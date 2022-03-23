Area Scores: March 24

COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCAA REGIONALS
ALLENTOWN, PA. REGIONALS
Semifinals
Friday, March 25
No. 1 Michigan (29-9-1) vs. American International (22-12-3), 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac (31-6-3) vs. St. Cloud State (18-14-4), 7 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 27
LOVELAND, COLO. REGIONAL
Thursday, March 24
No. 4 Denver (27-9-1) vs. UMass-Lowell (21-10-3), 8 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth (21-15-4) vs. Michigan Tech (21-12-3), 2 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 26
WORCESTER, MASS. REGIONAL
Friday, March 25
No. 3 Western Michigan (25-11-1) vs. Northeastern (25-12-1), 11 a.m.
Minnesota (24-12) vs. Massachusetts (22-12-2), 5 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 27
ALBANY, N.Y. REGIONAL
Thursday, March 24
No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato (35-5) vs. Harvard (21-10-3), 11 a.m.
North Dakota (24-13-1) vs. Notre Dame (27-11), 5 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 26
FROZEN FOUR
AT TD GARDEN BOSTON
Semifinals
April 7, 5/7:30 p.m.
Championship
April 9, 7 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
St. Cloud;32;15;3;67
Aberdeen;29;20;4;60
Austin;26;22;5;57
Minot;27;24;3;57
Bismarck;24;25;3;51
North Iowa;21;23;8;50
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;39;12;2;80
Johnstown;29;17;6;64
Maryland;26;16;10;62
Northeast;30;22;1;61
Jamestown;28;21;3;59
Maine;17;24;9;43
Danbury;10;37;3;23
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;33;18;3;69
Springfield;32;17;3;67
Minnesota Wilderness;30;21;1;61
Janesville;29;21;1;59
Anchorage;26;18;6;58
Minnesota Magicians;24;19;8;56
Chippewa;20;28;3;43
Kenai River;13;36;5;31
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;34;14;4;72
Lone Star;31;11;10;72
Wichita Falls;28;16;8;64
Shreveport;28;19;5;61
Odessa;26;21;5;57
Amarillo;27;23;3;55
Corpus Christi;23;26;3;49
El Paso;13;35;4;30
Wednesday, March 23
New Jersey 4, Danbury 1
Wichita Falls 3, Shreveport 0
Friday, March 25
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
Maryland at Maine
Johnstown at Jamestown
Corpus Christi at Wichita Falls
Shreveport at Amarillo
Minnesota Magicians at Springfield
Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness
New Mexico at Odessa
Austin at Aberdeen
Minot at North Iowa
El Paso at Lone Star
Kenai River at Anchorage
Chippewa at Fairbanks
Saturday, March 26
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Maine
Northeast at Danbury
Johnstown at Jamestown
Minnesota Magicians at Springfield
Corpus Christi at Wichita Falls
Shreveport at Amarillo
Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness
New Mexico at Odessa
Austin at Aberdeen
Minot at North Iowa
El Paso at Lone Star
Kenai River at Anchorage
Chippewa at Fairbanks