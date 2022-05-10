Area Scores: May 11

CLASS A BASEBALL

JAMESTOWN 4-1, MANDAN 2-4

Jamestown 4, Mandan 1

Jamestown;100;300;0;--;4;8;2

Mandan;000;101;0;--;2;4;0

Mason Lunzman and Max Fronk. Luke Darras, McCoy Keller (4) and Isaac Huettl. W--Lunzman. L--Darras. HR--Mandan: Huettl.

Highlights: Jamestown -- Lunzman 1-4 2B, R, 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 6 SO; Connor Hoyt 2-3 R, RBI, SB; Jackson Walters 1-3 RBI, SB; Michael Mahoney 1-2 2 RBI; Reagan Sortland 1-3 2B; Preston Gall 2-4 2B, R. Mandan -- Huettl 1-2 HR, RBI; Lucas Burgum 1-3 R; Keller 1-2 RBI; Turner Locken 1-3; Darras 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 SO; Keller 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 5 SO.

Mandan 4, Jamestown 1

Jamestown;000;001;0;--;1;6;2

Mandan;101;020;x;--;4;8;2

Payton Hochhalter and Fronk. Burgum, Brayden Bunnell (6) and Huettl. W--Burgum. L--Hochhalter. Save--Bunnell.

Highlights: Jamestown -- Hoyt 1-3 R; Mahoney 1-3 RBI; Carson Orr 1-3 2B; Hochhalter 6 IP, 8 H, 4 R (2 ER), 5 BB, 10 SO. Mandan -- Avery Bogner 2-3 2B, 2 R, SB; Huettl 2-3 2B, RBI; Burgum 0-2 R, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 10 SO; Owen Gress 1-3 R; Preston McElvaney 1-1; Bunnell 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.

Records: Mandan 7-5 West Region, 11-5 overall; Jamestown 6-5, 6-5.

MINOT 7-4, ST. MARY'S 4-3

Minot 7, St. Mary's 4

Minot;100;012;3;--;7;8;0

St. Mary's;000;030;1;--;4;5;1

Tyler Buchanan, Morgan Nygaard (5), Hunter Horner (7) and Kellan Burke. Matthew Porter, Landon Gerving (5), Holden Mercer (7) and Logan Herman. W--Nygaard. L--Gerving.

Highlights: Minot -- Nygaard 1-3 3B, R, RBI, 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 SO; Jonas Bubach 1-3 2 R; Buchanan 1-4 RBI, 4 1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 5 BB, 11 SO; Tyler Collins 2-4 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Hunter Ruzicka 1-1 RBI. St. Mary's -- Connor Schatz 0-1 2 R; Preston Bartsch 2-4 R; Tommy Kraljic 2-3 2B, 4 RBI; Porter 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 SO.

Minot 6, St. Mary's 3

Minot;310;000;2;--;6;10;0

St. Mary's;000;002;1;--;3;6;3

Carson Deaver, Parker Hann (7) and Adam Roedocker. Preston Bartsch, Quinn Carlson (5), Holden Mercer (7) and Herman. W--Deaver. L--Bartsch.

Highlights: Minot -- Noah Stenvold 2-4 R; Burke 2-3 2B, 2 R, RBI; Jonas Bubach 1-4 2B, R, 2 RBI; Collins 2-4 R; Edward Fry 1-1 2 RBI; Deaver 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 SO. St. Mary's -- Porter 1-4 2B, RBI; Schatz 0-3 R; Tommy Kraljic 1-2 3B, R, RBI; Harrison Reichert 1-3 RBI; Bartsch 1-3, 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 3 SO; Ben Zenker 2-3 R.

Records: Minot 7-2 West Region, 7-4 overall; St. Mary's 4-8, 7-11.

WILLISTON 9-17, WATFORD CITY 6-7

Williston 9, Watford City 6

Williston;180;000;0;--;9;10;1

Watford City;301;011;0;--;6;11;2

Landen Miller, Garrett Solberg (4), Connor Ekblad (6) and Sawyer Hanson. Jason Houge, Jordan Doty (2) and Hunter Cowan (6) and Kanyon Tschetter. W—Solberg. L—Houge.

Highlights: Williston – Haden Bergstrom 2-5 3B, 2 R, RBI; Carter Bakken 1-3 2B, R, 3 RBI; Kadin Finders 2-3 2B, RBI; Alex Blume 1-3 3B, 2 R; Solberg 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 SO; Ekblad 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. Watford City – Houge 2-3 2 R; Tschetter 2-3 R; Judd Johnsrud 2-3 2 R, 3 RBI; Paco Baldenegro 2-4 RBI; Gabe Smith 1-3 3B, RBI; Doty 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 SO; Cowan 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.

Williston 17, Watford City 6

Williston;453;41;--;--;17;16;0

Watford City;121;12;--;7;10;2

Kallen Clouse, Tyler Tamez (2), Landen Miller (5) and Christian Combs. Johnsrud, Landon Ledahl (3), Neil Dahl (5) and Tschetter. W—Tamez. L—Johnsrud. HR—Williston: Kadin Finders.

Highlights: Williston – Bergstrom 1-3 3B, R; Ashton Collings 2-3 2B, 3 R, RBI; Bakken 2-3 2B, 3 R, RBI; Tamez 2-3 2B, 2 R, RBI; Finders 2-3 HR, 3 R, 4 RBI; Alex Blume 2-4 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Derek Lee 2-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Combs 2-3 R, RBI. Watford City – Houge 2-3 RBI; Johnsrud 3-3 3B, 2 R, RBI; Hunter Cowan 2-3 RBI; Baldenegro 1-2 2 R; Ledahl 1-2 2B, RBI.

Records: Williston 4-6 West Region, 7-9 overall; Watford City 0-14, 2-16.

CLASS A SOFTBALL

CENTURY 10-9, WILLISTON 2-2

Century 10, Williston 2

Williston;001;100;0;--;2;7;2

Century;320;023;x;--;10;14;1

Kierra Slagle and Tia Berlelsen. Ashlyn Schumacher and Grace Grimm. W--Schumacher. L--Slagle.

Highlights: Williston -- Jaidyn Nass 2-3 2B, RBI; Chloe Stundahl 1-3 2B; Marlee Jorgensen 1-3 RBI. Century -- Lexi Wesson 3-4 3 2B, 2 R; Koia Krenz 3-4 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Paige Pengilly 3-4 R.

Century 9, Williston 2

Williston;000;000;2;--;2;5;2

Century;520;020;x;--;9;6;1

Caeleigh Goodman and Berlelsen. Brooklyn Morris, Lexi Tollefson (6) and Grace Grimm, Eve Sheldon (4). W--Morris. L--Goodman.

Highlights: Williston -- Goodman 1-3 RBI; Lola Senderhauf 1-3 2B, R. Century -- Pengilly 3-4 R; Halle Mattern 1-2 2B, 2 RBI; Wesson 1-3 2 RBI.

Records: Century 4-8 West Region, 4-14 overall; Williston 0-12, 4-13.

CLASS B BASEBALL

HAZEN 4-5, BEULAH 3-4

Hazen 4, Beulah 3

Beulah;000;201;0;--;3;4;2

Hazen;000;400;x;--;4;7;5

Trapper Skalsky, Trey Brandt (6) and Mason Mellmer. Mason Wick and Leviticus Zempel. W--Wick. L--Skalsky. HR--Beulah: Skalsky 2.

Highlights: Beulah -- Zayne Phelps 1-4; Skalsky 2-3 2 HR, 2 R, 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 11 SO; Ronan Klindtworth 1-3; Gunnar Remboldt 0-3 RBI. Hazen -- Zempel 1-3; Tyson Wick 2-3 2B, R; Mason Wick 1-2 R, 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 5 SO; Dawson Bruner 0-2 R, RBI; Brayden Haack 2-3 2 RBI; Michael Holland 1-3.

Hazen 4, Beulah 3

Beulah;100;30;--;4;6;1

Hazen;020;003;--;5;8;0

Keller and Mellmer. Grant Krause, Grady Holen (4) and Haack. W--Holen. L--Keller.

Highlights: Beulah -- Phelps 1-2 R; Mellmer 1-2 2B, R, RBI; Brandt 2-3; Tayden Doe 2-3 2 2B, R; Keller 4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 3 SO. Hazen -- Zempel 1-3 R, RBI; T.Wick 1-3; Golen 1-1 R, 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB; Parker Sayler 1-1 2B; Jaden Brown 0-2 R, RBI; M.Wick 3-3 R, RBI; Haack 0-1 RBI; Bryce Lesmann 1-2 2B, R; Krause 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 4 BB.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

LEGACY 5, MANDAN 2

First half: 1. Legacy, Oakley Will, 6:54. 2. Legacy, Ashlynd Eiss, 14:10. 3. Legacy, Will (Payton Kooiman), 25:17.

Second half: 4. Ashlynn Monson (Will), 44:42. 5. Mandan, Portia Matthiesen, 45:46. 6. Legacy, Kiara Neuman, 52:18. 7. Mandan, Janessa Dillmann, 62:35 (PK).

Goalkeeper saves: Legacy – Keeper not available 9. Mandan – Quinn Carter 4.

Notes: Mandan missed penalty kick.

Records: Legacy 6-3 West Region, 6-3 overall; Mandan 3-3-2, 3-3-2.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

BISMARCK 6, JAMESTOWN 3

Singles

No. 1: Phoebe Olson, JHS def. Grace Haider, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2: Sydney Hall, BHS def. Olivia Schriock, 6-2, 6-3. No. 3: Peyton Kovash, BHS def. Grace LeFevre, 6-2, 6-1. No. 4: Megan Richter, BHS def. Mya Henderson, 6-3, 6-1. No. 5: Bria Nieswaag, JHS def. Jessica schuh, 7-5, 6-2. No. 6: Grace Gross, BHS def. Isabel LeFevre, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1: Olson/Nieswaag def. Haider/Kovash, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. No. 2: Hall/Schuh def. Schriock/Henderson, 6-2, 6-0. No. 3: Richter/Jami Bachmeier, BHS def. LeFevre/LeFevre, 6-2, 6-1.

Records: Bismarck 1-3 West Region, 3-4 overall; Jamestown 0-4, 1-7.

CENTURY 6, MANDAN 3

Singles

No. 1: Sophia Felderman, Mandan def. Maya Kubsad, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-4. No. 2: Erika Lee, Century def. Brenna Schock, 6-2, 6-1. No. 3: Ashley Kindem, Century def. Allie Ereth, 6-1, 6-0. No. 4: Bailey Upgren, Century def. Alyssa Olson, 6-3, 6-1. No. 5: Ava Dunlop, Century def. Audrey Duppong, 6-2, 6-2. No. 6: Becca Bassingthwaite, Mandan def. Noelle DeRosier, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Doubles

No. 1: Kubsad/Lee def. Felderman/Schock, 6-3, 6-3. No. 2: Upgren/Kindem def. Ereth/Duppong, 6-2, 6-2. No. 3: Dunlop/Bassingthwaite def. Olson/DeRosier, 6-4, 6-1.

Records: Century 4-3 West Region, 7-5 overall; Mandan 0-5, 0-8.

LEGACY 7, JAMESTOWN 2

Singles

No. 1: Phoebe Olson, Jamestown def. Aleah McPherson, 6-0, 7-5. No. 2: Abby Meier, Legacy def. Olivia Schriock, 6-0, 6-0. No. 3: Chelsa Krom, Legacy def. Grace LeFevre, 6-0, 6-2. No. 4: Anna Sorensen, Legacy def. Mya Henderson, 6-3, 6-1. No. 5: Cambrya Kraft, Legacy def. Bria Nieswag, 6-2, 6-0. No. 6: Halle Severson, Legacy def. Isabel LeFevre, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1: Olson/Nieswaag def. McPherson/Krom, 6-3, 6-4. No. 2: Meier/Kraft def. Henderson/G.LeFevre, 6-2, 6-1. No. 3: Schriock/I.LeFevre def. Sorensen/Severson def. Schriock/I.LeFevre, 6-0, 6-2.

Records: Legacy 4-0 West Region, 6-1 overall; Jamestown 0-5, 1-8.

ST. MARY’S 5, DICKINSON 4

Singles

No. 1: Valeria Bradley, Dickinson def. Elizabeth Bichler, 6-1, 6-2. No. 2: Brooke Haas, SM def. Lola Homiston, 6-2, 6-0. No. 3: Shayna Klitzke, Dickinson def. Katrina Hellman, 3-6, 6-0. No. 4: Mary Richter, SM def. Julianna Kadrmas 6-1, 6-2. No. 5: Katie Peyerl, SM def. Rachel Dazell, 6-0, 6-3. No. 6: Gabbi Mann, SM def. Morgan Daley, 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles

No. 1: Bradley/Klitzke def. Haas/Richter 6-3, 6-3. No. 2: Homiston/Daley def. Bichler/Mann, 6-7, 6-1, 10-7. No. 3: Hellman/Peyerl def. Kadrmas/Dazell 6-1, 6-1.

Records: St. Mary’s 5-1 West Region, 6-3 overall; Dickinson 2-4, 4-4.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NORTHERN SUN AWARDS

First team

Pitchers: Tanner Brown, Sr., Augustana; Ryan Jares, Jr., Augustana; Nick Altermatt, Jr., Minnesota-Mankato; Luke Tupy, Fr., St. Cloud State; Ethan Lanier (reliever), Fr., St. Cloud State.

Pitcher/utility: Cam Kline, Sr., Minnesota-Mankato.

C: Will Olson, Sr., Augustana. 1B: Derek Shoen, Jr., University of Mary. 2B: Sam Riola, Jr., St. Cloud State. SS: Declan Burke, Sr., Minot State; Andrew Hanson, Sr., Wayne State. 3B: Jordan Barth, Sr., Augustana. OF: Isaac Nett, Soph., Southwest Minnesota State; John Nett, Soph., St. Cloud State. DH: Mark Ossanna, Soph., Minot State.

Second team

Pitchers: Caleb Saari, Soph., Augustana; Nathan Culley, Soph., Minnesota-Mankato; Cam Kline, Sr., Minnesota-Mankato; RJ Martinez, Sr., Minot State; Alex Watterman (reliever), Jr., Minnesota-Duluth.

Pitcher/utility: Ricky Apodaca, Jr., Minot State.

C: Trevor Gustafson, Jr., Minnesota-Duluth. 1B: Brodie Paulson, Sr., Minnesota-Duluth. Ross Indlecoffer, Sr., Minnesota-Mankato. 2B: Kaiden Cardoso, Jr., Minot State. SS: Jack Hines, Soph., Augustana. 3B: Tate Wallat, Soph., St. Cloud State. OF: Tim Pokornowski, Sr., Minnesota-Duluth; Jackson Hauge, Soph., Minnesota-Mankato; Jordan Williams, Sr., Minot State; Drew Behling, Sr., Minot State; Alex Logelin, Sr., Wayne State. DH: Kal Brohmer, Fr., Concordia-St. Paul.

All-Defensive Team

Pitcher: Nick Altermatt, Jr., Minnesota-Mankato. Catcher: Trevor Gustafson, Jr., Minnesota-Duluth. 1B: Ethan Navratil, Fr., St. Cloud State. 2B: Isaiah Chevalier, Sr., Northern State. SS: Chase McDaniel, Soph., Southwest Minnesota State. 3B: Tate Wallat, Soph., St. Cloud State. OF: Ryan Wickman, Soph., Minnesota-Mankato; Connor King, Jr., Sioux Falls; Alex Logelin, Sr., Wayne State.

Individual awards

Player of the Year: Sam Riola, Jr., INF/P, St. Cloud State.

Pitcher of the Year: Tanner Brown, Sr., Augustana.

Freshman of the Year: Luke Tupy, St. Cloud State.

Coach of the Year: Tim Huber, Augustana.

NORTHERN SUN TOURNAMENT

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wednesday, May 11

Game 1: No. 1 Augustana (41-18-1) vs. No. 8 University of Mary (24-25), 12 p.m.

Game 2: No. 4 Minot State (26-21) vs. No. 5 Winona State (16-21), 12:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 2 St. Cloud State (36-11) vs. No. 7 Sioux Falls (25-25), 6 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 Minnesota-Mankato (35-7) vs. No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth (22-23), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 5, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7, 45 minutes after Game 7

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, 45 minutes after GAme 8

Friday, May 13

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 12 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 3:30 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11, 45 minutes after Game 13

Saturday, May 14

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 12 p.m. (championship)

Game 15: If necessary, 45 minutes after Game 14

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;2-1;5-2

Massachusetts;4-1;4-2

Iowa;4-3;4-3

Sioux Falls;3-3;4-3

Quad City;4-4;4-4

Bismarck;2-4;3-5

Green Bay;2-5;3-5

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;5-1;6-1

Northern Arizona;5-2;4-2

Tucson;4-2;4-3

Duke City;3-3;3-5

Vegas;2-4;3-5

Bay Area;1-5;1-7

San Diego;1-4;2-4

Friday, May 13

Quad City at Green Bay

Saturday, May 14

Bismarck at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Vegas at San Diego

Frisco at Sioux Falls

Massachusetts at Arizona

Tucson at Northern Arizona

N.D. SCORES

TUESDAY

College baseball

Concordia, Neb. 7, Jamestown 6

High school baseball

Dickinson 15, Bismarck 5

Dickinson 16, Bismarck 5

Central Cass 5, Kindred-Richland 0

Hazen 5, Beulah 4

Hazen 4, Beulah 3

Grand Forks Central 9, Fargo South 0

Jamestown 4, Mandan 2

Legacy 8, Century 7

Legacy 10, Century 1

Mandan 4, Jamestown 1

Minot 7, St. Mary’s 4

Minot 6, St. Mary’s 3

Williston 9, Watford City 6

Williston 17, Watford City 7

High school softball

Bottineau 18, Minot Ryan 1

Century 10, Williston 2

Century 9, Williston 2

Fargo South 19, Fargo Shanley 8

Glenburn 31, Tioga 24

Grand Forks Red River 8, Fargo North 6

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 11, South Border 1

May-Port-C-G 10, Pembina County North 0

Thompson 20, Larimore 9

West Fargo 13, Grand Forks Central 3

West Fargo 11, Grand Forks Central 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 14, Valley City 3

High school girls soccer

Bismarck 6, Williston 0

Fargo Davies 7, Fargo South 0

Legacy 5, Mandan 2

Jamestown 5, Century 1

Minot 13, St. Mary's 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Grand Forks Red River 0

High school girls tennis

Bismarck 6, Jamestown 3

Century 6, Mandan 3

Fargo Davies 8, Fargo North 1

Fargo Shanley 7, West Fargo 2

Grand Forks Central 6, Valley City 3

Legacy 7, Jamestown 2

Minot 9, Williston 0

St. Mary’s 5, Dickinson 4

Wahpeton 9, Fargo South 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 7, Grand Forks Red River 2

