HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 17, PARK RIVER 1 (6 INNINGS)

At Thompson

Shiloh Christian;101;5(10);--;17;3;3

Park River;001;000;--;1;2;2

Jace Kunze and Eli Thompson; Jacob Solseng, Tucker Omdahl (4), Aidan Rost (5), Hudson Nelson, (6), Logan Wieler (6) and Trace Anderson. W – Kunze. L – Solseng. HR – None.

Highlights: SC – Trace King 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Michael Fagerland 3-for-4, double, 5 R, 2 RBIs; Thompson 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Atticus Wilkinson 3-for-5, triple, R, 5 RBIs; Carson Kraemer 1-for-5, R; Jacob Pearson 2 R, RBI; Evan Fuchs 2-for-4, double, triple, 2 R, RBI; Kunze 6 IP, 2 H 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks. PR – Andrew Zikmund 1-for-3, RBI; Kenneth Holand 1-for-3, double; Anderson R.

Records: Shiloh Christian 17-3, Park River 6-5.

THOMPSON 7, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 1

At Thompson

Shiloh Christian;000;000;1;--;1;6;0

Thompson;030;013;x;--7;7;0

Conner Martin, Justin Bosch (6), Atticus Wilkinson (6) and Eli Thompson; Reece Berberich and Brayden Wolfgram. W – Berberich. L – Martin. HR – None.

Highlights: SC – Trace King 1-for-4; Michael Fagerland 1-for-3; Thompson 1-for-3; Jacob Pearson 1-for-3; Evan Fuchs 1-for-3, RBI; Bosch 1-for 3. Thomp – Thomas Schumacher 1-for-3, R; Willian Welke 1-for-3, 2 R; Brody Gibson 3 R; Drew Overby 2-for-2, R, RBI; Shawn O’Hearn 1-for-3, RBI; Braden Tyce 2-for-2, 3 RBIs; Berberich 7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks.

Records: Shiloh Chrisian 17-4, Thompson 15-2.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

VALLEY CITY 5, MANDAN 0

Singles: 1. Abby Martineck, VC, def. Noelle DeRosier 6-3, 6-2. 2. Kenna Meschke, VC, def. Kailee Nielson 6-0, 6-1. 3. Georgia Zaun, VC, def. Ellie Thomsen 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Breck Sufficool-Abby Redfearn, VC, def. Sophia Felderman-Lauren Katzung 7-5, 7-5. 2. Alyssa Thomsen-Skye Nielson, VC, def. Audrey Duppiong-Allie Ereth 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NSIC TOURNAMENT

At Bismarck Municipal Ballpark and Mandan Memorial Ballpark

Wednesday, May 10

No. 1 Augustana 6, No. 8 Wayne State College 5

No. 4 St. Cloud State 10, No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State 3

No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 10, No. 7 Winona State 1

No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 7, No. 6 Minot State 3

Thursday, May 11

No. 8 Wayne State 7, No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State 6, 15 innings

No. 7 Winona State 8, No. 6 Minot State 7, 10 innings

No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 5, No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 3

No. 4 St. Cloud State 10, No. 1 Augustana 1

No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 7, No. 8 Wayne State 5

No. 1 Augustana 7, No. 7 Winona State 2

Friday, May 12

Games postponed, rain

Saturday, May 13

Game 11: No. 4 St. Cloud State (30-17) vs. No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato (37-13), 10:30 a.m., Mandan

Game 12: No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston (38-19) vs. No. 1 Augustana (41-17), 1:30 p.m., Mandan

Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11, Mandan, 45 minutes after Game 12

Sunday, May 14

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 11 a.m., Mandan (championship)

Game 15: Second championship, 45 minutes after Game 14, if necessary, Mandan

REGION 13 TOURNAMENT

At Glendive, Mont.

Sunday, May 14

Game 1: No. 2 Bismarck State College (29-7) vs. No. 3 Dakota County Technical College (19-9), 10 a.m.

Game 2: No. 1 Miles (35-12) vs. No. 4 Williston State College (30-14), 1 p.m.

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Monday, May 15

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 4 p.m. (championship)

Tuesday, May 16

Game 7: Second championship, 1 p.m. (if necessary)

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Division finals

(Best of 5)

Friday, May 5

Minnesota 1, Wisconsin 0

St. Cloud 4, Austin 3, OT

Maryland 4, Maine 2

Oklahoma 4, Shreveport 1

Saturday, May 6

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Austin 6, St. Cloud 1

Maryland 5, Maine 1

Oklahoma 5, Shreveport 1

Friday, May 12

Austin 5, St. Cloud 1, Austin leads series 2-1

Minnesota 5, Wisconsin 1, Minnesota leads series 2-1

Maine 5, Maryland 4, Maryland leads series 2-1

Oklahoma 2, Shreveport 1, 2 OTs, Oklahoma wins series 3-0

Saturday, May 13

Austin at St. Cloud

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Maryland at Maine

Sunday, May 14

St. Cloud at Austin, if necessary

Minnesota at Wisconsin, if necessary

Maine at Maryland, if necessary

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

High school baseball

Devils Lake 4, West Fargo 3

Fargo Davies 5, Grand Forks Red River 4

Grand Forks Central 16, Fargo South 10

Shiloh Christian 17, Park River 1

Thompson 7, Shiloh Christian 1

Thompson 10, Carrington 2

West Fargo 6, Devils Lake 1

High school softball

Bottineau 13, Grafton 10

Larimore 8, Nelson County 3

Larimore 33, Northern Lights 16

Minot 16, Grand Forks Red River 3

Northern Cass 14, Harvey-Wells County 4

Renville County 11, Kindred-Richland 1

Valley City 12, Devils Lake 7

West Fargo 6, Fargo Davies 0

West Fargo Horace 8, Turtle Mountain 7

Wilton-Wing 20, Fargo Shanley 19

High school girls tennis

Fargo North 5, Jamestown 0

Fargo South 5, Jamestown 0

Minot 5, Fargo North 0

Minot 9, Fargo Shanley 0

Valley City 5, Mandan 0

Wahpeton 3, Fargo South 3

High school girls soccer

Fargo Davies 4, Fargo North 0

West Fargo 1, Grand Forks Red River 0