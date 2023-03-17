GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

ALL-CITY INDOOR

At University of Mary Fieldhouse

Team results

1. Century 130. 2 Bismarck 117. 3. Legacy 93. 4. St. Mary’s 40.

Individual results

60 meters: 1. Elydia Symens, CHS, 8.04. 2. Jilian Quale, BHS, 8.26. 3. Avery Mills, CHS, 8.28. 4. Hannah Herbel, CHS, 8.13. 5. Emmery Schmitz, BHS, 8.39.

200: 1. Symens, 27.54. 2. Mills, 28.38. 3. Katee Hollenbeck, SM, 29.04. 4. Emma McKenzie, SM, 29.60. 5. Elly Kuball, LHS, 31.45.

400: 1. Leah Herbel, CHS, 1:08.43. 2. Norah Green, CHS, 1:11.13. 3. Cadence Cook, CHS, 1:12.93.

800: 1. Lauren Woeste, LHS, 2:33.83. 2. Kylie Wald, SM, 2:34.82. 3. Taylor Gabbert, LHS, 2:35.21. 4. Dalila Sharp, BHS, 2:36.64. 5. Addison Heck, CHS, 2:39.59.

1600: 1. Eva Selensky, SM, 5:24.47. 2. Zoe Reichenberger, BHS, 5:29.73. 3. Bayla Weigel, BHS, 5:42.93. 4. Isabelle Simonson, LHS, 5:56.53. 5. Bre Axt, LHS, 5:57.51.

60 hurdles: 1. Machaela Pochant, LHS, 10.61. 2. Martina Murphy, CHS, 10.72.

1600 relay: 1. Century (Leah Herbel, Martina Murphy, Addison Heck, Hannah Herbel), 4:33.50. 2. SM, 4:41.84

High jump: 1. Jordan Rood, BHS, 5-1. 2. Alexa Evanger, LHS, 4-11. 3. Macy Crane, LHS, 4-11. 4. Sierra Lacoe, BHS, 4-11. 5. Reese Turner, CHS, 4-9.

Pole vault: 1. Alyson Krug, BHS, 10-3. 2. Rachel Dunlop, CHS, 9-3. 3. Madison Berger, LHS, 9-0. 4. Brynlie Thueson, CHS, 8-9. 5. Evanger, 8-3.

Long jump: 1. Ajaye Gill, BHS, 16-6. 2. Cambree Volk, LHS, 16-4. 3. Machaela Pochant, LHS, 15-7. 4. Addi Nakagawa, CHS, 14-10. 5. Quale, 13-9.

Triple jump: 1. Gill 32-6. 2. Kennedy Marcus, BHS, 32-4. 3. Jewell Berg, CHS, 31-2. 4. Nakagawa, 29-6.

Shot put: 1. Katelyn Rath, BHS, 39-7. 2. Tayla Andersen, BHS, 37-10.50. 3. Berlyn Lindbo, LHS, 36-5. 4. Mylie Trahan, CHS, 35-0. 5. Briella Wrangham, BHS, 34-5.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Bismarck Event Center

Thursday, March 16

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 2 Shiloh Christian 69, Powers Lake-Burke Central 38

Game 2: No. 3 Beulah 48, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 31

Game 3: No. 1 Central Cass 58, Warwick 46

Game 4: No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington 55, No. 4 Thompson 48

Friday, March 17

Consolation

Game 5: Powers Lake-Burke Central 64, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 62

Game 6: No. 4 Thompson 83, Warwick 67

Semifinals

Game 7: No. 2 Shiloh Christian 65, No. 3 Beulah 61, OT

Game 8: No. 1 Central Cass 64, No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington 57

Saturday, March 18

Game 9: Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (21-6) vs. Warwick (19-8), 1 p.m., seventh place

Game 10: Powers Lake-Burke Central (21-5) vs. No. 4 Thompson (17-8), 2:45 p.m., fifth place

Game 11: No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington (20-7) vs. No. 3 Beulah (21-5), 6 p.m., third place

Game 12: No. 2 Shiloh Christian (22-4) vs. No. 1 Central Cass (25-0), 8 p.m., Championship

ACHA HOCKEY

DIVISION II NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

Pool A

Team;Record;Pts

2-Northeastern;1-0-0;2

4-Iowa;1-0-0;2

1-Liberty;0-1-0;0

3-Utah State;0-1-0;0

Pool B

Team;Record;Pts

1-Massachusetts;1-0-0;2

3-Concordia-Wisconsin;1-0-0;2

2-Florida Gulf Coast;0-1-0;0

4-Dakota College-Bottineau;0-1-0;0

Pool C

Team;Record;Pts

1-Mary;1-0-0;2

2-St. Thomas;1-0-0;2

3-Kentucky;0-1-0;0

4-Bentley;0-1-0;0

Pool D

Team;Record;Pts

2-Montana State;1-0-0;2

4-Indiana;1-0-0;2

1-Lindenwood;0-1-0;0

3-New Hampshire;0-1-0;0

Friday, March 17

University of Mary 5, Bentley University 0

Saint Thomas 3, Kentucky 0

Montana State 6, New Hampshire 4

Concordia-Wisconsin 5, Florida Gulf Coast 4

Northeastern 5, Utah State 0

Indiana 2, Lindenwood 1

Massachusetts 3, Dakota College-Bottineau 2

Iowa 3, Liberty 2

Saturday, March 18

University of Kentucky vs. University of Mary, 7 p.m.

Bentley vs. Saint Thomas

Indiana vs. Montana State

Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Florida Gulf Coast

Iowa vs. Northeastern

Concordia-Wisconsin vs. Massachusetts

Utah State vs. Liberty

New Hampshire vs. Lindenwood

Sunday, March 19

University of Saint Thomas vs. University of Mary, 4 p.m.

Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Concordia-Wisconsin

Iowa vs. Utah State

Bentley vs. Kentucky

Indiana vs. New Hampshire

Montana State vs. Lindenwood

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Massachusetts

Northeastern vs. Liberty

Monday, March 20

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C winner, 4 p.m.

Pool D Winner vs. Pool A winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Winner of Semifinal One vs. Winner of Semifinal Two, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

ST. CLOUD STATE 3, NORTH DAKOTA 2, OT

UND;1;1;0;0;--2

SCSU;1;0;1;1;--;3

First period: 1. UND, Ethan Frisch (Jake Schmaltz, Jackson Blake), 6:18 (PP). 2. SCSU, Veeti Miettinen (Cooper Wylie, Grant Cruikshank), 17:16 (PP).

Second period: 3. UND, Judd Caulfield (Mark Senden, Gavin Hain), 12:29.

Third period: 4. SCSU, Jami Krannila (Zach Okabe, Miettinen), 5:06.

Overtime: 5. SCSU, Okabe (Krannila, Miettinen), 5:45.

Goaltender saves: North Dakota -- Drew DeRidder 6-3-4-5--18. St. Cloud State -- Jaxon Castor 4-10-7-2--23.

Penalties: North Dakota -- Five minors for 10 minutes. St. Cloud State -- Four minors for eight minutes.

Records: North Dakota 18-15-6; St. Cloud State 23-12-3.

NCHC Tournament

Frozen Faceoff

March 17-18

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Friday, March 17

No. 4 Colorado College 1, No. 1 Denver 0

No. 2 St. Cloud State 3, No. 3 North Dakota 2, OT

Saturday, March 18

No. 4 Colorado College (13-21-3) vs. No. 2 St. Cloud State (23-12-3), 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 4, ALLIANCE UNIVERSITY 0

Alliance;000;000;0;--;0;6;2

Mary;010;021;x;--;4;6;1

Lynette Niebla, Jayna Celano (6), Kate Crandall (6) and Kaila Quick; Nicole Eckhardt and Emily Schommer. W -- Eckhardt. L -- Niebla. HR: None.

Highlights: Alliance -- Celano 1-for-3, HBP; Janelle Adams 1-for-4; Kayla Bird 0-for-2, BB, HBP; Crandall 0-for-2, 2 BB; Quick 1-for-3; Brittany Tomala 1-for-3; Niebla 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 1 K; Celano 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Crandall 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. Mary -- Mckenzie Reinhardt 2-for-3, BB, 2 RBIs; Francesca Villaneda 1-for-2, HBP, BB; Sariah Perez 0-for-3, BB, RBI; Brooke De Jonge 2-for-3, 3B, R; Eckhardt 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 0 K, 2 HBP.

Records: Alliance 2-15.

NEW HAVEN 2, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0

Mary;000;000;0;--;0;4;2

New Haven;000;020;x;--;2;7;0

Hannah Chambers, Emari Evans (6) and Madison Wszolek; Mia Iodice and Halle Frederick. W -- Iodice. L -- Chambers. HR: None.

Highlights: Mary -- Janelle Bergmann 1-for-3; Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-for-3; Wszolek 1-for-3; De Jonge 1-for-3; Devyn Ritz 0-for-2, BB; Chambers 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 3 K; Evans 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K. New Haven -- Bella Chenet 2-for-3, SB, R; Meg Anderson 2-for-3, 2B, RBI; Stephanie Smith 1-for-3, R; Iodice 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K.

Records: U-Mary 5-14; New Haven 2-11.

NAHL

BISMARCK 3, AUSTIN 2, SHOOTOUT (BIS WINS SO 2-0)

Bismarck;1;1;0;0;1;--;3

Austin;1;1;0;0;0;--;2

First period: 1. Bismarck, Nick Baer (Patrick Johnson, Attila Lippai), 4:47. 2. Austin, Kaden Muir (Austin Salani, Jack Malinski), 19:47 (PP).

Second period: 3. Austin, Damon Furuseth (Gavin Morrissey, Walter Zacher), 1:28. 4. Bismarck, Logan Valkama (Drew Holt, Baer), 10:50.

Third period: No scoring.

Overtime: No scoring.

Shootout: 1. Bismarck, Evan Hunter. 2. Bismarck, Vertti Jantunen.

Goaltender saves: Bismarck -- Linards Lipskis 9-4-13-3--29. Austin -- Trent Wiemken 5-10-8-1--24.

Penalties: Bismarck -- Three minors for six minutes. Austin -- Four minors for eight minutes.

Records: Bismarck 22-23-6; Austin 31-13-8.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;31;13;8;70

North Iowa;27;21;3;57

St. Cloud;25;20;7;57

Aberdeen;25;21;5;55

Minot;25;24;2;52

Bismarck;22;23;6;50

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;34;14;4;72

New Jersey;31;16;3;65

Maine;30;17;3;63

Northeast;27;20;5;59

Johnstown;23;21;4;50

Philadelphia;23;25;2;48

Danbury;3;44;7;13

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Wisconsin;32;16;3;67

Minnesota;28;16;7;63

Fairbanks;26;20;6;58

Kenai River;27;22;3;57

Chippewa;27;21;2;56

Anchorage;23;20;7;53

Janesville;22;22;9;53

Springfield;21;26;2;44

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

x-Oklahoma;41;9;1;83

Lone Star;31;12;7;69

Shreveport;30;14;7;67

New Mexico;30;18;3;63

Amarillo;25;23;3;53

Odessa;24;23;3;51

El Paso;15;32;4;34

Corpus Christi;11;34;6;28

Friday, March 17

Bismarck 3, Austin 2, SO

Maine 2, Danbury 1

New Jersey 3, Northeast 0

Maryland 6, Johnstown 1

Wisconsin 10, Janesville 2

North Iowa 4, Aberdeen 2

Shreveport 3, El Paso 0

Chippewa 2, Minnesota 1

Corpus Christi 5, Odessa 1

Oklahoma 6, Amarillo 4

New Mexico 4, Lone Star 2

Minot 4, St. Cloud 1

Springfield at Fairbanks (n)

Saturday, March 18

Bismarck at Austin, 7 p.m.

Maine at Danbury

Johnstown at Maryland

New Jersey at Northeast

Janesville at Wisconsin

Aberdeen at North Iowa

El Paso at Shreveport

Chippewa at Minnesota

Corpus Christi at Odessa

Amarillo at Oklahoma

New Mexico at Lone Star

St. Cloud at Minot

Springfield at Fairbanks

Sunday, March 19

Johnstown at Maryland

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College baseball

Bismarck State 20, Abbotsford 14

Central Lakes-Brainerd 7, Dakota College-Bottineau 0

Dakota College-Bottineau 7, Ausburg JV 6

Dickinson State 11, Valley City State 3

Dickinson State 9, Valley City State 3

Pima CC 9, Bismarck State 2

Williston State 8, Luther College JV 7

College women's basketball

California Baptist 96, North Dakota 79

Oregon 96, North Dakota State 57

College women's hockey

Dakota College-Bottineau 3, Niagara 0

Minot State 8, Michigan-Dearborn 0

College softball

U-Mary 4, Alliance University 0

Maryland 9, North Dakota 4

New Haven 2, U-Mary 0

North Dakota 5, Rider 4

Parkland College 5, Bismarck State 2

Suffolk CC 13, Bismarck State 5, 5 inn.

College men's tennis

Idaho 5, North Dakota 2

College women's tennis

Idaho 5, North Dakota 2