GIRLS HOCKEY
STATE TOURNAMENT
At MAYSA Arena, Minot
Loser-out
BISMARCK CENTURY 3, WEST FARGO 1
Century;1;0;2;--;3
West Fargo;1;0;0;--;1
First period: 1. Century, Avery Matt (Unassisted), 9:04. 2. WF, Erin Nowacki (Zoey Gervais), 13:13.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 3. Century, Matt (Unassisted), 15:28. 4. Century, Matt (Unassisted), 16:18 (EN).
Goaltender saves: Century -- Ellie Horner 6-11-8--25. West Fargo -- Maggie Seeley 11-5-8--24.
Penalties: Century -- Three minors for six minutes. West Fargo -- Five minors for 10 minutes.
Records: Century 8-11-2-4; West Fargo 13-8-1-3.
GRAND FORKS 2, MANDAN 1
Grand Forks;2;0;0;--;2
Mandan;1;0;0;--;1
First period: 1. Grand Forks, Bre Harildstad (Annika Presteng), 3:28. 2. Grand Forks, Brina Seng (Emma Gray, Averi Greenwood), 7:47 (PP). 3. Mandan, Mikayla Fleck (Madison Hertz), 11:29 (PP).
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: No scoring.
Goaltender saves: Grand Forks -- Kaylee Baker 8-13-11-32. Mandan -- Kailey Bures 13-7-4--24.
Penalties: Grand Forks -- Six minors for 12 minutes. Mandan -- Three minors for six minutes.
Records: Grand Forks 11-10-2-2; Mandan 14-7-2-2.
Semifinals
FARGO DAVIES 1, MINOT 0
Minot;0;0;0;--;0
Davies;0;0;1;--;1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 1. Davies, Sandra Sampson (Mathilde Vetter), 2:28 (PP).
Goaltender saves: Minot -- Jillian Ackerman 8-10-7--25. Davies -- Noelle Lewis 4-6-8--18.
Penalties: Minot -- Four minors for eight minutes. Davies -- Five minors for 10 minutes.
Records: Minot 12-7-2-2; Fargo Davies 20-2-2-1.
FARGO NORTH-SOUTH 5, LEGACY-BISMARCK 1
LB;0;1;0;--;1
FNS;2;1;2;--;5
First period: 1. FNS, Lauren Terstreip (Julia Puhl, Anna Nelson), 15:37. 2. FNS, Becca Mathison (Olivia Kalbus), 16:57.
Second period: 3. LB, Kate LeMoine (Ainsley Johnson), 6:42 (PP). 4. FNS, Nelson (Mathison), 14:10.
Third period: 5. FNS, Kalbus (Nelson, Elsie Anderson), 11:06. 6. FNS, Kenleigh Fischer (Unassisted), 12:04 (EN, SH).
Goaltender saves: Legacy-Bismarck -- Moira Landsverk 12-5-7--24. Fargo North-South -- Savannah Wuitschick 4-8-7--19.
Penalties: Legacy-Bismarck -- Two minors for four minutes. Fargo North-South -- Six minors for 12 minutes.
Records: Legacy-Bismarck 11-10-3-0; Fargo North-South 18-3-4-0.
Note: Fargo North-South missed penalty shot in third period.
Thursday, March 2
Quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 1 Fargo Davies 5, No. 8 Century 2
Game 2: No. 5 Minot 4, No. 4 West Fargo 3
Game 3: No. 2 Fargo North-South 3, No. 7 Grand Forks 1
Game 4: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck 5, No. 3 Mandan 1
Friday, March 3
Loser-out
Game 5: No. 8 Century 3, No. 4 West Fargo 1
Game 6: No. 7 Grand Forks 2, No. 3 Mandan 1
Semifinals
Game 7: No. 1 Fargo Davies 1, No. 5 Minot 0
Game 8: No. 2 Fargo North-South 5, No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck 1
Saturday, March 4
Game 9: No. 8 Century (8-11-2-4) vs. No. 7 Grand Forks (11-10-2-2), 10 a.m. (fifth place)
Game 10: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck (11-10-3-0) vs. No. 5 Minot (12-7-2-2), 12:15 p.m. (third place)
Game 11: No. 2 Fargo North-South (18-3-4-0) vs. No. 1 Fargo Davies (20-2-2-1), 3 p.m. (championship)
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Minot State Dome
Consolation
LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH 54, BOWMAN COUNTY 48
LAEM;11;34;43;54
BC;10;18;34;48
LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH -- Jaya Henderson 20, Jalynn Swanson 10, Meredith Romfo 10, Cora Badding 8, Halle Jabs 4, Tallia Johnston 2. Totals: 20-44 FG, Three-pointers: 5-14 (Henderson 4, Romfo), 9-12 FT, 17 Rebounds (Henderson 5), 14 Fouls, 11 Assists (Swanson 4), 17 Turnovers, 1 Block (Henderson), 5 Steals (Henderson 2).
BOWMAN COUNTY -- Ellie Powell 24, Jaci Fischer 16, Raegen Honeyman 8. Totals: 16-41 FG, Three-pointers: 0-8, 16-18 FT, 23 Rebounds (Powell 11), 18 Fouls, 3 Assists (Fischer 2), 17 Turnovers, 5 Blocks (Powell 4), 9 Steals (Powell 5).
Records: Langdon-Edmore-Munich 20-6; Bowman County 23-4.
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER 51, KENMARE-BOWBELLS 47
EKM;16;26;39;51
KB;10;24;36;47
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER -- Mataeya Mathern 20, Norah Entzi 15, Kiara Jangula 7, Elli Lloyd 4, Libby Mathern 3, Reagan Teske 2. Totals: 16-41 FG, Three-pointers: 5-13 (Entzi 3, Jangula, L. Mathern), 14-26 FT, 28 Rebounds (M. Mathern 12), 11 Fouls, 7 Assists (Teske 2, M. Mathern 2, L. Mathern 2), 13 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Teske, M. Mathern), 3 Steals (M. Mathern, L. Mathern, Grace Irey).
KENMARE-BOWBELLS -- Brenna Stroklund 22, Mashae Miller 7, Madison Melin 6, Kate Zimmer 6, Taya Aufforth 4, Alexa Varty 2. Totals: 18-46 FG, Three-pointers: 4-14 (Zimmer, Melin, Miller, Stroklund), 7-10 FT, 22 Rebounds (Aufforth 6, Stroklund 6), 20 Fouls (Stroklund), 8 Assists (Melin 3), 11 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Stroklund 3), 0 Steals.
Records: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 20-6; Kenmare-Bowbells 23-4.
Semifinals
CENTRAL CASS 53, RUGBY 52, OT
Rugby;10;25;31;48;52
Central Cass;16;27;34;48;53
RUGBY -- Mykell Heidlebaugh 15, Kendyl Hager 14, Josephine Wolf 11, Joran Jundt 9, Elise Fahnestock 3. Totals: 21-51 FG, Three-pointers: 5-16 (Hager 2, Jundt, Heidlebaugh, Fahnestock), 5-8 FT, 25 Rebounds (Heidlebaugh 7), 14 Fouls, 8 Assists (Hager 3), 15 Turnovers, 0 Blocks, 4 Steals (Heidlebaugh 2, Fahnestock 2).
CENTRAL CASS -- Decontee Smith 31, Klaire Cotton 8, Taylor Siverson 5, Delaney Cotton 5, Victoria Richter 2, Mikaela Prochnow 2. Totals: 20-53 FG, Three-pointers: 3-16 (Cotton 2, Smith), 10-14 FT, 37 Rebounds (Smith 13), 16 Fouls (Siverson), 8 Assists (Cotton 4), 18 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Cotton, Smith, Avah Cotton), 4 Steals (K. Cotton, Siverson, Smith, Prochnow).
Records: Rugby 22-3; Central Cass 22-3.
THOMPSON 55, GARRISON 50
Garrison;8;22;34;50
Thompson;11;23;38;55
GARRISON -- Karli Klein 14, Kaitlyn Zook 14, Mia Gehring 10, Cara Schlehr 8, Emily Schlehr 4. Totals: 19-44 FG, Three-pointers: 6-13 (Zook 3, Gehring 2, C. Schlehr), 6-8 FT, 20 Rebounds (Klein 7), 11 Fouls, 8 Assists (C. Schlehr 7), 12 Turnovers, 4 Blocks (C. Schlehr, Klein, E. Schlehr, Sadie Majeres), 3 Steals (C. Schlehr 2).
THOMPSON -- Kya Hurst 14, Clara Stevens 11, Brenna Martin 10, Addison Sage 9, Sydney Schwabe 7, Olivia Dick 4. Totals: 21-48 FG, Three-pointers: 4-10 (Sage 2, Hurst, Schwabe), 9-13 FT, 33 Rebounds (Hurst 12), 12 Fouls, 8 Assists (Sage 3), 14 Turnovers, 1 Block (Stevens), 3 Steals (Schwabe 2).
Records: Garrison 23-3; Thompson 24-2.
Thursday, March 2
Game 1: No. 2 Central Cass 61, Bowman County 28
Game 2: No. 3 Rugby 67, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 48
Game 3: No. 1 Thompson 66, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 43
Game 4: No. 5 Garrison 45, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 33
Friday, March 3
Consolation
Game 5: Langdon-Edmore-Munich 54, Bowman County 48
Game 6: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 51, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 47
Semifinals
Game 7: No. 2 Central Cass 53, No. 3 Rugby 52, OT
Game 8: No. 1 Thompson 55, No. 5 Garrison 50
Saturday, March 4
Game 9: Bowman County (23-4) vs. No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (23-4), 1 p.m. (seventh place)
Game 10: Langdon-Edmore-Munich (20-6) vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (20-6), 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)
Game 11: No. 5 Garrison (23-3) vs. No. 3 Rugby (22-3), 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: No. 2 Central Cass (22-3) vs. No. 1 Thompson (24-2), 8 p.m. (championship)
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Thursday, March 2
Quarterfinals
At Bismarck Event Center
Main Arena
Game 1: No. 1 Century 84, No. 8 Turtle Mountain 53
Game 2: No. 5 Legacy 78, No. 4 Bismarck 75
Game 3: No. 2 Minot 59, No. 10 Williston 47
Game 4: No. 6 Jamestown 70, No. 3 Mandan 64
Friday, March 3
Loser-out
Exhibit Hall
Game 5: No. 4 Bismarck 80, No. 8 Turtle Mountain 79
Game 6: No. 3 Mandan 77, No. 10 Williston 60
Semifinals
Main Arena
Game 7: No. 1 Century 95, No. 5 Legacy 56
Game 8: No. 2 Minot 65, No. 6 Jamestown 48
Saturday, March 4
State qualifiers
Main Arena
Game 9: No. 3 Mandan (16-7) vs. No. 5 Legacy (13-10), 2:30 p.m.
Game 10: No. 6 Jamestown (13-11) vs. No. 4 Bismarck (13-10), 4:15 p.m.
Championship
Main Arena
Game 11: No. 2 Minot (20-3) vs. No. 1 Century (23-0), 7:45 p.m.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Thursday, March 2
Quarterfinals
At Bismarck Event Center
Exhibit Hall
Game 1: No. 1 Century 56, No. 8 Dickinson 34
Game 2: No. 4 Legacy 82, No. 5 Jamestown 47
Game 3: No. 2 Minot 76, No. 7 Mandan 49
Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck 53, St. Mary's 48
Friday, March 3
Loser-out
Exhibit Hall
Game 5: No. 5 Jamestown 55, No. 8 Dickinson 40
Game 6: No. 7 Mandan 58, No. 6 St. Mary's 56
Semifinals
Main Arena
Game 7: No. 1 Century 69, No. 4 Legacy 62
Game 8: No. 2 Minot 70, No. 3 Bismarck 40
Saturday, March 4
State qualifiers
Main Arena
Game 9: No. 5 Jamestown (12-11) vs. No. 3 Bismarck (18-5), 11 a.m.
Game 10: No. 7 Mandan (11-13) vs. No. 4 Legacy (16-7), 12:45 p.m.
Championship
Main Arena
Game 11: No. 2 Minot (19-4) vs. No. 1 Century (20-2), 6 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NORTH DAKOTA 5, NEBRASKA-OMAHA 4, OT
Nebraska-Omaha;1;0;3;0;--;4
North Dakota;1;2;1;1;--;5
First period: 1. UND, Jackson Kunz (Chris Jandric, Cooper Moore), 1:36. 2. UNO, Tyler Weiss (Cameron Berg, Jimmy Glynn), 5:08.
Second period: 3. UND, Gavin Hain (Jackson Blake), 4:32, (pp). 4. UND, Dylan James (unassisted), 13:31.
Third period: 5. UNO, Nolan Sullivan (Jacob Slipec, Joaquim Lemay), 9:28. 6. UNO, Jake Pivonka (Matt Miller, Victor Mancini), 16:05. 7. UND, James (unassisted), 16:57. 8. UNO, Miller (Jack Randl, Weiss), 19:28, (EA).
Overtime: 5. UND, Ethan Frisch (Riese Gaber, Jackson Blake), 1:06.
Goalie saves: Nebraska-Omaha -- Simon Latkoczy 25. North Dakota -- Drew DeRidder 25.
Penalties: Nebraska-Omaha -- 4 minors for 8 minutes. North Dakota -- 4 minors for 8 minutes.
Records: Nebraska-Omaha 18-12-3, 13-8-2 NCHC for 42 points; North Dakota 15-13-6, 9-10-4 NCHC for 30 points.
U-MARY 5, MINNESOTA-CROOKSTON 2
Mary;1;3;1;--;5
Minnesota-Crookston;0;1;1;--;2
First period: 1. Mary, Cyril Nagurski (Seth Cushing), 13:00.
Second period: 2. Mary, Johnny Witzke (Isaiah Thomas), 3:57. 3. Mary, Cushing (Lucas Medeiros), 5:17. 4. Mary, Alex Flicek (Unassisted), 12:44 (PP). 5. Crookston, Mitchell Coleman (Jackson Fuller, Dylan Borseth), 14:49 (PP).
Third period: 6. Mary, Andrew Huber (Thomas, Witzke), 8:41 (PP). 7. Crookston, Zach Larson (Jake Huska), 15:57 (PP).
Goaltender saves: Mary -- Kyle Hayden 17-14-x--31; Zach White x-x-11--11. Minnesota-Crookston -- Jared Aamold 9-15-x--24; Braden Schmitz x-2-7--9.
Penalties: Mary -- Six minors for 12 minutes. Minnesota-Crookston -- Seven minors for 14 minutes.
Records: U-Mary 36-6-1; Minnesota-Crookston 23-8-1.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
OAKLAND 7, U-MARY 0
Singles
1. Liza Mladentseva, Oak, def. Chloe Chong 6-7, 6-1 (5-3). 2. Jillian Milano, Oak, def. Doaa Farouk Mohamed 5-4, ret. 3. Isabelle Popma, Oak, def. Ilona Freitag 6-4, 6-2. 4. Nirva Patel, Oak, def. Hala Hossam Awad 6-2, 2-6 (6). 5. Tegan Heaton, Oak, def. Sam Purpura 6-0, 6-0. 6. Oakland won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Mladentseva-Popma, Oak, def. Chong-Freitag 6-3. 2. Yasmin Glazbrook-Patel, Oak, def. Mohamed-Awad 7-6 (7-3). 3. Milano-Heaton, Oak, def. Emily Needham-Purpura 6-0.
Records: U-Mary 4-1; Oakland 2-5.
NAHL
BISMARCK 4, AUSTIN 1
Austin;0;0;1;--;1
Bismarck;1;1;2;--;4
First period: 1. Bis, Logan Valkama (Evan Hunter), 2:24.
Second period: 2. Bis, Vertti Jantunen (Adam Pietila, Michael Neumeier), 13:10.
Third period: 3. Aus, James Goffredo (Gavin Morrisey), 0:20, (PP). 4. Bis, Patrick Johnson (unassisted), 18:46, (EN). 5. Bis, Calvin Hanson (Nico Chmelevski), 19:19, (EN).
Goalie saves: Austin -- Trent Wiemken 6-7-7--20. Bismarck -- Hunter Garvey 9-15-11--35.
Penalties: Austin -- Nine minors, one major, one game misconduct for 43 minutes. Bismarck -- Five minors, two majors, two game misconducts for 60 minutes.
Records: Austin 29-12-7; Bismarck 21-20-6.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;29;12;7;65
Aberdeen;23;19;5;51
St. Cloud;22;18;7;51
Minot;24;21;2;50
North Iowa;23;20;3;49
Bismarck;21;20;6;48
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;32;12;4;68
New Jersey;29;14;3;61
Maine;26;17;3;55
Northeast;24;18;5;53
Johnstown;23;20;3;49
Philadelphia;21;23;2;44
Danbury;2;40;7;11
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wisconsin;29;15;3;61
Fairbanks;26;17;5;57
Minnesota;24;15;7;55
Kenai River;25;20;3;53
Janesville;21;19;9;51
Anchorage;21;18;7;49
Chippewa;23;21;2;48
Springfield;21;24;1;43
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Oklahoma;36;9;1;73
Lone Star;31;11;6;68
Shreveport;26;14;7;59
New Mexico;27;18;3;57
Amarillo;24;19;3;51
Odessa;24;19;3;51
El Paso;13;28;4;30
Corpus Christi;10;31;6;26
Friday, March 3
Bismarck 4, Austin 1
Maryland 5, Northeast 1
Johnstown 4, Maine 2
Philadelphia 4, Danbury 0
Chippewa 3, Janesville 2
Shreveport 5, Corpus Christi 2
Wisconsin 3, Springfield 1
North Iowa 5, St. Cloud 4, SO
Minot 4, Aberdeen 2
Odessa 5, New Mexico 4
Lone Star 3, Oklahoma 1
Amarillo 3, El Paso 0
Fairbanks at Anchorage, n
Minnesota at Kenai River, n
Saturday, March 4
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Northeast
Johnstown at Maine
Wisconsin at Springfield
Danbury at Philadelphia
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Janesville at Chippewa
Shreveport at Corpus Christi
Minot at Aberdeen
New Mexico at Odessa
Lone Star at Oklahoma
Amarillo at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Minnesota at Kenai River
Sunday, March 5
North Iowa at St. Cloud
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College baseball
Arizona 8, North Dakota State 6
College men’s basketball
North Dakota 83, Denver 68
College men's hockey
U-Mary 5, Minnesota-Crookston 2
North Dakota 5, Nebraska-Omaha 4, OT
College women's hockey
Dakota College-Bottineau 3, Pilot Mound Academy 2, OT
College softball
Indian River State 12, NDSCS 0
Rock Valley 2, NDSCS 0
Rutgers 12, North Dakota 4, 5 inn.
Seton Hall 8, North Dakota 0
Texas-San Antonio 3, North Dakota State 2
College women's tennis
Oakland 7, U-Mary 0
High school boys basketball
East Region tournament
No. 4 Devils Lake 65, No. 9 West Fargo 60, Loser-out
No. 6 Grand Forks Central 69, No. 7 West Fargo Sheyenne 67, OT, Loser-out
No. 1 Fargo Davies 66, No. 5 Fargo Shanley 56, Semifinal
No. 2 Fargo North 76, No. 3 Grand Forks Red River 65, Semifinal
Class B Region 2 tournament
Cavalier 57, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 48