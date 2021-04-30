 Skip to main content
Area Scores: May 1
Area Scores: May 1

CLASS A BASEBALL

CENTURY 10-5, BISMARCK 7-6

Century 10, Century 7

Bismarck;021;110;2;--;7;11;5

Century;322;300;x;--;10;10;2

Isaac Schell, Cole Jahner (4), Tony Burkel (6) and catcher N/A; Jared Sarsten, Noah Riedinger (4), Joe LaDuke (7) and Maxon Vig. W – Sarsten. L – Schell. HR – None.

Highlights: Bismarck – Caden Fischer 1-for-3, 2 R; Nic Devine 2-for-4, R, RBI; Logan Schaubert 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Gunner Swanson 4-for-4, double, R, 3 RBIs. Century – Carson Motschenbacher 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Seth Dietz 3-for-5, 2 doubles, R; Ryan Keup 1-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Riedinger 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Vig 1-for-2, R, 2 RBIs.

Bismarck 6, Century 5

Bismarck;310;101;0;--;6;6;2

Century;320;000;0;--;5;5;3

Gunner Swanson, Caden Fischer (3) and Traiden KalFell; Seth Dietz, Joe LaDuke (4) and Maxon Vig, Tyler Kleinjan (5). W – Fischer. L – LaDuke. HR – Bis: Fischer.

Highlights: Bismarck – Fischer 1-for-2, HR, 2 R, RBI; Nic Devine 1-for-2, 2 R; Lucas Schell 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Cole Jahner 2-for-3, RBI. Century – Carson Motschenbacher 2-for-4, double, 2 R; LaDuke 1-for-3, 2 R.

MANDAN 9-17, ST. MARY’S 1-0

Mandan 9, St. Mary’s 1

SM;001;000;1;--;1;4;0

Mandan;201;204;x;--;9;12;0

Jackson Uhler, Harry Mercer (6), Thomas Jackson (6) and Matthew Nathe. Lucas Burgum and Isaac Huettl. W—Burgum. L—Uhler.

Highlights: SM – Reece Barnhardt 1-3; Jameson Johnson 1-2, SB; Casey Fischer 1-3 RBI; Landon Gerving 1-2; Uhler 5 IP, 9 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 5 SO. Mandan – Ben Kleinknecht 1-3 2 R; Huettl 2-3 2B, 3B, R, RBI; Lucas Burgum 2-3 2 2B, 2 RBI; Turner Locken 2-3 2 RBI; Tony Johnson 2-4 2 2B, R, 2 RBI; Stetson Kuntz 2-3 2B, RBI; Seth Arenz 1-3; Burgum 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.

Mandan 17, St. Mary’s 0

SM;000;00;--;0;3;2

Mandan;1(10)6;0x;--;17;14;0

Jameson Johnson, Nathe (1), Jackson (4) and Logan Herman. Ben Kleinknecht and Huettl. W—Kleinknecht. L—Johnson. HR—Mandan, McCoy Keller, Owen Gress.

Highlights: St. Mary’s – Thomas Kraljic 1-2; Nathe 1-1 2B; Matthew Porter 1-1. Mandan – Avery Bogner 2-2 2 R, RBI; Owen Gress 1-1 HR, 4 RBI; Kleinknecht 1-3 RBI; Huettl 3-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Burgum 2-2 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Blake Kilen 1-2 2 R; Brayden Bunnell 1-3; Tony Johnson 1-1 R, RBI, SB; Caleb Schmidt 0-3 3 R; Keller 1-3 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Preston McElvaney 0-2 R; Luke Darras 1-3 2 R; Kleinknecht 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 SO.

WILLISTON 13-3, WATFORD CITY 3-2

Williston 13, Watford City 3

Williston;740;20;--;13;14;0

WC;201;00;--;3;3;2

Christian Combs, Denver Sheets (5) and Sawyer Tamez, Huntor Mapes (3); Jason Hogue, Carson Voll (1), Jace Willis (4) and Judd Johnsrud. W – Combs. L – Houge. HR – None,

Highlights: Will – Ashton Collings 4-for-5, R, 3 RBIs; Carter Bakken 1-for-1, 2 R; Grant Cymbaluk 2 R, RBI; Chase Bramin 2-for-4, triple, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Kadin Finders 2-for-3, R, 3 RBIs; Mapes 2-for-3, 2 R; Derek Lee 1-for-3, double, R; Riley Erickson 1-for-1, double. WC – Hogue 2 R; Ty Howe 1-for-3, double, RBI.

Williston 3, Watford City 2

Williston;001;011;0;--;3;6;0

WC;000;100;1;--;2;4;1

Tyler Tamez, Sawyer Tamez (6) and Christian Combs; Ty Howe and Judd Johnsrud. W – T.Tamez. L – Howe. HR – Will: Carter Bakken.

Highlights: Will – Alex Ewert 2-for-3, triple, R; Bakken 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI. WC – Carson Voll 2-for-3, triple, R.

CLASS A SOFTBALL

LEGACY 11, FARGO NORTH 0

Legacy;001;225;1;--;11;13;0

Fargo North;020;001;2;--;5;9;0

WP -- Abigail Funk LP -- Ava Kalbrener. HR – None.

Highlights: Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Kalyssa Erickson 3-for-4, 3 R; Tori Olson 3-for-4, triple, R, 4 RBIs; Emma Owens 2-for-4, 2 R; Brynn Arnold 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs. FN -- Kalbrener 2-for-4, double, 2 R; Kessa Thompson 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Samantha Sanford 1-for-4, double, R.

CLASS A BOYS GOLF

MINOT INVITE

At Souris Valley Golf Course

Individual results

1. Gavin Argent, Minot, 71. 2. Trey Hohbein, Mandan, 75. 3. Logan Barrett, Legacy, 78. 4T. Logan Schoepp, Century, 79. 4T. Ian Jelsing, Bismarck, 79. 6T. Tarin Walker, Bismarck, 80. 6T. Cameron Wittenberg, Century, 80. 6T. Dylan Nosbush, Century, 80. 6T. Jed Truax, Jamestown, 80. 10. Peyton Bartsch, Minot, 81. 

Team results

1. Minot 322. 2. Century 325. 3. Bismarck 336. 4. Dickinson 345. 5. St. Mary's 349. 6. Jamestown 358. 7. Williston 361. 8. Legacy 361. 9. Mandan 370.

Next Meet: Monday, Bismarck Invite, Hawktree (10 a.m.).

GIRLS SOCCER

MANDAN 2, LEGACY 1

First half: 1. Madison Hertz, 32:11.

Second half: 2. Mandan, Janessa Dillmann (Kendal Beckler), 52:21. 3. Legacy, Kennedy Johnson, 71:15.

Keeper saves: Mandan -- Quinn Carter 3. Legacy -- 8.

CENTURY 2, ST. MARY’S 1

Century;2;0;--;2

SM;0;1;--;1

First half: 1. Cen, Ashlyn Davison (PK), 15. 2. Cen, Davison (Olivia Schuchard), 24.

Second half: 3. SM, Elizabeth Jankoviac, 75.

Goalkeeper saves: Cen – Schuchard 4. SM – Madison Schatz 20.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS PLAYOFFS

First Round

South Dakota State 31, Holy Cross 3

Southern Illinois 34, Weber State 31

Delaware 19, Sacred Heart 10

Jacksonville State 49, Davidson 14

James Madison 31, VMI 24

North Dakota 44, Missouri State 10

North Dakota State 42, Eastern Washington 20

Sam Houston 21, Monmouth 15

Quarterfinals

Sunday, May 2

Delaware at Jacksonville State, 2 p.m.

North Dakota State at Sam Houston 2 p.m.

North Dakota at James Madison, 5 p.m.

Southern Illinois at South Dakota State, 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, May 8

South Dakota St.-S. Illinois winner vs. Jacksonville St.-Delaware winner, TBA

James Madison-North Dakota winner vs. Sam Houston-North Dakota St. winner, TBA

Championship

Sunday, May 16

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

z-Aberdeen;46;4;1;93

x-Bismarck;27;195;59

Minot;22;23;6;50

Minn. Wilderness;20;25;4;44

St. Cloud;21;28;1;43

Austin;18;26;7;43

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

x-Janesville;28;9;3;59

x-Minn. Magicians;23;17;3;49

x-Fairbanks;21;18;3;45

Kenai River;19;22;2;40

Chippewa Falls;10;25;5;25

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

y-Johnstown;33;10;5;71

x-Maine;32;19;2;66

New Jersey;24;19;7;55

Maryland;23;19;8;54

NE Generals;19;28;6;44

Danbury;18;23;3;39

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

x-Shreveport;35;10;6;76

x-Lone Star;35;15;1;71

x-Amarillo;26;17;8;60

x-Wichita Falls;26;17;7;59

New Mexico;18;29;4;40

Odessa;12;33;5;29

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

z-clinched regular season title

Thursday, April 29

Maryland 2, New Jersey 1

St. Cloud 3, Minot 2, SO

Janesville 5, Kenai River 2

Friday, April 30

Bismarck 5, Minnesota Wilderness 1

Austin 3, Minot 1

Aberdeen 4, St. Cloud 1

Northeast 4, Maine 3, OT

Danbury 5, Johnstown 1

Wichita Falls 3, Odessa 2

Lone Star 3, Shreveport 2

New Jersey at Maryland (n)

Janesville at Kenai River (n)

Chippewa Falls at Fairbanks (n)

Saturday, May 1

Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Minot at Austin

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Janesville at Kenai River

Chippewa Falls at Fairbanks

Maine at Northeast

Johnstown at Danbury

Wichita Falls at Odessa

Shreveport at Lone Star

Sunday, May 2

Johnstown at Danbury

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College volleyball

Midland, Neb. 3, Jamestown 1

College baseball

Mayville State 6-6, Dickinson State 4-5

College softball

Dickinson State 9-10, Mayville State 0-8

High school baseball

Bismarck Century 10-5, Bismarck 7-6

Bismarck Legacy 5-6, Minot 4-5

Mandan 9-17, Bismarck St. Mary’s 1-0

Renville County 18, Ray 2

Rugby 14, Turtle Mountain 0

Surrey 10-8, Hazen 2-3

Velva 7-17, Central McLean 0-0

Williston 13-3, Watford City 0-2

High school softball

Des Lacs-Burlington 10, Rugby 0

Hillsboro-Central Valley 10, Grand Forks Red River 7

Jamestown 8-8, West Fargo 5-7

Minot 18-29, Turtle Mountain 2-6

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood-Kenmare-Bowbells 29, Tioga 1

South Heart 17, Harvey-Wells County 3

West Fargo Sheyenne 15, Fargo Shanley 2

High school girls tennis

Fargo Davies 3, Grand Forks Red River 1

Grand Forks Central 2, Fargo North 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 7, Valley City 2

High school girls soccer

Century 2, St. Mary's 1

Mandan 2, Bismarck Legacy 1

Minot 8, Jamestown 0

