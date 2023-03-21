COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NJCAA DIVISION II NATIONAL TOURNAMENT
MORTON COLLEGE 78, UNITED TRIBES 47
At Port Huron, Mich.
First round
UTTC;12;22;42;47
Morton;17;36;62;78
UNITED TRIBES -- Amaya Ramsey 17, Tiara Flying Horse 10, Kelanna McClain 9, Myona Dauphinais 8, Kaydence Gourneau 3. Totals: 19-55 FG, Three-pointers: 6-19 (Dauphinais 2, Flying Horse 2, Gourneau, Ramsey), 3-3 FT, 37 Rebounds (Gerika Kingbird 8), 11 Fouls, 13 Assists (Flying Horse 3, Mallory Yankton 3), 32 Turnovers, 7 Blocks (McClain 4), 8 Steals (Dauphinais 2, Kingbird 2, McClain 2).
MORTON -- Kaylen Evans 23, Claire Hyde 15, Mia Simpson 14, Jalyssa Carrasco 11, Franchesca Metz 6, Gianine Boado 6, Jovanna Martinucci 3. Totals: 29-86 FG, Three-pointers: 12-46 (Evans 5, Carrasco 3, Hyde 2, Martinucci, Boado), 8-11 FT, 49 Rebounds (Simpson 18), 8 Fouls, 21 Assists (Simpson 6), 16 Turnovers, 0 Blocks, 19 Steals (Hyde 5).
Records: United Tribes 9-20; Morton College 32-0.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
ACHA D2 NATIONAL TOURNAMENT
At Marlborough, Mass.
Pool Play
Pool A
Team;Record;Pts
4-Iowa;3-0-0;6
2-Northeastern;2-1-0;4
1-Liberty;1-2-0;2
3-Utah State;0-3-0;0
Pool B
Team;Record;Pts
1-Massachusetts;2-1-0;4
2-Florida Gulf Coast;2-1-0;4
3-Concordia-Wisconsin;2-1-0;4
4-Dakota College-Bottineau;0-3-0;0
Pool C
Team;Record;Pts
2-St. Thomas;3-0-0;6
1-U-Mary;2-1-0;4
3-Kentucky;0-2-1;1
4-Bentley;0-2-1;1
Pool D
Team;Record;Pts
4-Indiana;2-1-0;4
1-Lindenwood;2-1-0;4
2-Montana State;1-2-0;2
3-New Hampshire;1-2-0;2
Friday, March 17
University of Mary 5, Bentley University 0
Saint Thomas 3, Kentucky 0
Montana State 6, New Hampshire 4
Concordia-Wisconsin 5, Florida Gulf Coast 4
Northeastern 5, Utah State 0
Indiana 2, Lindenwood 1
Massachusetts 3, Dakota College-Bottineau 2
Iowa 3, Liberty 2
Saturday, March 18
University of Mary 3, Kentucky 1
St. Thomas 3, Bentley 0
Indiana 6, Montana State 4
Florida Gulf Coast 5, Dakota College-Bottineau 2
Iowa 5, Northeastern 3
Massachusetts 7, Concordia-Wisconsin 3
Liberty 5, Utah State 0
Lindenwood 7, New Hampshire 4
Sunday, March 19
University of Saint Thomas 3, University of Mary 2, OT
Concordia-Wisconsin 8, Dakota College-Bottineau 0
Iowa 8, Utah State 5
Bentley 1, Kentucky 1, OT
New Hampshire 5, Indiana 3
Lindenwood 4, Montana State 3
Florida Gulf Coast 3, Massachusetts 2, OT
Northeastern 1, Liberty 0
Monday, March 20
B#1 Massachusetts 4, C#2 Saint Thomas 3
A#4 Iowa 2, D#4 Indiana 1, 2OT
Tuesday, March 21
B#1 Massachusetts 4, A#4 Iowa 0, National Championship
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Austin;32;13;8;72
North Iowa;28;21;3;59
St. Cloud;26;20;7;59
Aberdeen;25;22;5;55
Minot;25;25;2;52
Bismarck;22;24;6;50
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Maryland;36;14;4;76
New Jersey;31;17;3;65
Maine;31;17;3;65
Northeast;28;20;5;61
Johnstown;23;23;4;50
Philadelphia;23;25;2;48
Danbury;3;45;7;13
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wisconsin;33;16;3;69
Minnesota;29;16;7;65
Fairbanks;26;22;6;58
Chippewa;27;21;3;57
Kenai River;27;22;3;57
Anchorage;23;20;7;53
Janesville;22;23;9;53
Springfield;23;26;2;48
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Oklahoma;41;10;1;83
Lone Star;32;12;7;71
Shreveport;31;14;7;69
New Mexico;30;19;3;63
Amarillo;26;23;3;55
Odessa;25;23;3;53
El Paso;15;33;4;34
Corpus Christi;11;34;7;29
Thursday, March 23
Wisconsin at Chippewa
Friday, March 24
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Maryland
New Jersey at Maine
Philadelphia at Johnstown
Wisconsin at Chippewa
Minot at North Iowa
Janesville at Minnesota
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
Shereveport at Odessa
Lone Star at New Mexico
Oklahoma at El Paso
Springfield at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Saturday, March 25
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Maryland
Philadelphia at Johnstown
New Jersey at Maine
St. Cloud at Austin
Minot at North Iowa
Janesville at Minnesota
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
Shreveport at Odessa
Lone Star at New Mexico
Oklahoma at El Paso
Springfield at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Sunday, March 26
Philadelphia at Johnstown
Springfield at Anchorage
REC DIGEST
BASKETBALL
START SMART BASKETBALL CAMPS: Shooting Camp -- Session 1, Grades K-12, May 30-31, 10 a.m.-Noon at Horizon Middle School. Cost $65. Camp for Grades K-5 -- May 30-June 2, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Camp for Grades 6-12 – June 5-8, 1-5 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Shooting Camp – Session 2, Grades K-12, June 5-6, 10 a.m.-Noon at Century High School. All camps conducted by Century High boys basketball coach Darin Mattern. Camps emphasize fundamentals -- ball handling, shooting, defense, passing, cutting in an enthusiastic and positive learning environment.
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
College baseball
Morningside 7, Jamestown 2
Morningside 10, Jamestown 7
College women's basketball
Morton College 78, United Tribes 47
College men's hockey
ACHA D-I national tournament
Championship game
Minot State 1, Adrian College 0