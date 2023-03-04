GIRLS HOCKEY
STATE TOURNAMENT
At MAYSA Arena, Minot
BISMARCK CENTURY 3, GRAND FORKS 1
Fifth-place game
Century;1;1;1;--;3
Grand Forks;0;0;1;--;1
First period: 1. Century, Brenna Curl (Unassisted), 9:43.
Second period: 2. Century, Avery Matt (Josie Anfinson, Curl), 16:48.
Third period: 3. Grand Forks, Brina Seng (Lauren Robinson), 6:56 (PP). 4. Century, Bella Walth (Lily Kuennen), 7:45.
Goaltender saves: Century -- Kambree Grabar 6-4-9--19. Grand Forks -- Kaylee Baker 12-10-2--24.
People are also reading…
Penalties: Century -- Five minors for 10 minutes. Grand Forks -- One minor for two minutes.
Records: Century 9-11-2-4; Grand Forks 11-11-2-2.
MINOT 4, LEGACY-BISMARCK 1
Third-place game
L-B;0;1;0;--;1
Minot;0;2;2;--;4
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. Minot, Brynn Hanson (Unassisted), 10:11. 2. Minot, Payton Lang (Taylan Cope, Hanson), 10:50. 3. L-B, Averie Hanson (Anne Hulst), 13:50 (PP).
Third period: 4. Minot, Hanson (Grace Kersten), 1:43. 5. Minot, Eve Slind (Unassisted), 7:45.
Goaltender saves: Legacy-Bismarck -- Ellen Orr 10-9-9--28. Minot -- Jillian Ackerman 2-13-7--2.
Penalties: Legacy-Bismarck -- Four minors for eight minutes. Minot -- Five minors for 10 minutes.
Records: Legacy-Bismarck 11-11-3-0; Minot 13-7-2-2.
FARGO NORTH-SOUTH 2, FARGO DAVIES 0
Championship
North-South;0;1;1;--;2
Davies;0;0;0;--;0
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. FNS, Kate McComb (Anna Nelson, Becca Mathison), 12:23 (PP).
Third period: 2. FNS, Nelson (Unassisted), 16:08 (EN, SH).
Goaltender saves: North-South -- Savannah Wuitschick 6-3-11--20. Davies -- Noelle Lewis 6-5-7--18.
Penalties: North-South -- Three minors for six minutes. Davies -- Three minors for six minutes.
Records: North-South 19-3-4-0; Davies 20-3-2-1.
Friday, March 3
Loser-out
Game 5: No. 8 Century 3, No. 4 West Fargo 1
Game 6: No. 7 Grand Forks 2, No. 3 Mandan 1
Semifinals
Game 7: No. 1 Fargo Davies 1, No. 5 Minot 0
Game 8: No. 2 Fargo North-South 5, No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck 1
Saturday, March 4
Game 9: No. 8 Century 3, No. 7 Grand Forks 1, Fifth place
Game 10: No. 5 Minot 4, No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck 1, Third place
Game 11: No. 2 Fargo North-South 2, No. 1 Fargo Davies 0, Championship
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Minot State Dome
BOWMAN COUNTY 55, KENMARE-BOWBELLS 47
Seventh-place game
Bowman County;12;24;42;55
Kenmare-Bowbells;8;17;30;47
BOWMAN COUNTY -- Jaci Fischer 17, Raegen Honeyman 16, Ellie Powell 16, Adyson Gerbig 3, Sophia Headley 3. Totals: 19-53 FG, Three-pointers: 7-18 (Honeyman 4, Fischer 2, Headley), 10-14 FT, 34 Rebounds (Fischer 12, Powell 10), 9 Fouls, 6 Assists (Headley 3), 13 Turnovers, 1 Block (Fischer), 2 Steals (Honeyman, Fischer).
KENMARE-BOWBELLS -- Madison Melin 19, Brenna Stroklund 13, Mashae Miller 7, Brea Chrest 3, Taya Aufforth 3, Anne Stroklund 2. Totals: 16-48 FG, Three-pointers: 8-20 (Melin 6, Miller, Chrest), 7-12 FT, 26 Rebounds (B. Stroklund 10), 12 Fouls, 7 Assists (B. Stroklund 3), 12 Turnovers, 8 Blocks (B Stroklund 6), 11 Steals (Aufforth 3).
Records: Bowman County 24-4; Kenmare-Bowbells 23-5.
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER 63, LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH 37
Fifth-place game
EKM;17;29;46;63
LAEM;13;18;24;37
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER -- Kiara Jangula 21, Mataeya Mathern 18, Norah Entzi 7, Libby Mathern 6, Reagan Teske 4, Abby Mathern 3, Elli Lloyd 2, Grace Irey 2. Totals: 23-45 FG, Three-pointers: 4-11 (Jangula 3, Entzi), 13-15 FT, 32 Rebounds (Mathern 11), 14 Fouls, 9 Assists (Teske 2, Mathern 2, Entzi 2), 11 Turnovers, 1 Block (Mathern), 6 Steals (Lloyd 2, L. Mathern 2).
LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH -- Jaya Henderson 16, Cora Badding 7, Meredith Romfo 6, Jalynn Swanson 4, Halle Jabs 2, Tallia Johnston 2. Totals: 13-39 FG, Three-pointers: 4-14 (Romfo 2, Henderson 2), 7-10 FT, 16 Rebounds (Badding 6), 11 Fouls, 6 Assists (Henderson 3), 13 Turnovers, 1 Block (Badding), 5 Steals (Swanson 2).
Records: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 21-6; Langdon-Edmore-Munich 20-7.
RUGBY 46, GARRISON 45
Third-place game
Garrison;17;19;28;45
Rugby;5;21;32;46
GARRISON -- Cara Schlehr 16, Mia Gehring 14, Kaitlyn Zook 9, Emily Schlehr 4, Karli Klein 2. Totals: 15-44 FG, Three-pointers: 6-18 (Gehring 4, C. Schlehr 2), 9-13 FT, 32 Rebounds (Klein 8), 16 Fouls, 6 Assists (C. Schlehr 2, Klein 2, Zook 2), 20 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Klein 2), 9 Steals (Zook 5).
RUGBY -- Peyton Hauck 14, Mykell Heidlebaugh 14, Josephine Wolf 9, Kendyl Hager 8, Megan Buckmier 1. Totals: 16-46 FG, Three-pointers: 4-17 (Heidlebaugh 2, Hauck, Hager), 10-18 FT, 27 Rebounds (Wolf 7), 11 Fouls, 8 Assists (Wolf 5), 11 Turnovers, 6 Blocks (Heidlebaugh 3), 7 Steals (Heidlebaugh 2, Buckmier 2).
Records: Garrison 23-4; Rugby 23-3.
CENTRAL CASS 58, THOMPSON 55, OT
Central Cass;16;23;37;49;58
Thompson;13;25;40;49;55
CENTRAL CASS -- Decontee Smith 25, Klaire Cotton 13, Delaney Smith 12, Taylor Siverson 4, Avah Cotton 3, Victoria Richter 1. Totals: 18-57 FG, Three-pointers: 6-19 (K. Cotton 2, D. Cotton 2, A. Cotton, Smith), 16-31 FT, 40 Rebounds (Smith 17), 15 Fouls, 6 Assists (Smith 2, Richter 2), 7 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Richter, Smith), 5 Steals (K. Cotton 2, Richter 2).
THOMPSON -- Addison Sage 18, Kya Hurst 17, Olivia Dick 12, Clara Stevens 6, Jordyn Tozer 2. Totals: 21-53 FG, Three-pointers: 7-18 (Hurst 4, Dick 2, Sage), 6-10 FT, 35 Rebounds (Hurst 10, Brenna Martin 10), 21 Fouls (Stevens), 9 Assists (Sydney Schwabe 5), 11 Turnovers, 1 Block (Tozer), 2 Steals (Martin, Sage).
Records: Central Cass 23-3; Thompson 58-55.
Friday, March 3
Consolation
Game 5: Langdon-Edmore-Munich 54, Bowman County 48
Game 6: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 51, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 47
Semifinals
Game 7: No. 2 Central Cass 53, No. 3 Rugby 52, OT
Game 8: No. 1 Thompson 55, No. 5 Garrison 50
Saturday, March 4
Game 9: Bowman County 55, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 47, Seventh place
Game 10: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 63, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 37, Fifth place
Game 11: No. 3 Rugby 46, No. 5 Garrison 45, Third place
Game 12: No. 2 Central Cass 58, No. 1 Thompson 55, OT, Championship
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Thursday, March 2
Quarterfinals
At Bismarck Event Center
Main Arena
Game 1: No. 1 Century 84, No. 8 Turtle Mountain 53
Game 2: No. 5 Legacy 78, No. 4 Bismarck 75
Game 3: No. 2 Minot 59, No. 10 Williston 47
Game 4: No. 6 Jamestown 70, No. 3 Mandan 64
Friday, March 3
Loser-out
Exhibit Hall
Game 5: No. 4 Bismarck 80, No. 8 Turtle Mountain 79
Game 6: No. 3 Mandan 77, No. 10 Williston 60
Semifinals
Main Arena
Game 7: No. 1 Century 95, No. 5 Legacy 56
Game 8: No. 2 Minot 65, No. 6 Jamestown 48
Saturday, March 4
State qualifiers
Main Arena
Game 9: No. 5 Legacy 84, No. 3 Mandan 73
Game 10: No. 6 Jamestown 81, No. 4 Bismarck 57
Championship
Main Arena
Game 11: No. 1 Century 63, No. 2 Minot 58
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Thursday, March 2
Quarterfinals
At Bismarck Event Center
Exhibit Hall
Game 1: No. 1 Century 56, No. 8 Dickinson 34
Game 2: No. 4 Legacy 82, No. 5 Jamestown 47
Game 3: No. 2 Minot 76, No. 7 Mandan 49
Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck 53, St. Mary's 48
Friday, March 3
Loser-out
Exhibit Hall
Game 5: No. 5 Jamestown 55, No. 8 Dickinson 40
Game 6: No. 7 Mandan 58, No. 6 St. Mary's 56
Semifinals
Main Arena
Game 7: No. 1 Century 69, No. 4 Legacy 62
Game 8: No. 2 Minot 70, No. 3 Bismarck 40
Saturday, March 4
State qualifiers
Main Arena
Game 9: No. 3 Bismarck 66, No. 5 Jamestown 59
Game 10: No. 4 Legacy 77, No. 7 Mandan 57
Championship
Main Arena
Game 11: No. 2 Minot 75, No. 1 Century 57
COLLEGE BASEBALL
U-MARY 21-2, TRUMAN 2-0
U-Mary 21, Truman 2
Mary;300;000;03(15);--;21;20;1
Truman;000;002;000;--;2;6;2
Austin Wagner, Mark Schommer (9) and Krece Papierski; Zachry Schneider, Brian Bruxvoort (8), Jackson Mitchell (9), Faisal Al Ajeel (9) and Dylan Thompson. W -- Wagner. L -- Schneider. HR: Mary -- Josh Walker, Will Brassil.
Highlights: Mary -- Michael Polson 3-for-5, BB, SB, 3 R, RBI; Daniel Martin 3-for-4, HBP, 3 R, RBI; Derek Shoen 1-for-4, BB, 3 R; Cal James 3-for-5, 2B, HBP, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Walker 2-for-5, HR, SB, 2 R, 6 RBIs; Brassil 1-for-1, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Kalem Haney 4-for-5, 2 R; Wagner 8 IP, 6 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Schommer 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP. Truman -- Tal Dean 1-for-4, R; Holden Missey 2-for-3, HBP, 2 RBIs; Simon Murray 2-for-3, R; Schneider 7 IP, 8 H, 6 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, 2 HBP; Bruxvoort 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K; Mitchell 0 IP, 7 H, 9 R (8 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Al Ajeel 1 IP, 5 H, 6 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP.
U-Mary 2, Truman 0
Mary;000;101;0;--;2;8;1
Truman;000;000;0;--;0;2;0
Jonathan Draheim and Cru Walker; Missey, Bruxvoort (7) and Thompson. W -- Draheim. L -- Missey. HR: Mary -- Noah Hull.
Highlights: Mary -- Martin 3-for-4; James 1-for-2, BB, HBP, R; Hull 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI; Kyle Jameson 0-for-2, Sac fly, RBI; Draheim 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K. Truman -- Missey 1-for-3; Murray 1-for-2, 2B; Missey 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, 1 HBP; Bruxvoort 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP.
Records: Mary 5-8; Truman 6-4.
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
DIVISION I REGION 13 TOURNAMENT
DAWSON 74, BISMARCK STATE 63
BSC;23;40;--;63
DCC;34;40;--;74
BISMARCK STATE -- Anthony Bertucci 19, Jayden Bernard 14, Deonte’ Martinez 13, Tobias Patton 7, Jaden Hamilton 6, Garrett Bader 2, Max Tschosik 2. Totals: 28-59 FG, Three-pointers: 2-17 (Bertucci, Martinez), 5-7 FT, 39 Rebounds (Bertucci 6, Bernard 6, Hamilton 6), 13 Fouls, 17 Assists (Martinez 4), 19 Turnovers, 0 Blocks, 4 Steals (Martinez 3).
DAWSON -- Joe Mpoyo 23, Chris Davidson 10, David Ajanaku 10, Damon Gros Ventre 8, Ty Buckmon 8, Roniel Oguekwe 7, Aidan Fishell 6, Walker Doman 2. Totals: 29-65 FG, Three-pointers: 7-23 (Mpoyo 3, Gros Ventre 2, Buckmon 2), 9-13 FT, 32 Rebounds (Mpoyo 8), 9 Fouls, 19 Assists (Fishell 5, Davidson 5), 11 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Davidson, Ajanaku), 9 Steals (Buckmon 3).
Records: Bismarck State 12-17; Dawson 24-7.
DIVISION II REGION 13 TOURNAMENT
UNITED TRIBES 104, GOGEBIC CC 91
UTTC;50;54;--;104
GCC;45;46;--;91
UNITED TRIBES -- Famous Lefthand 29, Sylvester Union 18, Jesse White 15, DK Middleton 14, Cayden Redfield 12, Tristin Davis 7, Jayce Archambault 6, Jayden Yankton 3. Totals: 42-74 FG, Three-pointers: 7-20 (White 3, Lefthand 2, Yankton, Union), 13-18 FT, 30 Rebounds (Redfield 7), 15 Fouls, 32 Assists (Middleton 7), 8 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Archambault, Middleton), 13 Steals (White 3).
GOGEBIC -- Yohance London 31, Jaden Borseth 17, Trevon Clark 17, Elijah Owens 10, Isiah Thompson 7, Braxton Sbraggia 7, Adam Libertoski 2. Totals: 35-66 FG, Three-pointers: 10-25 (Borseth 4, London 3, Owens 2, Thompson), 11-15 FT, 31 Rebounds (London 10), 16 Fouls (Borseth), 31 Assists (London 12), 18 Turnovers, 1 Block (London), 4 Steals (London 3).
Records: United Tribes 21-9; Gogebic 15-13.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NORTH DAKOTA 2, NEBRASKA-OMAHA 1
Nebraska-Omaha;0;0;1;--;1
North Dakota;0;0;2;--;2
First period: No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 1. UND, Ethan Frisch (Carson Albrecht), 4:36. 2. UNO, Matt Miller (Jack Randl, Jake Pivonka), 7:59. 3. UND, Chris Jandric (Owen McLaughlin, Dylan James), 16:58.
Goalie saves: Nebraska-Omaha -- Jake Kucharski 30. North Dakota -- Drew DeRidder 28.
Penalties: Nebraska-Omaha -- 4 minors for 8 minutes. North Dakota -- 3 minors for 6 minutes.
Records: Nebraska-Omaha 18-13-3, 13-9-2 NCHC for 42 points; North Dakota 16-13-6, 10-10-4 NCHC for 33 points.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
ECKERD COLLEGE 4, U-MARY 3
Singles
1. Kylie Misdorp, EC, def. Chloe Chong 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-2). 2. Doaa Farouk Mohamed, UM, def. Julia Triska 6-2, 6-2. 3. Ericka Chavarria, EC, def. Ilona Freitag 6-3, 6-1. 4. Hala Hossam Awad, UM, def. Raia Jagger 6-2, 6-0. 5. Alexis Kwasnik, EC, def. Emily Needham 6-3, 6-4. 6. Lili Reichert, EC, def. Samantha Purpura 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Chong-Freitag, UM, def. Kwasnik-Maya Soligo 6-2. 2. Mohamed-Awad, UM, def. Chavarria-Misdorp 7-6 (7-4). 3. Eckerd College won by forfeit.
Records: Mary 4-2; Eckert 2-4.
NAHL
AUSTIN 7, BISMARCK 1
Austin;4;1;2;--;7
Bismarck;1;0;0;--;1
First period: 1. Austin, Gavin Morrissey (Damon Furuseth, Kaden Muir), 3:29. 2. Bismarck, Calvin Hanson (Nico Chmelevski), 4:22. 3. Austin, Parker Anderson (Morrissey, Ethan Lindahl), 6:29. 4. Austin, Josh Giuliani (Dylan Cook), 13:02. 5. Austin, Walter Zacher (Furuseth, Jack Malinski), 19:49.
Second period: 6. Austin, Zacher (Furuseth), 11:59 (PP).
Third period: 7. Austin, Zacher (Unassisted), 0:39. 8. Austin, Bryan Gilman (Giuseppe Fiorillo), 17:59 (PP).
Goaltender saves: Austin -- Trent Wiemken 7-7-9--24. Bismarck -- Hunter Garvey 9-8-12--29.
Penalties: Austin -- Five minors for 10 minutes. Bismarck -- Four minors for eight minutes.
Records: Austin 30-12-7; Bismarck 21-21-6.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;30;12;7;67
Aberdeen;24;19;5;53
St. Cloud;23;18;7;53
Minot;24;22;2;50
North Iowa;23;21;3;49
Bismarck;21;21;6;48
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;32;13;4;68
New Jersey;29;14;3;61
Maine;27;17;3;57
Northeast;25;18;5;55
Johnstown;23;20;4;50
Philadelphia;22;23;2;46
Danbury;2;41;7;11
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wisconsin;30;15;3;63
Fairbanks;26;18;5;57
Minnesota;25;15;7;57
Kenai River;25;21;3;53
Anchorage;22;18;7;51
Janesville;21;20;9;51
Chippewa;24;21;2;50
Springfield;21;25;1;43
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Oklahoma;37;9;1;75
Lone Star;31;11;7;69
New Mexico;28;18;3;59
Shreveport;26;14;7;59
Amarillo;25;19;3;53
Odessa;24;20;3;51
El Paso;13;29;4;30
Corpus Christi;10;31;6;26
Friday, March 3
Anchorage 6, Fairbanks 3
Minnesota 4, Kenai River 1
Saturday, March 4
Austin 7, Bismarck 1
Northeast 3, Maryland 0
Maine 4, Johnstown 3, SO
Wisconsin 4, Springfield 2
Philadelphia 4, Danbury 0
St. Cloud 5, North Iowa 2
Chippewa 3, Janesville 1
Shreveport at Corpus Christi
Aberdeen 6, Minot 1
New Mexico at Odessa
Oklahoma 3, Lone Star 2, SO
Amarillo 5, El Paso 1
Fairbanks at Anchorage, n
Minnesota at Kenai River, n
Sunday, March 5
North Iowa at St. Cloud
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College men's basketball
Dakota County Technical 76, Dakota College-Bottineau 68
Dawson 74, Bismarck State 63
NDSCS 71, Williston State 53
Oral Roberts 96, North Dakota 80
United Tribes 104, Gogebic CC 91
College women's basketball
Dakota College-Bottineau 61, Gogebic CC 49
North Dakota State 71, Missouri-Kansas City 64
NDSCS 79, Lake Region State 37
Williston State 57, Miles CC 46
College baseball
Arizona 7, North Dakota State 6, 12 inn.
Benedictine-Mesa 13, Jamestown 2
Benedictine-Mesa 15, Jamestown 12
Briar Cliff 9, Valley City State 3
Briar Cliff 5, Valley City State 4
Hesston College 13, Lake Region State 3, 5 inn.
Hesston College 4, Lake Region State 1
Mayville State 12, Hastings 9, 8 inn.
Mayville State 2, Hastings 0, 7 inn.
U-Mary 21, Truman 2, 9 inn.
U-Mary 2, Truman 0, 7 inn.
Miles 5, Northland CTC 4
Minot State 9, Southwest Baptist 2
Minot State 8, Southwest Baptist 1
College hockey
North Dakota 2, Nebraska-Omaha 1
College softball
Arizona Christian 10, Jamestown 2, 5 inn.
Jamestown 7, Ottawa-Arizona 6
Miles 11, Minnesota North-Vermilion 0, 5 inn.
North Dakota State 9, SIU Edwardsville 1
North Dakota State 15, Memphis 4, 5 inn.
NDSCS 6, Gulf Coast State 3
Pearl River CC 8, NDSCS 2
Rutgers 11, North Dakota 1
Seton Hall 6, North Dakota 5
Wallace State-Hanceville 4, NDSCS 3
College men's tennis
North Dakota 5, Illinois State 2
College women's tennis
Eckerd College 4, U-Mary 3
College men's volleyball
Jamestown 3, Viterbo 0
Saint Xavier 3, Jamestown 2
High school boys basketball
East Region tournament
No. 5 Fargo Shanley 65, No. 6 Grand Forks Central 61, State qualifier
No. 3 Grand Forks Red River 77, No. 4 Devils Lake 74, State qualifier
No. 1 Fargo Davies 73, No. 2 Fargo North 58, Region championship
High school girls basketball
East Region tournament
No. 1 Fargo Davies 78, No. 7 Fargo North 44, State qualifier
No. 2 Grand Forks Red River 61, No. 5 Fargo Shanley 34, State qualifier
No. 4 West Fargo Sheyenne 69, No. 3 West Fargo 56, Region championship