COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

U-MARY 5, ADRIAN COLLEGE 2

in Orlando, Fla.

Singles

1. Chloe Chong, UM, def. Liv Depies 6-0, 6-1. 2. Doaa Farouk Mohamed, UM, def. Regan Snyder 6-0, 6-0. 3. Ilona Freitag, UM, def. Brooke Posey 6-0, 6-1. 4. Hala Hossam Awad 6-0, 6-1. 5. Ava Hovey, AC, def. Samantha Purpura 4-6, 6-4, 10-3. 6. Vasiliki Gargasoulas, AC, won by default.

Doubles

1. Chong-Freitag, UM, def. Depies-Claire Earley 6-1. 2. Mohamed-Awad, UM, def. Bethany Posey-Maddison Wagner 6-2. 3. Emily Needham-Purpura, UM, def. Gargasoulas-Hope Busscher 7-5.

Records: U-Mary 4-0; Adrian College 3-8.

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Thursday, March 2

Quarterfinals

At Bismarck Event Center

Main Arena

Game 1: No. 8 Turtle Mountain (6-16) vs. No. 1 Century (21-0), 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Legacy (12-9) vs. No. 4 Bismarck (12-9), 4:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 10 Williston (7-14) vs. No. 2 Minot (18-3), 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Jamestown (12-10) vs. No. 3 Mandan (15-6), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Loser-out

Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Main Arena

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

State qualifiers

Main Arena

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 2:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 4:15 p.m.

Championship

Main Arena

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Thursday, March 2

Quarterfinals

At Bismarck Event Center

Exhibit Hall

Game 1: No. 8 Dickinson (8-14) vs. No. 1 Century (18-2), 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Jamestown (11-10) vs. No. 4 Legacy (15-6), 3:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Mandan (10-12) vs. No. 2 Minot (17-4), 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 St. Mary’s (11-11) vs. No. 3 Bismarck (17-4), 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Loser-out

Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 6:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Main Arena

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

State qualifiers

Main Arena

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 11 a.m.

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 12:45 p.m.

Championship

Main Arena

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6 p.m.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Minot State Dome

Thursday, March 2

Game 1: No. 2 Central Cass (20-3) vs. Bowman County (23-2), 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Rugby (21-2) vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (19-5), 2:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Thompson (22-2) vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (19-5), 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (23-2) vs. No. 5 Garrison (22-2), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

GIRLS HOCKEY

STATE TOURNAMENT

At MAYSA Arena, Minot

Thursday, March 2

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 8 Century (7-10-2-4) vs. No. 1 Fargo Davies (18-2-2-1), 12 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Minot (11-6-2-2) vs. No. 4 West Fargo (13-6-1-3), 2:15 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Grand Forks (10-9-2-2) vs. No. 2 Fargo North-South (16-4-3-0), 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck (10-9-3-0) vs. No. 3 Mandan (14-5-2-2), 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Loser-out

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 12:15 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3 p.m. (championship)

BOWLING

WEEKLY LEADERS

TEN SPOT LANES

Barry’s Moose: Boys game – Remiel W. 101. Boys series – Remiel W. 170. Girls game – Haylee Gross 108. Girls series – Gross 212.

Sid’s Kids: Boys game – Ryder Krein 145. Boys series – Krein 397. Girls game – Kylie Krein 159. Girls series – Lillian Boschee 413.

Custer: Men’s game – Gavin Eisenmann 247. Men's series – Jake Sauter 684.

Wednesday Soda: Women’s game – Vanessa Fox 166, Sandy Schmidt 166. Women’s series – Fox 472. (NO UPDATE 3/1)

Men’s Mandan: High game – Jesse Hill 270. High series – Hill 928.

Unknowns: Men’s game – Lynn Geffre 256. Men's series – Brett Job 677.

NOTE: Bowling leaders are compiled from league websites on Wednesdays. For weekly leaders, each league’s top game and series will be listed, plus any bowler that meets the following minimums -- Men: 275 game, 650 three-game series, 850 four-game series. Women: 225 game, 600 three-game series, 750 four-game series.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;29;11;7;65

Aberdeen;23;18;5;51

St. Cloud;22;18;6;50

Minot;23;21;2;48

North Iowa;22;20;3;47

Bismarck;20;20;6;46

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;31;12;4;66

New Jersey;29;14;3;61

Maine;25;16;3;53

Northeast;24;17;5;53

Johnstown;22;20;2;46

Philadelphia;20;23;2;42

Danbury;2;39;7;11

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Wisconsin;28;15;3;59

Fairbanks;26;17;5;57

Minnesota;24;15;7;55

Kenai River;25;20;3;53

Janesville;21;18;9;51

Anchorage;21;18;7;49

Chippewa;22;21;2;46

Springfield;21;23;1;43

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Oklahoma;36;8;1;73

Lone Star;30;11;6;66

New Mexico;27;17;3;57

Shreveport;25;14;7;57

Amarillo;23;19;3;49

Odessa;23;19;3;49

El Paso;13;28;4;30

Corpus Christi;10;30;6;26

Thursday, March 2

Johnstown at Maine

Friday, March 3

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Northeast

Johnstown at Maine

Danbury at Philadelphia

Janesville at Chippewa

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

Wisconsin at Springfield

St. Cloud at North Iowa

Minot at Aberdeen

New Mexico at Odessa

Lone Star at Oklahoma

Amarillo at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Minnesota at Kenai River

Saturday, March 4

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Northeast

Johnstown at Maine

Wisconsin at Springfield

Danbury at Philadelphia

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Janesville at Chippewa

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

Minot at Aberdeen

New Mexico at Odessa

Lone Star at Oklahoma

Amarillo at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Minnesota at Kenai River

Sunday, March 5

North Iowa at St. Cloud

N.D. SCORES

College baseball

Arizona State 10, North Dakota State 9

College men's basketball

Bismarck State 69, Lake Region State 65

Williston State 88, Miles 74

College women's basketball

Miles 60, Bismarck State 55

College women's tennis

U-Mary 5, Adrian College 2