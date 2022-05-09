Area Scores: May 10

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
WILLISTON 7, MANDAN 2
Singles
No. 1: Sophia Felderman, Mandan def. Shelby Meyer 6-3, 6-4. No. 2: Rylee Rude, Williston def. Brenna Schock, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. No. 3: Maggie Garbel, Williston def. Allie Ereth, 6-3, 7-6 (4). No. 4: Gracia Tong, Williston def. Alyssa Olson, 6-3, 6-3. No. 5: Avy Ator, Williston def. Audrey Duppong, 6-4, 6-3. No. 6: Keira Borreson, Williston def. Taylor Adamski, 7-6 98), 1-6, 10-4.
Doubles
No. 1: Felderman/Lauren Katzung def. Rude/Tong, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1. No. 2: Meyer/Borreson def. Schock/Ereth, 6-3, 6-4. No. 3: Garbel/Ator def. Olson/Duppong, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Records: Williston 2-2 West Region, 2-4 overall; Mandan 0-4, 0-7.
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;3-0;10-0
Legacy;3-0;5-1
St. Mary’s;4-1;5-3
Century;3-3;6-5
Dickinson;2-3;4-3
Williston;1-2;1-4
Bismarck;1-3;2-4
Jamestown;0-3;1-6
Mandan;0-4;0-7
Monday, May 9
Williston 7, Mandan 2
Tuesday, May 10
Jamestown at Bismarck High, Noon
Williston at Minot, 4 p.m.
Century at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.
Jamestown at Legacy, 4:15 p.m.
Dickinson at St. Mary's, 4:15 p.m.
CLASS A BASEBALL
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Overall
Dickinson;9-1;14-2
Legacy;8-2;10-4
Minot;5-2;5-4
Century;6-3;7-5
Mandan;6-4;10-4
Jamestown;6-4;6-4
St. Mary’s;4-6;7-9
Williston;2-6;5-9
Bismarck;3-9;3-16
Watford City;0-12;2-14
Tuesday’s schedule
Century at Legacy, 4:30 p.m.
Minot at St. Mary's, 4:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.
Williston at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck High at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS A SOFTBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Dickinson;8-0;20-0
Minot;6-2;10-4
Mandan;6-2;8-6
Jamestown;10-4;14-6
Bismarck;6-4;10-5
Legacy;6-4;12-4
Century;2-8;2-12
Williston;0-10;4-11
Watford City;0-10;0-16
Monday, May 9
Century at Bismarck, canceled
Tuesday, May 10
Williston at Century, 4:30 p.m.
Watford City at Minot, 4:30 p.m.
Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Minot;8-0;27;9-0
Bismarck;5-2-1;16;5-2-1
Jamestown;5-4;15;5-4
Legacy;5-3;5-3
Mandan;3-2-2;11;3-2-2
Century;3-5-1;10;3-5-1
St. Mary’s1-7;3;1-7
Williston;0-7;0;0-7
Tuesday, May 10
Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
BOWLING
2021-2022 MIDWAY LANES SCHOLARSHIP RECIPENTS
John Job, Chad Entzel, Youth City Tournament
Evan Nesvig ($170), Max Prokop ($120), Rubbe Habiger ($75), Robert Jerome ($95), Tony Burkel ($360), Evan Nelson ($250), Kailynn Petrowitz ($225), Preston Helbling ($210), Austin Petrowitz ($175), Max Beeter ($265), Brady Helm ($300), Adam Fettig ($275), Meagan Emter ($235), Ty Knoll ($70), Dawson Unrath ($635), Jasmyn Gildea ($225), Ty Weiler ($495), Peyton Beeter ($110).
Mason Emter ($100), Colton Johnson ($50), Joseph Lopez ($100), Lindsey Doll ($50), Fisher Phillips ($50), Olivia Allen ($50), William Bernhardt ($50), Landon Klatt ($50), Alyssa Neibauer ($50), Ryland Jacob ($50), Owen Snustad ($50), Hunter Erhardt ($50), Zach Weiler ($100), Abigail Portscheller ($100), Delanie Lawson ($150), Allie Salter ($170), Jadyn Roller ($75), Adan Portscheller ($242).
Jazlyn Schatz Scholarship: Meagan Emter, $100.
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best of 5)
Thursday, April 21
Anchorage 2, Springfield 1
Friday, April 22
St. Cloud 4, Bismarck 1
Jamestown 2, Johnstown 1, 2 OTs
Northeast 4, New Jersey 1
Anchorage 2, Springfield 1
Aberdeen 4, Austin 2
Lone Star 1, Shreveport 0
Wichita Falls 4, New Mexico 3
Fairbanks 3, Minnesota Wilderness 2, OT
Saturday, April 23
Bismarck 2, St. Cloud 1, 2 OTs
Johnstown 3, Jamestown 1
New Jersey 6, Northeast 2
Aberdeen 3, Austin 2
Lone Star 3, Shreveport 2
New Mexico 2, Wichita Falls 1
Fairbanks 7, Minnesota Wilderness 1
Sunday, April 24
Anchorage 4, Springfield 3, OT (Anchorage wins series 3-0)
Thursday, April 28
Johnstown 5, Jamestown 4, OT
Friday, April 29
Bismarck 2, St. Cloud 1
New Jersey 3, Northeast 0
Shreveport 4, Lone Star 1
Minnesota Wilderness 4, Fairbanks 1
Aberdeen 6, Austin 3 (Aberdeen wins series 3-0)
New Mexico 5, Wichita Falls 4, 3 OTs
Saturday, April 30
St. Cloud 3, Bismarck 2, OT
Jamestown 4, Johnstown 1
Northeast 4, New Jersey 2
Lone Star 4, Shreveport 3, OT
Minnesota Wilderness 3, Fairbanks 0
Wichita Falls 2, New Mexico 1, OT
Sunday, May 1
Jamestown 4, Johnstown 3, OT (Jamestown wins series 3-2)
Minnesota Wilderness 5, Fairbanks 1 (Minnesota wins series 3-2)
New Jersey 5, Northeast 4 (New Jersey wins series 3-2)
Monday, May 2
St. Cloud 3, Bismarck 2 (St. Cloud wins series 3-2)
New Mexico 4, Wichita Falls 2 (New Mexico wins series 3-2)
DIVISIONAL FINALS
(Best of 5)
Friday, May 6
Jamestown 6, New Jersey 2
Aberdeen 5, St. Cloud 4, OT
Lone Star 2, New Mexico 0
Anchorage 4, Minnesota Wilderness 1
Saturday, May 7
New Jersey 3, Jamestown 2 (Series tied 1-1)
St. Cloud 6, Aberdeen 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Lone Star 4, New Mexico 2 (Lone Star leads series 2-0)
Minnesota Wilderness 7, Anchorage 2 (series tied 1-1)
Sunday, May 8
Anchorage 4, Minnesota Wilderness 3, 2 OT (Anchorage leads series 2-1)
Wednesday, May 11
New Jersey at Jamestown
Thursday, May 12
Lone Star at New Mexico
Friday, May 13
New Jersey at Jamestown
Anchorage at Minnesota Wilderness
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
Lone Star at New Mexico, if necessary
Saturday, May 14
Anchorage at Minnesota Wilderness, if necessary
St. Cloud at Aberdeen, if necessary
Sunday, May 15
New Mexico at Lone Star, if necessary
Jamestown at New Jersey, if necessary
