GIRLS HOCKEY

STATE TOURNAMENT

At MAYSA Arena, Minot

Loser-out

BISMARCK CENTURY 3, WEST FARGO 1

Century;1;0;2;--;3

West Fargo;1;0;0;--;1

First period: 1. Century, Avery Matt (Unassisted), 9:04. 2. WF, Erin Nowacki (Zoey Gervais), 13:13.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 3. Century, Matt (Unassisted), 15:28. 4. Century, Matt (Unassisted), 16:18 (EN).

Goaltender saves: Century -- Ellie Horner 6-11-8--25. West Fargo -- Maggie Seeley 11-5-8--24.

Penalties: Century -- Three minors for six minutes. West Fargo -- Five minors for 10 minutes.

Records: Century 8-11-2-4; West Fargo 13-8-1-3.

GRAND FORKS 2, MANDAN 1

Grand Forks;2;0;0;--;2

Mandan;1;0;0;--;1

First period: 1. Grand Forks, Bre Harildstad (Annika Presteng), 3:28. 2. Grand Forks, Brina Seng (Emma Gray, Averi Greenwood), 7:47 (PP). 3. Mandan, Mikayla Fleck (Madison Hertz), 11:29 (PP).

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: No scoring.

Goaltender saves: Grand Forks -- Kaylee Baker 8-13-11-32. Mandan -- Kailey Bures 13-7-4--24.

Penalties: Grand Forks -- Six minors for 12 minutes. Mandan -- Three minors for six minutes.

Records: Grand Forks 11-10-2-2; Mandan 14-7-2-2.

Semifinals

FARGO DAVIES 1, MINOT 0

Minot;0;0;0;--;0

Davies;0;0;1;--;1

First period: No scoring.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 1. Davies, Sandra Sampson (Mathilde Vetter), 2:28 (PP).

Goaltender saves: Minot -- Jillian Ackerman 8-10-7--25. Davies -- Noelle Lewis 4-6-8--18.

Penalties: Minot -- Four minors for eight minutes. Davies -- Five minors for 10 minutes.

Records: Minot 12-7-2-2; Fargo Davies 20-2-2-1.

FARGO NORTH-SOUTH 5, LEGACY-BISMARCK 1

LB;0;1;0;--;1

FNS;2;1;2;--;5

First period: 1. FNS, Lauren Terstreip (Julia Puhl, Anna Nelson), 15:37. 2. FNS, Becca Mathison (Olivia Kalbus), 16:57.

Second period: 3. LB, Kate LeMoine (Ainsley Johnson), 6:42 (PP). 4. FNS, Nelson (Mathison), 14:10.

Third period: 5. FNS, Kalbus (Nelson, Elsie Anderson), 11:06. 6. FNS, Kenleigh Fischer (Unassisted), 12:04 (EN, SH).

Goaltender saves: Legacy-Bismarck -- Moira Landsverk 12-5-7--24. Fargo North-South -- Savannah Wuitschick 4-8-7--19.

Penalties: Legacy-Bismarck -- Two minors for four minutes. Fargo North-South -- Six minors for 12 minutes.

Records: Legacy-Bismarck 11-10-3-0; Fargo North-South 18-3-4-0.

Note: Fargo North-South missed penalty shot in third period.

Thursday, March 2

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1 Fargo Davies 5, No. 8 Century 2

Game 2: No. 5 Minot 4, No. 4 West Fargo 3

Game 3: No. 2 Fargo North-South 3, No. 7 Grand Forks 1

Game 4: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck 5, No. 3 Mandan 1

Friday, March 3

Loser-out

Game 5: No. 8 Century 3, No. 4 West Fargo 1

Game 6: No. 7 Grand Forks 2, No. 3 Mandan 1

Semifinals

Game 7: No. 1 Fargo Davies 1, No. 5 Minot 0

Game 8: No. 2 Fargo North-South 5, No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck 1

Saturday, March 4

Game 9: No. 8 Century (8-11-2-4) vs. No. 7 Grand Forks (11-10-2-2), 10 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck (11-10-3-0) vs. No. 5 Minot (12-7-2-2), 12:15 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: No. 2 Fargo North-South (18-3-4-0) vs. No. 1 Fargo Davies (20-2-2-1), 3 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Minot State Dome

Consolation

LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH 54, BOWMAN COUNTY 48

LAEM;11;34;43;54

BC;10;18;34;48

LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH -- Jaya Henderson 20, Jalynn Swanson 10, Meredith Romfo 10, Cora Badding 8, Halle Jabs 4, Tallia Johnston 2. Totals: 20-44 FG, Three-pointers: 5-14 (Henderson 4, Romfo), 9-12 FT, 17 Rebounds (Henderson 5), 14 Fouls, 11 Assists (Swanson 4), 17 Turnovers, 1 Block (Henderson), 5 Steals (Henderson 2).

BOWMAN COUNTY -- Ellie Powell 24, Jaci Fischer 16, Raegen Honeyman 8. Totals: 16-41 FG, Three-pointers: 0-8, 16-18 FT, 23 Rebounds (Powell 11), 18 Fouls, 3 Assists (Fischer 2), 17 Turnovers, 5 Blocks (Powell 4), 9 Steals (Powell 5).

Records: Langdon-Edmore-Munich 20-6; Bowman County 23-4.

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER 51, KENMARE-BOWBELLS 47

EKM;16;26;39;51

KB;10;24;36;47

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER -- Mataeya Mathern 20, Norah Entzi 15, Kiara Jangula 7, Elli Lloyd 4, Libby Mathern 3, Reagan Teske 2. Totals: 16-41 FG, Three-pointers: 5-13 (Entzi 3, Jangula, L. Mathern), 14-26 FT, 28 Rebounds (M. Mathern 12), 11 Fouls, 7 Assists (Teske 2, M. Mathern 2, L. Mathern 2), 13 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Teske, M. Mathern), 3 Steals (M. Mathern, L. Mathern, Grace Irey).

KENMARE-BOWBELLS -- Brenna Stroklund 22, Mashae Miller 7, Madison Melin 6, Kate Zimmer 6, Taya Aufforth 4, Alexa Varty 2. Totals: 18-46 FG, Three-pointers: 4-14 (Zimmer, Melin, Miller, Stroklund), 7-10 FT, 22 Rebounds (Aufforth 6, Stroklund 6), 20 Fouls (Stroklund), 8 Assists (Melin 3), 11 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Stroklund 3), 0 Steals.

Records: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 20-6; Kenmare-Bowbells 23-4.

Semifinals

CENTRAL CASS 53, RUGBY 52, OT

Rugby;10;25;31;48;52

Central Cass;16;27;34;48;53

RUGBY -- Mykell Heidlebaugh 15, Kendyl Hager 14, Josephine Wolf 11, Joran Jundt 9, Elise Fahnestock 3. Totals: 21-51 FG, Three-pointers: 5-16 (Hager 2, Jundt, Heidlebaugh, Fahnestock), 5-8 FT, 25 Rebounds (Heidlebaugh 7), 14 Fouls, 8 Assists (Hager 3), 15 Turnovers, 0 Blocks, 4 Steals (Heidlebaugh 2, Fahnestock 2).

CENTRAL CASS -- Decontee Smith 31, Klaire Cotton 8, Taylor Siverson 5, Delaney Cotton 5, Victoria Richter 2, Mikaela Prochnow 2. Totals: 20-53 FG, Three-pointers: 3-16 (Cotton 2, Smith), 10-14 FT, 37 Rebounds (Smith 13), 16 Fouls (Siverson), 8 Assists (Cotton 4), 18 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Cotton, Smith, Avah Cotton), 4 Steals (K. Cotton, Siverson, Smith, Prochnow).

Records: Rugby 22-3; Central Cass 22-3.

THOMPSON 55, GARRISON 50

Garrison;8;22;34;50

Thompson;11;23;38;55

GARRISON -- Karli Klein 14, Kaitlyn Zook 14, Mia Gehring 10, Cara Schlehr 8, Emily Schlehr 4. Totals: 19-44 FG, Three-pointers: 6-13 (Zook 3, Gehring 2, C. Schlehr), 6-8 FT, 20 Rebounds (Klein 7), 11 Fouls, 8 Assists (C. Schlehr 7), 12 Turnovers, 4 Blocks (C. Schlehr, Klein, E. Schlehr, Sadie Majeres), 3 Steals (C. Schlehr 2).

THOMPSON -- Kya Hurst 14, Clara Stevens 11, Brenna Martin 10, Addison Sage 9, Sydney Schwabe 7, Olivia Dick 4. Totals: 21-48 FG, Three-pointers: 4-10 (Sage 2, Hurst, Schwabe), 9-13 FT, 33 Rebounds (Hurst 12), 12 Fouls, 8 Assists (Sage 3), 14 Turnovers, 1 Block (Stevens), 3 Steals (Schwabe 2).

Records: Garrison 23-3; Thompson 24-2.

Thursday, March 2

Game 1: No. 2 Central Cass 61, Bowman County 28

Game 2: No. 3 Rugby 67, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 48

Game 3: No. 1 Thompson 66, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 43

Game 4: No. 5 Garrison 45, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 33

Friday, March 3

Consolation

Game 5: Langdon-Edmore-Munich 54, Bowman County 48

Game 6: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 51, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 47

Semifinals

Game 7: No. 2 Central Cass 53, No. 3 Rugby 52, OT

Game 8: No. 1 Thompson 55, No. 5 Garrison 50

Saturday, March 4

Game 9: Bowman County (23-4) vs. No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (23-4), 1 p.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Langdon-Edmore-Munich (20-6) vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (20-6), 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: No. 5 Garrison (23-3) vs. No. 3 Rugby (22-3), 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: No. 2 Central Cass (22-3) vs. No. 1 Thompson (24-2), 8 p.m. (championship)

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Thursday, March 2

Quarterfinals

At Bismarck Event Center

Main Arena

Game 1: No. 1 Century 84, No. 8 Turtle Mountain 53

Game 2: No. 5 Legacy 78, No. 4 Bismarck 75

Game 3: No. 2 Minot 59, No. 10 Williston 47

Game 4: No. 6 Jamestown 70, No. 3 Mandan 64

Friday, March 3

Loser-out

Exhibit Hall

Game 5: No. 4 Bismarck 80, No. 8 Turtle Mountain 79

Game 6: No. 3 Mandan 77, No. 10 Williston 60

Semifinals

Main Arena

Game 7: No. 1 Century 95, No. 5 Legacy 56

Game 8: No. 2 Minot 65, No. 6 Jamestown 48

Saturday, March 4

State qualifiers

Main Arena

Game 9: No. 3 Mandan (16-7) vs. No. 5 Legacy (13-10), 2:30 p.m.

Game 10: No. 6 Jamestown (13-11) vs. No. 4 Bismarck (13-10), 4:15 p.m.

Championship

Main Arena

Game 11: No. 2 Minot (20-3) vs. No. 1 Century (23-0), 7:45 p.m.

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Thursday, March 2

Quarterfinals

At Bismarck Event Center

Exhibit Hall

Game 1: No. 1 Century 56, No. 8 Dickinson 34

Game 2: No. 4 Legacy 82, No. 5 Jamestown 47

Game 3: No. 2 Minot 76, No. 7 Mandan 49

Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck 53, St. Mary's 48

Friday, March 3

Loser-out

Exhibit Hall

Game 5: No. 5 Jamestown 55, No. 8 Dickinson 40

Game 6: No. 7 Mandan 58, No. 6 St. Mary's 56

Semifinals

Main Arena

Game 7: No. 1 Century 69, No. 4 Legacy 62

Game 8: No. 2 Minot 70, No. 3 Bismarck 40

Saturday, March 4

State qualifiers

Main Arena

Game 9: No. 5 Jamestown (12-11) vs. No. 3 Bismarck (18-5), 11 a.m.

Game 10: No. 7 Mandan (11-13) vs. No. 4 Legacy (16-7), 12:45 p.m.

Championship

Main Arena

Game 11: No. 2 Minot (19-4) vs. No. 1 Century (20-2), 6 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NORTH DAKOTA 5, NEBRASKA-OMAHA 4, OT

Nebraska-Omaha;1;0;3;0;--;4

North Dakota;1;2;1;1;--;5

First period: 1. UND, Jackson Kunz (Chris Jandric, Cooper Moore), 1:36. 2. UNO, Tyler Weiss (Cameron Berg, Jimmy Glynn), 5:08.

Second period: 3. UND, Gavin Hain (Jackson Blake), 4:32, (pp). 4. UND, Dylan James (unassisted), 13:31.

Third period: 5. UNO, Nolan Sullivan (Jacob Slipec, Joaquim Lemay), 9:28. 6. UNO, Jake Pivonka (Matt Miller, Victor Mancini), 16:05. 7. UND, James (unassisted), 16:57. 8. UNO, Miller (Jack Randl, Weiss), 19:28, (EA).

Overtime: 5. UND, Ethan Frisch (Riese Gaber, Jackson Blake), 1:06.

Goalie saves: Nebraska-Omaha -- Simon Latkoczy 25. North Dakota -- Drew DeRidder 25.

Penalties: Nebraska-Omaha -- 4 minors for 8 minutes. North Dakota -- 4 minors for 8 minutes.

Records: Nebraska-Omaha 18-12-3, 13-8-2 NCHC for 42 points; North Dakota 15-13-6, 9-10-4 NCHC for 30 points.

U-MARY 5, MINNESOTA-CROOKSTON 2

Mary;1;3;1;--;5

Minnesota-Crookston;0;1;1;--;2

First period: 1. Mary, Cyril Nagurski (Seth Cushing), 13:00.

Second period: 2. Mary, Johnny Witzke (Isaiah Thomas), 3:57. 3. Mary, Cushing (Lucas Medeiros), 5:17. 4. Mary, Alex Flicek (Unassisted), 12:44 (PP). 5. Crookston, Mitchell Coleman (Jackson Fuller, Dylan Borseth), 14:49 (PP).

Third period: 6. Mary, Andrew Huber (Thomas, Witzke), 8:41 (PP). 7. Crookston, Zach Larson (Jake Huska), 15:57 (PP).

Goaltender saves: Mary -- Kyle Hayden 17-14-x--31; Zach White x-x-11--11. Minnesota-Crookston -- Jared Aamold 9-15-x--24; Braden Schmitz x-2-7--9.

Penalties: Mary -- Six minors for 12 minutes. Minnesota-Crookston -- Seven minors for 14 minutes.

Records: U-Mary 36-6-1; Minnesota-Crookston 23-8-1.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

OAKLAND 7, U-MARY 0

Singles

1. Liza Mladentseva, Oak, def. Chloe Chong 6-7, 6-1 (5-3). 2. Jillian Milano, Oak, def. Doaa Farouk Mohamed 5-4, ret. 3. Isabelle Popma, Oak, def. Ilona Freitag 6-4, 6-2. 4. Nirva Patel, Oak, def. Hala Hossam Awad 6-2, 2-6 (6). 5. Tegan Heaton, Oak, def. Sam Purpura 6-0, 6-0. 6. Oakland won by forfeit.

Doubles

1. Mladentseva-Popma, Oak, def. Chong-Freitag 6-3. 2. Yasmin Glazbrook-Patel, Oak, def. Mohamed-Awad 7-6 (7-3). 3. Milano-Heaton, Oak, def. Emily Needham-Purpura 6-0.

Records: U-Mary 4-1; Oakland 2-5.

NAHL

BISMARCK 4, AUSTIN 1

Austin;0;0;1;--;1

Bismarck;1;1;2;--;4

First period: 1. Bis, Logan Valkama (Evan Hunter), 2:24.

Second period: 2. Bis, Vertti Jantunen (Adam Pietila, Michael Neumeier), 13:10.

Third period: 3. Aus, James Goffredo (Gavin Morrisey), 0:20, (PP). 4. Bis, Patrick Johnson (unassisted), 18:46, (EN). 5. Bis, Calvin Hanson (Nico Chmelevski), 19:19, (EN).

Goalie saves: Austin -- Trent Wiemken 6-7-7--20. Bismarck -- Hunter Garvey 9-15-11--35.

Penalties: Austin -- Nine minors, one major, one game misconduct for 43 minutes. Bismarck -- Five minors, two majors, two game misconducts for 60 minutes.

Records: Austin 29-12-7; Bismarck 21-20-6.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;29;12;7;65

Aberdeen;23;19;5;51

St. Cloud;22;18;7;51

Minot;24;21;2;50

North Iowa;23;20;3;49

Bismarck;21;20;6;48

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;32;12;4;68

New Jersey;29;14;3;61

Maine;26;17;3;55

Northeast;24;18;5;53

Johnstown;23;20;3;49

Philadelphia;21;23;2;44

Danbury;2;40;7;11

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Wisconsin;29;15;3;61

Fairbanks;26;17;5;57

Minnesota;24;15;7;55

Kenai River;25;20;3;53

Janesville;21;19;9;51

Anchorage;21;18;7;49

Chippewa;23;21;2;48

Springfield;21;24;1;43

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Oklahoma;36;9;1;73

Lone Star;31;11;6;68

Shreveport;26;14;7;59

New Mexico;27;18;3;57

Amarillo;24;19;3;51

Odessa;24;19;3;51

El Paso;13;28;4;30

Corpus Christi;10;31;6;26

Friday, March 3

Bismarck 4, Austin 1

Maryland 5, Northeast 1

Johnstown 4, Maine 2

Philadelphia 4, Danbury 0

Chippewa 3, Janesville 2

Shreveport 5, Corpus Christi 2

Wisconsin 3, Springfield 1

North Iowa 5, St. Cloud 4, SO

Minot 4, Aberdeen 2

Odessa 5, New Mexico 4

Lone Star 3, Oklahoma 1

Amarillo 3, El Paso 0

Fairbanks at Anchorage, n

Minnesota at Kenai River, n

Saturday, March 4

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Northeast

Johnstown at Maine

Wisconsin at Springfield

Danbury at Philadelphia

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Janesville at Chippewa

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

Minot at Aberdeen

New Mexico at Odessa

Lone Star at Oklahoma

Amarillo at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Minnesota at Kenai River

Sunday, March 5

North Iowa at St. Cloud

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College baseball

Arizona 8, North Dakota State 6

College men’s basketball

North Dakota 83, Denver 68

College men's hockey

U-Mary 5, Minnesota-Crookston 2

North Dakota 5, Nebraska-Omaha 4, OT

College women's hockey

Dakota College-Bottineau 3, Pilot Mound Academy 2, OT

College softball

Indian River State 12, NDSCS 0

Rock Valley 2, NDSCS 0

Rutgers 12, North Dakota 4, 5 inn.

Seton Hall 8, North Dakota 0

Texas-San Antonio 3, North Dakota State 2

College women's tennis

Oakland 7, U-Mary 0

High school boys basketball

East Region tournament

No. 4 Devils Lake 65, No. 9 West Fargo 60, Loser-out

No. 6 Grand Forks Central 69, No. 7 West Fargo Sheyenne 67, OT, Loser-out

No. 1 Fargo Davies 66, No. 5 Fargo Shanley 56, Semifinal

No. 2 Fargo North 76, No. 3 Grand Forks Red River 65, Semifinal

Class B Region 2 tournament

Cavalier 57, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 48