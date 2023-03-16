CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Bismarck Event Center

Thursday, March 16

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 2 Shiloh Christian 69, Powers Lake-Burke Central 38

Game 2: No. 3 Beulah 48, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 31

Game 3: No. 1 Central Cass 58, Warwick 46

Game 4: No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington 55, No. 4 Thompson 48

Friday, March 17

Consolation

Game 5: Powers Lake-Burke Central (20-5) vs. Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (21-5), 1 p.m.

Game 6: Warwick (19-7) vs. No. 4 Thompson (16-8), 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: No. 3 Beulah (21-4) vs. No. 2 Shiloh Christian (21-4), 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington (20-6) vs. No. 1 Central Cass (24-0), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 1 p.m., seventh place

Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 2:45 p.m., fifth place

Game 11: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 6 p.m., third place

Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 8 p.m., Championship

COLLEGE BASEBALL

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 6-18, ANOKA-RAMSEY 2-0

Bismarck State College 6, Anoka-Ramsey 2

ARCC 000 002 0 — 2 4 0

BSC 400 002 x — 6 7 3

Bryce Heil, Brett Sullivan (6) and Mikey McBryar; Scott Seim, Nik Bantle (6) and Wyatt Tweet. HR: None.

Highlights: Anoka-Ramsey — Ricky Ramsdell 1-for-3, R; Jeremy Brown 1-for-3, RBI; Heil 1-for-3, RBI; Matthew Ramsdell 1-for-3; Heil 5.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R (6 ER), 5 BB, 5 K; Sullivan 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K. Bismarck State — Riley Pearce 1-for-3, 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI; Tweet 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Carson Zimmel 2-for-3, R; JJ Ritter 1-for-3, 3B, 2 RBIs; Seim 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K; Bantle 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 2 K.

Bismarck State College 18, Anoka-Ramsey 0, 5 Innings

BSC 190 80 — 18 14 0

ARCC 000 00 — 0 2 1

Darion Alexander and Brennan Phillips; Ricky Ramsdell, Quinten Friess (2), Aaron Yund (3), Mikey McBryar and Yund. W — Alexander. L — Ramsdell. HR: Bismarck State — Zimmel, Griffin Staahl.

Highlights: Bismarck State — Jordan Tucker 2-for-4, 2 2B, Sac fly, R, 3 RBIs; Alexander 1-for-3, 3B, 2 BB, 2 R; Phillips 2-for-4, 2B, BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Tweet 2-for-4, 3B, BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Zimmel 1-for-3, HR, 2 BB, SB, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Ritter 2-for-2, 2 BB, 3 R, RBI; Andrew Niaves 2-for-3, 3B, BB, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Staahl 1-for-3, HR, BB, SB, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Alexander 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K. Anoka-Ramsey — R. Ramsdell 1-for-2; Brown 1-for-2; R. Ramsdell 1.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 2 K; Friess 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 1 K; Yund 2 IP, 7 H, 8 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 4 K; McBryar 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.

Records: Bismarck State 7-0; Anoka-Ramsey 1-3.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY 7, U-MARY 1

WSU 012 031 0 — 7 13 0

Mary 100 000 0 — 1 3 3

Sasha Buckberger, Alexis Bonk (7) and Becky Hodder; Hannah Chambers, Emari Evans (4), Cynthia Galvan (7) and Brooke McClure. W — Buckberger. L — Chambers. HR: None.

Highlights: Wayne State — Shelby Miller 2-for-4, BB, RBI; Maddie Hool 2-for-5, RBI; Leah Wrubel 3-for-4, Sac bunt, R; Alexis Bonk 1-for-4, 2B, BB, RBI; Mady Ruczynski 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Buckberger 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K; Bonk 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. Mary — Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-for-3; Abby Favela 1-for-3, R; Brooke Nadolny 1-for-3, 2B, RBI; McClure 0-for-1, 2 BB; Chambers 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 1 K; Evans 3 IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 0 K; Galvan 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.

Records: Wayne State University 8-8.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 8, SALEM 0, 5 INNINGS

Mary 030 32 — 8 13 0

Salem 000 00 — 0 3 2

Nicole Eckhardt and Madison Wszolek; Meesha Arroyo, Andrea Gallegos (2), Emily Villar (5) and Jade Turner. W — Eckhardt. L — Arroyo. HR: None.

Highlights: Mary — Mckenzie Reinhardt 2-for-3, BB, SB, R, RBI; Janelle Bergmann 2-for-3, BB, SB, R; Sariah Perez 2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI; Wszolek 2-for-2, BB, SB, R; Kannegiesser 1-for-2, Sac bunt, R; Brooke De Jonge 3-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBI; Eckhardt 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K. Salem — Jazmyn Moetului 1-for-2; Ricki Garay 1-for-2; Meladie Larance 1-for-2; Arroyo 1.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 K; Gallegos 2.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K; Villar 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 0 K.

Records: U-Mary 4-13; Salem 7-10.

ACHA HOCKEY

DIVISION II NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

Pool A

Team Record Pts GF GA

1-Liberty 0-0-0 0 0 0

2-Northeastern 0-0-0 0 0 0

3-Utah State 0-0-0 0 0 0

4-Iowa 0-0-0 0 0 0

Pool B

Team Record Pts GF GA

1-Massachusetts 0-0-0 0 0 0

2-Florida Gulf Coast 0-0-0 0 0 0

3-Concordia-Wisconsin 0-0-0 0 0 0

4-Dakota College-Bottineau 0-0-0 0 0 0

Pool C

Team Record Pts GF GA

1-Mary 0-0-0 0 0 0

2-St. Thomas 0-0-0 0 0 0

3-Kentucky 0-0-0 0 0 0

4-Bentley 0-0-0 0 0 0

Pool D

Team Record Pts GF GA

1-Lindenwood 0-0-0 0 0 0

2-Montana State 0-0-0 0 0 0

3-New Hampshire 0-0-0 0 0 0

4-Indiana 0-0-0 0 0 0

Friday, March 17

Bentley University vs. University of Mary, 4 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Saint Thomas

New Hampshire vs. Montana State

Concordia-Wisconsin vs. Florida Gulf Coast

Utah State vs. Northeastern

Indiana vs. Lindenwood

Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Massachusetts

Iowa vs. Liberty

Saturday, March 18

University of Kentucky vs. University of Mary, 7 p.m.

Bentley vs. Saint Thomas

Indiana vs. Montana State

Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Florida Gulf Coast

Iowa vs. Northeastern

Concordia-Wisconsin vs. Massachusetts

Utah State vs. Liberty

New Hampshire vs. Lindenwood

Sunday, March 19

University of Saint Thomas vs. University of Mary, 4 p.m.

Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Concordia-Wisconsin

Iowa vs. Utah State

Bentley vs. Kentucky

Indiana vs. New Hampshire

Montana State vs. Lindenwood

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Massachusetts

Northeastern vs. Liberty

Monday, March 20

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C winner, 4 p.m.

Pool D Winner vs. Pool A winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Winner of Semifinal One vs. Winner of Semifinal Two, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC Tournament

Frozen Faceoff

March 17-18

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Friday, March 17

No. 4 Colorado College (12-21-3) vs. No. 1 Denver (30-8-0), 4 p.m.

No. 3 North Dakota (18-14-6) vs. No. 2 St. Cloud State (22-12-3), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Austin 31 13 7 69

St. Cloud 25 19 7 57

North Iowa 26 21 3 55

Aberdeen 25 20 5 55

Minot 24 24 2 50

Bismarck 21 23 6 48

East Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Maryland 33 14 4 70

New Jersey 30 16 3 63

Maine 29 17 3 61

Northeast 27 19 5 59

Johnstown 23 20 4 50

Philadelphia 23 25 2 48

Danbury 3 43 7 13

Midwest Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Wisconsin 31 16 3 65

Minnesota 28 15 7 63

Fairbanks 26 20 6 58

Kenai River 27 22 3 57

Chippewa 26 21 2 54

Anchorage 23 20 7 53

Janesville 22 21 9 53

Springfield 21 26 2 44

South Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

x-Oklahoma 40 9 1 81

Lone Star 31 11 7 69

Shreveport 29 14 7 65

New Mexico 29 18 3 61

Amarillo 25 22 3 53

Odessa 24 22 3 51

El Paso 15 31 4 34

Corpus Christi 10 34 6 26

Thursday, March 16

Oklahoma 5, Amarillo 0

Friday, March 17

Bismarck at Austin, 7 p.m.

Maine at Danbury

New Jersey at Northeast

Johnstown at Maryland

Janesville at Wisconsin

Aberdeen at North Iowa

El Paso at Shreveport

Chippewa at Minnesota

Corpus Christi at Odessa

Amarillo at Oklahoma

New Mexico at Lone Star

St. Cloud at Minot

Springfield at Fairbanks

Saturday, March 18

Bismarck at Austin, 7 p.m.

Maine at Danbury

Johnstown at Maryland

New Jersey at Northeast

Janesville at Wisconsin

Aberdeen at North Iowa

El Paso at Shreveport

Chippewa at Minnesota

Corpus Christi at Odessa

Amarillo at Oklahoma

New Mexico at Lone Star

St. Cloud at Minot

Springfield at Fairbanks

Sunday, March 19

Johnstown at Maryland

N.D. SCORES

THURSDAY

College baseball

Bismarck State 6, Anoka-Ramsey CC 2

Bismarck State 18, Anoka-Ramsey CC 0

Dakota College-Bottineau 10, White Rock 8

Dickinson State 5, Valley City State 4

Valley City State 5, Dickinson State 3

Williston State 11, Whalley Chiefs Post Grad 3

Williston State 8, Coquitlam Red Post Grad 7

College women’s hockey

Dakota College-Bottineau 5, Central Michigan 1

Minot State 7, Miami-Ohio 0

College softball

U-Mary 8, Salem 0, 5 inn.

North Dakota State 4, Purdue 0

South Mountain CC 9, Lake Region State 0, 5 inn.

South Mountain CC 19, Lake Region State 4, 5 inn.

Wayne State University 7, U-Mary 1