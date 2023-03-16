CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Bismarck Event Center
Thursday, March 16
Quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 2 Shiloh Christian 69, Powers Lake-Burke Central 38
Game 2: No. 3 Beulah 48, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 31
Game 3: No. 1 Central Cass 58, Warwick 46
Game 4: No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington 55, No. 4 Thompson 48
Friday, March 17
Consolation
Game 5: Powers Lake-Burke Central (20-5) vs. Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (21-5), 1 p.m.
Game 6: Warwick (19-7) vs. No. 4 Thompson (16-8), 2:45 p.m.
People are also reading…
Semifinals
Game 7: No. 3 Beulah (21-4) vs. No. 2 Shiloh Christian (21-4), 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington (20-6) vs. No. 1 Central Cass (24-0), 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 1 p.m., seventh place
Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 2:45 p.m., fifth place
Game 11: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 6 p.m., third place
Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 8 p.m., Championship
COLLEGE BASEBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 6-18, ANOKA-RAMSEY 2-0
Bismarck State College 6, Anoka-Ramsey 2
ARCC 000 002 0 — 2 4 0
BSC 400 002 x — 6 7 3
Bryce Heil, Brett Sullivan (6) and Mikey McBryar; Scott Seim, Nik Bantle (6) and Wyatt Tweet. HR: None.
Highlights: Anoka-Ramsey — Ricky Ramsdell 1-for-3, R; Jeremy Brown 1-for-3, RBI; Heil 1-for-3, RBI; Matthew Ramsdell 1-for-3; Heil 5.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R (6 ER), 5 BB, 5 K; Sullivan 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K. Bismarck State — Riley Pearce 1-for-3, 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI; Tweet 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Carson Zimmel 2-for-3, R; JJ Ritter 1-for-3, 3B, 2 RBIs; Seim 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K; Bantle 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 2 K.
Bismarck State College 18, Anoka-Ramsey 0, 5 Innings
BSC 190 80 — 18 14 0
ARCC 000 00 — 0 2 1
Darion Alexander and Brennan Phillips; Ricky Ramsdell, Quinten Friess (2), Aaron Yund (3), Mikey McBryar and Yund. W — Alexander. L — Ramsdell. HR: Bismarck State — Zimmel, Griffin Staahl.
Highlights: Bismarck State — Jordan Tucker 2-for-4, 2 2B, Sac fly, R, 3 RBIs; Alexander 1-for-3, 3B, 2 BB, 2 R; Phillips 2-for-4, 2B, BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Tweet 2-for-4, 3B, BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Zimmel 1-for-3, HR, 2 BB, SB, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Ritter 2-for-2, 2 BB, 3 R, RBI; Andrew Niaves 2-for-3, 3B, BB, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Staahl 1-for-3, HR, BB, SB, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Alexander 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K. Anoka-Ramsey — R. Ramsdell 1-for-2; Brown 1-for-2; R. Ramsdell 1.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 2 K; Friess 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 1 K; Yund 2 IP, 7 H, 8 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 4 K; McBryar 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.
Records: Bismarck State 7-0; Anoka-Ramsey 1-3.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY 7, U-MARY 1
WSU 012 031 0 — 7 13 0
Mary 100 000 0 — 1 3 3
Sasha Buckberger, Alexis Bonk (7) and Becky Hodder; Hannah Chambers, Emari Evans (4), Cynthia Galvan (7) and Brooke McClure. W — Buckberger. L — Chambers. HR: None.
Highlights: Wayne State — Shelby Miller 2-for-4, BB, RBI; Maddie Hool 2-for-5, RBI; Leah Wrubel 3-for-4, Sac bunt, R; Alexis Bonk 1-for-4, 2B, BB, RBI; Mady Ruczynski 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Buckberger 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K; Bonk 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. Mary — Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-for-3; Abby Favela 1-for-3, R; Brooke Nadolny 1-for-3, 2B, RBI; McClure 0-for-1, 2 BB; Chambers 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 1 K; Evans 3 IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 0 K; Galvan 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.
Records: Wayne State University 8-8.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 8, SALEM 0, 5 INNINGS
Mary 030 32 — 8 13 0
Salem 000 00 — 0 3 2
Nicole Eckhardt and Madison Wszolek; Meesha Arroyo, Andrea Gallegos (2), Emily Villar (5) and Jade Turner. W — Eckhardt. L — Arroyo. HR: None.
Highlights: Mary — Mckenzie Reinhardt 2-for-3, BB, SB, R, RBI; Janelle Bergmann 2-for-3, BB, SB, R; Sariah Perez 2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI; Wszolek 2-for-2, BB, SB, R; Kannegiesser 1-for-2, Sac bunt, R; Brooke De Jonge 3-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBI; Eckhardt 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K. Salem — Jazmyn Moetului 1-for-2; Ricki Garay 1-for-2; Meladie Larance 1-for-2; Arroyo 1.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 K; Gallegos 2.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K; Villar 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 0 K.
Records: U-Mary 4-13; Salem 7-10.
ACHA HOCKEY
DIVISION II NATIONAL TOURNAMENT
Pool A
Team Record Pts GF GA
1-Liberty 0-0-0 0 0 0
2-Northeastern 0-0-0 0 0 0
3-Utah State 0-0-0 0 0 0
4-Iowa 0-0-0 0 0 0
Pool B
Team Record Pts GF GA
1-Massachusetts 0-0-0 0 0 0
2-Florida Gulf Coast 0-0-0 0 0 0
3-Concordia-Wisconsin 0-0-0 0 0 0
4-Dakota College-Bottineau 0-0-0 0 0 0
Pool C
Team Record Pts GF GA
1-Mary 0-0-0 0 0 0
2-St. Thomas 0-0-0 0 0 0
3-Kentucky 0-0-0 0 0 0
4-Bentley 0-0-0 0 0 0
Pool D
Team Record Pts GF GA
1-Lindenwood 0-0-0 0 0 0
2-Montana State 0-0-0 0 0 0
3-New Hampshire 0-0-0 0 0 0
4-Indiana 0-0-0 0 0 0
Friday, March 17
Bentley University vs. University of Mary, 4 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Saint Thomas
New Hampshire vs. Montana State
Concordia-Wisconsin vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Utah State vs. Northeastern
Indiana vs. Lindenwood
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Massachusetts
Iowa vs. Liberty
Saturday, March 18
University of Kentucky vs. University of Mary, 7 p.m.
Bentley vs. Saint Thomas
Indiana vs. Montana State
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Iowa vs. Northeastern
Concordia-Wisconsin vs. Massachusetts
Utah State vs. Liberty
New Hampshire vs. Lindenwood
Sunday, March 19
University of Saint Thomas vs. University of Mary, 4 p.m.
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Concordia-Wisconsin
Iowa vs. Utah State
Bentley vs. Kentucky
Indiana vs. New Hampshire
Montana State vs. Lindenwood
Florida Gulf Coast vs. Massachusetts
Northeastern vs. Liberty
Monday, March 20
Pool B Winner vs. Pool C winner, 4 p.m.
Pool D Winner vs. Pool A winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Winner of Semifinal One vs. Winner of Semifinal Two, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC Tournament
Frozen Faceoff
March 17-18
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Friday, March 17
No. 4 Colorado College (12-21-3) vs. No. 1 Denver (30-8-0), 4 p.m.
No. 3 North Dakota (18-14-6) vs. No. 2 St. Cloud State (22-12-3), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Austin 31 13 7 69
St. Cloud 25 19 7 57
North Iowa 26 21 3 55
Aberdeen 25 20 5 55
Minot 24 24 2 50
Bismarck 21 23 6 48
East Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Maryland 33 14 4 70
New Jersey 30 16 3 63
Maine 29 17 3 61
Northeast 27 19 5 59
Johnstown 23 20 4 50
Philadelphia 23 25 2 48
Danbury 3 43 7 13
Midwest Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Wisconsin 31 16 3 65
Minnesota 28 15 7 63
Fairbanks 26 20 6 58
Kenai River 27 22 3 57
Chippewa 26 21 2 54
Anchorage 23 20 7 53
Janesville 22 21 9 53
Springfield 21 26 2 44
South Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
x-Oklahoma 40 9 1 81
Lone Star 31 11 7 69
Shreveport 29 14 7 65
New Mexico 29 18 3 61
Amarillo 25 22 3 53
Odessa 24 22 3 51
El Paso 15 31 4 34
Corpus Christi 10 34 6 26
Thursday, March 16
Oklahoma 5, Amarillo 0
Friday, March 17
Bismarck at Austin, 7 p.m.
Maine at Danbury
New Jersey at Northeast
Johnstown at Maryland
Janesville at Wisconsin
Aberdeen at North Iowa
El Paso at Shreveport
Chippewa at Minnesota
Corpus Christi at Odessa
Amarillo at Oklahoma
New Mexico at Lone Star
St. Cloud at Minot
Springfield at Fairbanks
Saturday, March 18
Bismarck at Austin, 7 p.m.
Maine at Danbury
Johnstown at Maryland
New Jersey at Northeast
Janesville at Wisconsin
Aberdeen at North Iowa
El Paso at Shreveport
Chippewa at Minnesota
Corpus Christi at Odessa
Amarillo at Oklahoma
New Mexico at Lone Star
St. Cloud at Minot
Springfield at Fairbanks
Sunday, March 19
Johnstown at Maryland
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
College baseball
Bismarck State 6, Anoka-Ramsey CC 2
Bismarck State 18, Anoka-Ramsey CC 0
Dakota College-Bottineau 10, White Rock 8
Dickinson State 5, Valley City State 4
Valley City State 5, Dickinson State 3
Williston State 11, Whalley Chiefs Post Grad 3
Williston State 8, Coquitlam Red Post Grad 7
College women’s hockey
Dakota College-Bottineau 5, Central Michigan 1
Minot State 7, Miami-Ohio 0
College softball
U-Mary 8, Salem 0, 5 inn.
North Dakota State 4, Purdue 0
South Mountain CC 9, Lake Region State 0, 5 inn.
South Mountain CC 19, Lake Region State 4, 5 inn.
Wayne State University 7, U-Mary 1