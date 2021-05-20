 Skip to main content
Area Scores: May 20
agate

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;51;4;1;103

BOBCATS;29;21;6;64

Minn. Wilderness;25;27;4;54

Minot;23;25;8;54

Austin;22;268;52

St. Cloud;22;33;1;45

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;31;13;4;66

Fairbanks;25;19;4;54

Minn. Magicians;24;21;3;51

Kenai River;22;24;2;46

Chippewa Falls;14;29;5;33

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;39;10;5;83

Maine;35;19;2;72

New Jersey;27;20;7;61

Maryland;25;21;8;58

NE Generals;20;32;8;48

Danbury;20;27;7;47

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Shreveport;38;11;7;83

Lone Star;38;16;2;78

Wichita Falls;30;19;7;67

Amarillo;29;18;9;67

New Mexico;21;30;5';47

Odessa;12;36;8;32

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

First Round

(Best-of-5 Series)

Thursday, May 20

New Jersey at Maine

Friday, May 21

Minn. Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Minot at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Johnstown

New Jersey at Maine

Kenai River at Janesville

Minn. Magicians at Fairbanks

Amarillo at Shreveport

Wichita Falls at Lone Star

Saturday, May 22

Minn. Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Minot at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Johnstown

Kenai River at Janesville

Minn. Magicians at Fairbanks

Amarillo at Shreveport

Wichita Falls at Lone Star

Sunday, May 23

Minn. Magicians at Fairbanks (if series is tied or Minn. is up 2-0)

Tuesday, May 25

Bismarck at Minn. Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

Bismarck at Minn. Wilderness, 7:15 p.m., if necessary

Johnstown at Maryland

Thursday, May 27

Aberdeen at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

Johnstown at Maryland, if necessary

Shreveport at Amarillo

Maine at New Jersey

Friday, May 28

Aberdeen at Minot, 7:05 p.m., if necessary

Maine at New Jersey, if necessary

Janesville at Kenai River in Blaine, Minn.

Shreveport at Amarillo, if necessary

Saturday, May 29

Minn. Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., if necessary

Maryland at Johnstown, if necessary

Janesville at Kenai River in Blaine, Minn., if necessary

Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians (If Fairbanks leads 2-0)

Lone Star at Wichita Falls

Sunday, May 30

Minot at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m., if necessary

New Jersey at Maine, if necessary

Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians, if necessary

Amarillo at Shreveport, if necessary

Lone Star at Wichita Falls, if necessary

Monday, May 31

Kenai River at Janesville, if necessary

Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians, if necessary

Wichita Falls at Lone Star, if necessary

CLASS A BASEBALL

WEST REGION

Regular Season

;Reg.;OA

Dickinson;16-2;24-4

Legacy;13-3;17-8

Minot;14-4;19-9

Mandan;13-5;18-6

Century;8-10;14-16

St. Mary's;7-11;10-16

Williston;6-12;9-16

Bismarck;6-12;9-17

Jamestown;5-13;8-13

Watford City;0-16;1-23

Monday, May 17

Minot 2-7, Legacy 0-8

Tuesday, May 18

Century 11-5, Bismarck 5-4

Jamestown 3-7, St. Mary's 2-3

Mandan 9-13, Williston 7-2

Dickinson10-17, Watford City 0-3

Friday, May 21

Legacy at Watford City, 4:30

West Fargo Sheyenne at Jamestown

REGULAR SEASON ENDS

May 24-27

Regional tournament at Minot

CENTURY 11-5, BISMARCK 5-4

(Tuesday)

Century 11, Bismarck 5

Century;104;004;2;--;11;15;3

Bismarck;201;001;1;--;5;9;1

Luke Pengilly, Joe LaDuke (6) and catcher N/A; Lucas Schell, Treysen Eaglesaff (6) and Cole Jahner. W – Pengilly. L – Schell. HR – Bis: Caden Fischer.

Highlights: Cen – Carson Motschenbacher 3-for-5, double, 2 R; LaDuke 1-for-5, R, 2 RBIs; Ryan Keup 2-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 R, RBI; Noah Riedinger 3-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Carter Krueger 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Parker Sagsveen 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Gavin Lill 3-for-3, double, 2 R. Bis – Fischer 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI; Schell 2-for-3, R, RBI; Logan Schaubert 3-for-4, RBI.

Century 5, Bismarck 4 (9 innings)

Century;020;000;101;--;5;7;1

Bismarck;200;100;100;--;4;10;1

Ryan Kuep, Noah Riedinger (7) and Jared Sarsten; Caden Fischer, Gunner Swanson (4) and Cole Jahner, Drew Flory (5). W – Riedinger. L – Swanson. HR – None.

Highlights: Cen – Carter Krueger 2-for-3, R, RBI; Gavin Lill 2-for-4; Parker Sagsveen 1-for-4, double, R. Bis – Cole Jahner 1-for-3, double, R; Fischer 1-for-4, triple, R, RBI; Logan Schaubert 2-for-4, R; Swanson 3-for-4.

CLASS A SOFTBALL

WEST REGION

Regular Season

;Reg.;OA

Dickinson;15-1;23-2

Bismarck;14-4;23-5

Jamestown;13-5;18-9

Century;14-4;21-7

Minot;9-7;14-10

Mandan;8-10;12-13

Legacy;7-9;12-15

Williston;4-14;8-21

Watford City;2-16;3-19

Turtle Mountain;0-18;0-20

Monday, May 17

Legacy 25-16, Turtle Mountain 5-7

West Fargo 7-11, Jamestown 1-10

Tuesday, May 18

Bismarck 14-2, Mandan, 2-3

Williston 11-26, Watford City 6-16

Dickinson 11-7, Jamestown 1-3

Thursday, May 20

Century at Mandan, 4:30, nc

Dickinson at Legacy, 4:30

Williston at Minot

Turtle Mountain at Devils Lake

REGULAR SEASON ENDS

Monday, May 24

Two regional tournament play-in games

May 27-29

West Region tournament at Minot

GIRLS SOCCER

WEST REGION

Standings

;Region;Pts;Overall

Minot;11-0-0;33;11-0-0

Mandan;8-3-0;24;8-3-0

Bismarck;7-4-1;22;7-4-1

Jamestown;5-3-3;18;5-3-3

Legacy;3-7-1;10;3-8-1

Century;2-8-1;7;2-8-1

St. Mary's;0-11-0;0;0-11-0

Monday, May 17

Jamestown 3, Legacy 0

Tuesday, May 18

Bismarck 6, St. Mary' 0

Minot 8, Century 0

Friday, May 21

Century at St. Mary's, 7:30

Mandan at Legacy, 8

Minot at Jamestown

REGULAR SEASON ENDS

Tuesday, May 25

West Region Tournament

At Bismarck

Century vs. St. Mary's, 7 (play-in)

Thursday, May 27

State Qualifiers

Jamestown vs. Leagacy, 4 p.m.

Bismarck vs. play-in winner, 6 p.m.

Championship

Mandan vs. Minot, 8 p.m.

