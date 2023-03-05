COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
REGION 13 TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Rosemount, Minn.
Dakota County Technical College 76, United Tribes 73, OT
UTTC;29;34;10;--;73
DCTC;38;25;13;--;76
UNITED TRIBES -- Famous Lefthand 28, Jayden Yankton 4, Sylvester Union 11, Jesse White 19, Cayden Redfield 8, Jayce Archambault 3. Totals: 30-73 FG, Three-pointers: 6-19 (Lefthand 2, White 2, Union), 7-9 FT, 35 Rebounds (Lefthand 8), 14 Fouls, 8 Assists (DK Middleton 4), 13 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Lefthand 1), 13 Steals (Lefthand 3, Redfield 3).
DAKOTA COUNTY TECHNICAL COLLEGE -- Ousseynou Ngom 6, Josh Lewis 7, D'Sean Larkins 10, Jeremy Wanguhu 2, Dontray Johnson 12, Josh Ward 17, Keenan Jones 20, Helder Semedo 2. Totals: 29-67 FG, Three-pointers: 8-19 (Johnson 4, Jones 2, Lewis, Larkins), 10-14 FT, 38 Rebounds (Lewis 11), 49 Rebounds (Lewis 11), 9 Assists (Lewis 5), 19 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots (Ngom 3), 9 Steals (Jones 2, Lewis 2).
Records: Dakota County Technical College 15-11; United Tribes Technical College 21-10.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
REGION XIII CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
At Bismarck
United Tribes Technical College 98, Dakota College-Bottineau 74
DCB;21;34;48;74
UTTC;30;54;75;98
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU -- Sabra Peterson 6, Koylynn Gulliford 28, Alyssa St. Pierre 17, Jacie Hall 23. Totals: 29-67 FG, Three-pointers: 5-16 (Peterson 2, Gulliford 2, Hall), 11-20 FT, 41 Rebounds (Hall 10), 5 Fouls, 21 Assists (Hall 9), 16 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Hall), 3 Steals (Peterson 2).
UNITED TRIBES -- Amaya Ramsey 10, Myona Dauphinais 19, Gerika Kingbird 9, Kelanna McClain 18, Kaydence Gourneau 9, Tiara Flying Horse 8, LaTayla Pembert-Kingbird 12, Mallory Yankton 4, Ayonna Haas 6. Totals: 40-89 FG, Three-pointers: 15-43 (Gourneau 3, Dauphinais 3, Pemberton 2, Flying Horse 2, McClain2, Kingbird 2, Ramsey), 3-4 FT, 53 Rebounds (McClain 13), 16 Fouls, 29 Assists (Ramsey 10), 11 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (McClain, Haas), 7 Steals (Yankton 2, McClain 2).
Records: United Tribes Technical College 8-19; Dakota College-Bottineau 7-25.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 11-11, TRUMAN UNIVERSITY 8-7
At Kirksville, Mo.
University of Mary 11, Truman University 8
U-Mary;501;211;1;--;11;14;0
Truman;400;004;0;--;8;11;1
Joseph Sinclair, Ryan Chamberlain (5), Jayden Smith (6), Joel McGrath (6) and Krece Papierski. Cole Eggerding, Jordan Marlott (2), Alex Leary (4), Tucker Olson (7) and Alex Wittenauer. W--Sinclair. L--Eggerdling. Save--McGrath. HR--U-Mary, Derek Shoen, Papierski, Noah Hull. Truman, Holden Missey.
Highlights: U-Mary -- Michael Polson 3-5 2 R; Daniel Martin 1-4 R, RBI, SB, BB; Shoen 2-4 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Cal James 1-3 R, BB; Josh Walker 203 2 R, RBI, BB, SB; Papierski 2-3 HR, 5 RBI, R, BB; Hull 3-4 HR, 2 RBI, R; Sinclair 4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 3 SO; McGrath 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB. Truman -- Tal Dean 2-2 2 R; Missey 1-3 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB; Dylan Thompson 2-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Grant Beck 3-3 R, RBI; Marlott 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R (2 ER), 5 BB, 4 SO.
University of Mary 11, Truman University 8
U-Mary;042;311;0;--;11;16;1
Truman;310;000;3;--;7;10;3
Paxton Moser, Logan Moser (6), Halen Knoll (8) and Ben Prediger. Simon Murray, Justin Maloney (6), Jaren Guck (7), Olson (8), Michael Daggett (9) and Thompson. W--Miller. L--Murray. HR--U-Mary, Shoen, Papierski, Prediger.
Highlights: U-Mary -- Kalem Haney 1-5 2B, SB R; Arian Jimenez 1-1 2B; Martin 3-6 2 R; Shoen 3-4 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Cal James 2-4 1B, R, 2 RBI; Papierski 2-5 HR, 2 R, RBI; Kendall Keller 1-4 2B, R; Prediger 3-4 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, BB; Miller 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 1 SO; Moser 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 1 SO; Knoll 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. Truman -- Dean 3-5 2 R, RBI; Missey 2-4 R; Donohue 1-4 3 RBI; Beck 2-4 R; Murray 5 IP, 10 H, 10 R (7 ER), 1 BB, 7 SO.
Records: University of Mary 7-8; Truman University 6-6.
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Fargodome
Thursday, March 9
Quarterfinals
Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (21-2) vs. West No. 4 Jamestown (14-11), 2 p.m.
Game 2: West No. 2 Minot (21-4) vs. East No. 3 Grand Forks Red River (17-7), 4 p.m.
Game 3: West No. 1 Century (24-0) vs. East No. 4 Fargo Shanley (15-10), 6 p.m.
Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo North (16-8) vs. West No. 3 Legacy (14-10), 8 p.m.11), 2 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Loser-out
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 12 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 11:30 a.m., Fifth place
Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 3:30 p.m., Third place
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 8 p.m., Championship
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Sanford Health Athletic Complex
Thursday, March 9
Quarterfinals
Game 1: East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne (16-8) vs. West No. 4 Legacy (18-7), 1 p.m.
Game 2: West No. 2 Century (21-3) vs. East No. 3 Fargo Davies (21-2), 3 p.m.
Game 3: West No. 1 Minot (20-4) vs. East No. 4 Grand Forks Red River (22-2), 5 p.m.
Game 4: East No. 2 West Fargo (19-5) vs. West No. 3 Bismarck (19-5), 7 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Loser-out
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9:30 a.m., Fifth place
Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 1:30 p.m., Third place
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6 p.m., Championship
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Central Cass (11);20-0;119;1
2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1);20-1;109;2
3. Minot Ryan;20-2;86;3
4. Shiloh Christian;17-4;73;4
5. Bowman County;18-2;71;5
6. Sargent County;18-2;59;6
7. North Border;19-2;57;7
8. Beulah;17-4;32;9
9. Garrison;18-3;12;NR
10T. North Prairie;18-3;12;NR
10T. Thompson;14-7;12;10
Others receiving votes: Ellendale (12-9), Standing Rock (18-3).
REGION 5 TOURNAMENT
Play-in games
Thursday, March 2
No. 9 New Salem-Almont 55, No. 8 Center-Stanton 51
No. 10 Max 54, No. 7 Central McLean 47
No. 6 Flasher 73, No. 11 Solen 27
At St. Mary's
Monday, March 6
Quarterfinals
Game 4: No. 1 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 9 New Salem-Almont, 3 p.m.
Game 5: No. 4 Wilton-Wing vs. No. 5 Washburn, 6 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Garrison vs. No. 10 Max, 6 p.m.
Game 7: No. 3 Standing Rock vs. No. 6 Flasher, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
Semifinals
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 8
Game 10: Loser Game 8 vs. Loser Game 9, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 7:30 p.m. (championship)
GIRLS WRESTLING
USA WRESTLING GIRLS NATIONALS
Saturday, March 4
At Omaha, Neb.
Bismarck Matpac results
14U: Julia Araujo, 110 pounds, 1st place (national champion). Alicia Kenfack, 105 pounds, 5th place.
16U: Aleiya Cullinan, 132 pounds, DNP. Cambree Anderson, 200 pounds, 3rd place.
Junior Division: Rei Ogden, 122 pounds, 2nd place.
Note: Place-winners earned All-American recognition.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;30;12;7;67
Aberdeen;24;19;5;53
St. Cloud;23;19;7;53
North Iowa;24;21;3;51
Minot;24;22;2;50
Bismarck;21;21;6;48
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;32;13;4;68
New Jersey;29;14;3;61
Maine;27;17;3;57
Northeast;25;18;5;55
Johnstown;23;20;4;50
Philadelphia;22;23;2;46
Danbury;2;41;7;11
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wisconsin;30;15;3;63
Minnesota;26;15;7;59
Fairbanks;26;19;5;57
Kenai River;25;22;3;53
Anchorage;23;18;7;53
Janesville;21;20;9;51
Chippewa;24;21;2;50
Springfield;21;25;1;43
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Oklahoma;37;9;1;75
Lone Star;31;11;7;69
Shreveport;27;14;7;61
New Mexico;28;18;3;59
Amarillo;25;19;3;53
Odessa;24;20;3;51
El Paso;13;30;4;30
Corpus Christi;10;32;6;26
Saturday, March 4
Austin 7, Bismarck 1
Northeast 3, Maryland 0
Maine 4, Johnstown 3, SO
Wisconsin 4, Springfield 2
Philadelphia 4, Danbury 0
St. Cloud 5, North Iowa 2
Chippewa 3, Janesville 1
Shreveport 3, Corpus Christi 0
Aberdeen 6, Minot 1
New Mexico 5, Odessa 2
Oklahoma 3, Lone Star 2, SO
Amarillo 5, El Paso 1
Anchorage 5, Fairbanks 3
Minnesota 4, Kenai River 1
Sunday, March 5
North Iowa 3, St. Cloud 1
Tuesday, March 7
Philadelphia at New Jersey
Friday, March 10
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Danbury at Northeast
Maryland at New Jersey
Wisconsin at Janesville
Maine at Philadelphia
Chippewa at Springfield
Amarillo at Shreveport
Austin at Aberdeen
Corpus Christi at Oklahoma
North Iowa at Minot
Odessa at El Paso
Minnesota at Anchorage
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Saturday, March 11
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Maryland at New Jersey
Danbury at Northeast
Chippewa at Springfield
Maine at Philadelphia
Wisconsin at Janesville
Amarillo at Shreveport
Austin at Aberdeen
Corpus Christi at Oklahoma
North Iowa at Minot
Odessa at El Paso
Minnesota at Anchorage
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Sunday, March 12
Danbury at Northeast
New Mexico at El Paso
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College baseball
Arizona 11, North Dakota State 1
Briar Cliff 10-6, Valley City 7-3
Hastings 6-6, Mayville State 5-3
Hesston 2, Lake Region State 0
Minot State 14-14, Southwest Baptist 6-15
University of Mary 11-11, Truman 8-7
College women’s basketball
NDSCS 71, Williston State College 63
United Tribes 98, Dakota College-Bottineau 74
Omaha 84, North Dakota 81
College women’s softball
North Dakota State 7, Texas-San Antonio 4
College women's tennis
Michigan Technological University 4, University of Mary 3