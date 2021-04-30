Area Scores: May 1

CLASS A BASEBALL
CENTURY 10-5, BISMARCK 7-6
Century 10, Century 7
Bismarck;021;110;2;--;7;11;5
Century;322;300;x;--;10;10;2
Isaac Schell, Cole Jahner (4), Tony Burkel (6) and catcher N/A; Jared Sarsten, Noah Riedinger (4), Joe LaDuke (7) and Maxon Vig. W – Sarsten. L – Schell. HR – None.
Highlights: Bismarck – Caden Fischer 1-for-3, 2 R; Nic Devine 2-for-4, R, RBI; Logan Schaubert 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Gunner Swanson 4-for-4, double, R, 3 RBIs. Century – Carson Motschenbacher 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Seth Dietz 3-for-5, 2 doubles, R; Ryan Keup 1-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Riedinger 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Vig 1-for-2, R, 2 RBIs.
Bismarck 6, Century 5
Bismarck;310;101;0;--;6;6;2
Century;320;000;0;--;5;5;3
Gunner Swanson, Caden Fischer (3) and Traiden KalFell; Seth Dietz, Joe LaDuke (4) and Maxon Vig, Tyler Kleinjan (5). W – Fischer. L – LaDuke. HR – Bis: Fischer.
Highlights: Bismarck – Fischer 1-for-2, HR, 2 R, RBI; Nic Devine 1-for-2, 2 R; Lucas Schell 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Cole Jahner 2-for-3, RBI. Century – Carson Motschenbacher 2-for-4, double, 2 R; LaDuke 1-for-3, 2 R.
MANDAN 9-17, ST. MARY’S 1-0
Mandan 9, St. Mary’s 1
SM;001;000;1;--;1;4;0
Mandan;201;204;x;--;9;12;0
Jackson Uhler, Harry Mercer (6), Thomas Jackson (6) and Matthew Nathe. Lucas Burgum and Isaac Huettl. W—Burgum. L—Uhler.
Highlights: SM – Reece Barnhardt 1-3; Jameson Johnson 1-2, SB; Casey Fischer 1-3 RBI; Landon Gerving 1-2; Uhler 5 IP, 9 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 5 SO. Mandan – Ben Kleinknecht 1-3 2 R; Huettl 2-3 2B, 3B, R, RBI; Lucas Burgum 2-3 2 2B, 2 RBI; Turner Locken 2-3 2 RBI; Tony Johnson 2-4 2 2B, R, 2 RBI; Stetson Kuntz 2-3 2B, RBI; Seth Arenz 1-3; Burgum 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
Mandan 17, St. Mary’s 0
SM;000;00;--;0;3;2
Mandan;1(10)6;0x;--;17;14;0
Jameson Johnson, Nathe (1), Jackson (4) and Logan Herman. Ben Kleinknecht and Huettl. W—Kleinknecht. L—Johnson. HR—Mandan, McCoy Keller, Owen Gress.
Highlights: St. Mary’s – Thomas Kraljic 1-2; Nathe 1-1 2B; Matthew Porter 1-1. Mandan – Avery Bogner 2-2 2 R, RBI; Owen Gress 1-1 HR, 4 RBI; Kleinknecht 1-3 RBI; Huettl 3-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Burgum 2-2 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Blake Kilen 1-2 2 R; Brayden Bunnell 1-3; Tony Johnson 1-1 R, RBI, SB; Caleb Schmidt 0-3 3 R; Keller 1-3 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Preston McElvaney 0-2 R; Luke Darras 1-3 2 R; Kleinknecht 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 SO.
WILLISTON 13-3, WATFORD CITY 3-2
Williston 13, Watford City 3
Williston;740;20;--;13;14;0
WC;201;00;--;3;3;2
Christian Combs, Denver Sheets (5) and Sawyer Tamez, Huntor Mapes (3); Jason Hogue, Carson Voll (1), Jace Willis (4) and Judd Johnsrud. W – Combs. L – Houge. HR – None,
Highlights: Will – Ashton Collings 4-for-5, R, 3 RBIs; Carter Bakken 1-for-1, 2 R; Grant Cymbaluk 2 R, RBI; Chase Bramin 2-for-4, triple, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Kadin Finders 2-for-3, R, 3 RBIs; Mapes 2-for-3, 2 R; Derek Lee 1-for-3, double, R; Riley Erickson 1-for-1, double. WC – Hogue 2 R; Ty Howe 1-for-3, double, RBI.
Williston 3, Watford City 2
Williston;001;011;0;--;3;6;0
WC;000;100;1;--;2;4;1
Tyler Tamez, Sawyer Tamez (6) and Christian Combs; Ty Howe and Judd Johnsrud. W – T.Tamez. L – Howe. HR – Will: Carter Bakken.
Highlights: Will – Alex Ewert 2-for-3, triple, R; Bakken 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI. WC – Carson Voll 2-for-3, triple, R.
CLASS A SOFTBALL
LEGACY 11, FARGO NORTH 0
Legacy;001;225;1;--;11;13;0
Fargo North;020;001;2;--;5;9;0
WP -- Abigail Funk LP -- Ava Kalbrener. HR – None.
Highlights: Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Kalyssa Erickson 3-for-4, 3 R; Tori Olson 3-for-4, triple, R, 4 RBIs; Emma Owens 2-for-4, 2 R; Brynn Arnold 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs. FN -- Kalbrener 2-for-4, double, 2 R; Kessa Thompson 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Samantha Sanford 1-for-4, double, R.
CLASS A BOYS GOLF
MINOT INVITE
At Souris Valley Golf Course
Individual results
1. Gavin Argent, Minot, 71. 2. Trey Hohbein, Mandan, 75. 3. Logan Barrett, Legacy, 78. 4T. Logan Schoepp, Century, 79. 4T. Ian Jelsing, Bismarck, 79. 6T. Tarin Walker, Bismarck, 80. 6T. Cameron Wittenberg, Century, 80. 6T. Dylan Nosbush, Century, 80. 6T. Jed Truax, Jamestown, 80. 10. Peyton Bartsch, Minot, 81.
Team results
1. Minot 322. 2. Century 325. 3. Bismarck 336. 4. Dickinson 345. 5. St. Mary's 349. 6. Jamestown 358. 7. Williston 361. 8. Legacy 361. 9. Mandan 370.
Next Meet: Monday, Bismarck Invite, Hawktree (10 a.m.).
GIRLS SOCCER
MANDAN 2, LEGACY 1
First half: 1. Madison Hertz, 32:11.
Second half: 2. Mandan, Janessa Dillmann (Kendal Beckler), 52:21. 3. Legacy, Kennedy Johnson, 71:15.
Keeper saves: Mandan -- Quinn Carter 3. Legacy -- 8.
CENTURY 2, ST. MARY’S 1
Century;2;0;--;2
SM;0;1;--;1
First half: 1. Cen, Ashlyn Davison (PK), 15. 2. Cen, Davison (Olivia Schuchard), 24.
Second half: 3. SM, Elizabeth Jankoviac, 75.
Goalkeeper saves: Cen – Schuchard 4. SM – Madison Schatz 20.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
First Round
South Dakota State 31, Holy Cross 3
Southern Illinois 34, Weber State 31
Delaware 19, Sacred Heart 10
Jacksonville State 49, Davidson 14
James Madison 31, VMI 24
North Dakota 44, Missouri State 10
North Dakota State 42, Eastern Washington 20
Sam Houston 21, Monmouth 15
Quarterfinals
Sunday, May 2
Delaware at Jacksonville State, 2 p.m.
North Dakota State at Sam Houston 2 p.m.
North Dakota at James Madison, 5 p.m.
Southern Illinois at South Dakota State, 8 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday, May 8
South Dakota St.-S. Illinois winner vs. Jacksonville St.-Delaware winner, TBA
James Madison-North Dakota winner vs. Sam Houston-North Dakota St. winner, TBA
Championship
Sunday, May 16
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
z-Aberdeen;46;4;1;93
x-Bismarck;27;195;59
Minot;22;23;6;50
Minn. Wilderness;20;25;4;44
St. Cloud;21;28;1;43
Austin;18;26;7;43
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
x-Janesville;28;9;3;59
x-Minn. Magicians;23;17;3;49
x-Fairbanks;21;18;3;45
Kenai River;19;22;2;40
Chippewa Falls;10;25;5;25
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
y-Johnstown;33;10;5;71
x-Maine;32;19;2;66
New Jersey;24;19;7;55
Maryland;23;19;8;54
NE Generals;19;28;6;44
Danbury;18;23;3;39
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
x-Shreveport;35;10;6;76
x-Lone Star;35;15;1;71
x-Amarillo;26;17;8;60
x-Wichita Falls;26;17;7;59
New Mexico;18;29;4;40
Odessa;12;33;5;29
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
z-clinched regular season title
Thursday, April 29
Maryland 2, New Jersey 1
St. Cloud 3, Minot 2, SO
Janesville 5, Kenai River 2
Friday, April 30
Bismarck 5, Minnesota Wilderness 1
Austin 3, Minot 1
Aberdeen 4, St. Cloud 1
Northeast 4, Maine 3, OT
Danbury 5, Johnstown 1
Wichita Falls 3, Odessa 2
Lone Star 3, Shreveport 2
New Jersey at Maryland (n)
Janesville at Kenai River (n)
Chippewa Falls at Fairbanks (n)
Saturday, May 1
Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Minot at Austin
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Janesville at Kenai River
Chippewa Falls at Fairbanks
Maine at Northeast
Johnstown at Danbury
Wichita Falls at Odessa
Shreveport at Lone Star
Sunday, May 2
Johnstown at Danbury
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College volleyball
Midland, Neb. 3, Jamestown 1
College baseball
Mayville State 6-6, Dickinson State 4-5
College softball
Dickinson State 9-10, Mayville State 0-8
High school baseball
Bismarck Century 10-5, Bismarck 7-6
Bismarck Legacy 5-6, Minot 4-5
Mandan 9-17, Bismarck St. Mary’s 1-0
Renville County 18, Ray 2
Rugby 14, Turtle Mountain 0
Surrey 10-8, Hazen 2-3
Velva 7-17, Central McLean 0-0
Williston 13-3, Watford City 0-2
High school softball
Des Lacs-Burlington 10, Rugby 0
Hillsboro-Central Valley 10, Grand Forks Red River 7
Jamestown 8-8, West Fargo 5-7
Minot 18-29, Turtle Mountain 2-6
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood-Kenmare-Bowbells 29, Tioga 1
South Heart 17, Harvey-Wells County 3
West Fargo Sheyenne 15, Fargo Shanley 2
High school girls tennis
Fargo Davies 3, Grand Forks Red River 1
Grand Forks Central 2, Fargo North 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 7, Valley City 2
High school girls soccer
Century 2, St. Mary's 1
Mandan 2, Bismarck Legacy 1
Minot 8, Jamestown 0