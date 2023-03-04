GIRLS HOCKEY

STATE TOURNAMENT

At MAYSA Arena, Minot

BISMARCK CENTURY 3, GRAND FORKS 1

Fifth-place game

Century;1;1;1;--;3

Grand Forks;0;0;1;--;1

First period: 1. Century, Brenna Curl (Unassisted), 9:43.

Second period: 2. Century, Avery Matt (Josie Anfinson, Curl), 16:48.

Third period: 3. Grand Forks, Brina Seng (Lauren Robinson), 6:56 (PP). 4. Century, Bella Walth (Lily Kuennen), 7:45.

Goaltender saves: Century -- Kambree Grabar 6-4-9--19. Grand Forks -- Kaylee Baker 12-10-2--24.

Penalties: Century -- Five minors for 10 minutes. Grand Forks -- One minor for two minutes.

Records: Century 9-11-2-4; Grand Forks 11-11-2-2.

MINOT 4, LEGACY-BISMARCK 1

Third-place game

L-B;0;1;0;--;1

Minot;0;2;2;--;4

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. Minot, Brynn Hanson (Unassisted), 10:11. 2. Minot, Payton Lang (Taylan Cope, Hanson), 10:50. 3. L-B, Averie Hanson (Anne Hulst), 13:50 (PP).

Third period: 4. Minot, Hanson (Grace Kersten), 1:43. 5. Minot, Eve Slind (Unassisted), 7:45.

Goaltender saves: Legacy-Bismarck -- Ellen Orr 10-9-9--28. Minot -- Jillian Ackerman 2-13-7--2.

Penalties: Legacy-Bismarck -- Four minors for eight minutes. Minot -- Five minors for 10 minutes.

Records: Legacy-Bismarck 11-11-3-0; Minot 13-7-2-2.

FARGO NORTH-SOUTH 2, FARGO DAVIES 0

Championship

North-South;0;1;1;--;2

Davies;0;0;0;--;0

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. FNS, Kate McComb (Anna Nelson, Becca Mathison), 12:23 (PP).

Third period: 2. FNS, Nelson (Unassisted), 16:08 (EN, SH).

Goaltender saves: North-South -- Savannah Wuitschick 6-3-11--20. Davies -- Noelle Lewis 6-5-7--18.

Penalties: North-South -- Three minors for six minutes. Davies -- Three minors for six minutes.

Records: North-South 19-3-4-0; Davies 20-3-2-1.

Friday, March 3

Loser-out

Game 5: No. 8 Century 3, No. 4 West Fargo 1

Game 6: No. 7 Grand Forks 2, No. 3 Mandan 1

Semifinals

Game 7: No. 1 Fargo Davies 1, No. 5 Minot 0

Game 8: No. 2 Fargo North-South 5, No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck 1

Saturday, March 4

Game 9: No. 8 Century 3, No. 7 Grand Forks 1, Fifth place

Game 10: No. 5 Minot 4, No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck 1, Third place

Game 11: No. 2 Fargo North-South 2, No. 1 Fargo Davies 0, Championship

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Minot State Dome

BOWMAN COUNTY 55, KENMARE-BOWBELLS 47

Seventh-place game

Bowman County;12;24;42;55

Kenmare-Bowbells;8;17;30;47

BOWMAN COUNTY -- Jaci Fischer 17, Raegen Honeyman 16, Ellie Powell 16, Adyson Gerbig 3, Sophia Headley 3. Totals: 19-53 FG, Three-pointers: 7-18 (Honeyman 4, Fischer 2, Headley), 10-14 FT, 34 Rebounds (Fischer 12, Powell 10), 9 Fouls, 6 Assists (Headley 3), 13 Turnovers, 1 Block (Fischer), 2 Steals (Honeyman, Fischer).

KENMARE-BOWBELLS -- Madison Melin 19, Brenna Stroklund 13, Mashae Miller 7, Brea Chrest 3, Taya Aufforth 3, Anne Stroklund 2. Totals: 16-48 FG, Three-pointers: 8-20 (Melin 6, Miller, Chrest), 7-12 FT, 26 Rebounds (B. Stroklund 10), 12 Fouls, 7 Assists (B. Stroklund 3), 12 Turnovers, 8 Blocks (B Stroklund 6), 11 Steals (Aufforth 3).

Records: Bowman County 24-4; Kenmare-Bowbells 23-5.

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER 63, LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH 37

Fifth-place game

EKM;17;29;46;63

LAEM;13;18;24;37

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER -- Kiara Jangula 21, Mataeya Mathern 18, Norah Entzi 7, Libby Mathern 6, Reagan Teske 4, Abby Mathern 3, Elli Lloyd 2, Grace Irey 2. Totals: 23-45 FG, Three-pointers: 4-11 (Jangula 3, Entzi), 13-15 FT, 32 Rebounds (Mathern 11), 14 Fouls, 9 Assists (Teske 2, Mathern 2, Entzi 2), 11 Turnovers, 1 Block (Mathern), 6 Steals (Lloyd 2, L. Mathern 2).

LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH -- Jaya Henderson 16, Cora Badding 7, Meredith Romfo 6, Jalynn Swanson 4, Halle Jabs 2, Tallia Johnston 2. Totals: 13-39 FG, Three-pointers: 4-14 (Romfo 2, Henderson 2), 7-10 FT, 16 Rebounds (Badding 6), 11 Fouls, 6 Assists (Henderson 3), 13 Turnovers, 1 Block (Badding), 5 Steals (Swanson 2).

Records: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 21-6; Langdon-Edmore-Munich 20-7.

RUGBY 46, GARRISON 45

Third-place game

Garrison;17;19;28;45

Rugby;5;21;32;46

GARRISON -- Cara Schlehr 16, Mia Gehring 14, Kaitlyn Zook 9, Emily Schlehr 4, Karli Klein 2. Totals: 15-44 FG, Three-pointers: 6-18 (Gehring 4, C. Schlehr 2), 9-13 FT, 32 Rebounds (Klein 8), 16 Fouls, 6 Assists (C. Schlehr 2, Klein 2, Zook 2), 20 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Klein 2), 9 Steals (Zook 5).

RUGBY -- Peyton Hauck 14, Mykell Heidlebaugh 14, Josephine Wolf 9, Kendyl Hager 8, Megan Buckmier 1. Totals: 16-46 FG, Three-pointers: 4-17 (Heidlebaugh 2, Hauck, Hager), 10-18 FT, 27 Rebounds (Wolf 7), 11 Fouls, 8 Assists (Wolf 5), 11 Turnovers, 6 Blocks (Heidlebaugh 3), 7 Steals (Heidlebaugh 2, Buckmier 2).

Records: Garrison 23-4; Rugby 23-3.

CENTRAL CASS 58, THOMPSON 55, OT

Central Cass;16;23;37;49;58

Thompson;13;25;40;49;55

CENTRAL CASS -- Decontee Smith 25, Klaire Cotton 13, Delaney Smith 12, Taylor Siverson 4, Avah Cotton 3, Victoria Richter 1. Totals: 18-57 FG, Three-pointers: 6-19 (K. Cotton 2, D. Cotton 2, A. Cotton, Smith), 16-31 FT, 40 Rebounds (Smith 17), 15 Fouls, 6 Assists (Smith 2, Richter 2), 7 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Richter, Smith), 5 Steals (K. Cotton 2, Richter 2).

THOMPSON -- Addison Sage 18, Kya Hurst 17, Olivia Dick 12, Clara Stevens 6, Jordyn Tozer 2. Totals: 21-53 FG, Three-pointers: 7-18 (Hurst 4, Dick 2, Sage), 6-10 FT, 35 Rebounds (Hurst 10, Brenna Martin 10), 21 Fouls (Stevens), 9 Assists (Sydney Schwabe 5), 11 Turnovers, 1 Block (Tozer), 2 Steals (Martin, Sage).

Records: Central Cass 23-3; Thompson 58-55.

Friday, March 3

Consolation

Game 5: Langdon-Edmore-Munich 54, Bowman County 48

Game 6: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 51, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 47

Semifinals

Game 7: No. 2 Central Cass 53, No. 3 Rugby 52, OT

Game 8: No. 1 Thompson 55, No. 5 Garrison 50

Saturday, March 4

Game 9: Bowman County 55, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 47, Seventh place

Game 10: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 63, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 37, Fifth place

Game 11: No. 3 Rugby 46, No. 5 Garrison 45, Third place

Game 12: No. 2 Central Cass 58, No. 1 Thompson 55, OT, Championship

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Thursday, March 2

Quarterfinals

At Bismarck Event Center

Main Arena

Game 1: No. 1 Century 84, No. 8 Turtle Mountain 53

Game 2: No. 5 Legacy 78, No. 4 Bismarck 75

Game 3: No. 2 Minot 59, No. 10 Williston 47

Game 4: No. 6 Jamestown 70, No. 3 Mandan 64

Friday, March 3

Loser-out

Exhibit Hall

Game 5: No. 4 Bismarck 80, No. 8 Turtle Mountain 79

Game 6: No. 3 Mandan 77, No. 10 Williston 60

Semifinals

Main Arena

Game 7: No. 1 Century 95, No. 5 Legacy 56

Game 8: No. 2 Minot 65, No. 6 Jamestown 48

Saturday, March 4

State qualifiers

Main Arena

Game 9: No. 5 Legacy 84, No. 3 Mandan 73

Game 10: No. 6 Jamestown 81, No. 4 Bismarck 57

Championship

Main Arena

Game 11: No. 1 Century 63, No. 2 Minot 58

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Thursday, March 2

Quarterfinals

At Bismarck Event Center

Exhibit Hall

Game 1: No. 1 Century 56, No. 8 Dickinson 34

Game 2: No. 4 Legacy 82, No. 5 Jamestown 47

Game 3: No. 2 Minot 76, No. 7 Mandan 49

Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck 53, St. Mary's 48

Friday, March 3

Loser-out

Exhibit Hall

Game 5: No. 5 Jamestown 55, No. 8 Dickinson 40

Game 6: No. 7 Mandan 58, No. 6 St. Mary's 56

Semifinals

Main Arena

Game 7: No. 1 Century 69, No. 4 Legacy 62

Game 8: No. 2 Minot 70, No. 3 Bismarck 40

Saturday, March 4

State qualifiers

Main Arena

Game 9: No. 3 Bismarck 66, No. 5 Jamestown 59

Game 10: No. 4 Legacy 77, No. 7 Mandan 57

Championship

Main Arena

Game 11: No. 2 Minot 75, No. 1 Century 57

COLLEGE BASEBALL

U-MARY 21-2, TRUMAN 2-0

U-Mary 21, Truman 2

Mary;300;000;03(15);--;21;20;1

Truman;000;002;000;--;2;6;2

Austin Wagner, Mark Schommer (9) and Krece Papierski; Zachry Schneider, Brian Bruxvoort (8), Jackson Mitchell (9), Faisal Al Ajeel (9) and Dylan Thompson. W -- Wagner. L -- Schneider. HR: Mary -- Josh Walker, Will Brassil.

Highlights: Mary -- Michael Polson 3-for-5, BB, SB, 3 R, RBI; Daniel Martin 3-for-4, HBP, 3 R, RBI; Derek Shoen 1-for-4, BB, 3 R; Cal James 3-for-5, 2B, HBP, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Walker 2-for-5, HR, SB, 2 R, 6 RBIs; Brassil 1-for-1, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Kalem Haney 4-for-5, 2 R; Wagner 8 IP, 6 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Schommer 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP. Truman -- Tal Dean 1-for-4, R; Holden Missey 2-for-3, HBP, 2 RBIs; Simon Murray 2-for-3, R; Schneider 7 IP, 8 H, 6 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, 2 HBP; Bruxvoort 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K; Mitchell 0 IP, 7 H, 9 R (8 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Al Ajeel 1 IP, 5 H, 6 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP.

U-Mary 2, Truman 0

Mary;000;101;0;--;2;8;1

Truman;000;000;0;--;0;2;0

Jonathan Draheim and Cru Walker; Missey, Bruxvoort (7) and Thompson. W -- Draheim. L -- Missey. HR: Mary -- Noah Hull.

Highlights: Mary -- Martin 3-for-4; James 1-for-2, BB, HBP, R; Hull 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI; Kyle Jameson 0-for-2, Sac fly, RBI; Draheim 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K. Truman -- Missey 1-for-3; Murray 1-for-2, 2B; Missey 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, 1 HBP; Bruxvoort 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP.

Records: Mary 5-8; Truman 6-4.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

DIVISION I REGION 13 TOURNAMENT

DAWSON 74, BISMARCK STATE 63

BSC;23;40;--;63

DCC;34;40;--;74

BISMARCK STATE -- Anthony Bertucci 19, Jayden Bernard 14, Deonte’ Martinez 13, Tobias Patton 7, Jaden Hamilton 6, Garrett Bader 2, Max Tschosik 2. Totals: 28-59 FG, Three-pointers: 2-17 (Bertucci, Martinez), 5-7 FT, 39 Rebounds (Bertucci 6, Bernard 6, Hamilton 6), 13 Fouls, 17 Assists (Martinez 4), 19 Turnovers, 0 Blocks, 4 Steals (Martinez 3).

DAWSON -- Joe Mpoyo 23, Chris Davidson 10, David Ajanaku 10, Damon Gros Ventre 8, Ty Buckmon 8, Roniel Oguekwe 7, Aidan Fishell 6, Walker Doman 2. Totals: 29-65 FG, Three-pointers: 7-23 (Mpoyo 3, Gros Ventre 2, Buckmon 2), 9-13 FT, 32 Rebounds (Mpoyo 8), 9 Fouls, 19 Assists (Fishell 5, Davidson 5), 11 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Davidson, Ajanaku), 9 Steals (Buckmon 3).

Records: Bismarck State 12-17; Dawson 24-7.

DIVISION II REGION 13 TOURNAMENT

UNITED TRIBES 104, GOGEBIC CC 91

UTTC;50;54;--;104

GCC;45;46;--;91

UNITED TRIBES -- Famous Lefthand 29, Sylvester Union 18, Jesse White 15, DK Middleton 14, Cayden Redfield 12, Tristin Davis 7, Jayce Archambault 6, Jayden Yankton 3. Totals: 42-74 FG, Three-pointers: 7-20 (White 3, Lefthand 2, Yankton, Union), 13-18 FT, 30 Rebounds (Redfield 7), 15 Fouls, 32 Assists (Middleton 7), 8 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Archambault, Middleton), 13 Steals (White 3).

GOGEBIC -- Yohance London 31, Jaden Borseth 17, Trevon Clark 17, Elijah Owens 10, Isiah Thompson 7, Braxton Sbraggia 7, Adam Libertoski 2. Totals: 35-66 FG, Three-pointers: 10-25 (Borseth 4, London 3, Owens 2, Thompson), 11-15 FT, 31 Rebounds (London 10), 16 Fouls (Borseth), 31 Assists (London 12), 18 Turnovers, 1 Block (London), 4 Steals (London 3).

Records: United Tribes 21-9; Gogebic 15-13.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NORTH DAKOTA 2, NEBRASKA-OMAHA 1

Nebraska-Omaha;0;0;1;--;1

North Dakota;0;0;2;--;2

First period: No scoring.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 1. UND, Ethan Frisch (Carson Albrecht), 4:36. 2. UNO, Matt Miller (Jack Randl, Jake Pivonka), 7:59. 3. UND, Chris Jandric (Owen McLaughlin, Dylan James), 16:58.

Goalie saves: Nebraska-Omaha -- Jake Kucharski 30. North Dakota -- Drew DeRidder 28.

Penalties: Nebraska-Omaha -- 4 minors for 8 minutes. North Dakota -- 3 minors for 6 minutes.

Records: Nebraska-Omaha 18-13-3, 13-9-2 NCHC for 42 points; North Dakota 16-13-6, 10-10-4 NCHC for 33 points.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

ECKERD COLLEGE 4, U-MARY 3

Singles

1. Kylie Misdorp, EC, def. Chloe Chong 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-2). 2. Doaa Farouk Mohamed, UM, def. Julia Triska 6-2, 6-2. 3. Ericka Chavarria, EC, def. Ilona Freitag 6-3, 6-1. 4. Hala Hossam Awad, UM, def. Raia Jagger 6-2, 6-0. 5. Alexis Kwasnik, EC, def. Emily Needham 6-3, 6-4. 6. Lili Reichert, EC, def. Samantha Purpura 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Chong-Freitag, UM, def. Kwasnik-Maya Soligo 6-2. 2. Mohamed-Awad, UM, def. Chavarria-Misdorp 7-6 (7-4). 3. Eckerd College won by forfeit.

Records: Mary 4-2; Eckert 2-4.

NAHL

AUSTIN 7, BISMARCK 1

Austin;4;1;2;--;7

Bismarck;1;0;0;--;1

First period: 1. Austin, Gavin Morrissey (Damon Furuseth, Kaden Muir), 3:29. 2. Bismarck, Calvin Hanson (Nico Chmelevski), 4:22. 3. Austin, Parker Anderson (Morrissey, Ethan Lindahl), 6:29. 4. Austin, Josh Giuliani (Dylan Cook), 13:02. 5. Austin, Walter Zacher (Furuseth, Jack Malinski), 19:49.

Second period: 6. Austin, Zacher (Furuseth), 11:59 (PP).

Third period: 7. Austin, Zacher (Unassisted), 0:39. 8. Austin, Bryan Gilman (Giuseppe Fiorillo), 17:59 (PP).

Goaltender saves: Austin -- Trent Wiemken 7-7-9--24. Bismarck -- Hunter Garvey 9-8-12--29.

Penalties: Austin -- Five minors for 10 minutes. Bismarck -- Four minors for eight minutes.

Records: Austin 30-12-7; Bismarck 21-21-6.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;30;12;7;67

Aberdeen;24;19;5;53

St. Cloud;23;18;7;53

Minot;24;22;2;50

North Iowa;23;21;3;49

Bismarck;21;21;6;48

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;32;13;4;68

New Jersey;29;14;3;61

Maine;27;17;3;57

Northeast;25;18;5;55

Johnstown;23;20;4;50

Philadelphia;22;23;2;46

Danbury;2;41;7;11

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Wisconsin;30;15;3;63

Fairbanks;26;18;5;57

Minnesota;25;15;7;57

Kenai River;25;21;3;53

Anchorage;22;18;7;51

Janesville;21;20;9;51

Chippewa;24;21;2;50

Springfield;21;25;1;43

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Oklahoma;37;9;1;75

Lone Star;31;11;7;69

New Mexico;28;18;3;59

Shreveport;26;14;7;59

Amarillo;25;19;3;53

Odessa;24;20;3;51

El Paso;13;29;4;30

Corpus Christi;10;31;6;26

Friday, March 3

Anchorage 6, Fairbanks 3

Minnesota 4, Kenai River 1

Saturday, March 4

Austin 7, Bismarck 1

Northeast 3, Maryland 0

Maine 4, Johnstown 3, SO

Wisconsin 4, Springfield 2

Philadelphia 4, Danbury 0

St. Cloud 5, North Iowa 2

Chippewa 3, Janesville 1

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

Aberdeen 6, Minot 1

New Mexico at Odessa

Oklahoma 3, Lone Star 2, SO

Amarillo 5, El Paso 1

Fairbanks at Anchorage, n

Minnesota at Kenai River, n

Sunday, March 5

North Iowa at St. Cloud

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College men's basketball

Dakota County Technical 76, Dakota College-Bottineau 68

Dawson 74, Bismarck State 63

NDSCS 71, Williston State 53

Oral Roberts 96, North Dakota 80

United Tribes 104, Gogebic CC 91

College women's basketball

Dakota College-Bottineau 61, Gogebic CC 49

North Dakota State 71, Missouri-Kansas City 64

NDSCS 79, Lake Region State 37

Williston State 57, Miles CC 46

College baseball

Arizona 7, North Dakota State 6, 12 inn.

Benedictine-Mesa 13, Jamestown 2

Benedictine-Mesa 15, Jamestown 12

Briar Cliff 9, Valley City State 3

Briar Cliff 5, Valley City State 4

Hesston College 13, Lake Region State 3, 5 inn.

Hesston College 4, Lake Region State 1

Mayville State 12, Hastings 9, 8 inn.

Mayville State 2, Hastings 0, 7 inn.

U-Mary 21, Truman 2, 9 inn.

U-Mary 2, Truman 0, 7 inn.

Miles 5, Northland CTC 4

Minot State 9, Southwest Baptist 2

Minot State 8, Southwest Baptist 1

College hockey

North Dakota 2, Nebraska-Omaha 1

College softball

Arizona Christian 10, Jamestown 2, 5 inn.

Jamestown 7, Ottawa-Arizona 6

Miles 11, Minnesota North-Vermilion 0, 5 inn.

North Dakota State 9, SIU Edwardsville 1

North Dakota State 15, Memphis 4, 5 inn.

NDSCS 6, Gulf Coast State 3

Pearl River CC 8, NDSCS 2

Rutgers 11, North Dakota 1

Seton Hall 6, North Dakota 5

Wallace State-Hanceville 4, NDSCS 3

College men's tennis

North Dakota 5, Illinois State 2

College women's tennis

Eckerd College 4, U-Mary 3

College men's volleyball

Jamestown 3, Viterbo 0

Saint Xavier 3, Jamestown 2

High school boys basketball

East Region tournament

No. 5 Fargo Shanley 65, No. 6 Grand Forks Central 61, State qualifier

No. 3 Grand Forks Red River 77, No. 4 Devils Lake 74, State qualifier

No. 1 Fargo Davies 73, No. 2 Fargo North 58, Region championship

High school girls basketball

East Region tournament

No. 1 Fargo Davies 78, No. 7 Fargo North 44, State qualifier

No. 2 Grand Forks Red River 61, No. 5 Fargo Shanley 34, State qualifier

No. 4 West Fargo Sheyenne 69, No. 3 West Fargo 56, Region championship