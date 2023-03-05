COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

REGION 13 TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

At Rosemount, Minn.

Dakota County Technical College 76, United Tribes 73, OT

UTTC;29;34;10;--;73

DCTC;38;25;13;--;76

UNITED TRIBES -- Famous Lefthand 28, Jayden Yankton 4, Sylvester Union 11, Jesse White 19, Cayden Redfield 8, Jayce Archambault 3. Totals: 30-73 FG, Three-pointers: 6-19 (Lefthand 2, White 2, Union), 7-9 FT, 35 Rebounds (Lefthand 8), 14 Fouls, 8 Assists (DK Middleton 4), 13 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Lefthand 1), 13 Steals (Lefthand 3, Redfield 3).

DAKOTA COUNTY TECHNICAL COLLEGE -- Ousseynou Ngom 6, Josh Lewis 7, D'Sean Larkins 10, Jeremy Wanguhu 2, Dontray Johnson 12, Josh Ward 17, Keenan Jones 20, Helder Semedo 2. Totals: 29-67 FG, Three-pointers: 8-19 (Johnson 4, Jones 2, Lewis, Larkins), 10-14 FT, 38 Rebounds (Lewis 11), 49 Rebounds (Lewis 11), 9 Assists (Lewis 5), 19 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots (Ngom 3), 9 Steals (Jones 2, Lewis 2).

Records: Dakota County Technical College 15-11; United Tribes Technical College 21-10.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

REGION XIII CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

At Bismarck

United Tribes Technical College 98, Dakota College-Bottineau 74

DCB;21;34;48;74

UTTC;30;54;75;98

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU -- Sabra Peterson 6, Koylynn Gulliford 28, Alyssa St. Pierre 17, Jacie Hall 23. Totals: 29-67 FG, Three-pointers: 5-16 (Peterson 2, Gulliford 2, Hall), 11-20 FT, 41 Rebounds (Hall 10), 5 Fouls, 21 Assists (Hall 9), 16 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Hall), 3 Steals (Peterson 2).

UNITED TRIBES -- Amaya Ramsey 10, Myona Dauphinais 19, Gerika Kingbird 9, Kelanna McClain 18, Kaydence Gourneau 9, Tiara Flying Horse 8, LaTayla Pembert-Kingbird 12, Mallory Yankton 4, Ayonna Haas 6. Totals: 40-89 FG, Three-pointers: 15-43 (Gourneau 3, Dauphinais 3, Pemberton 2, Flying Horse 2, McClain2, Kingbird 2, Ramsey), 3-4 FT, 53 Rebounds (McClain 13), 16 Fouls, 29 Assists (Ramsey 10), 11 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (McClain, Haas), 7 Steals (Yankton 2, McClain 2).

Records: United Tribes Technical College 8-19; Dakota College-Bottineau 7-25.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 11-11, TRUMAN UNIVERSITY 8-7

At Kirksville, Mo.

University of Mary 11, Truman University 8

U-Mary;501;211;1;--;11;14;0

Truman;400;004;0;--;8;11;1

Joseph Sinclair, Ryan Chamberlain (5), Jayden Smith (6), Joel McGrath (6) and Krece Papierski. Cole Eggerding, Jordan Marlott (2), Alex Leary (4), Tucker Olson (7) and Alex Wittenauer. W--Sinclair. L--Eggerdling. Save--McGrath. HR--U-Mary, Derek Shoen, Papierski, Noah Hull. Truman, Holden Missey.

Highlights: U-Mary -- Michael Polson 3-5 2 R; Daniel Martin 1-4 R, RBI, SB, BB; Shoen 2-4 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Cal James 1-3 R, BB; Josh Walker 203 2 R, RBI, BB, SB; Papierski 2-3 HR, 5 RBI, R, BB; Hull 3-4 HR, 2 RBI, R; Sinclair 4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 3 SO; McGrath 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB. Truman -- Tal Dean 2-2 2 R; Missey 1-3 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB; Dylan Thompson 2-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Grant Beck 3-3 R, RBI; Marlott 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R (2 ER), 5 BB, 4 SO.

University of Mary 11, Truman University 8

U-Mary;042;311;0;--;11;16;1

Truman;310;000;3;--;7;10;3

Paxton Moser, Logan Moser (6), Halen Knoll (8) and Ben Prediger. Simon Murray, Justin Maloney (6), Jaren Guck (7), Olson (8), Michael Daggett (9) and Thompson. W--Miller. L--Murray. HR--U-Mary, Shoen, Papierski, Prediger.

Highlights: U-Mary -- Kalem Haney 1-5 2B, SB R; Arian Jimenez 1-1 2B; Martin 3-6 2 R; Shoen 3-4 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Cal James 2-4 1B, R, 2 RBI; Papierski 2-5 HR, 2 R, RBI; Kendall Keller 1-4 2B, R; Prediger 3-4 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, BB; Miller 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 1 SO; Moser 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 1 SO; Knoll 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. Truman -- Dean 3-5 2 R, RBI; Missey 2-4 R; Donohue 1-4 3 RBI; Beck 2-4 R; Murray 5 IP, 10 H, 10 R (7 ER), 1 BB, 7 SO.

Records: University of Mary 7-8; Truman University 6-6.

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fargodome

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (21-2) vs. West No. 4 Jamestown (14-11), 2 p.m.

Game 2: West No. 2 Minot (21-4) vs. East No. 3 Grand Forks Red River (17-7), 4 p.m.

Game 3: West No. 1 Century (24-0) vs. East No. 4 Fargo Shanley (15-10), 6 p.m.

Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo North (16-8) vs. West No. 3 Legacy (14-10), 8 p.m.11), 2 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Loser-out

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 11:30 a.m., Fifth place

Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 3:30 p.m., Third place

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 8 p.m., Championship

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

Game 1: East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne (16-8) vs. West No. 4 Legacy (18-7), 1 p.m.

Game 2: West No. 2 Century (21-3) vs. East No. 3 Fargo Davies (21-2), 3 p.m.

Game 3: West No. 1 Minot (20-4) vs. East No. 4 Grand Forks Red River (22-2), 5 p.m.

Game 4: East No. 2 West Fargo (19-5) vs. West No. 3 Bismarck (19-5), 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Loser-out

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9:30 a.m., Fifth place

Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 1:30 p.m., Third place

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6 p.m., Championship

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Central Cass (11);20-0;119;1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1);20-1;109;2

3. Minot Ryan;20-2;86;3

4. Shiloh Christian;17-4;73;4

5. Bowman County;18-2;71;5

6. Sargent County;18-2;59;6

7. North Border;19-2;57;7

8. Beulah;17-4;32;9

9. Garrison;18-3;12;NR

10T. North Prairie;18-3;12;NR

10T. Thompson;14-7;12;10

Others receiving votes: Ellendale (12-9), Standing Rock (18-3).

REGION 5 TOURNAMENT

Play-in games

Thursday, March 2

No. 9 New Salem-Almont 55, No. 8 Center-Stanton 51

No. 10 Max 54, No. 7 Central McLean 47

No. 6 Flasher 73, No. 11 Solen 27

At St. Mary's

Monday, March 6

Quarterfinals

Game 4: No. 1 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 9 New Salem-Almont, 3 p.m.

Game 5: No. 4 Wilton-Wing vs. No. 5 Washburn, 6 p.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Garrison vs. No. 10 Max, 6 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 Standing Rock vs. No. 6 Flasher, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Semifinals

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 8

Game 10: Loser Game 8 vs. Loser Game 9, 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 7:30 p.m. (championship)

GIRLS WRESTLING

USA WRESTLING GIRLS NATIONALS

Saturday, March 4

At Omaha, Neb.

Bismarck Matpac results

14U: Julia Araujo, 110 pounds, 1st place (national champion). Alicia Kenfack, 105 pounds, 5th place.

16U: Aleiya Cullinan, 132 pounds, DNP. Cambree Anderson, 200 pounds, 3rd place.

Junior Division: Rei Ogden, 122 pounds, 2nd place.

Note: Place-winners earned All-American recognition.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;30;12;7;67

Aberdeen;24;19;5;53

St. Cloud;23;19;7;53

North Iowa;24;21;3;51

Minot;24;22;2;50

Bismarck;21;21;6;48

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;32;13;4;68

New Jersey;29;14;3;61

Maine;27;17;3;57

Northeast;25;18;5;55

Johnstown;23;20;4;50

Philadelphia;22;23;2;46

Danbury;2;41;7;11

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Wisconsin;30;15;3;63

Minnesota;26;15;7;59

Fairbanks;26;19;5;57

Kenai River;25;22;3;53

Anchorage;23;18;7;53

Janesville;21;20;9;51

Chippewa;24;21;2;50

Springfield;21;25;1;43

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Oklahoma;37;9;1;75

Lone Star;31;11;7;69

Shreveport;27;14;7;61

New Mexico;28;18;3;59

Amarillo;25;19;3;53

Odessa;24;20;3;51

El Paso;13;30;4;30

Corpus Christi;10;32;6;26

Saturday, March 4

Austin 7, Bismarck 1

Northeast 3, Maryland 0

Maine 4, Johnstown 3, SO

Wisconsin 4, Springfield 2

Philadelphia 4, Danbury 0

St. Cloud 5, North Iowa 2

Chippewa 3, Janesville 1

Shreveport 3, Corpus Christi 0

Aberdeen 6, Minot 1

New Mexico 5, Odessa 2

Oklahoma 3, Lone Star 2, SO

Amarillo 5, El Paso 1

Anchorage 5, Fairbanks 3

Minnesota 4, Kenai River 1

Sunday, March 5

North Iowa 3, St. Cloud 1

Tuesday, March 7

Philadelphia at New Jersey

Friday, March 10

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Danbury at Northeast

Maryland at New Jersey

Wisconsin at Janesville

Maine at Philadelphia

Chippewa at Springfield

Amarillo at Shreveport

Austin at Aberdeen

Corpus Christi at Oklahoma

North Iowa at Minot

Odessa at El Paso

Minnesota at Anchorage

Kenai River at Fairbanks

Saturday, March 11

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Maryland at New Jersey

Danbury at Northeast

Chippewa at Springfield

Maine at Philadelphia

Wisconsin at Janesville

Amarillo at Shreveport

Austin at Aberdeen

Corpus Christi at Oklahoma

North Iowa at Minot

Odessa at El Paso

Minnesota at Anchorage

Kenai River at Fairbanks

Sunday, March 12

Danbury at Northeast

New Mexico at El Paso

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College baseball

Arizona 11, North Dakota State 1

Briar Cliff 10-6, Valley City 7-3

Hastings 6-6, Mayville State 5-3

Hesston 2, Lake Region State 0

Minot State 14-14, Southwest Baptist 6-15

University of Mary 11-11, Truman 8-7

College women’s basketball

NDSCS 71, Williston State College 63

United Tribes 98, Dakota College-Bottineau 74

Omaha 84, North Dakota 81

College women’s softball

North Dakota State 7, Texas-San Antonio 4

College women's tennis

Michigan Technological University 4, University of Mary 3