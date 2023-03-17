GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
ALL-CITY INDOOR
At University of Mary Fieldhouse
Team results
1. Century 130. 2 Bismarck 117. 3. Legacy 93. 4. St. Mary’s 40.
Individual results
60 meters: 1. Elydia Symens, CHS, 8.04. 2. Jilian Quale, BHS, 8.26. 3. Avery Mills, CHS, 8.28. 4. Hannah Herbel, CHS, 8.13. 5. Emmery Schmitz, BHS, 8.39.
200: 1. Symens, 27.54. 2. Mills, 28.38. 3. Katee Hollenbeck, SM, 29.04. 4. Emma McKenzie, SM, 29.60. 5. Elly Kuball, LHS, 31.45.
400: 1. Leah Herbel, CHS, 1:08.43. 2. Norah Green, CHS, 1:11.13. 3. Cadence Cook, CHS, 1:12.93.
800: 1. Lauren Woeste, LHS, 2:33.83. 2. Kylie Wald, SM, 2:34.82. 3. Taylor Gabbert, LHS, 2:35.21. 4. Dalila Sharp, BHS, 2:36.64. 5. Addison Heck, CHS, 2:39.59.
1600: 1. Eva Selensky, SM, 5:24.47. 2. Zoe Reichenberger, BHS, 5:29.73. 3. Bayla Weigel, BHS, 5:42.93. 4. Isabelle Simonson, LHS, 5:56.53. 5. Bre Axt, LHS, 5:57.51.
60 hurdles: 1. Machaela Pochant, LHS, 10.61. 2. Martina Murphy, CHS, 10.72.
1600 relay: 1. Century (Leah Herbel, Martina Murphy, Addison Heck, Hannah Herbel), 4:33.50. 2. SM, 4:41.84
High jump: 1. Jordan Rood, BHS, 5-1. 2. Alexa Evanger, LHS, 4-11. 3. Macy Crane, LHS, 4-11. 4. Sierra Lacoe, BHS, 4-11. 5. Reese Turner, CHS, 4-9.
Pole vault: 1. Alyson Krug, BHS, 10-3. 2. Rachel Dunlop, CHS, 9-3. 3. Madison Berger, LHS, 9-0. 4. Brynlie Thueson, CHS, 8-9. 5. Evanger, 8-3.
Long jump: 1. Ajaye Gill, BHS, 16-6. 2. Cambree Volk, LHS, 16-4. 3. Machaela Pochant, LHS, 15-7. 4. Addi Nakagawa, CHS, 14-10. 5. Quale, 13-9.
Triple jump: 1. Gill 32-6. 2. Kennedy Marcus, BHS, 32-4. 3. Jewell Berg, CHS, 31-2. 4. Nakagawa, 29-6.
Shot put: 1. Katelyn Rath, BHS, 39-7. 2. Tayla Andersen, BHS, 37-10.50. 3. Berlyn Lindbo, LHS, 36-5. 4. Mylie Trahan, CHS, 35-0. 5. Briella Wrangham, BHS, 34-5.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Bismarck Event Center
Thursday, March 16
Quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 2 Shiloh Christian 69, Powers Lake-Burke Central 38
Game 2: No. 3 Beulah 48, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 31
Game 3: No. 1 Central Cass 58, Warwick 46
Game 4: No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington 55, No. 4 Thompson 48
Friday, March 17
Consolation
Game 5: Powers Lake-Burke Central 64, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 62
Game 6: No. 4 Thompson 83, Warwick 67
Semifinals
Game 7: No. 2 Shiloh Christian 65, No. 3 Beulah 61, OT
Game 8: No. 1 Central Cass 64, No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington 57
Saturday, March 18
Game 9: Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (21-6) vs. Warwick (19-8), 1 p.m., seventh place
Game 10: Powers Lake-Burke Central (21-5) vs. No. 4 Thompson (17-8), 2:45 p.m., fifth place
Game 11: No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington (20-7) vs. No. 3 Beulah (21-5), 6 p.m., third place
Game 12: No. 2 Shiloh Christian (22-4) vs. No. 1 Central Cass (25-0), 8 p.m., Championship
ACHA HOCKEY
DIVISION II NATIONAL TOURNAMENT
Pool A
Team;Record;Pts
2-Northeastern;1-0-0;2
4-Iowa;1-0-0;2
1-Liberty;0-1-0;0
3-Utah State;0-1-0;0
Pool B
Team;Record;Pts
1-Massachusetts;1-0-0;2
3-Concordia-Wisconsin;1-0-0;2
2-Florida Gulf Coast;0-1-0;0
4-Dakota College-Bottineau;0-1-0;0
Pool C
Team;Record;Pts
1-Mary;1-0-0;2
2-St. Thomas;1-0-0;2
3-Kentucky;0-1-0;0
4-Bentley;0-1-0;0
Pool D
Team;Record;Pts
2-Montana State;1-0-0;2
4-Indiana;1-0-0;2
1-Lindenwood;0-1-0;0
3-New Hampshire;0-1-0;0
Friday, March 17
University of Mary 5, Bentley University 0
Saint Thomas 3, Kentucky 0
Montana State 6, New Hampshire 4
Concordia-Wisconsin 5, Florida Gulf Coast 4
Northeastern 5, Utah State 0
Indiana 2, Lindenwood 1
Massachusetts 3, Dakota College-Bottineau 2
Iowa 3, Liberty 2
Saturday, March 18
University of Kentucky vs. University of Mary, 7 p.m.
Bentley vs. Saint Thomas
Indiana vs. Montana State
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Iowa vs. Northeastern
Concordia-Wisconsin vs. Massachusetts
Utah State vs. Liberty
New Hampshire vs. Lindenwood
Sunday, March 19
University of Saint Thomas vs. University of Mary, 4 p.m.
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Concordia-Wisconsin
Iowa vs. Utah State
Bentley vs. Kentucky
Indiana vs. New Hampshire
Montana State vs. Lindenwood
Florida Gulf Coast vs. Massachusetts
Northeastern vs. Liberty
Monday, March 20
Pool B Winner vs. Pool C winner, 4 p.m.
Pool D Winner vs. Pool A winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Winner of Semifinal One vs. Winner of Semifinal Two, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
ST. CLOUD STATE 3, NORTH DAKOTA 2, OT
UND;1;1;0;0;--2
SCSU;1;0;1;1;--;3
First period: 1. UND, Ethan Frisch (Jake Schmaltz, Jackson Blake), 6:18 (PP). 2. SCSU, Veeti Miettinen (Cooper Wylie, Grant Cruikshank), 17:16 (PP).
Second period: 3. UND, Judd Caulfield (Mark Senden, Gavin Hain), 12:29.
Third period: 4. SCSU, Jami Krannila (Zach Okabe, Miettinen), 5:06.
Overtime: 5. SCSU, Okabe (Krannila, Miettinen), 5:45.
Goaltender saves: North Dakota -- Drew DeRidder 6-3-4-5--18. St. Cloud State -- Jaxon Castor 4-10-7-2--23.
Penalties: North Dakota -- Five minors for 10 minutes. St. Cloud State -- Four minors for eight minutes.
Records: North Dakota 18-15-6; St. Cloud State 23-12-3.
NCHC Tournament
Frozen Faceoff
March 17-18
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Friday, March 17
No. 4 Colorado College 1, No. 1 Denver 0
No. 2 St. Cloud State 3, No. 3 North Dakota 2, OT
Saturday, March 18
No. 4 Colorado College (13-21-3) vs. No. 2 St. Cloud State (23-12-3), 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 4, ALLIANCE UNIVERSITY 0
Alliance;000;000;0;--;0;6;2
Mary;010;021;x;--;4;6;1
Lynette Niebla, Jayna Celano (6), Kate Crandall (6) and Kaila Quick; Nicole Eckhardt and Emily Schommer. W -- Eckhardt. L -- Niebla. HR: None.
Highlights: Alliance -- Celano 1-for-3, HBP; Janelle Adams 1-for-4; Kayla Bird 0-for-2, BB, HBP; Crandall 0-for-2, 2 BB; Quick 1-for-3; Brittany Tomala 1-for-3; Niebla 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 1 K; Celano 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Crandall 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. Mary -- Mckenzie Reinhardt 2-for-3, BB, 2 RBIs; Francesca Villaneda 1-for-2, HBP, BB; Sariah Perez 0-for-3, BB, RBI; Brooke De Jonge 2-for-3, 3B, R; Eckhardt 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 0 K, 2 HBP.
Records: Alliance 2-15.
NEW HAVEN 2, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0
Mary;000;000;0;--;0;4;2
New Haven;000;020;x;--;2;7;0
Hannah Chambers, Emari Evans (6) and Madison Wszolek; Mia Iodice and Halle Frederick. W -- Iodice. L -- Chambers. HR: None.
Highlights: Mary -- Janelle Bergmann 1-for-3; Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-for-3; Wszolek 1-for-3; De Jonge 1-for-3; Devyn Ritz 0-for-2, BB; Chambers 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 3 K; Evans 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K. New Haven -- Bella Chenet 2-for-3, SB, R; Meg Anderson 2-for-3, 2B, RBI; Stephanie Smith 1-for-3, R; Iodice 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K.
Records: U-Mary 5-14; New Haven 2-11.
NAHL
BISMARCK 3, AUSTIN 2, SHOOTOUT (BIS WINS SO 2-0)
Bismarck;1;1;0;0;1;--;3
Austin;1;1;0;0;0;--;2
First period: 1. Bismarck, Nick Baer (Patrick Johnson, Attila Lippai), 4:47. 2. Austin, Kaden Muir (Austin Salani, Jack Malinski), 19:47 (PP).
Second period: 3. Austin, Damon Furuseth (Gavin Morrissey, Walter Zacher), 1:28. 4. Bismarck, Logan Valkama (Drew Holt, Baer), 10:50.
Third period: No scoring.
Overtime: No scoring.
Shootout: 1. Bismarck, Evan Hunter. 2. Bismarck, Vertti Jantunen.
Goaltender saves: Bismarck -- Linards Lipskis 9-4-13-3--29. Austin -- Trent Wiemken 5-10-8-1--24.
Penalties: Bismarck -- Three minors for six minutes. Austin -- Four minors for eight minutes.
Records: Bismarck 22-23-6; Austin 31-13-8.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;31;13;8;70
North Iowa;27;21;3;57
St. Cloud;25;20;7;57
Aberdeen;25;21;5;55
Minot;25;24;2;52
Bismarck;22;23;6;50
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;34;14;4;72
New Jersey;31;16;3;65
Maine;30;17;3;63
Northeast;27;20;5;59
Johnstown;23;21;4;50
Philadelphia;23;25;2;48
Danbury;3;44;7;13
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wisconsin;32;16;3;67
Minnesota;28;16;7;63
Fairbanks;26;20;6;58
Kenai River;27;22;3;57
Chippewa;27;21;2;56
Anchorage;23;20;7;53
Janesville;22;22;9;53
Springfield;21;26;2;44
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Oklahoma;41;9;1;83
Lone Star;31;12;7;69
Shreveport;30;14;7;67
New Mexico;30;18;3;63
Amarillo;25;23;3;53
Odessa;24;23;3;51
El Paso;15;32;4;34
Corpus Christi;11;34;6;28
Friday, March 17
Bismarck 3, Austin 2, SO
Maine 2, Danbury 1
New Jersey 3, Northeast 0
Maryland 6, Johnstown 1
Wisconsin 10, Janesville 2
North Iowa 4, Aberdeen 2
Shreveport 3, El Paso 0
Chippewa 2, Minnesota 1
Corpus Christi 5, Odessa 1
Oklahoma 6, Amarillo 4
New Mexico 4, Lone Star 2
Minot 4, St. Cloud 1
Springfield at Fairbanks (n)
Saturday, March 18
Bismarck at Austin, 7 p.m.
Maine at Danbury
Johnstown at Maryland
New Jersey at Northeast
Janesville at Wisconsin
Aberdeen at North Iowa
El Paso at Shreveport
Chippewa at Minnesota
Corpus Christi at Odessa
Amarillo at Oklahoma
New Mexico at Lone Star
St. Cloud at Minot
Springfield at Fairbanks
Sunday, March 19
Johnstown at Maryland
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College baseball
Bismarck State 20, Abbotsford 14
Central Lakes-Brainerd 7, Dakota College-Bottineau 0
Dakota College-Bottineau 7, Ausburg JV 6
Dickinson State 11, Valley City State 3
Dickinson State 9, Valley City State 3
Pima CC 9, Bismarck State 2
Williston State 8, Luther College JV 7
College women's basketball
California Baptist 96, North Dakota 79
Oregon 96, North Dakota State 57
College women's hockey
Dakota College-Bottineau 3, Niagara 0
Minot State 8, Michigan-Dearborn 0
College softball
U-Mary 4, Alliance University 0
Maryland 9, North Dakota 4
New Haven 2, U-Mary 0
North Dakota 5, Rider 4
Parkland College 5, Bismarck State 2
Suffolk CC 13, Bismarck State 5, 5 inn.
College men's tennis
Idaho 5, North Dakota 2
College women's tennis
Idaho 5, North Dakota 2