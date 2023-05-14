COLLEGE BASEBALL

REGION 13 TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

At Glendive, Mont.

Bismarck State College 9, Dakota County Technical College 4

DCTC;400;000;000;--;4;5;2

BSC;041;300;10x;--;9;14;2

Daniel Zang, Tyler Borlik (3) and Justin Johnson. Bryce Libke, Mitch Sand (8) and Brennan Phillips. W—Libke. L—Zang.

Highlights: DCTC – Stanley Regguinti 2-4; Elijah Stifter 1-4 2 RBI; Borlik 5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 3 SO. BSC – Darion Alexander 1-4 2B, 2 R, BB; Phillips 2-4 RBI; Darion Alexander 1-4 2B, 2 R, BB; Wyatt Tweet 3-5 2 R, RBI; JJ Ritter 2-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Will Bachman 3-5 R, RBI; Carson Zimmel 0-4 RBI; Tyler Lewnau 2-5 R, 2 RBI; Griffin Stahl 1-3 3B, R, 2 RBI; Libke 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 9 SO; Sand 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.

Note: Miles Community College beat Bismarck State College 11-1 in a semifinal game Sunday night. No additional details were available. BSC plays Williston State College at 1 p.m. on Monday in a loser-out game.

Records: Bismarck State College 30-8; Dakota County Technical College 20-10.

At Glendive, Mont.

Sunday, May 14

Game 2: No. 1 Miles Community College 7, No. 4 Williston State College 4

Game 3: No. 4 Williston State College 9, No. 3 Dakota County Technical College 8

Game 4: No. 1 Miles Community College 11, Bismarck State College 1, 7 innings

Monday, May 15

Game 5: No. 4 Williston State College (31-16) vs. No. 2 Bismarck State College (30-8), 1 p.m.

Game 6: No. 1 Miles Community College (37-12) vs. Winner Game 5, 4 p.m. (championship)

Tuesday, May 16

Game 7: Second championship, 1 p.m. (if necessary)

NSIC TOURNAMENT

At Bismarck Municipal Ballpark and Mandan Memorial Ballpark

Wednesday, May 10

No. 1 Augustana 6, No. 8 Wayne State College 5

No. 4 St. Cloud State 10, No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State 3

No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 10, No. 7 Winona State 1

No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 7, No. 6 Minot State 3

Thursday, May 11

No. 8 Wayne State 7, No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State 6, 15 innings

No. 7 Winona State 8, No. 6 Minot State 7, 10 innings

No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 5, No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 3

No. 4 St. Cloud State 10, No. 1 Augustana 1

No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 7, No. 8 Wayne State 5

No. 1 Augustana 7, No. 7 Winona State 2

Friday, May 12

Games postponed, rain

Saturday, May 13

No. 4 St. Cloud State 7, No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 3

No. 1 Augustana 6, No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 5

No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 6, No. 1 Augustana 1

Sunday, May 14

Game 14: No. 2 Minnesota-Mankato 6, No. 4 St. Cloud State 5

Game 15: St. Cloud State 13, No. 2 Minnesota-Mankato 7 (championship)

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Jamestown;12-2;12-2

Legacy;12-2;12-5

Dickinson;9-2;11-5

Minot;9-5;12-6

Williston;8-6;12-6

Mandan;6-6;8-7

Century;4-10;7-12

Bismarck;4-10;7-13

St. Mary’s;4-11;6-11

Watford City;0-14;3-20

Monday, May 15

Minot at Legacy, 4:30 p.m.

Dickinson at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.

Williston at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

Century at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.

Williston at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

Watford City at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Mandan at Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 18

Mandan at Century, 4:30 p.m.

Jamestown at St. Mary's, 4:30 p.m.

Watford City at Minot, 3 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;14-1;26-1

Jamestown;12-2;19-7

Dickinson;9-3;19-4

Bismarck;9-5;12-13

Williston;8-8;8-12

Mandan;7-7;7-10

Legacy;4-8;5-15

Century;4-9;5-15

Watford City;2-12;2-14

Turtle Mountain;0-14;1-16

Monday, May 15

Dickinson at Legacy, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

Mandan at Century, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck at Williston, 4:30 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Minot, 4:30 p.m.

Watford City at Jamestown, TBD

Thursday, May 18

Legacy at Bismarck, 12 p.m.

Century at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.

Mandan at Minot, 4:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Turtle Mountain at Bottineau, 1 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;6-0-1;19;11-0-1

Bismarck;5-1-0;15;8-1-0

Mandan;4-0-2;14;6-2-2

Legacy;3-1-2;11;4-3-2

Jamestown;3-2-1;11;4-2-2

Century;1-5-2;5;1-8-2

Dickinson;1-6-0;3;1-6-0

St. Mary’s;0-4-2;2;1-6-2

Williston;0-5-1;1;0-7-1

Monday, May 15

Legacy at Bismarck, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

Dickinson at St. Mary's, 7:30 p.m.

Mandan at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m.

Williston at St. Mary's, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy at Century, 8 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.

Dickinson at Minot, 6:15 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;6-0;10-0

Legacy;6-0;8-0

Bismarck;5-2;5-2

Century;4-4;6-4

Dickinson;4-4;4-4

Mandan;3-4;3-7

Williston;2-5;2-6

Jamestown;0-5;0-7

St. Mary’s;0-6;0-6

Monday, May 15

Legacy at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

Mandan at Jamestown, 4 p.m.

St. Mary's at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m.

Minot at Williston, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 18

Jamestown at St. Mary's, 4:15 p.m.

Legacy at Minot, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, May 19

West Fargo at Century, 1 p.m.

Fargo Davies at Legacy, 1 pm.

West Fargo at St. Mary's, 4:30 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Division finals

(Best of 5)

Friday, May 5

Minnesota 1, Wisconsin 0

St. Cloud 4, Austin 3, OT

Maryland 4, Maine 2

Oklahoma 4, Shreveport 1

Saturday, May 6

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Austin 6, St. Cloud 1

Maryland 5, Maine 1

Oklahoma 5, Shreveport 1

Friday, May 12

Austin 5, St. Cloud 1

Minnesota 5, Wisconsin 1

Maine 5, Maryland 4

Oklahoma 2, Shreveport 1, 2 OTs (Oklahoma wins series 3-0)

Saturday, May 13

Austin 2, St. Cloud 1 (Austin win series 3-1)

Wisconsin 5, Minnesota 3 (Minnesota wins series 3-1)

Maryland 8, Maine 4 (Maryland wins series 3-1)

Robertson Cup Semifinals

At Blaine, Minn.

(Best of three)

Friday, May 19

Minnesota at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m.

Austin at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Oklahoma vs. Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

Maryland vs. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Minnesota vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m. (if necessary)

Austin vs. Maryland, 6 p.m. (if necessary)

Tuesday, May 23

Championship game, 7 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College baseball

North Dakota State 5, Omaha 0

Omaha 5, North Dakota State 3