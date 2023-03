CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 3 TOURNAMENT

At Jamestown

Quarterfinals

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 58, Carrington 41

Carrington;13;15;27;41

MPB;21;29;41;58

CARRINGTON -- Jack Paulson 2, Joshua Bickett 7, Jack Erickson 9, Grady Shipman 9, Hudson Schmitz 10, McCoy Beckley 2, Ryder Bickett 2. Totals: 17-46 FG, Three-pointers: 2-12 (J.Bickett, Shipman), 5-9 FT, 20 Fouls (Shipman 5), 9 Turnovers.

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN -- Mark Thomas 3, Gage Magstadt 5, Sawyer Wanzek 2, Joshua Moser 29, Rylen Wick 9, Adam McClellan 10. Totals: 21-40 FG, Three-pointers: 5-13 (Moser 3, Wick, Thomas), 11-18 FT, 9 Fouls, 12 Turnovers.

Linton-HMB 51, LaMoure-LM 50, OT

Linton-HMB;10;19;31;43;51

LaMoure;5;20;32;43;50

LINTON-HAZELTON-MOFFIT-BRADDOCK -- Trace King 10, Jace Jochim 11, Grant Bosch 18, Justin Tschosik 2, Gentry Richter 10. Totals: 17-52 FG, Three-pointers: 6-21 (King 2, Bosch 2, Richter, Jochim), 11-11 FT, 10 Fouls, 10 Turnovers.

LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION -- Connor Johnson 3, Max Musland 19, Brayan Karlgaard 14, Colton Ness 10, Anthony Hanson 4. Totals: 21-47 FG, Three-pointers: 5-17 (Karlgaard 4, Johnson), 3-5 FT, 13 Fouls, 16 Turnovers.

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 69, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 35

NGS;8;13;21;35

EKM;16;38;59;69

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER -- Carter Haas 2, Eli Ketterling 2, Trevor Moos 11, Braxton Ryum 10, Trenton Erbele 10. Totals: 13-42 FG, Three-pointers: 4-18 (Ryum 3, Moos), 5-16 FT, 15 Fouls (Moos 5), 18 Turnovers.

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER -- Dylan Carlson 8, Joseph Kramlich 7, Braeden Kinzler 10, Jaxon Buckeye 2, Austin Strobel 16, Kade Nitschke 3, Jacob Nitschke 17, Stetson Schlecht 2, Zeke Barnick 4. Totals: 26-55 FG, Three-pointers: 2-13 (K.Nitschke, Carlson), 15-21 FT, 16 Fouls, 12 Turnovers.

Ellenale 62, South Border 40

Ellendale;11;34;47;62

South Border;12;18;31;40

ELLENDALE -- Kade Schimke 2, Riley Thorpe 17, Cole Saylor 3, Levi Reis 8, Anton Geller 13, Mason Molan 6, Jack Bommersbach 13. Totals: 23-49 FG, Three-pointers: 9-25 (Thorpe 4, Bommersbach 3, Saylor, Geller), 7-9 FT, 15 Fouls, 13 Turnovers.

SOUTH BORDER -- Levi Buchholz 18, Connor Kosiak 2, Parker Salwei 3, Trevor Schmidt 13, Kaden Bader 4. Totals: 17-46 FG, Three-pointers: 4-12 (Buchholz 4), 2-7 FT, 11 Fouls, 17 Turnovers.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MON-DAK ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

First team

United Tribes: Famous Lefthand, DK Middleton.

NDSCS: Micah Swallow, Agwa Nywest.

Dakota College-Bottineau: Brendan Redhead.

Dawson: Joe Mpoyo.

Lake Region State: Javion Byers.

Miles: Blessing Adesipte.

Second team

Bismarck State College: Deonte' Martinez.

Dakota College-Bottineau: Jacob Smith.

Dawson: Damon Gros Ventre.

Miles: Denzel Kabasele.

NDSCS: Peyton Newbern.

United Tribes: Jesse White.

Williston State College: Shaheed Muhammad.

Individual awards

Most Valuable Player: Famous Lefthand, Soph., United Tribes.

Coach of the Year: Stu Engen, NDSCS.

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

At Fargodome

Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (21-2) vs. West No. 4 Jamestown (14-11), 2 p.m.

Game 2: West No. 2 Minot (21-4) vs. East No. 3 Grand Forks Red River (17-7), 4 p.m.

Game 3: West No. 1 Century (24-0) vs. East No. 4 Fargo Shanley (15-10), 6 p.m.

Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo North (16-8) vs. West No. 3 Legacy (14-10), 8 p.m.11), 2 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Loser-out

At Fargodome

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 11:30 a.m., Fifth place

Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 3:30 p.m., Third place

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 8 p.m., Championship

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Game 1: East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne (16-8) vs. West No. 4 Legacy (18-7), 1 p.m.

Game 2: West No. 2 Century (21-3) vs. East No. 3 Fargo Davies (21-2), 3 p.m.

Game 3: West No. 1 Minot (20-4) vs. East No. 4 Grand Forks Red River (22-2), 5 p.m.

Game 4: East No. 2 West Fargo (19-5) vs. West No. 3 Bismarck (19-5), 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Loser-out

At Fargodome

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9:30 a.m., Fifth place

Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 1:30 p.m., Third place

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6 p.m., Championship

COLLEGE HOCKEY

USCHO TOP 20 POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Minnesota (38);25-8-1;988;1

2. Quinnipiac (12);28-3-3;955;2

3. Denver;28-8;906;3

4. Michigan;22-11-3;820;4

5. Boston University;24-10;760;7

6. Harvard;21-6-2;754;5

7. Western Michigan;23-12-1;685;8

8. St. Cloud;20-11-3;663;6

9. Ohio State;20-14-3;605;9

10. Michigan Tech;24-9-4;517;11

11. Penn State;21-15-1;510;10

12. Cornell;23-12-1;447;12

13. Minnesota-Mankato;23-12-1;436;13

14. Merrimack;21-12-1;300;16

15. Northeastern;17-12-5;242;15

16. Alaska;22-10-2;237;18

17. Omaha;18-13-2;189;14

18. Michigan State;18-17-2;170;20

19. Connecticut;20-11-3;169;17

20. RIT;24-11-1;56;NR

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 41, North Dakota 27, UMass Lowell 16, Boston College 4, Northern Michigan 3.

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College men’s basketball

North Dakota State 89, South Dakota State 79 (Summit League semifinal)

Class B boys basketball

Region 1

Central Cass 69, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 37

Hankinson 75, Fargo Oak Grove 69

Sargent County 67, Richland 55

Kindred 67, Maple River 49

Region 2

Thompson 62, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 37

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 56, North Border 51

Hillsboro-Central Valley 64, Cavalier 29

Grafton 86, Midway-Minto 53

Region 3

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 58, Carrington 41

Linton-HMB 51, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 50, OT

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 69, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 35

Ellendale 62, South Border 40

Region 4

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 79, Lakota 29

North Star 71, Dunseith 55

North Prairie 71, St. John 56

Warwick 65, Harvey-Wells County 56

Region 5

Shiloh Christian 65, New Salem-Almont 33

Washburn 67, Wilton-Wing 66

Garrison 73, Max 53

Flasher 82, Standing Rock 77

Region 6

Minot Ryan 67, Bottineau 37

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 56, Velva 51

Minot Our Redeemer’s 53, Westhope-Newburg 47

Des Lacs-Burlington 56, Towner-Granville-Upham 36

Region 7

Bowman County 88, Killdeer 82

Hazen 74, Glen Ullin-Hebron 56

Beulah 75, Heart River 29

Dickinson Trinity 46, Beach 37

Region 8

Powers Lake-Burke Central 63, Mandaree 33

Stanley 64, Trenton 52

Divide County 52, White Shield 51

Kenmare-Bowbells 50, Williston Trinity Christian 48