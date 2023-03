CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fargodome

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (21-2) vs. West No. 4 Jamestown (14-11), 2 p.m.

Game 2: West No. 2 Minot (21-4) vs. East No. 3 Grand Forks Red River (17-7), 4 p.m.

Game 3: West No. 1 Century (24-0) vs. East No. 4 Fargo Shanley (15-10), 6 p.m.

Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo North (16-8) vs. West No. 3 Legacy (14-10), 8 p.m.11), 2 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Loser-out

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 11:30 a.m., Fifth place

Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 3:30 p.m., Third place

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 8 p.m., Championship

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

Game 1: East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne (16-8) vs. West No. 4 Legacy (18-7), 1 p.m.

Game 2: West No. 2 Century (21-3) vs. East No. 3 Fargo Davies (21-2), 3 p.m.

Game 3: West No. 1 Minot (20-4) vs. East No. 4 Grand Forks Red River (22-2), 5 p.m.

Game 4: East No. 2 West Fargo (19-5) vs. West No. 3 Bismarck (19-5), 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Loser-out

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9:30 a.m., Fifth place

Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 1:30 p.m., Third place

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6 p.m., Championship

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION TOURNAMENTS

Region 1

At NDSCS

Championship game: No. 3 Kindred (15-7) vs. No. 1 Central Cass (22-0), 7:30 p.m.

Third-place game: No. 5 Hankinson (16-7) vs. No. 2 Sargent County (19-3), 6 p.m.

Region 2

At Betty Engelstad Arena

Championship game: No. 3 Grafton (17-6) vs. No. 1 Thompson (16-7), 7:30 p.m.

Third-place game: No. 5 May-Port-CG (16-7) vs. No. 2 Hillsboro-Central Valley (15-8), 6 p.m.

Region 3

At Jamestown Civic Center

Championship game: D5#3 Ellendale (14-9) vs. D6#1 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (20-4), 7:30 p.m.

Third-place game: D6#3 Linton-HMB (14-9) vs. D5#1 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (13-10), 6 p.m.

Region 4

At Devils Lake High School

Championship game: No. 6 Warwick (18-6) vs. No. 5 North Star (17-7), 7:30 p.m.

Third-place game: No. 2 North Prairie (19-4) vs. No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (21-2), 6 p.m.

Region 5

At St. Mary's High School

Championship game: No. 2 Garrison (20-3) vs. No. 1 Shiloh Christian (19-4), 7:30 p.m.

Third-place game: No. 6 Flasher (12-12) vs. No. 5 Washburn (11-12), 6 p.m.

Region 6

At Minot State Dome

Championship game: D12#2 Des Lacs-Burlington (18-6) vs. D12#1 Minot Ryan (22-2), 7:30 p.m.

Third-place game: D12#4 Minot Our Redeemer's (11-13) vs. D12#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (12-12), 6 p.m.

Region 7

At Hazen High School

Championship game: No. 2 Beulah (20-3) vs. No. 1 Bowman County (20-2), 7:30 p.m.

Third-place game: No. 4 Hazen (15-8) vs. No. 3 Dickinson Trinity (15-8), 6 p.m.

Region 8

At New Town Event Center

Championship game: D16#2 Kenmare-Bowbells (14-10) vs. D16#1 Powers Lake-Burke Central (18-4), 7:30 p.m.

Third-place game: D16#4 Divide County (15-9) vs. D16#3 Stanley (17-6), 6 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

College men's basketball

Jamestown 95, Peru State 88

College women's basketball

Carroll College 73, Jamestown 60

Dordt University 82, Mayville State 66

College baseball

Jamestown 10, Park University-Gilbert 5

Riverland 5, Williston State 2, 9 inn.

Williston State 2, Riverland 1, 7 inn.

College men's hockey

Minot State 2, Jamestown (D-I) 1

College softball

Concordia-Nebraska 13, Dickinson State 5

Jamestown 12, Dickinson State 1, 5 inn.

Jamestown 2, Park University-Gilbert 1

Miles 8, Williston State 6

College men's volleyball

Jamestown 3, Kansas Wesleyan 0

Mount Mercy 3, Jamestown 2