agate

Area Scores: March 24

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCAA REGIONALS

ALLENTOWN, PA. REGIONALS

Semifinals

Friday, March 25

No. 1 Michigan (29-9-1) vs. American International (22-12-3), 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac (31-6-3) vs. St. Cloud State (18-14-4), 7 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, March 27

LOVELAND, COLO. REGIONAL

Thursday, March 24

No. 4 Denver (27-9-1) vs. UMass-Lowell (21-10-3), 8 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth (21-15-4) vs. Michigan Tech (21-12-3), 2 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 26

WORCESTER, MASS. REGIONAL

Friday, March 25

No. 3 Western Michigan (25-11-1) vs. Northeastern (25-12-1), 11 a.m.

Minnesota (24-12) vs. Massachusetts (22-12-2), 5 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, March 27

ALBANY, N.Y. REGIONAL

Thursday, March 24

No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato (35-5) vs. Harvard (21-10-3), 11 a.m.

North Dakota (24-13-1) vs. Notre Dame (27-11), 5 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 26

FROZEN FOUR

AT TD GARDEN BOSTON

Semifinals

April 7, 5/7:30 p.m.

Championship

April 9, 7 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

St. Cloud;32;15;3;67

Aberdeen;29;20;4;60

Austin;26;22;5;57

Minot;27;24;3;57

Bismarck;24;25;3;51

North Iowa;21;23;8;50

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;39;12;2;80

Johnstown;29;17;6;64

Maryland;26;16;10;62

Northeast;30;22;1;61

Jamestown;28;21;3;59

Maine;17;24;9;43

Danbury;10;37;3;23

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;33;18;3;69

Springfield;32;17;3;67

Minnesota Wilderness;30;21;1;61

Janesville;29;21;1;59

Anchorage;26;18;6;58

Minnesota Magicians;24;19;8;56

Chippewa;20;28;3;43

Kenai River;13;36;5;31

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;34;14;4;72

Lone Star;31;11;10;72

Wichita Falls;28;16;8;64

Shreveport;28;19;5;61

Odessa;26;21;5;57

Amarillo;27;23;3;55

Corpus Christi;23;26;3;49

El Paso;13;35;4;30

Wednesday, March 23

New Jersey 4, Danbury 1

Wichita Falls 3, Shreveport 0

Friday, March 25

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Danbury

Maryland at Maine

Johnstown at Jamestown

Corpus Christi at Wichita Falls

Shreveport at Amarillo

Minnesota Magicians at Springfield

Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness

New Mexico at Odessa

Austin at Aberdeen

Minot at North Iowa

El Paso at Lone Star

Kenai River at Anchorage

Chippewa at Fairbanks

Saturday, March 26

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Maine

Northeast at Danbury

Johnstown at Jamestown

Minnesota Magicians at Springfield

Corpus Christi at Wichita Falls

Shreveport at Amarillo

Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness

New Mexico at Odessa

Austin at Aberdeen

Minot at North Iowa

El Paso at Lone Star

Kenai River at Anchorage

Chippewa at Fairbanks

