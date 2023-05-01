HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
WILLISTON 6, ST. MARY'S 3
Singles: No. 1: Rylee Rude, Williston def. Gabbi Mann, 6-2, 7-5. No. 2: Avy Ator, Williston def. Kennedy Mertz, 6-2 6-4. No. 3: Gracia Tong, Williston def. Clare Schaefbauer, 6-0, 6-1. No. 5: Abby Bohl, SM def. Maggie Garbel, 6-1, 7-5. No. 5: Keira Borreson, Williston def. Demi Block, 6-1, 4-6, 1-6. No. 6: Abby Mullally, SM def. Neveah Williams, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: No. 1: Rude-Ator, Williston def. Mann-Black, 6-3, 6-2. No. 2: Garbel-Borreson, Williston def. Schaefbauer-Bohl, 6-4, 6-2. No. 3: Mertz-Mullally, SM def. Tong-Williams, 6-0, 1-6, 6-4.
Records: Williston 2-3 West Region, 2-4 overall; St. Mary’s 0-4, 0-4.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Jamestown;7-1;7-1
Legacy;7-1;7-4
Dickinson;3-1;4-3
Minot;4-2;7-3
Williston;5-3;9-3
Mandan;3-3;5-4
Bismarck;3-5;4-8
St. Mary’s;2-6;4-6
Century;2-6;4-6
Watford City;0-8;3-12
Tuesday, May 2
Bismarck at Minot, 4:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Century, 4:30 p.m.
Mandan at Watford City, 4:30 pm.
St. Mary’s at Legacy, 4:30 p.m.
Legacy at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Minot;3-0-1;10;6-0-1
Mandan;3-0-1;10;4-1-1
Bismarck;3-0;9;5-0
Jamestown;1-1-1;5;2-1-2
Legacy;1-0-1;4;2-1-1
Century;1-3;3;1-5
St. Mary’s;0-2-1;1;1-3-1
Williston;0-3;0;0-5
Dickinson;0-4;0;0-4
Tuesday, May 4
Bismarck at Dickinson, 6:15 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
Minot at Legacy, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;3-0;4-0
Legacy;2-0;3-0
Bismarck;3-1;2-1
Dickinson;3-2;3-2
Mandan;2-2;2-3
Williston;2-3;2-4
Jamestown;0-3;0-3
St. Mary’s;0-5;0-5
Tuesday, May 2
Mandan at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m.
Minot at Century, 4:15 p.m.
Dickinson at Legacy, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;10-0;16-0
Jamestown;3-1;6-6
Williston;6-2;6-6
Dickinson;4-2;14-3
Bismarck;5-3;7-9
Mandan;2-2;2-5
Legacy;3-3;4-8
Watford City;2-8;2-8
Century;1-7;2-12
Turtle Mountain;0-8;1-10
Tuesday, May 2
Williston at Legacy, 4:30 p.m.
Century at Turtle Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Watford City at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.
Minot at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
Division semifinals
(Best of 5)
Friday, April 21
Maryland 8, Northeast 2
Maine 3, New Jersey 0
Wisconsin 4, Chippewa 1
St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 1
Oklahoma 5, Amarillo 2
Minnesota 3, Kenai River 1
Austin 4, Minot 3, OT
Lone Star 2, Shreveport 1, 4 OT
Saturday, April 22
Maryland 3, Northeast 2, OT
Maine 6, New Jersey 5, OT
Wisconsin 2, Chippewa 1, OT
Austin 4, Minot 2
St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 0
Oklahoma 6, Amarillo 2
Minnesota 2, Kenai River 1
Shreveport 3, Lone Star 2, OT
Wednesday, April 26
Maryland 3, Northeast 1 (Maryland wins series 3-0)
Thursday, April 27
Maine 5, New Jersey 1 (Maine wins series 3-0)
Friday, April 28
Wisconsin 4, Chippewa 2 (Wisconsin wins series 3-0)
Lone Star 2, Shreveport 0
St. Cloud 3, Aberdeen 0 (St. Cloud wins series 3-0)
Austin 3, Minot 0 (Austin wins series 3-0)
Oklahoma 4, Amarillo 3 (Oklahoma wins series 3-0)
Minnesota 2, Kenai River 1, OT (Minnesota wins series 3-0)
Saturday, April 29
Shreveport 3, Lone Star 2, OT (series tied 2-2)
Monday, May 1
Shreveport 1, Lone Star 0 (Shreveport wins series 3-2)
Division finals
(Best of 5)
Friday, May 5
Minnesota at Wisconsin
St. Cloud at Austin
Saturday, May 6
Minnesota at Wisconsin
St. Cloud at Austin
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
High school baseball
Fargo Davies 13, Valley City 3, 6 innings
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 11, Stanley 0, 5 innings
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 3, Carrington 0
Moorhead 14, West Fargo 2, 5 innings
Velva-Drake-Anamoose 15, South Prairie-Max 1, 4 innings
Velva-Drake-Anamoose 14, South Prairie-Max 5
Wahpeton 17, Grand Forks Central 2, 6 innings
High school girls tennis
Grand Forks Red River 9, West Fargo 0
Williston 6, St. Mary's 3
High school softball
Garrison 19, South Prairie-Max 11
Thompson 31, Griggs County-Midkota 0, 3 innings
Thompson 29, Larimore 1, 3 innings