COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NJCAA D-II WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
CONSOLATION
In Port Huron, Michigan
UNITED TRIBES 83, MID MICHIGAN COLLEGE 70
UTTC;16;37;51;83
MMC;13;31;45;70
UNITED TRIBES -- Myona Dauphinais 27, Gerika Kingbird 19, Tiara Flying Horse 14, Kaydence Gourneau 10, Amaya Ramsey 6, Kelanna McClain 4, LaTayla Pemberton 3. Totals: 28-72 FG, Three-pointers: 11-33 (Kingbird 3, Gourneau 3, Dauphinais 2, Ramsey, Flying Horse, Pemberton), 16-21 FT, 35 Rebounds (Gourneau 11), 11 Fouls, 11 Assists (Dauphinais 4), 11 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (McClain 2), 17 Steals (Ramsey 4).
MID MICHIGAN -- Satori Griffin 21, Alexys Carlstrom 13, Couper Agema 10, Bailey Vissman 9, Terre'ya Moore 9, Jade Kauffman 6, Brooke Brauher 2. Totals: 26-64 FG, Three-pointers: 10-26 (Griffin 4, Carlstrom 3, Kauffman 2, Vissman), 8-12 FT, 47 Rebounds (Brauher 13), 21 Fouls (Griffin), 10 Assists (Agema 3), 24 Turnovers, 0 Blocks, 5 Steals (Agema 2).
Records: United Tribes 10-20; 28-6.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Austin;32;13;8;72
North Iowa;28;21;3;59
St. Cloud;26;20;7;59
Aberdeen;25;22;5;55
Minot;25;25;2;52
Bismarck;22;24;6;50
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Maryland;36;14;4;76
New Jersey;31;17;3;65
Maine;31;17;3;65
Northeast;28;20;5;61
Johnstown;23;23;4;50
Philadelphia;23;25;2;48
Danbury;3;45;7;13
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wisconsin;34;16;3;71
Minnesota;29;16;7;65
Chippewa;27;21;4;58
Fairbanks;26;22;6;58
Kenai River;27;22;3;57
Anchorage;23;20;7;53
Janesville;22;23;9;53
Springfield;23;26;2;48
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Oklahoma;41;10;1;83
Lone Star;32;12;7;71
Shreveport;31;14;7;69
New Mexico;30;19;3;63
Amarillo;26;23;3;55
Odessa;25;23;3;53
El Paso;15;33;4;34
Corpus Christi;11;34;7;29
Thursday, March 23
Wisconsin 6, Chippewa 5, SO
Friday, March 24
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Maryland
New Jersey at Maine
Philadelphia at Johnstown
Wisconsin at Chippewa
Minot at North Iowa
Janesville at Minnesota
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
Shreveport at Odessa
Lone Star at New Mexico
Oklahoma at El Paso
Springfield at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Saturday, March 25
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Maryland
Philadelphia at Johnstown
New Jersey at Maine
St. Cloud at Austin
Minot at North Iowa
Janesville at Minnesota
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
Shreveport at Odessa
Lone Star at New Mexico
Oklahoma at El Paso
Springfield at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Sunday, March 26
Philadelphia at Johnstown
Springfield at Anchorage
N.D. SCORES
College baseball
Augustana 4, Minot State 3
Minot State 9, Augustana 5
College women's basketball
United Tribes 83, Mid Michigan College 70