #4 Hettinger-Scranton vs. #5 Beulah, 11 a.m.

Game 3: #3 Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton vs. #6 Heart River, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: #1 Shiloh Christian vs. Winner Game 1, 4 p.m.

Game 4: #2 Hazen vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Game 5: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Game 11: Second championship game (if necessary), 4 p.m.

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

May 19-23 at Blaine, Minn.

Semifinals

(Best of 3)

Friday, May 19

#1 Oklahoma 4, #4 Minnesota 2, Oklahoma leads series 1-0

#3 Austin 4, #2 Maryland 0, Austin leads series 1-0

Saturday, May 20

#1 Oklahoma vs. #4 Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

#2 Maryland vs. #3 Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

#1 Oklahoma vs. #4 Minnesota, 3 p.m. (If necessary)

#2 Maryland vs. #3 Austin, 6 p.m. (if necessary)

Championship

Tuesday, May 23

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College baseball

North Dakota State 5, South Dakota State 2

High school baseball

Aberdeen Central, S.D. 12, Fargo Davies 2

Aberdeen Central, S.D. 15, Fargo Davies 6

Bismarck 4, Bismarck St. Mary’s 3

Fargo South 3, West Fargo Horace 1

Fargo South 12, West Fargo Horace 4

High school softball

Bismarck Century 13, Minot 12

Northern Cass 24, Maple River 7

Tioga 24, New Town 1

High school girls tennis

Bismarck 3, Fargo Davies 2

Bismarck Century 5, West Fargo 0

Bismarck Legacy 3, Fargo Davies 2

Bismarck St. Mary’s 5, West Fargo 0

Valley City 5, West Fargo Sheyenne4

West Fargo 5, Minot North 4

High school girls soccer

Bismarck 0, Mandan 0

Bismarck Century 2, Bismarck Legacy 2

Bismarck St. Mary’s 5, Williston 0

Fargo Davies 3, Grand Forks Central 0

Minot 9, Dickinson 0

West Fargo 2, Fargo North 1