HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
SHILOH CHRISTIAN 17, PARK RIVER 1 (6 INNINGS)
At Thompson
Shiloh Christian;101;5(10);--;17;3;3
Park River;001;000;--;1;2;2
Jace Kunze and Eli Thompson; Jacob Solseng, Tucker Omdahl (4), Aidan Rost (5), Hudson Nelson, (6), Logan Wieler (6) and Trace Anderson. W – Kunze. L – Solseng. HR – None.
Highlights: SC – Trace King 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Michael Fagerland 3-for-4, double, 5 R, 2 RBIs; Thompson 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Atticus Wilkinson 3-for-5, triple, R, 5 RBIs; Carson Kraemer 1-for-5, R; Jacob Pearson 2 R, RBI; Evan Fuchs 2-for-4, double, triple, 2 R, RBI; Kunze 6 IP, 2 H 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks. PR – Andrew Zikmund 1-for-3, RBI; Kenneth Holand 1-for-3, double; Anderson R.
Records: Shiloh Christian 17-3, Park River 6-5.
THOMPSON 7, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 1
At Thompson
Shiloh Christian;000;000;1;--;1;6;0
Thompson;030;013;x;--7;7;0
Conner Martin, Justin Bosch (6), Atticus Wilkinson (6) and Eli Thompson; Reece Berberich and Brayden Wolfgram. W – Berberich. L – Martin. HR – None.
Highlights: SC – Trace King 1-for-4; Michael Fagerland 1-for-3; Thompson 1-for-3; Jacob Pearson 1-for-3; Evan Fuchs 1-for-3, RBI; Bosch 1-for 3. Thomp – Thomas Schumacher 1-for-3, R; Willian Welke 1-for-3, 2 R; Brody Gibson 3 R; Drew Overby 2-for-2, R, RBI; Shawn O’Hearn 1-for-3, RBI; Braden Tyce 2-for-2, 3 RBIs; Berberich 7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks.
Records: Shiloh Chrisian 17-4, Thompson 15-2.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
VALLEY CITY 5, MANDAN 0
Singles: 1. Abby Martineck, VC, def. Noelle DeRosier 6-3, 6-2. 2. Kenna Meschke, VC, def. Kailee Nielson 6-0, 6-1. 3. Georgia Zaun, VC, def. Ellie Thomsen 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Breck Sufficool-Abby Redfearn, VC, def. Sophia Felderman-Lauren Katzung 7-5, 7-5. 2. Alyssa Thomsen-Skye Nielson, VC, def. Audrey Duppiong-Allie Ereth 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NSIC TOURNAMENT
At Bismarck Municipal Ballpark and Mandan Memorial Ballpark
Wednesday, May 10
No. 1 Augustana 6, No. 8 Wayne State College 5
No. 4 St. Cloud State 10, No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State 3
No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 10, No. 7 Winona State 1
No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 7, No. 6 Minot State 3
Thursday, May 11
No. 8 Wayne State 7, No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State 6, 15 innings
No. 7 Winona State 8, No. 6 Minot State 7, 10 innings
No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato 5, No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 3
No. 4 St. Cloud State 10, No. 1 Augustana 1
No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston 7, No. 8 Wayne State 5
No. 1 Augustana 7, No. 7 Winona State 2
Friday, May 12
Games postponed, rain
Saturday, May 13
Game 11: No. 4 St. Cloud State (30-17) vs. No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato (37-13), 10:30 a.m., Mandan
Game 12: No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston (38-19) vs. No. 1 Augustana (41-17), 1:30 p.m., Mandan
Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11, Mandan, 45 minutes after Game 12
Sunday, May 14
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 11 a.m., Mandan (championship)
Game 15: Second championship, 45 minutes after Game 14, if necessary, Mandan
REGION 13 TOURNAMENT
At Glendive, Mont.
Sunday, May 14
Game 1: No. 2 Bismarck State College (29-7) vs. No. 3 Dakota County Technical College (19-9), 10 a.m.
Game 2: No. 1 Miles (35-12) vs. No. 4 Williston State College (30-14), 1 p.m.
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
Monday, May 15
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 4 p.m. (championship)
Tuesday, May 16
Game 7: Second championship, 1 p.m. (if necessary)
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
Division finals
(Best of 5)
Friday, May 5
Minnesota 1, Wisconsin 0
St. Cloud 4, Austin 3, OT
Maryland 4, Maine 2
Oklahoma 4, Shreveport 1
Saturday, May 6
Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Austin 6, St. Cloud 1
Maryland 5, Maine 1
Oklahoma 5, Shreveport 1
Friday, May 12
Austin 5, St. Cloud 1, Austin leads series 2-1
Minnesota 5, Wisconsin 1, Minnesota leads series 2-1
Maine 5, Maryland 4, Maryland leads series 2-1
Oklahoma 2, Shreveport 1, 2 OTs, Oklahoma wins series 3-0
Saturday, May 13
Austin at St. Cloud
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Maryland at Maine
Sunday, May 14
St. Cloud at Austin, if necessary
Minnesota at Wisconsin, if necessary
Maine at Maryland, if necessary
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
High school baseball
Devils Lake 4, West Fargo 3
Fargo Davies 5, Grand Forks Red River 4
Grand Forks Central 16, Fargo South 10
Shiloh Christian 17, Park River 1
Thompson 7, Shiloh Christian 1
Thompson 10, Carrington 2
West Fargo 6, Devils Lake 1
High school softball
Bottineau 13, Grafton 10
Larimore 8, Nelson County 3
Larimore 33, Northern Lights 16
Minot 16, Grand Forks Red River 3
Northern Cass 14, Harvey-Wells County 4
Renville County 11, Kindred-Richland 1
Valley City 12, Devils Lake 7
West Fargo 6, Fargo Davies 0
West Fargo Horace 8, Turtle Mountain 7
Wilton-Wing 20, Fargo Shanley 19
High school girls tennis
Fargo North 5, Jamestown 0
Fargo South 5, Jamestown 0
Minot 5, Fargo North 0
Minot 9, Fargo Shanley 0
Valley City 5, Mandan 0
Wahpeton 3, Fargo South 3
High school girls soccer
Fargo Davies 4, Fargo North 0
West Fargo 1, Grand Forks Red River 0