COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MINOT STATE 3-8, UNIVERSITY MARY 2-0
At Minot
Minot State 3, U-Mary 2
U-Mary;001;100;0;--;2;7;0
Minot State;002;100;x;-;--;3;5;0
Nicole Eckhardt, Emari Evans (4) and Madison Wszolek; Reegan Floyd, Calley Olson (4) and Courtney Chatburn. W – Olson (6-1). L – Eckhardt (4-3). HR – None.
Highlights: U-Mary – Wszolek 2-for-2; Brooke McClure 1-for-3, double; Erin Murphy 1-for-2, RBI; Janelle Bermann 1-for-4, RBI; McKenzie Reinhardt 1-for-3, R; Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-for-4; Evans 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. MSU – Leo Watson 1-for-2, triple, R; Izzy Penner 1-forr-2, R, RBI; Brooklyn Morrison 1-for-2; Paige Kellogg 1-for-3, RBI; Gabi Dawuduk 1-for-1; Olson 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.
Minot State 8, U-Mary 0 (5 innings)
U-Mary;000;00;--;0;2;2
Minot State;053;0x;--;8;4;0
Hannah Chambers, Emari Evans (3), Nicole Eckhardt (3) and Madison Wszolek; Kierra Fournier and Jayce Rostad. W – Fournier (3-3). L – Chambers (1-7). HR – None.
Highlights: U-Mary – Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-for-2; Janelle Bermann 1-for-2. MSU – Leo Watson 1-for-3, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Abbey Kelley 1-for-1, RBI; Aby Lohse 1-for-1, triple, 3 RBIs; Sara Van Wickler 1-for-2, double, R, RBI; Fournier 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 Ks.
Records: U-Mary 5-16, 0-2 NSIC; Minot State 15-9, 2-0 NSIC.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Austin;33;13;8;74
North Iowa;29;22;3;61
St. Cloud;26;20;8;60
Aberdeen;26;22;6;58
Minot;26;26;2;54
Bismarck;23;25;6;52
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Maryland;37;15;4;78
New Jersey;34;17;3;71
Maine;31;19;3;65
Northeast;29;21;5;63
Johnstown;26;23;4;56
Philadelphia;23;27;3;49
Danbury;3;46;7;13
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wisconsin;34;17;3;71
Minnesota;31;16;7;69
Kenai River;29;22;3;61
Chippewa;28;21;4;60
Fairbanks;26;23;7;59
Anchorage;25;21;7;57
Janesville;22;25;9;53
Springfield;24;28;2;50
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Oklahoma;42;11;1;85
x-Lone Star;34;12;7;75
Shreveport;32;15;7;71
New Mexico;30;21;3;63
Amarillo;28;23;3;59
Odessa;26;24;3;55
El Paso;16;34;4;36
Corpus Christi;11;36;7;29
Tuesday, March 28
New Jersey 6, Danbury 2
Thursday, March 30
Amarillo at Corpus Christi
Austin at St. Cloud
Lone Star at Odessa
Friday, March 31
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Philadelphia
Johnstown at Maine
Northeast at New Jersey
Springfield at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Janesville
Amarillo at Corpus Christi
Minot at Aberdeen
Lone Star at Odessa
Shreveport at Oklahoma
New Mexico at El Paso
Chippewa at Anchorage
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Saturday, April 1
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at New Jersey
Johnstown at Maine
Maryland at Philadelphia
Springfield at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Janesville
St. Cloud at Austin
Minot at Aberdeen
Lone Star at Odessa
Shreveport at Oklahoma
New Mexico at El Paso
Chippewa at Anchorage
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Sunday, April 2
Chippewa at Anchorage
