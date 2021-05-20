Area Scores: May 20

NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;51;4;1;103
BOBCATS;29;21;6;64
Minn. Wilderness;25;27;4;54
Minot;23;25;8;54
Austin;22;268;52
St. Cloud;22;33;1;45
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;31;13;4;66
Fairbanks;25;19;4;54
Minn. Magicians;24;21;3;51
Kenai River;22;24;2;46
Chippewa Falls;14;29;5;33
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Johnstown;39;10;5;83
Maine;35;19;2;72
New Jersey;27;20;7;61
Maryland;25;21;8;58
NE Generals;20;32;8;48
Danbury;20;27;7;47
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Shreveport;38;11;7;83
Lone Star;38;16;2;78
Wichita Falls;30;19;7;67
Amarillo;29;18;9;67
New Mexico;21;30;5';47
Odessa;12;36;8;32
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
First Round
(Best-of-5 Series)
Thursday, May 20
New Jersey at Maine
Friday, May 21
Minn. Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Minot at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Johnstown
New Jersey at Maine
Kenai River at Janesville
Minn. Magicians at Fairbanks
Amarillo at Shreveport
Wichita Falls at Lone Star
Saturday, May 22
Minn. Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Minot at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Johnstown
Kenai River at Janesville
Minn. Magicians at Fairbanks
Amarillo at Shreveport
Wichita Falls at Lone Star
Sunday, May 23
Minn. Magicians at Fairbanks (if series is tied or Minn. is up 2-0)
Tuesday, May 25
Bismarck at Minn. Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
Bismarck at Minn. Wilderness, 7:15 p.m., if necessary
Johnstown at Maryland
Thursday, May 27
Aberdeen at Minot, 7:05 p.m.
Johnstown at Maryland, if necessary
Shreveport at Amarillo
Maine at New Jersey
Friday, May 28
Aberdeen at Minot, 7:05 p.m., if necessary
Maine at New Jersey, if necessary
Janesville at Kenai River in Blaine, Minn.
Shreveport at Amarillo, if necessary
Saturday, May 29
Minn. Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., if necessary
Maryland at Johnstown, if necessary
Janesville at Kenai River in Blaine, Minn., if necessary
Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians (If Fairbanks leads 2-0)
Lone Star at Wichita Falls
Sunday, May 30
Minot at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m., if necessary
New Jersey at Maine, if necessary
Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians, if necessary
Amarillo at Shreveport, if necessary
Lone Star at Wichita Falls, if necessary
Monday, May 31
Kenai River at Janesville, if necessary
Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians, if necessary
Wichita Falls at Lone Star, if necessary
CLASS A BASEBALL
WEST REGION
Regular Season
;Reg.;OA
Dickinson;16-2;24-4
Legacy;13-3;17-8
Minot;14-4;19-9
Mandan;13-5;18-6
Century;8-10;14-16
St. Mary's;7-11;10-16
Williston;6-12;9-16
Bismarck;6-12;9-17
Jamestown;5-13;8-13
Watford City;0-16;1-23
Monday, May 17
Minot 2-7, Legacy 0-8
Tuesday, May 18
Century 11-5, Bismarck 5-4
Jamestown 3-7, St. Mary's 2-3
Mandan 9-13, Williston 7-2
Dickinson10-17, Watford City 0-3
Friday, May 21
Legacy at Watford City, 4:30
West Fargo Sheyenne at Jamestown
REGULAR SEASON ENDS
May 24-27
Regional tournament at Minot
CENTURY 11-5, BISMARCK 5-4
(Tuesday)
Century 11, Bismarck 5
Century;104;004;2;--;11;15;3
Bismarck;201;001;1;--;5;9;1
Luke Pengilly, Joe LaDuke (6) and catcher N/A; Lucas Schell, Treysen Eaglesaff (6) and Cole Jahner. W – Pengilly. L – Schell. HR – Bis: Caden Fischer.
Highlights: Cen – Carson Motschenbacher 3-for-5, double, 2 R; LaDuke 1-for-5, R, 2 RBIs; Ryan Keup 2-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 R, RBI; Noah Riedinger 3-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Carter Krueger 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Parker Sagsveen 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Gavin Lill 3-for-3, double, 2 R. Bis – Fischer 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI; Schell 2-for-3, R, RBI; Logan Schaubert 3-for-4, RBI.
Century 5, Bismarck 4 (9 innings)
Century;020;000;101;--;5;7;1
Bismarck;200;100;100;--;4;10;1
Ryan Kuep, Noah Riedinger (7) and Jared Sarsten; Caden Fischer, Gunner Swanson (4) and Cole Jahner, Drew Flory (5). W – Riedinger. L – Swanson. HR – None.
Highlights: Cen – Carter Krueger 2-for-3, R, RBI; Gavin Lill 2-for-4; Parker Sagsveen 1-for-4, double, R. Bis – Cole Jahner 1-for-3, double, R; Fischer 1-for-4, triple, R, RBI; Logan Schaubert 2-for-4, R; Swanson 3-for-4.
CLASS A SOFTBALL
WEST REGION
Regular Season
;Reg.;OA
Dickinson;15-1;23-2
Bismarck;14-4;23-5
Jamestown;13-5;18-9
Century;14-4;21-7
Minot;9-7;14-10
Mandan;8-10;12-13
Legacy;7-9;12-15
Williston;4-14;8-21
Watford City;2-16;3-19
Turtle Mountain;0-18;0-20
Monday, May 17
Legacy 25-16, Turtle Mountain 5-7
West Fargo 7-11, Jamestown 1-10
Tuesday, May 18
Bismarck 14-2, Mandan, 2-3
Williston 11-26, Watford City 6-16
Dickinson 11-7, Jamestown 1-3
Thursday, May 20
Century at Mandan, 4:30, nc
Dickinson at Legacy, 4:30
Williston at Minot
Turtle Mountain at Devils Lake
REGULAR SEASON ENDS
Monday, May 24
Two regional tournament play-in games
May 27-29
West Region tournament at Minot
GIRLS SOCCER
WEST REGION
Standings
;Region;Pts;Overall
Minot;11-0-0;33;11-0-0
Mandan;8-3-0;24;8-3-0
Bismarck;7-4-1;22;7-4-1
Jamestown;5-3-3;18;5-3-3
Legacy;3-7-1;10;3-8-1
Century;2-8-1;7;2-8-1
St. Mary's;0-11-0;0;0-11-0
Monday, May 17
Jamestown 3, Legacy 0
Tuesday, May 18
Bismarck 6, St. Mary' 0
Minot 8, Century 0
Friday, May 21
Century at St. Mary's, 7:30
Mandan at Legacy, 8
Minot at Jamestown
REGULAR SEASON ENDS