North Texas guard Kai Huntsberry, right, and UAB's KJ Buffen (5) reach for the ball during a Conference USA semifinal in Frisco, Texas on Friday. Huntsberry, an All-NSIC player for the University of Mary last season, averaged 12.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds for the Mean Green this season. North Texas (28-7) plays at Oklahoma State (20-15) tonight at 6 p.m. in quarterfinal action of the NIT Tournament. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.