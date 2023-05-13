HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

BISMARCK 4, ST. MARY’S 2

Bismarck;301;000;0;--;4;4;1

St. Mary’s;200;000;0;--;2;4;1

Jace Groseclose, Tanner Groseclose (7) and Cole Jahner; Conrad Kalberer, Matthew Porter (2) and Logan Herman. W – J.Groseclose. L – Kalberer. HR – None.

Highlights: Bis – Traiden Kalfell 1-for-4, double; Conner Harvison R; J.Groseclose R, RBI; Gannon Swanson 1-for-2, R, RBI; Jahner 1-for-3; T.Groseclose 1-for-3, triple, RBI; J.Groseclose 6.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 Ks. SM – Hank Barry R; Connor Schatz 1-for-3, R; Tommy Kraljic 1-for-2l Kalberer 1-for-4, RBI; Herman 1-for-2; Portr 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 Ks.

Note: Second game postponed by rain.

Records: Bismarck 7-13, 4-10 West Region; St. Mary’s 6-11, 4-11 West Region.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

LEGACY 4, St. MARY’S 0

First half: 1. Leg, Brynn Zins (Katelyn Farrell), 22.

Second half: 2. Leg, Payton Kooiman (Madi Herzog), 59. 3. Leg, Kooiman (unassisted), 67. 4. Leg, Farrell (unassisted), 77.

Goalkeeper saves: SM – Joclyn Barone 9, Leg – Ava Hanzal 1.

Records: St. Mary’s 1-6-2, 0-4-2 West Region; Legacy 4-3-2, 3-1-2 West Region.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NSIC TOURNAMENT

At Bismarck Municipal Ballpark and Mandan Memorial Ballpark

Wednesday, May 10

No. 1 Augustana 6, No. 8 Wayne State College 5

No. 4 St. Cloud State 10, No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State 3

No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 10, No. 7 Winona State 1

No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 7, No. 6 Minot State 3

Thursday, May 11

No. 8 Wayne State 7, No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State 6, 15 innings

No. 7 Winona State 8, No. 6 Minot State 7, 10 innings

No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 5, No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 3

No. 4 St. Cloud State 10, No. 1 Augustana 1

No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 7, No. 8 Wayne State 5

No. 1 Augustana 7, No. 7 Winona State 2

Friday, May 12

Games postponed, rain

Saturday, May 13

No. 4 St. Cloud State 7, No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 3

No. 1 Augustana 6, No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 5

No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 6, No. 1 Augustana 1

Sunday, May 14

Game 14: No. 4 St. Cloud State (31-17) vs. No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato (38-14), 10:30 a.m., Mandan (championship)

Game 15: Second championship, 45 minutes after Game 14, if necessary, Mandan

REGION 13 TOURNAMENT

At Glendive, Mont.

Sunday, May 14

Game 1: No. 2 Bismarck State College (29-7) vs. No. 3 Dakota County Technical College (19-9), 10 a.m.

Game 2: No. 1 Miles (35-12) vs. No. 4 Williston State College (30-14), 1 p.m.

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Monday, May 15

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 4 p.m. (championship)

Tuesday, May 16

Game 7: Second championship, 1 p.m. (if necessary)

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Division finals

(Best of 5)

Friday, May 5

Minnesota 1, Wisconsin 0

St. Cloud 4, Austin 3, OT

Maryland 4, Maine 2

Oklahoma 4, Shreveport 1

Saturday, May 6

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Austin 6, St. Cloud 1

Maryland 5, Maine 1

Oklahoma 5, Shreveport 1

Friday, May 12

Austin 5, St. Cloud 1, Austin leads series 2-1

Minnesota 5, Wisconsin 1

Maine 5, Maryland 4

Oklahoma 2, Shreveport 1, 2 OTs, Oklahoma wins series 3-0

Saturday, May 13

Austin at St. Cloud, n

Wisconsin 5, Minnesota 3, series tied 2-2

Maryland 8, Maine 4, Maryland wins series 3-1

Sunday, May 14

St. Cloud at Austin, if necessary

Minnesota at Wisconsin

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College baseball

NSIC tournament

At Mandan

St. Cloud State 7, Minnesota State-Mankato 3

Augustana 6, Minnesota-Crookston 5

Minnesota State-Mankato 6, Augustana 1

High school baseball

Bismarck 4, Bismarck St. Mary’s 2

Fargo Davies 8, West Fargo Horace 1

Fargo Davies 6, West Fargo Horace 1

Fargo North 3, Moorhead, Minn. 0

Fargo Shanley 9, Grand Forks Central 3

High school softball

Bismarck 17, West Fargo Horace 11

Bismarck Legacy 16, Turtle Mountain 5

Bismarck Legacy 17, Turtle Mountain 0

Des Lacs-Burlington 16, West Fargo Horace 1

Fargo Davies 15, Fargo Shanley 5

Fargo Shanley 17, Fargo South 15

Grand Forks Central 14, Hankinson 11

Grand Forks Red River 15, Williston 5

Minot 23, Grand Forks Central 8

Renville County 19, Grafton 9

Renville County 12, Thompson 11

West Fargo Horace 14, Harvey-Wells County 4

West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Bismarck 4

West Fargo Sheyenne 10, Williston 0

High school girls soccer

Bismarck Legacy 4, Bismarck St. Mary’s 0

Fargo Davies 5, Grand Forks Red River 0

Fargo South 1, West Fargo 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo Shanley 1