COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NJCAA D-II WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Consolation
At Port Huron, Mich.
Danville Area CC 92, United Tribes 72
UTTC;17;35;52;72
DACC;30;40;80;92
UNITED TRIBES -- Amaya Ramsey 19, Myona Dauphinais 16, Gerika Kingbird 10, Tiara Flying Horse 9, Kelanna McClain 8, Kaydence Gourneau 4, LaTayla Pemberton 3, TeAnndra Pembert-Kingbird 3. Totals: 29-73 FG, Three-pointers: 9-38 (Dauphinais 4, Ramsey, Flying Horse, Kingbird, Pemberton, Pembert-Kingbird), 5-8 FT, 35 Rebounds (McClain 7), 10 Fouls, 22 Assists (Dauphinais 5), 15 Turnovers, 1 Block (Flying Horse), 7 Steals (Ramsey 3, Dauphinais 3).
DANVILLE AREA -- Alexus Mobley 22, Nevaeh Reaves 19, Rylee Dowers 14, Candela Nevares 10, Jayla Greer 9, Brianna Hamilton 8, Sahara Kubwalo 4, Maria Sobany 2, Hana Isahac 2, Tannah Ceader 2. Totals: 35-74 FG, Three-pointers: 9-22 (Reaves 3, Nevares 2, Dowers 2, Mobley, Greer), 13-14 FT, 40 Rebounds (Kubwalo 10), 10 Fouls, 20 Assists (Ceader 4), 13 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Sobany, Mobley), 10 Steals (Reaves 4).
People are also reading…
Records: United Tribes 10-21; Danville Area 21-10.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Austin;32;13;8;72
North Iowa;28;22;3;59
St. Cloud;26;20;7;59
Aberdeen;25;22;6;56
Minot;26;25;2;54
Bismarck;23;24;6;52
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Maryland;36;15;4;76
New Jersey;32;17;3;67
Maine;31;18;3;65
Northeast;29;20;5;63
Johnstown;24;23;4;52
Philadelphia;23;26;2;48
Danbury;3;45;7;13
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wisconsin;34;17;3;71
Minnesota;30;16;7;67
Chippewa;28;21;4;60
Fairbanks;26;22;6;58
Kenai River;27;22;3;57
Anchorage;23;20;7;53
Janesville;22;24;9;53
Springfield;23;26;2;48
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Oklahoma;41;11;1;83
Lone Star;33;12;7;73
Shreveport;32;14;7;71
New Mexico;30;20;3;63
Amarillo;27;23;3;57
Odessa;25;24;3;53
El Paso;16;33;4;36
Corpus Christi;11;35;7;29
Friday, March 24
Bismarck 3, Aberdeen 2, SO
Northeast 6, Maryland 2
New Jersey 5, Maine 3
Johnstown 2, Philadelphia 1
Chippewa 5, Wisconsin 2
Minot 4, North Iowa 3
Minnesota 2, Janesville 1
Amarillo 7, Corpus Christi 1
Shreveport 3, Odessa 1
Lone Star 1, New Mexico 0
El Paso 5, Oklahoma 4
Springfield at Anchorage, n
Fairbanks at Kenai River, n
Saturday, March 25
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Maryland
Philadelphia at Johnstown
New Jersey at Maine
St. Cloud at Austin
Minot at North Iowa
Janesville at Minnesota
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
Shreveport at Odessa
Lone Star at New Mexico
Oklahoma at El Paso
Springfield at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Sunday, March 26
Philadelphia at Johnstown
Springfield at Anchorage
REC DIGEST
BASKETBALL
START SMART BASKETBALL CAMPS: Shooting Camp -- Session 1, Grades K-12, May 30-31, 10 a.m.-Noon at Horizon Middle School. Cost $65. Camp for Grades K-5 -- May 30-June 2, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Camp for Grades 6-12 – June 5-8, 1-5 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Shooting Camp – Session 2, Grades K-12, June 5-6, 10 a.m.-Noon at Century High School. All camps conducted by Century High boys basketball coach Darin Mattern. Camps emphasize fundamentals -- ball handling, shooting, defense, passing, cutting in an enthusiastic and positive learning environment.
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College baseball
Bellevue 5, Valley City State 4
Bellevue 11, Valley City State 2
Dakota State 3, Mayville State 0
Dakota State 3, Mayville State 0
North Dakota State 10, Nebraska-Omaha 2
College women's basketball
Blinn College 80, NDSCS 63
Danville Area 92, United Tribes 72
College men's tennis
Nebraska-Omaha 5, North Dakota 2
College women's tennis
North Dakota 5, Nebraska-Omaha 2