GIRLS HOCKEY

STATE TOURNAMENT

At MAYSA Arena, Minot

Thursday, March 2

FARGO DAVIES 5, BISMARCK CENTURY 2

Century;0;1;1;--;2

Davies;1;1;3;--;5

First period: 1. Davies, Allie Emineth (Unassisted), 2:14.

Second period: 2. Davies, Sandra Sampson (Unassisted), 8:21 (SH). 3. Century, Brenna Curl (Unassisted), 9:16.

Third period: 4. Davies, Taylor Severson (Sampson, Mathilde Vetter), 2:06. 5. Davies, Severson (Vetter, Sampson), 4:22 (PP). 6. Davies, Severson (Emineth), 4:40 (PP). 7. Century, Josie Anfinson (Curl), 6:17.

Goaltender saves: Century -- Kambree Grabar 9-8-6--22. Davies -- Noelle Lewis 3-8-6--17.

Penalties: Century -- 3 for 6 minutes. Davies -- 3 for 6 minutes.

Records: Century 7-11-2-4; Davies 19-2-2-1.

MINOT 4, WEST FARGO 3

Minot;0;1;3;--;4

WFU;1;0;2;--;3

First period: 1. WF, Zoey Gervais (Mia Gervais), 5:03 (PP).

Second period: 2. Minot, Payton Lang (Brynn Hanson), 13:36.

Third period: 3. WF, Erin Nowacki (Unassisted), 0:37. 4. WF, Z. Gervais (Nowacki), 9:31. 5. Minot, Taylan Cope (Lang), 10:18. 6. Minot, Cope (Unassisted), 11:29. 7. Minot, Cope (Hanson), 11:55.

Goaltender saves: Minot -- Jillian Ackerman 4-3-6--13. West Fargo -- Maggie Seeley 11-6-5--22.

Penalties: Minot -- 2 for 4 minutes. West Fargo -- 4 for 8 minutes.

Records: Minot 12-6-2-2; West Fargo 13-7-1-3.

FARGO NORTH-SOUTH 3, GRAND FORKS 1

FNS;2;0;1;--;3

GF;0;1;0;--;1

First period: 1. FNS, Becca Mathison, 11:32. 2. FNS, Kenleigh Fischer, 12:42 (PP).

Second period: 3. GF, Annika Presteng (Emily Common, Marit Seeger), 16:28 (PP).

Third period: 4. FNS, Olivia Kalbus, 16:04 (EN).

Goaltender saves: Fargo North-South -- Savannah Wuitschick 6-5-3--14. Grand Forks -- Kaylee Baker 8-11-14--33.

Penalties: Fargo North-South -- 4 minors for 8 minutes. GF -- 4 minors for 8 minutes.

Records: Fargo North-South 17-4-3-0; Grand Forks 10-10-2-2.

LEGACY-BISMARCK 5, MANDAN 1

L-B;1;1;3;--;5

Mandan;0;1;0;--;1

First period: 1. L-B, Ainsley Johnson (Unassisted), 3:42.

Second period: 2. Mandan, Madison Hertz (McKenzie Yantzer, Afton Leingang), 10:57 (PP). 3. L-B, Ava Krikorian (Anne Hulst), 15:37 (SH).

Third period: 4. L-B, Aspen Eslinger (Johnson, Hulst), 3:33. 5. L-B, Krikorian (Unassisted), 6:19. 6. L-B, Ella Hewitt (Ella Mortenson, Madison Flemmer), 15:43.

Goaltender saves: Legacy-Bismarck -- Moira Landsverk 10-20-7--37. Mandan -- Keiley Bures 7-3-2--12; Trinity Pitzer x-x-5--5.

Penalties: Legacy-Bismarck -- Four minors for eight minutes. Mandan -- Two minors for four minutes.

Records: Legacy-Bismarck 11-9-3-0; Mandan 14-6-2-2.

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1 Fargo Davies 5, No. 8 Century 2

Game 2: No. 5 Minot 4, No. 4 West Fargo 3

Game 3: No. 2 Fargo North-South 3, No. 7 Grand Forks 1

Game 4: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck 5, No. 3 Mandan 1

Friday, March 3

Loser-out

Game 5: No. 8 Century (7-11-2-4) vs. No. 4 West Fargo (13-7-1-3), 12 p.m.

Game 6: No. 7 Grand Forks (10-10-2-2) vs. No. 3 Mandan (14-6-2-2), 2:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: No. 5 Minot (12-6-2-2) vs. No. 1 Fargo Davies (19-2-2-1), 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck (11-9-3-0) vs. No. 2 Fargo North-South (17-3-4-0), 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 12:15 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Minot State Dome

CENTRAL CASS 61, BOWMAN COUNTY 28

Quarterfinals

Bowman County;5;14;18;28

Central Cass;21;37;47;61

BOWMAN COUNTY -- Jaci Fischer 12, Julie Sarsland 6, Ellie Powell 4, Raegen Honeyman 3, Kennedy Senn 2, Landyn Gerbig 1. Totals: 10-38 FG, Three-pointers: 1-9 (Fischer), 7-9 FT, 26 Rebounds (Powell 10), 8 Fouls, 4 Assists (Sophia Headley 2), 26 Turnovers, 1 Block (Powell), 6 Steals (Honeyman 3).

CENTRAL CASS -- Decontee Smith 22, Klaire Cotton 18, Delaney Cotton 6, Victoria Richter 5, Avah Cotton 3, Addison Hushka 3, Camry Nelson 2, Faith Bjerke 2. Totals: 26-46 FG, Three-pointers: 4-17 (K. Cotton 2, A. Cotton, Hushka), 5-9 FT, 26 Rebounds (Richter 5, Mikaela Prochnow 5), 8 Fouls, 4 Assists (D. Cotton 2), 16 Turnovers, 1 Block (Smith), 13 Steals (Smith 6).

Records: Bowman County 23-3; Central Cass 21-3.

RUGBY 67, LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH 48

LAEM;11;26;37;48

Rugby;13;27;46;67

LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH -- Cora Badding 18, Jalynn Swanson 11, Jaya Henderson 8, Meredith Romfo 6, Halle Jabs 5. Totals: 20-44 FG, Three-pointers: 4-10 (Romfo 2, Badding, Jabs), 4-6 FT, 17 Rebounds (Swanson 5, Henderson 5), 9 Fouls, 12 Assists (Swanson 4), 19 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Swanson, Badding, Henderson), 4 Steals (Romfo 3).

RUGBY -- Mykell Heidlebaugh 16, Josephine Wolf 16, Kendyl Hager 10, Joran Jundt 9, Savannah McCall 7, Elise Fahnestock 5, Peyton Hauck 2, Lacie Deplazes 2. Totals: 31-50 FG, Three-pointers: 1-6 (Jundt), 4-7 FT, 21 Rebounds (Wolf 6), 7 Fouls, 11 Assists (Wolf 5), 12 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Hauck 2), 7 Steals (Hauck 2, Wolf 2).

Records: Langdon-Edmore-Munich 19-6; Rugby 22-2.

THOMPSON 66, EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER 43

EKM;11;21;33;43

Thompson;16;34;50;66

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER -- Mataeya Mathern 15, Reagan Teske 8, Kiara Jangula 8, Norah Entzi 6, Libby Mathern 6. Totals: 16-42 FG, Three-pointers: 4-10 (Entzi 2, Jangula 2), 7-14 FT, 22 Rebounds (Mathern 8), 9 Fouls, 9 Assists (Mathern 4), 12 Turnovers, 0 Blocks, 6 Steals (Mathern 5).

THOMPSON -- Addison Sage 20, Clara Stevens 13, Olivia Dick 12, Kya Hurst 10, Brenna Martin 7, Sydney Schwabe 4. Totals: 25-48 FG, Three-pointers: 7-15 (Sage 4, Dick 2, Stevens), 9-13 FT, 33 Rebounds (Hurst 9), 14 Fouls, 10 Assists (Schwabe 5), 10 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Sage, Stevens), 8 Steals (Dick 3).

Records: Thompson 23-2; Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 19-6.

GARRISON 45, KENMARE-BOWBELLS 33

Garrison;7;20;42;45

Kenmare-Bowbells;13;20;25;33

GARRISON -- Mia Gehring 16, Karli Klein 10, Cara Schlehr 10, Kaitlyn Zook 6, Emily Schlehr 3. Totals: 18-47 FG, Three-pointers: 6-17 (Gehring 3, Zook 2, E. Schlehr), 3-7 FT, 27 Rebounds (C. Schlehr 8, Zook 8), 10 Fouls, 6 Assists (C. Schlehr 4), 16 Turnovers, 1 Block (Klein), 8 Steals (C. Schlehr 3).

KENMARE-BOWBELLS -- Kate Zimmer 11, Brenna Stroklund 7, Taya Aufforth 7, Mashae Miller 3, Brea Chrest 3, Alexa Varty 2. Totals: 10-41 FG, Three-pointers; 4-15 (Zimmer 2, Miller, Chrest), 9-11 FT, 26 Rebounds (Stroklund 7), 12 Fouls, 4 Assists (Stroklund 3), 18 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Stroklund 3), 5 Steals (Miller 2).

Records: Garrison 23-2; Kenmare-Bowbells 23-3.

Thursday, March 2

Game 1: No. 2 Central Cass 61, Bowman County 28

Game 2: No. 3 Rugby 67, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 48

Game 3: No. 1 Thompson 66, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 43

Game 4: No. 5 Garrison 45, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 33

Friday, March 3

Consolation

Game 5: Bowman County (23-3) vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (19-6), 1 p.m.

Game 6: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (19-6) vs. No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (23-3), 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: No. 3 Rugby (22-2) vs. No. 2 Central Cass (21-3), 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 5 Garrison (23-2) vs. No. 1 Thompson (23-2), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT

At Hazelton

Regional qualifiers

Linton-HMB 65, Kidder County 42

Kidder County;10;20;32;42

Linton-HMB;21;25;46;65

KIDDER COUNTY – Blake Binder 3, Colin Zimmerman 7, Jace Larson 19, Wyatt Binder 7, Simon Hager 4, Isaiah Oster 2. Totals: 18 FG, 3-8 FT, 14 fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (B.Binder 1, Larson 1, W.Binder 1).

LINTON-HMB – Trace King 4, Jace Jochim 27, Kash Moser 2, Grant Bosch 6, Kaden Masset 3, Justin Tschosik 6, Gentry Richter 11, Landon Bosch 6. Totals: 23 FG, 12-14 FT, 12 fouls. Three-pointers: 7 (King 1, Jochim 5, Richter 1).

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 65, Strasburg-Zeeland 45

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;18;33;43;65

Strasburg-Zeeland;5;22;33;45

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER – Carter Haas 3, Eli Ketterling 3, Trevor Moos 17, Tristan Schaffner 7, Braxton Ryum 8, Trenton Erbele 27. Totals: 22 FG, 15-19 FT, 12 fouls. Three-pointers: 6 (Haas 1, Ketterling 1, Moos 2, Ryum 2).

STRASBURG-ZEELAND – Domonic Meier 8, Brock Tougas 8, Devin Feist 1, Jack VanderVorste 8, Delson Droog 18, Sawyer Haak 2. Totals: 16 FG, 11-19 FT, 19 fouls (Droog). Three-pointers: 2 (Meier 1, Droog 1).

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Thursday, March 2

Quarterfinals

At Bismarck Event Center

Main Arena

Game 1: No. 1 Century 84, No. 8 Turtle Mountain 53

Game 2: No. 5 Legacy 78, No. 4 Bismarck 75

Game 3: No. 2 Minot 59, No. 10 Williston 47

Game 4: No. 6 Jamestown 70, No. 3 Mandan 64

Friday, March 3

Loser-out

Exhibit Hall

Game 5: No. 8 Turtle Mountain (6-17) vs. No. 4 Bismarck (12-10), 1 p.m.

Game 6: No. 10 Williston (7-15) vs. No. 3 Mandan (15-7), 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Main Arena

Game 7: No. 5 Legacy (13-9) vs. No. 1 Century (22-0), 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 2 Minot (19-3) vs. No. 6 Jamestown (13-10), 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

State qualifiers

Main Arena

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 2:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 4:15 p.m.

Championship

Main Arena

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Thursday, March 2

Quarterfinals

At Bismarck Event Center

Exhibit Hall

Game 1: No. 1 Century 56, No. 8 Dickinson 34

Game 2: No. 4 Legacy 82, No. 5 Jamestown 47

Game 3: No. 2 Minot 76, No. 7 Mandan 49

Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck 53, St. Mary's 48

Friday, March 3

Loser-out

Exhibit Hall

Game 5: No. 8 Dickinson (8-15) vs. No. 5 Jamestown (11-11), 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 7 Mandan (10-13) vs. No. 6 St. Mary's (11-12), 6:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Main Arena

Game 7: No. 4 Legacy (16-6) vs. No. 1 Century (19-2), 2 p.m.

Game 8: No. 3 Bismarck (18-4) vs. No. 2 Minot (18-4), 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

State qualifiers

Main Arena

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 11 a.m.

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 12:45 p.m.

Championship

Main Arena

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

U-MARY 4, MINNESOTA-CROOKSTON 0

Mary;0;0;4;--;4

Minnesota-Crookston;0;0;0;--;0

First period: No scoring.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 1. Mary, Garrett Freeman (Seth Cushing), 4:33. 2. Mary, Andrew Huber (Cyril Nagurski, Liam Massie), 5:32. 3. Mary, Derek Dropik (Huber, Johnny Witzke), 13:42. 4. Mary, Caleb Petrie (Alex Flicek), 19:24.

Goaltender saves: Mary -- Conan Hayton 13-4-12--29. Minnesota-Crookston -- Wyatt Olsonowski 12-12-7--31.

Penalties: Mary -- Two minors for four minutes. Minnesota-Crookston -- One minor for two minutes.

Records: U-Mary 35-6-1; Minnesota-Crookston 23-7-1.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 5 PLAY-IN GAME

At Center

New Salem-Almont 55, Center-Stanton 51

NSA;10;27;40;55

Center-Stanton;6;15;32;51

NEW SALEM-ALMONT -- Wyatt Kuhn 22, Keaton Davis 12, Brady Brandt 12, Landon Tellman 5, Hadly Erickson 2, Levi Becker 2. Totals: 19 FG, 14-34 FT, 11 Fouls. Three-pointers: 1 (Tellman).

CENTER-STANTON -- Hunter Hoffman 24, Jarret Henke 11, Josh Thies 10, Ken Albers 4, Jordan Peterson 1. Totals: 13 FG, 4-9 FT, 22 Fouls (Albers, Lane Huber). Three-pointers: 7 (Hoffman 3, Thies 2, Henke, Albers).

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;29;11;7;65

Aberdeen;23;18;5;51

St. Cloud;22;18;6;50

Minot;23;21;2;48

North Iowa;22;20;3;47

Bismarck;20;20;6;46

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;31;12;4;66

New Jersey;29;14;3;61

Maine;26;16;3;55

Northeast;24;17;5;53

Johnstown;22;20;3;47

Philadelphia;20;23;2;42

Danbury;2;39;7;11

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Wisconsin;28;15;3;59

Fairbanks;26;17;5;57

Minnesota;24;15;7;55

Kenai River;25;20;3;53

Janesville;21;18;9;51

Anchorage;21;18;7;49

Chippewa;22;21;2;46

Springfield;21;23;1;43

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Oklahoma;36;8;1;73

Lone Star;30;11;6;66

New Mexico;27;17;3;57

Shreveport;25;14;7;57

Amarillo;23;19;3;49

Odessa;23;19;3;49

El Paso;13;28;4;30

Corpus Christi;10;30;6;26

Thursday, March 2

Maine 7, Johnstown 6, OT

Friday, March 3

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Northeast

Johnstown at Maine

Danbury at Philadelphia

Janesville at Chippewa

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

Wisconsin at Springfield

St. Cloud at North Iowa

Minot at Aberdeen

New Mexico at Odessa

Lone Star at Oklahoma

Amarillo at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Minnesota at Kenai River

Saturday, March 4

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Northeast

Johnstown at Maine

Wisconsin at Springfield

Danbury at Philadelphia

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Janesville at Chippewa

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

Minot at Aberdeen

New Mexico at Odessa

Lone Star at Oklahoma

Amarillo at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Minnesota at Kenai River

Sunday, March 5

North Iowa at St. Cloud

N.D. SCORES

THURSDAY

College hockey

U-Mary 4, Minnesota-Crookston 0

College softball

Texas Tech 13, North Dakota 5

College men's volleyball

Dordt 3, Jamestown 1

High school boys basketball

Region 1 Play-in games

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 60, Northern Cass 54

Hankinson 69, Enderlin 38

Richland 40, Lisbon 33

Maple River 71, Tri-State 49

Region 2 Play-in games

Park River-Fordville-Lankin 52, Larimore 46

Midway-Minto 84, Hatton-Northwood 44

Region 5 Play-in games

New Salem-Almont 55, Center-Stanton 51

Max 54, Central McLean 47

Flasher 73, Solen 27

District 6 tournament

Linton-HMB 65, Kidder County 42, region qualifier

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 65, Strasburg-Zeeland 45, region qualifier

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 54, South Border, 42, championship

High school girls basketball

East Region tournament

Fargo Shanley 57, West Fargo Horace 49, Loser-out

Fargo North 79, Wahpeton 64, Loser-out

West Fargo Sheyenne 56, Fargo Davies 45, semifinal

West Fargo 57, Grand Forks Red River, 50, semifinal