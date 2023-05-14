COLLEGE BASEBALL
REGION 13 TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
At Glendive, Mont.
Bismarck State College 9, Dakota County Technical College 4
DCTC;400;000;000;--;4;5;2
BSC;041;300;10x;--;9;14;2
Daniel Zang, Tyler Borlik (3) and Justin Johnson. Bryce Libke, Mitch Sand (8) and Brennan Phillips. W—Libke. L—Zang.
Highlights: DCTC – Stanley Regguinti 2-4; Elijah Stifter 1-4 2 RBI; Borlik 5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 3 SO. BSC – Darion Alexander 1-4 2B, 2 R, BB; Phillips 2-4 RBI; Darion Alexander 1-4 2B, 2 R, BB; Wyatt Tweet 3-5 2 R, RBI; JJ Ritter 2-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Will Bachman 3-5 R, RBI; Carson Zimmel 0-4 RBI; Tyler Lewnau 2-5 R, 2 RBI; Griffin Stahl 1-3 3B, R, 2 RBI; Libke 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 9 SO; Sand 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Note: Miles Community College beat Bismarck State College 11-1 in a semifinal game Sunday night. No additional details were available. BSC plays Williston State College at 1 p.m. on Monday in a loser-out game.
Records: Bismarck State College 30-8; Dakota County Technical College 20-10.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
REGION 13 TOURNAMENT
At Glendive, Mont.
Sunday, May 14
Game 1: No. 2 Bismarck State College 9, No. 3 Dakota County Technical College 4
Game 2: No. 1 Miles Community College 7, No. 4 Williston State College 4
Game 3: No. 4 Williston State College 9, No. 3 Dakota County Technical College 8
Game 4: No. 1 Miles Community College 11, Bismarck State College 1, 7 innings
Monday, May 15
Game 5: No. 4 Williston State College (31-16) vs. No. 2 Bismarck State College (30-8), 1 p.m.
Game 6: No. 1 Miles Community College (37-12) vs. Winner Game 5, 4 p.m. (championship)
Tuesday, May 16
Game 7: Second championship, 1 p.m. (if necessary)
NSIC TOURNAMENT
At Bismarck Municipal Ballpark and Mandan Memorial Ballpark
Wednesday, May 10
No. 1 Augustana 6, No. 8 Wayne State College 5
No. 4 St. Cloud State 10, No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State 3
No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 10, No. 7 Winona State 1
No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 7, No. 6 Minot State 3
Thursday, May 11
No. 8 Wayne State 7, No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State 6, 15 innings
No. 7 Winona State 8, No. 6 Minot State 7, 10 innings
No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 5, No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 3
No. 4 St. Cloud State 10, No. 1 Augustana 1
No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 7, No. 8 Wayne State 5
No. 1 Augustana 7, No. 7 Winona State 2
Friday, May 12
Games postponed, rain
Saturday, May 13
No. 4 St. Cloud State 7, No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 3
No. 1 Augustana 6, No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 5
No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 6, No. 1 Augustana 1
Sunday, May 14
Game 14: No. 2 Minnesota-Mankato 6, No. 4 St. Cloud State 5
Game 15: St. Cloud State 13, No. 2 Minnesota-Mankato 7 (championship)
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Jamestown;12-2;12-2
Legacy;12-2;12-5
Dickinson;9-2;11-5
Minot;9-5;12-6
Williston;8-6;12-6
Mandan;6-6;8-7
Century;4-10;7-12
Bismarck;4-10;7-13
St. Mary’s;4-11;6-11
Watford City;0-14;3-20
Monday, May 15
Minot at Legacy, 4:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.
Williston at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16
Century at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.
Williston at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.
Watford City at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
Mandan at Dickinson, 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
Mandan at Century, 4:30 p.m.
Jamestown at St. Mary's, 4:30 p.m.
Watford City at Minot, 3 p.m.
END OF REGULAR SEASON
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;14-1;26-1
Jamestown;12-2;19-7
Dickinson;9-3;19-4
Bismarck;9-5;12-13
Williston;8-8;8-12
Mandan;7-7;7-10
Legacy;4-8;5-15
Century;4-9;5-15
Watford City;2-12;2-14
Turtle Mountain;0-14;1-16
Monday, May 15
Dickinson at Legacy, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16
Mandan at Century, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Williston, 4:30 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Minot, 4:30 p.m.
Watford City at Jamestown, TBD
Thursday, May 18
Legacy at Bismarck, 12 p.m.
Century at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.
Mandan at Minot, 4:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
Friday, May 19
Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Turtle Mountain at Bottineau, 1 p.m.
END OF REGULAR SEASON
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;6-0-1;19;11-0-1
Bismarck;5-1-0;15;8-1-0
Mandan;4-0-2;14;6-2-2
Legacy;3-1-2;11;4-3-2
Jamestown;3-2-1;11;4-2-2
Century;1-5-2;5;1-8-2
Dickinson;1-6-0;3;1-6-0
St. Mary’s;0-4-2;2;1-6-2
Williston;0-5-1;1;0-7-1
Monday, May 15
Legacy at Bismarck, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16
Dickinson at St. Mary's, 7:30 p.m.
Mandan at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 19
Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m.
Williston at St. Mary's, 7:30 p.m.
Legacy at Century, 8 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Minot, 6:15 p.m.
END OF REGULAR SEASON
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;6-0;10-0
Legacy;6-0;8-0
Bismarck;5-2;5-2
Century;4-4;6-4
Dickinson;4-4;4-4
Mandan;3-4;3-7
Williston;2-5;2-6
Jamestown;0-5;0-7
St. Mary’s;0-6;0-6
Monday, May 15
Legacy at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16
Mandan at Jamestown, 4 p.m.
St. Mary's at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m.
Minot at Williston, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
Jamestown at St. Mary's, 4:15 p.m.
Legacy at Minot, 4:15 p.m.
Friday, May 19
West Fargo at Century, 1 p.m.
Fargo Davies at Legacy, 1 pm.
West Fargo at St. Mary's, 4:30 p.m.
END OF REGULAR SEASON
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
Division finals
(Best of 5)
Friday, May 5
Minnesota 1, Wisconsin 0
St. Cloud 4, Austin 3, OT
Maryland 4, Maine 2
Oklahoma 4, Shreveport 1
Saturday, May 6
Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Austin 6, St. Cloud 1
Maryland 5, Maine 1
Oklahoma 5, Shreveport 1
Friday, May 12
Austin 5, St. Cloud 1
Minnesota 5, Wisconsin 1
Maine 5, Maryland 4
Oklahoma 2, Shreveport 1, 2 OTs (Oklahoma wins series 3-0)
Saturday, May 13
Austin 2, St. Cloud 1 (Austin win series 3-1)
Wisconsin 5, Minnesota 3 (Minnesota wins series 3-1)
Maryland 8, Maine 4 (Maryland wins series 3-1)
Robertson Cup Semifinals
At Blaine, Minn.
(Best of three)
Friday, May 19
Minnesota at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m.
Austin at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Oklahoma vs. Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.
Maryland vs. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
Minnesota vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m. (if necessary)
Austin vs. Maryland, 6 p.m. (if necessary)
Tuesday, May 23
Championship game, 7 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College baseball
North Dakota State 5, Omaha 0
Omaha 5, North Dakota State 3