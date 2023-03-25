COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO 5, U-MARY 2
At St. Peter, Minn.
Singles: 1. Lois Page, MSUM, def. Chloe Chong 6-3, 7-5. 2. Doaa Farouk Mohamed, UM, def. Freia Lawrence 6-2, 1-6, 1-0. 3. Chiara Carnelutti, MSUM, def. Iona Freitag 6-7, 7-6, 1-0. 4. Hala Hossam Award, UM, def. Avery Stilwell 6-2, 6-7, 6-1. 5. McKenna deMarace, MSUM, def. Emily Needham 6-4, 7-6. 6. Hana Minisy, MSUM, def. Samantha Purpura 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Page-Stilwell, MSU, def. Chong-Freitag 6-3. 2. Carnelutti-Lawrnce, MSUM, def. Mohamed-Awad 7-5. 3. DeMarce-Elizabeth Felderman, MSUM, def. Needham-Purpura 6-1.
Records: U-Mary 5-5, 4-2 NSIC; Minnesota State-Mankato 8-1, 5-1 NSIC.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team NSIC Overall
Concordia-St. Paul 5-0 9-9
Minnesota State-Mankato 3-0 13-4
St. Cloud State 3-0 11-7
Minot State 4-1 13-4
Minnesota-Crookston 4-1 14-9
Augustana 4-2 15-11
Upper Iowa 4-2 8-9
Winona State 3-2 7-13
Minnesota-Duluth 3-3 10-9
University of Mary 2-3 9-11
Southwest Minnesota State 3-5 11-7
Wayne State 2-6 8-14
Northern State 0-5 5-11
Sioux Falls 0-5 1-18
Bemidji State 0-5 1-19
Sunday, March 26
Minnesota-Crookston vs. Concordia-St. Paul, DH
Minnesota-Duluth at Upper Iowa
Sioux Falls vs. Bemidji State, DH
Northern State at Winona State, DH
Minot State vs. Minnesota State, DH
Monday, March 27
Northern State at Winona State
Minnesota State-Mankato vs. Minot State
Bemidji State vs. Sioux Falls
Tuesday, March 28
Minnesota State-Mankato vs. Bemidji State, DH
Minot State at Winona State, DH
Wednesday, March 29
Wayne State at University of Mary, 1:30 p.m.
Wayne State at University of Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Southwest Minnesota State vs. Sioux Falls, DH
St. Cloud State at Upper Iowa, DH
Minnesota-Duluth at Augustana, DH
Saturday, April 1
Minnesota State-Mankato at University of Mary, 1:30 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at University of Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Southwest Minnesota State at Upper Iowa, DH
Minot State at Concordia-St. Paul, DH
Augustana at Bemidji State, DH
Northern State at Minnesota-Duluth, DH
St. Cloud State at Winona State, DH
Sioux Falls at Minnesota-Crookston, DH
MON-DAK
Team Mon-Dak Overall
Bismarck State 0-0 9-1
Williston State 0-0 11-5
Miles 0-0 13-7
Lake Region State 0-0 5-13
Dakota College-Bottineau 0-0 2-6
NDSCS 0-0 0-2
Dawson 0-0 0-10
Wednesday, March 29
Minnesota Post Grad at Bismarck State, 1 p.m.
Minnesota Post Grad at Bismarck State, 3 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
Dakota College-Bottineau at Dawson, DH
Friday, March 31
Dakota College-Bottineau at Dawson, DH
Saturday, April 1
Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1 p.m.
Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 3 p.m.
NDSCS at Miles, DH
Lake Region State at Williston State, DH
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team NSIC Overall
Minnesota-Duluth 0-0 14-5
Winona State 0-0 17-8
Minnesota State-Moorhead 0-0 12-6
Augustana 0-0 13-8
Minnesota State-Mankato 0-0 11-7
St. Cloud State 0-0 15-10
Minot State 0-0 13-9
Concordia-St. Paul 0-0 14-11
Bemidji State 0-0 11-11
Minnesota-Crookston 0-0 12-13
Sioux Falls 0-0 9-10
Upper Iowa 0-0 8-10
Northern State 0-0 6-14
University of Mary 0-0 5-14
Southwest Minnesota State 0-0 5-14
Wayne State 0-0 5-18
Tuesday, March 28
University of Mary at Minot State, 12 p.m.
University of Mary at Minot State, 2 p.m.
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Northern State, DH
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Mankato, DH
Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State, DH
Augustana at Wayne State, DH
Winona State at Upper Iowa, DH
Saturday, April 1
St. Cloud State at University of Mary, 12 p.m.
St. Cloud State at University of Mary, 2 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Wayne State, DH
Minnesota-Duluth at Minot State, DH
Bemidji State at Northern State, DH
Concordia-St. Paul at Augustana, DH
Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota State-Moorhead, DH
Winona State at Sioux Falls, DH
Upper Iowa at Southwest Minnesota State, DH
MON-DAK
Team Mon-Dak Overall
Miles 0-0 13-2
Dawson 0-0 10-2
NDSCS 0-0 8-7
Bismarck State 0-0 2-9
Williston State 0-0 2-10
Lake Region State 0-0 2-14
Dakota College-Bottineau 0-0 0-0
Thursday, March 30
Dakota College-Bottineau at Dawson, DH
Friday, March 31
Dakota College-Bottineau at Dawson, DH
Saturday, April 1
Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1 p.m.
Lake Region State at Williston State, DH
Miles at NDSCS, DH
NAHL
ABERDEEN 4, BISMARCK 1
Aberdeen;2;1;1;--;4
Bismarck;0;0;1;--;1
First period: 1. Aberdeen, Bennett Koupal (Dylan Wegner, Michael Casey), 6:23. 2. Aberdeen, Alexander Gullichsen (Luke Lindsay, Patrick O'Connell), 7:18 (PP).
Second period: 3. Aberdeen, Luke Backel (Nikolai Tishkevich, Devon Carlstrom), 17:16.
Third period: 4. Aberdeen, Tishkevich (O'Connell, Carlstrom), 18:01 (EN). 5. Bismarck, Drew Holt (Brandon Reller), 19:06.
Goaltender saves: Aberdeen -- Cole Moore 6-9-10--25. Bismarck -- Hunter Garvey 5-8-9--22.
Penalties: Aberdeen -- Six minors for 12 minutes. Bismarck -- Six minors, one 10-minute misconduct, one game misconduct for 42 minutes.
Records: Aberdeen 26-22-6; Bismarck 23-25-6.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Austin;33;13;8;74
North Iowa;29;22;3;61
St. Cloud;26;20;8;60
Aberdeen;26;22;6;58
Minot;26;26;2;54
Bismarck;23;25;6;52
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Maryland;37;15;4;78
New Jersey;33;17;3;69
Maine;31;19;3;65
Northeast;29;21;5;63
Johnstown;25;23;4;54
Philadelphia;23;26;3;49
Danbury;3;45;7;13
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wisconsin;34;17;3;71
Minnesota;31;16;7;69
Chippewa;28;21;4;60
Kenai River;28;22;3;59
Fairbanks;26;23;6;58
Anchorage;24;20;7;55
Janesville;22;25;9;53
Springfield;23;27;2;48
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Oklahoma;42;11;1;85
x-Lone Star;34;12;7;75
Shreveport;32;15;7;71
New Mexico;30;21;3;63
Amarillo;28;23;3;59
Odessa;26;24;3;55
El Paso;16;34;4;36
Corpus Christi;11;36;7;29
Saturday, March 25
Aberdeen 4, Bismarck 1
Maryland 4, Northeast 1
Johnstown 6, Philadelphia 5, OT
New Jersey 2, Maine 1
North Iowa 5, Minot 4
Minnesota 1, Janesville 0
Odessa 5, Shreveport 2
Austin 3, St. Cloud 2, SO
Amarillo 7, Corpus Christi 3
Lone Star 1, New Mexico 0
Oklahoma 6, El Paso 0
Springfield at Anchorage, n
Fairbanks at Kenai River, n
Sunday, March 26
Philadelphia at Johnstown
Springfield at Anchorage
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College baseball
Bellevue 5, Valley City State 3
Bellevue 21, Valley City State 0
Dakota State 4, Mayville State 3
Dakota State 12, Mayville State 2
Dickinson State 8, Viterbo 4
Jamestown 12, Hastings 4
Jamestown 13, Hastings 11
Nebraska-Omaha 7, North Dakota State 6
North Dakota State 7, Nebraska-Omaha 2
Viterbo 5, Dickinson State 3
College softball
Dickinson State 7, Valley City State 6
North Dakota State 10, Missouri-Kansas City 0, 5 innings
North Dakota State 4, Missouri-Kansas City 1
Northwestern (Iowa) 5, Jamestown 0
Northwestern (Iowa) 3, Jamestown 2
South Dakota 3, North Dakota 0
Valley City State 14, Dickinson State 2, 5 innings
College women's tennis
Minnesota State-Mankato 5, U-Mary 2