agate

Area Scores: May 10

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

WILLISTON 7, MANDAN 2

Singles

No. 1: Sophia Felderman, Mandan def. Shelby Meyer 6-3, 6-4. No. 2: Rylee Rude, Williston def. Brenna Schock, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. No. 3: Maggie Garbel, Williston def. Allie Ereth, 6-3, 7-6 (4). No. 4: Gracia Tong, Williston def. Alyssa Olson, 6-3, 6-3. No. 5: Avy Ator, Williston def. Audrey Duppong, 6-4, 6-3. No. 6: Keira Borreson, Williston def. Taylor Adamski, 7-6 98), 1-6, 10-4. 

Doubles

No. 1: Felderman/Lauren Katzung def. Rude/Tong, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1. No. 2: Meyer/Borreson def. Schock/Ereth, 6-3, 6-4. No. 3: Garbel/Ator def. Olson/Duppong, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Records: Williston 2-2 West Region, 2-4 overall; Mandan 0-4, 0-7.

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;3-0;10-0

Legacy;3-0;5-1

St. Mary’s;4-1;5-3

Century;3-3;6-5

Dickinson;2-3;4-3

Williston;1-2;1-4

Bismarck;1-3;2-4

Jamestown;0-3;1-6

Mandan;0-4;0-7

Monday, May 9

Williston 7, Mandan 2

Tuesday, May 10

Jamestown at Bismarck High, Noon

Williston at Minot, 4 p.m.

Century at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.

Jamestown at Legacy, 4:15 p.m.

Dickinson at St. Mary's, 4:15 p.m.

CLASS A BASEBALL

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Overall

Dickinson;9-1;14-2

Legacy;8-2;10-4

Minot;5-2;5-4

Century;6-3;7-5

Mandan;6-4;10-4

Jamestown;6-4;6-4

St. Mary’s;4-6;7-9

Williston;2-6;5-9

Bismarck;3-9;3-16

Watford City;0-12;2-14

Tuesday’s schedule

Century at Legacy, 4:30 p.m.

Minot at St. Mary's, 4:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

Williston at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck High at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS A SOFTBALL

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Dickinson;8-0;20-0

Minot;6-2;10-4

Mandan;6-2;8-6

Jamestown;10-4;14-6

Bismarck;6-4;10-5

Legacy;6-4;12-4

Century;2-8;2-12

Williston;0-10;4-11

Watford City;0-10;0-16

Monday, May 9

Century at Bismarck, canceled

Tuesday, May 10

Williston at Century, 4:30 p.m.

Watford City at Minot, 4:30 p.m.

Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Minot;8-0;27;9-0

Bismarck;5-2-1;16;5-2-1

Jamestown;5-4;15;5-4

Legacy;5-3;5-3

Mandan;3-2-2;11;3-2-2

Century;3-5-1;10;3-5-1

St. Mary’s1-7;3;1-7

Williston;0-7;0;0-7

Tuesday, May 10

Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

2021-2022 MIDWAY LANES SCHOLARSHIP RECIPENTS

John Job, Chad Entzel, Youth City Tournament

Evan Nesvig ($170), Max Prokop ($120), Rubbe Habiger ($75), Robert Jerome ($95), Tony Burkel ($360), Evan Nelson ($250), Kailynn Petrowitz ($225), Preston Helbling ($210), Austin Petrowitz ($175), Max Beeter ($265), Brady Helm ($300), Adam Fettig ($275), Meagan Emter ($235), Ty Knoll ($70), Dawson Unrath ($635), Jasmyn Gildea ($225), Ty Weiler ($495), Peyton Beeter ($110). 

Mason Emter ($100), Colton Johnson ($50), Joseph Lopez ($100), Lindsey Doll ($50), Fisher Phillips ($50), Olivia Allen ($50), William Bernhardt ($50), Landon Klatt ($50), Alyssa Neibauer ($50), Ryland Jacob ($50), Owen Snustad ($50), Hunter Erhardt ($50), Zach Weiler ($100), Abigail Portscheller ($100), Delanie Lawson ($150), Allie Salter ($170), Jadyn Roller ($75), Adan Portscheller ($242).

Jazlyn Schatz Scholarship: Meagan Emter, $100.

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best of 5)

Thursday, April 21

Anchorage 2, Springfield 1

Friday, April 22

St. Cloud 4, Bismarck 1

Jamestown 2, Johnstown 1, 2 OTs

Northeast 4, New Jersey 1

Anchorage 2, Springfield 1

Aberdeen 4, Austin 2

Lone Star 1, Shreveport 0

Wichita Falls 4, New Mexico 3

Fairbanks 3, Minnesota Wilderness 2, OT

Saturday, April 23

Bismarck 2, St. Cloud 1, 2 OTs

Johnstown 3, Jamestown 1

New Jersey 6, Northeast 2

Aberdeen 3, Austin 2

Lone Star 3, Shreveport 2

New Mexico 2, Wichita Falls 1

Fairbanks 7, Minnesota Wilderness 1

Sunday, April 24

Anchorage 4, Springfield 3, OT (Anchorage wins series 3-0)

Thursday, April 28

Johnstown 5, Jamestown 4, OT

Friday, April 29

Bismarck 2, St. Cloud 1

New Jersey 3, Northeast 0

Shreveport 4, Lone Star 1

Minnesota Wilderness 4, Fairbanks 1

Aberdeen 6, Austin 3 (Aberdeen wins series 3-0)

New Mexico 5, Wichita Falls 4, 3 OTs

Saturday, April 30

St. Cloud 3, Bismarck 2, OT

Jamestown 4, Johnstown 1

Northeast 4, New Jersey 2

Lone Star 4, Shreveport 3, OT

Minnesota Wilderness 3, Fairbanks 0

Wichita Falls 2, New Mexico 1, OT

Sunday, May 1

Jamestown 4, Johnstown 3, OT (Jamestown wins series 3-2)

Minnesota Wilderness 5, Fairbanks 1 (Minnesota wins series 3-2)

New Jersey 5, Northeast 4 (New Jersey wins series 3-2)

Monday, May 2

St. Cloud 3, Bismarck 2 (St. Cloud wins series 3-2)

New Mexico 4, Wichita Falls 2 (New Mexico wins series 3-2)

DIVISIONAL FINALS

(Best of 5)

Friday, May 6

Jamestown 6, New Jersey 2

Aberdeen 5, St. Cloud 4, OT

Lone Star 2, New Mexico 0

Anchorage 4, Minnesota Wilderness 1

Saturday, May 7

New Jersey 3, Jamestown 2 (Series tied 1-1)

St. Cloud 6, Aberdeen 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Lone Star 4, New Mexico 2 (Lone Star leads series 2-0)

Minnesota Wilderness 7, Anchorage 2 (series tied 1-1)

Sunday, May 8

Anchorage 4, Minnesota Wilderness 3, 2 OT (Anchorage leads series 2-1)

Wednesday, May 11

New Jersey at Jamestown

Thursday, May 12

Lone Star at New Mexico

Friday, May 13

New Jersey at Jamestown

Anchorage at Minnesota Wilderness

St. Cloud at Aberdeen

Lone Star at New Mexico, if necessary

Saturday, May 14

Anchorage at Minnesota Wilderness, if necessary

St. Cloud at Aberdeen, if necessary

Sunday, May 15

New Mexico at Lone Star, if necessary

Jamestown at New Jersey, if necessary

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

High school girls tennis

Fargo Davies 9, Grand Forks Red River 0

Williston 7, Mandan 2

High school girls soccer

Fargo Shanley 2, Fargo North 0

West Fargo 2, Grand Forks Central 0

