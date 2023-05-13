HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
BISMARCK 4, ST. MARY’S 2
Bismarck;301;000;0;--;4;4;1
St. Mary’s;200;000;0;--;2;4;1
Jace Groseclose, Tanner Groseclose (7) and Cole Jahner; Conrad Kalberer, Matthew Porter (2) and Logan Herman. W – J.Groseclose. L – Kalberer. HR – None.
Highlights: Bis – Traiden Kalfell 1-for-4, double; Conner Harvison R; J.Groseclose R, RBI; Gannon Swanson 1-for-2, R, RBI; Jahner 1-for-3; T.Groseclose 1-for-3, triple, RBI; J.Groseclose 6.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 Ks. SM – Hank Barry R; Connor Schatz 1-for-3, R; Tommy Kraljic 1-for-2l Kalberer 1-for-4, RBI; Herman 1-for-2; Portr 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 Ks.
Note: Second game postponed by rain.
Records: Bismarck 7-13, 4-10 West Region; St. Mary’s 6-11, 4-11 West Region.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
LEGACY 4, St. MARY’S 0
First half: 1. Leg, Brynn Zins (Katelyn Farrell), 22.
Second half: 2. Leg, Payton Kooiman (Madi Herzog), 59. 3. Leg, Kooiman (unassisted), 67. 4. Leg, Farrell (unassisted), 77.
Goalkeeper saves: SM – Joclyn Barone 9, Leg – Ava Hanzal 1.
Records: St. Mary’s 1-6-2, 0-4-2 West Region; Legacy 4-3-2, 3-1-2 West Region.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NSIC TOURNAMENT
At Bismarck Municipal Ballpark and Mandan Memorial Ballpark
Wednesday, May 10
No. 1 Augustana 6, No. 8 Wayne State College 5
No. 4 St. Cloud State 10, No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State 3
No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 10, No. 7 Winona State 1
No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 7, No. 6 Minot State 3
Thursday, May 11
No. 8 Wayne State 7, No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State 6, 15 innings
No. 7 Winona State 8, No. 6 Minot State 7, 10 innings
No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 5, No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 3
No. 4 St. Cloud State 10, No. 1 Augustana 1
No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 7, No. 8 Wayne State 5
No. 1 Augustana 7, No. 7 Winona State 2
Friday, May 12
Games postponed, rain
Saturday, May 13
No. 4 St. Cloud State 7, No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 3
No. 1 Augustana 6, No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 5
No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 6, No. 1 Augustana 1
Sunday, May 14
Game 14: No. 4 St. Cloud State (31-17) vs. No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato (38-14), 10:30 a.m., Mandan (championship)
Game 15: Second championship, 45 minutes after Game 14, if necessary, Mandan
REGION 13 TOURNAMENT
At Glendive, Mont.
Sunday, May 14
Game 1: No. 2 Bismarck State College (29-7) vs. No. 3 Dakota County Technical College (19-9), 10 a.m.
Game 2: No. 1 Miles (35-12) vs. No. 4 Williston State College (30-14), 1 p.m.
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
Monday, May 15
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 4 p.m. (championship)
Tuesday, May 16
Game 7: Second championship, 1 p.m. (if necessary)
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
Division finals
(Best of 5)
Friday, May 5
Minnesota 1, Wisconsin 0
St. Cloud 4, Austin 3, OT
Maryland 4, Maine 2
Oklahoma 4, Shreveport 1
Saturday, May 6
Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Austin 6, St. Cloud 1
Maryland 5, Maine 1
Oklahoma 5, Shreveport 1
Friday, May 12
Austin 5, St. Cloud 1, Austin leads series 2-1
Minnesota 5, Wisconsin 1
Maine 5, Maryland 4
Oklahoma 2, Shreveport 1, 2 OTs, Oklahoma wins series 3-0
Saturday, May 13
Austin at St. Cloud, n
Wisconsin 5, Minnesota 3, series tied 2-2
Maryland 8, Maine 4, Maryland wins series 3-1
Sunday, May 14
St. Cloud at Austin, if necessary
Minnesota at Wisconsin
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College baseball
NSIC tournament
At Mandan
St. Cloud State 7, Minnesota State-Mankato 3
Augustana 6, Minnesota-Crookston 5
Minnesota State-Mankato 6, Augustana 1
High school baseball
Bismarck 4, Bismarck St. Mary’s 2
Fargo Davies 8, West Fargo Horace 1
Fargo Davies 6, West Fargo Horace 1
Fargo North 3, Moorhead, Minn. 0
Fargo Shanley 9, Grand Forks Central 3
High school softball
Bismarck 17, West Fargo Horace 11
Bismarck Legacy 16, Turtle Mountain 5
Bismarck Legacy 17, Turtle Mountain 0
Des Lacs-Burlington 16, West Fargo Horace 1
Fargo Davies 15, Fargo Shanley 5
Fargo Shanley 17, Fargo South 15
Grand Forks Central 14, Hankinson 11
Grand Forks Red River 15, Williston 5
Minot 23, Grand Forks Central 8
Renville County 19, Grafton 9
Renville County 12, Thompson 11
West Fargo Horace 14, Harvey-Wells County 4
West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Bismarck 4
West Fargo Sheyenne 10, Williston 0
High school girls soccer
Bismarck Legacy 4, Bismarck St. Mary’s 0
Fargo Davies 5, Grand Forks Red River 0
Fargo South 1, West Fargo 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo Shanley 1