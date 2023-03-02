GIRLS HOCKEY
STATE TOURNAMENT
At MAYSA Arena, Minot
Thursday, March 2
FARGO DAVIES 5, BISMARCK CENTURY 2
Century;0;1;1;--;2
Davies;1;1;3;--;5
First period: 1. Davies, Allie Emineth (Unassisted), 2:14.
Second period: 2. Davies, Sandra Sampson (Unassisted), 8:21 (SH). 3. Century, Brenna Curl (Unassisted), 9:16.
Third period: 4. Davies, Taylor Severson (Sampson, Mathilde Vetter), 2:06. 5. Davies, Severson (Vetter, Sampson), 4:22 (PP). 6. Davies, Severson (Emineth), 4:40 (PP). 7. Century, Josie Anfinson (Curl), 6:17.
Goaltender saves: Century -- Kambree Grabar 9-8-6--22. Davies -- Noelle Lewis 3-8-6--17.
Penalties: Century -- 3 for 6 minutes. Davies -- 3 for 6 minutes.
Records: Century 7-11-2-4; Davies 19-2-2-1.
MINOT 4, WEST FARGO 3
Minot;0;1;3;--;4
WFU;1;0;2;--;3
First period: 1. WF, Zoey Gervais (Mia Gervais), 5:03 (PP).
Second period: 2. Minot, Payton Lang (Brynn Hanson), 13:36.
Third period: 3. WF, Erin Nowacki (Unassisted), 0:37. 4. WF, Z. Gervais (Nowacki), 9:31. 5. Minot, Taylan Cope (Lang), 10:18. 6. Minot, Cope (Unassisted), 11:29. 7. Minot, Cope (Hanson), 11:55.
Goaltender saves: Minot -- Jillian Ackerman 4-3-6--13. West Fargo -- Maggie Seeley 11-6-5--22.
Penalties: Minot -- 2 for 4 minutes. West Fargo -- 4 for 8 minutes.
Records: Minot 12-6-2-2; West Fargo 13-7-1-3.
FARGO NORTH-SOUTH 3, GRAND FORKS 1
FNS;2;0;1;--;3
GF;0;1;0;--;1
First period: 1. FNS, Becca Mathison, 11:32. 2. FNS, Kenleigh Fischer, 12:42 (PP).
Second period: 3. GF, Annika Presteng (Emily Common, Marit Seeger), 16:28 (PP).
Third period: 4. FNS, Olivia Kalbus, 16:04 (EN).
Goaltender saves: Fargo North-South -- Savannah Wuitschick 6-5-3--14. Grand Forks -- Kaylee Baker 8-11-14--33.
Penalties: Fargo North-South -- 4 minors for 8 minutes. GF -- 4 minors for 8 minutes.
Records: Fargo North-South 17-4-3-0; Grand Forks 10-10-2-2.
LEGACY-BISMARCK 5, MANDAN 1
L-B;1;1;3;--;5
Mandan;0;1;0;--;1
First period: 1. L-B, Ainsley Johnson (Unassisted), 3:42.
Second period: 2. Mandan, Madison Hertz (McKenzie Yantzer, Afton Leingang), 10:57 (PP). 3. L-B, Ava Krikorian (Anne Hulst), 15:37 (SH).
Third period: 4. L-B, Aspen Eslinger (Johnson, Hulst), 3:33. 5. L-B, Krikorian (Unassisted), 6:19. 6. L-B, Ella Hewitt (Ella Mortenson, Madison Flemmer), 15:43.
Goaltender saves: Legacy-Bismarck -- Moira Landsverk 10-20-7--37. Mandan -- Keiley Bures 7-3-2--12; Trinity Pitzer x-x-5--5.
Penalties: Legacy-Bismarck -- Four minors for eight minutes. Mandan -- Two minors for four minutes.
Records: Legacy-Bismarck 11-9-3-0; Mandan 14-6-2-2.
Quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 1 Fargo Davies 5, No. 8 Century 2
Game 2: No. 5 Minot 4, No. 4 West Fargo 3
Game 3: No. 2 Fargo North-South 3, No. 7 Grand Forks 1
Game 4: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck 5, No. 3 Mandan 1
Friday, March 3
Loser-out
Game 5: No. 8 Century (7-11-2-4) vs. No. 4 West Fargo (13-7-1-3), 12 p.m.
Game 6: No. 7 Grand Forks (10-10-2-2) vs. No. 3 Mandan (14-6-2-2), 2:15 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: No. 5 Minot (12-6-2-2) vs. No. 1 Fargo Davies (19-2-2-1), 5:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck (11-9-3-0) vs. No. 2 Fargo North-South (17-3-4-0), 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)
Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 12:15 p.m. (third place)
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3 p.m. (championship)
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Minot State Dome
CENTRAL CASS 61, BOWMAN COUNTY 28
Quarterfinals
Bowman County;5;14;18;28
Central Cass;21;37;47;61
BOWMAN COUNTY -- Jaci Fischer 12, Julie Sarsland 6, Ellie Powell 4, Raegen Honeyman 3, Kennedy Senn 2, Landyn Gerbig 1. Totals: 10-38 FG, Three-pointers: 1-9 (Fischer), 7-9 FT, 26 Rebounds (Powell 10), 8 Fouls, 4 Assists (Sophia Headley 2), 26 Turnovers, 1 Block (Powell), 6 Steals (Honeyman 3).
CENTRAL CASS -- Decontee Smith 22, Klaire Cotton 18, Delaney Cotton 6, Victoria Richter 5, Avah Cotton 3, Addison Hushka 3, Camry Nelson 2, Faith Bjerke 2. Totals: 26-46 FG, Three-pointers: 4-17 (K. Cotton 2, A. Cotton, Hushka), 5-9 FT, 26 Rebounds (Richter 5, Mikaela Prochnow 5), 8 Fouls, 4 Assists (D. Cotton 2), 16 Turnovers, 1 Block (Smith), 13 Steals (Smith 6).
Records: Bowman County 23-3; Central Cass 21-3.
RUGBY 67, LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH 48
LAEM;11;26;37;48
Rugby;13;27;46;67
LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH -- Cora Badding 18, Jalynn Swanson 11, Jaya Henderson 8, Meredith Romfo 6, Halle Jabs 5. Totals: 20-44 FG, Three-pointers: 4-10 (Romfo 2, Badding, Jabs), 4-6 FT, 17 Rebounds (Swanson 5, Henderson 5), 9 Fouls, 12 Assists (Swanson 4), 19 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Swanson, Badding, Henderson), 4 Steals (Romfo 3).
RUGBY -- Mykell Heidlebaugh 16, Josephine Wolf 16, Kendyl Hager 10, Joran Jundt 9, Savannah McCall 7, Elise Fahnestock 5, Peyton Hauck 2, Lacie Deplazes 2. Totals: 31-50 FG, Three-pointers: 1-6 (Jundt), 4-7 FT, 21 Rebounds (Wolf 6), 7 Fouls, 11 Assists (Wolf 5), 12 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Hauck 2), 7 Steals (Hauck 2, Wolf 2).
Records: Langdon-Edmore-Munich 19-6; Rugby 22-2.
THOMPSON 66, EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER 43
EKM;11;21;33;43
Thompson;16;34;50;66
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER -- Mataeya Mathern 15, Reagan Teske 8, Kiara Jangula 8, Norah Entzi 6, Libby Mathern 6. Totals: 16-42 FG, Three-pointers: 4-10 (Entzi 2, Jangula 2), 7-14 FT, 22 Rebounds (Mathern 8), 9 Fouls, 9 Assists (Mathern 4), 12 Turnovers, 0 Blocks, 6 Steals (Mathern 5).
THOMPSON -- Addison Sage 20, Clara Stevens 13, Olivia Dick 12, Kya Hurst 10, Brenna Martin 7, Sydney Schwabe 4. Totals: 25-48 FG, Three-pointers: 7-15 (Sage 4, Dick 2, Stevens), 9-13 FT, 33 Rebounds (Hurst 9), 14 Fouls, 10 Assists (Schwabe 5), 10 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Sage, Stevens), 8 Steals (Dick 3).
Records: Thompson 23-2; Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 19-6.
GARRISON 45, KENMARE-BOWBELLS 33
Garrison;7;20;42;45
Kenmare-Bowbells;13;20;25;33
GARRISON -- Mia Gehring 16, Karli Klein 10, Cara Schlehr 10, Kaitlyn Zook 6, Emily Schlehr 3. Totals: 18-47 FG, Three-pointers: 6-17 (Gehring 3, Zook 2, E. Schlehr), 3-7 FT, 27 Rebounds (C. Schlehr 8, Zook 8), 10 Fouls, 6 Assists (C. Schlehr 4), 16 Turnovers, 1 Block (Klein), 8 Steals (C. Schlehr 3).
KENMARE-BOWBELLS -- Kate Zimmer 11, Brenna Stroklund 7, Taya Aufforth 7, Mashae Miller 3, Brea Chrest 3, Alexa Varty 2. Totals: 10-41 FG, Three-pointers; 4-15 (Zimmer 2, Miller, Chrest), 9-11 FT, 26 Rebounds (Stroklund 7), 12 Fouls, 4 Assists (Stroklund 3), 18 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Stroklund 3), 5 Steals (Miller 2).
Records: Garrison 23-2; Kenmare-Bowbells 23-3.
Thursday, March 2
Game 1: No. 2 Central Cass 61, Bowman County 28
Game 2: No. 3 Rugby 67, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 48
Game 3: No. 1 Thompson 66, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 43
Game 4: No. 5 Garrison 45, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 33
Friday, March 3
Consolation
Game 5: Bowman County (23-3) vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (19-6), 1 p.m.
Game 6: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (19-6) vs. No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (23-3), 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: No. 3 Rugby (22-2) vs. No. 2 Central Cass (21-3), 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 5 Garrison (23-2) vs. No. 1 Thompson (23-2), 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
At Hazelton
Regional qualifiers
Linton-HMB 65, Kidder County 42
Kidder County;10;20;32;42
Linton-HMB;21;25;46;65
KIDDER COUNTY – Blake Binder 3, Colin Zimmerman 7, Jace Larson 19, Wyatt Binder 7, Simon Hager 4, Isaiah Oster 2. Totals: 18 FG, 3-8 FT, 14 fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (B.Binder 1, Larson 1, W.Binder 1).
LINTON-HMB – Trace King 4, Jace Jochim 27, Kash Moser 2, Grant Bosch 6, Kaden Masset 3, Justin Tschosik 6, Gentry Richter 11, Landon Bosch 6. Totals: 23 FG, 12-14 FT, 12 fouls. Three-pointers: 7 (King 1, Jochim 5, Richter 1).
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 65, Strasburg-Zeeland 45
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;18;33;43;65
Strasburg-Zeeland;5;22;33;45
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER – Carter Haas 3, Eli Ketterling 3, Trevor Moos 17, Tristan Schaffner 7, Braxton Ryum 8, Trenton Erbele 27. Totals: 22 FG, 15-19 FT, 12 fouls. Three-pointers: 6 (Haas 1, Ketterling 1, Moos 2, Ryum 2).
STRASBURG-ZEELAND – Domonic Meier 8, Brock Tougas 8, Devin Feist 1, Jack VanderVorste 8, Delson Droog 18, Sawyer Haak 2. Totals: 16 FG, 11-19 FT, 19 fouls (Droog). Three-pointers: 2 (Meier 1, Droog 1).
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Thursday, March 2
Quarterfinals
At Bismarck Event Center
Main Arena
Game 1: No. 1 Century 84, No. 8 Turtle Mountain 53
Game 2: No. 5 Legacy 78, No. 4 Bismarck 75
Game 3: No. 2 Minot 59, No. 10 Williston 47
Game 4: No. 6 Jamestown 70, No. 3 Mandan 64
Friday, March 3
Loser-out
Exhibit Hall
Game 5: No. 8 Turtle Mountain (6-17) vs. No. 4 Bismarck (12-10), 1 p.m.
Game 6: No. 10 Williston (7-15) vs. No. 3 Mandan (15-7), 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Main Arena
Game 7: No. 5 Legacy (13-9) vs. No. 1 Century (22-0), 5:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 2 Minot (19-3) vs. No. 6 Jamestown (13-10), 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
State qualifiers
Main Arena
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 2:30 p.m.
Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 4:15 p.m.
Championship
Main Arena
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:45 p.m.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Thursday, March 2
Quarterfinals
At Bismarck Event Center
Exhibit Hall
Game 1: No. 1 Century 56, No. 8 Dickinson 34
Game 2: No. 4 Legacy 82, No. 5 Jamestown 47
Game 3: No. 2 Minot 76, No. 7 Mandan 49
Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck 53, St. Mary's 48
Friday, March 3
Loser-out
Exhibit Hall
Game 5: No. 8 Dickinson (8-15) vs. No. 5 Jamestown (11-11), 4:30 p.m.
Game 6: No. 7 Mandan (10-13) vs. No. 6 St. Mary's (11-12), 6:15 p.m.
Semifinals
Main Arena
Game 7: No. 4 Legacy (16-6) vs. No. 1 Century (19-2), 2 p.m.
Game 8: No. 3 Bismarck (18-4) vs. No. 2 Minot (18-4), 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
State qualifiers
Main Arena
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 11 a.m.
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 12:45 p.m.
Championship
Main Arena
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
U-MARY 4, MINNESOTA-CROOKSTON 0
Mary;0;0;4;--;4
Minnesota-Crookston;0;0;0;--;0
First period: No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 1. Mary, Garrett Freeman (Seth Cushing), 4:33. 2. Mary, Andrew Huber (Cyril Nagurski, Liam Massie), 5:32. 3. Mary, Derek Dropik (Huber, Johnny Witzke), 13:42. 4. Mary, Caleb Petrie (Alex Flicek), 19:24.
Goaltender saves: Mary -- Conan Hayton 13-4-12--29. Minnesota-Crookston -- Wyatt Olsonowski 12-12-7--31.
Penalties: Mary -- Two minors for four minutes. Minnesota-Crookston -- One minor for two minutes.
Records: U-Mary 35-6-1; Minnesota-Crookston 23-7-1.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 5 PLAY-IN GAME
At Center
New Salem-Almont 55, Center-Stanton 51
NSA;10;27;40;55
Center-Stanton;6;15;32;51
NEW SALEM-ALMONT -- Wyatt Kuhn 22, Keaton Davis 12, Brady Brandt 12, Landon Tellman 5, Hadly Erickson 2, Levi Becker 2. Totals: 19 FG, 14-34 FT, 11 Fouls. Three-pointers: 1 (Tellman).
CENTER-STANTON -- Hunter Hoffman 24, Jarret Henke 11, Josh Thies 10, Ken Albers 4, Jordan Peterson 1. Totals: 13 FG, 4-9 FT, 22 Fouls (Albers, Lane Huber). Three-pointers: 7 (Hoffman 3, Thies 2, Henke, Albers).
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;29;11;7;65
Aberdeen;23;18;5;51
St. Cloud;22;18;6;50
Minot;23;21;2;48
North Iowa;22;20;3;47
Bismarck;20;20;6;46
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;31;12;4;66
New Jersey;29;14;3;61
Maine;26;16;3;55
Northeast;24;17;5;53
Johnstown;22;20;3;47
Philadelphia;20;23;2;42
Danbury;2;39;7;11
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wisconsin;28;15;3;59
Fairbanks;26;17;5;57
Minnesota;24;15;7;55
Kenai River;25;20;3;53
Janesville;21;18;9;51
Anchorage;21;18;7;49
Chippewa;22;21;2;46
Springfield;21;23;1;43
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Oklahoma;36;8;1;73
Lone Star;30;11;6;66
New Mexico;27;17;3;57
Shreveport;25;14;7;57
Amarillo;23;19;3;49
Odessa;23;19;3;49
El Paso;13;28;4;30
Corpus Christi;10;30;6;26
Thursday, March 2
Maine 7, Johnstown 6, OT
Friday, March 3
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Northeast
Johnstown at Maine
Danbury at Philadelphia
Janesville at Chippewa
Shreveport at Corpus Christi
Wisconsin at Springfield
St. Cloud at North Iowa
Minot at Aberdeen
New Mexico at Odessa
Lone Star at Oklahoma
Amarillo at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Minnesota at Kenai River
Saturday, March 4
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Northeast
Johnstown at Maine
Wisconsin at Springfield
Danbury at Philadelphia
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Janesville at Chippewa
Shreveport at Corpus Christi
Minot at Aberdeen
New Mexico at Odessa
Lone Star at Oklahoma
Amarillo at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Minnesota at Kenai River
Sunday, March 5
North Iowa at St. Cloud
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
College hockey
U-Mary 4, Minnesota-Crookston 0
College softball
Texas Tech 13, North Dakota 5
College men's volleyball
Dordt 3, Jamestown 1
High school boys basketball
Region 1 Play-in games
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 60, Northern Cass 54
Hankinson 69, Enderlin 38
Richland 40, Lisbon 33
Maple River 71, Tri-State 49
Region 2 Play-in games
Park River-Fordville-Lankin 52, Larimore 46
Midway-Minto 84, Hatton-Northwood 44
Region 5 Play-in games
New Salem-Almont 55, Center-Stanton 51
Max 54, Central McLean 47
Flasher 73, Solen 27
District 6 tournament
Linton-HMB 65, Kidder County 42, region qualifier
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 65, Strasburg-Zeeland 45, region qualifier
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 54, South Border, 42, championship
High school girls basketball
East Region tournament
Fargo Shanley 57, West Fargo Horace 49, Loser-out
Fargo North 79, Wahpeton 64, Loser-out
West Fargo Sheyenne 56, Fargo Davies 45, semifinal
West Fargo 57, Grand Forks Red River, 50, semifinal