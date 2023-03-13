COLLEGE BASEBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 12, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA LEADERSHIP UNIVERSITY 2 6 INNINGS
At Tucson, Ariz.
(Sunday)
SCLU;001;010;0;--;2;2;1
BSC;200;037;--;12;12;1
Hayden and Ponce. Bryce Libke and Wyatt Tweet. W--Libke. L--Hayden. HR--BSC, Tweet.
Highlights: SCLU -- Robles 1-2 R; Hayden 5 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 7 BB, 6 SO. BSC -- Jordan Tucker 2-3 2 R, RBI, BB, SB; Riley Pearce 1-2 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Brennan Phillips 1-3 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Tweet 3-4 3B, HR, 2 R, 6 RBI; Darion Alexander 1-3 R, RBI, BB; JJ Ritter 1-3; Tyler Lewnau 1-3 RBI; Carson Zimmel 2-3 R; Libke 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 4 SO.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 6, ABBOTSFORD 1
At Tucson
Abbotsford,101;000;0;--;1;3;0
BSC;101;022;x;--;6;7;1
Kayden Camacho and Brennan Phillips. Duval and Schellenb. W--Camacho. L--Duval. HR--BSC, Jordan Tucker
Highlights: Abbotsford -- Schellenb 1-2 RBI; BSC -- Tucker 2-3 HR, 3 R, RBI, BB, SB; Riley Pearce 2-3 R, 2 SB; Phillips 1-3 2 RBI, BB; Wyatt Tweet 1-4 SB; Andrew Niaves 1-2 2 R, SB; Camacho 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 10 SO.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 19, ABBOTSFORD 2, 5 INNINGS
At Tucson
BSC;438;31;--;19;15;0
Abbotsford;200;00;--;2;8;0
Carson Zimmel, Scott Seim (2), Matthew Heupel (4), Darion Alexander (5) and Wyatt Tweet. Pleasants, Beck (3), Boulanger (4) and Parker. W--Seim. L--Pleasants. HR--BSC, Andrew Niaves.
Highlights: BSC -- Tucker 1-3 3B, 3 R, 2 B, SB; Pearce 1-3 3 R, SB; Phillips 2-2 4 R, 3 RBI, 2 BB; Tweet 2-5 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Lewnau 1-3 2 R, RBI, 2 BB; Bachman 3-4 2 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Aaron Breitbach 3-4 2 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Niaves 2-4 HR, R, 2 RBI; Seim 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Heupel 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Alexander 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO. Abbotsford -- Krahn 2-3 R, RBI.
Records: Bismarck State College 4-0.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 4, NEW HAVEN 1, 8 INNINGS
At Leesburg, Fla.
U-Mary;100;000;03;--;4;8;0
New Haven;000;100;00;--;1;6;1
Emari Evans, Nicole Eckhardt (5) and Mason Wszolek. Selena Aponte and Meg Anderson. W--Eckhardt. L--Aponte.
Highlights: U-Mary -- Erin Murphy 0-3 R; Ariana Retuta 1-4 2 R; Janelle Bergmann 3-4 R, 2 RBI, SB; Francesca Villaneda 2-2 2 RBI; Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-3; Brooke De Jonge 1-4; Evans 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 BB; Eckhardt 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO. New Haven -- Halle Fredrick 1-3 R; Maeve Lougheed 1-2 RBI; Aponte 8 IP, 8 H, 4 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 7 SO.
Records: University of Mary 3-9; New Haven 0-7.
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT 20, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 8
SC;260;309;--;20;20;5
U-Mary;000;800;--;8;7;1
Gorham, Lewis (4) and Festa. Jamison Ness, Hannah Chambers (1), Eckhardt (2), Evans (5) and Brooke McClure. W--Gorham. L--Ness. HR--SC, Dumont.
Highlights: SC -- Roy 4-5 2 R, 2 RBI; Dumont 2-5 HR, 3 R, 4 RBI; Fest 3-3 R; Cestari 2-4 2 R, RBI; Barbieri 1-3 3 R, 2 RBI; Petrella 3-3 4 R, 2 RBI; Gorham 3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 SO; Lewis 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO. U-Mary -- Retuta 1-2 R; Bergmann 0-3 R, RBI; Sariah Perez 1-3 3B, R, 3 RBI; Villaneda 1-4 R, RBI; De Jonge 1-4 R, RBI, SB; Murphy 3-3 R, RBI; Eckhardt 2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R (0 ER), 3 BB.
Records: Southern Connecticut 3-5; University of Mary 3-10.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Bismarck Event Center
Thursday, March 16
Quarterfinals
Game 1: Powers Lake-Burke Central vs. No. 2 Shiloh Christian, 1 p.m.
Game 2: Medina-Pingree-Buchanan vs. No. 3 Beulah, 2:45 p.m.
Game 3: Warwick vs. No. 1 Central Cass, 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington vs. No. 4 Thompson, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 17
Consolation
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 1 p.m., seventh place
Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 2:45 p.m., fifth place
Game 11: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 6 p.m., third place
Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 8 p.m., Championship
COLLEGE HOCKEY
USCHO.COM POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Minnesota (38);26-8-1;988;1
2. Quinnipiac (12);30-3-3;956;2
3. Denver;30-8;903;3
4. Michigan;23-11-3;834;4
5. Boston University;25-10-0;797;5
6. Harvard;23-6-2;752;6
7. St. Cloud State;22-12-3;686;8
8. Ohio State;20-15-3;587;9
9. Western Michigan;23-14-1;560;7
10. Cornell;20-9-2;532;12
11. Penn State;21-15-1;500;11
12. Minnesota-Mankato;24-12-1;489;13
13. Michigan Tech;24-10-4;455;10
14. Merrimack;22-12-1;367;14
15. Alaska;22-10-2;267;16
16. Northeastern;17-13-6;158;15
17. North Dakota;18-14-6;151;NR
18. Omaha;19-15-3;112;17
19. Michigan State;18-18-2;18
20. UMass Lowell;18-14-3;85;NR
Others receiving votes: Connecticut 74, Notre Dame 52, Northern Michigan 47, Providence 31, RIT 17, Boston College 5, Canisius 2, Minnesota Duluth 2, Colorado College 1, Holy Cross 1.
POOL
DAKOTA POOL LEAGUE
Bismarck-Mandan Singles Tournament
At Amvets Club
Open A 8-Ball Division: 1. Tyler Perry. 2. Adrian Pudwill. 3. Laramie Keplin. 4. Todd Friesz. 5-6. Jerry Costas. 5-6. Dan Fisher. 7-8. Jason Burnham. 7-8. John Bearstail 7-8.
Women's 8-Ball Division: 1. Brandy Rothacher. 2. Marilee Whiteman. 3. Monica Hodnefield.
Open A 9-Ball Division: 1. Jason Burnham. 2. Tyler Perry. 3. Jerry Costas. 4. Neal Burr. 5-6. Kurt Schmidt. 5-6. Blaine Lundstrom.
Junior Division: 1. Ethan Schlinger. 2. Ray Brinkman. 3. Ryan Brinkman. 4. Ryan Peterson.
Open B 8-Ball Division: 1. Caleb Bird Bear. 2. Dan Zabel. 3. Kris Klein. 4. Mitch Bender. 5-6. Marshall Williams. 5-6. James Smith.
Open B 9-Ball Division: 1. Mitch Bender. 2. Alex Huschka. 3. Chad Geffre. 4. Marshall Williams.
Youth Division: 1. Seth Peterson. 2. Adam Peterson. 3. Caleb Bender.
40TH ANNUAL N.D. 8-BALL TEAM TOURNAMENT
Feb. 16-19
At Bismarck Hotel and Convention Center
Open A Division
7-8. Hoger's Heroes -- Hoger. 9-12. Broken Oar -- Cariveau. 13-16. Bismarck Elks -- Haugland. 13-16. Lucky's Bar -- Gierke. 17-24. Bismarck Moose -- Fisher. 17-24. Stage Stop -- Whiteman. 17-24. Lucky's Bar -- Knudtson. 17-24. Lucky's Bar -- Zimmerman. 25-32. Bismarck Moose -- Vettel 25-32. Broken Oar Gunshots -- Sandwick.
Open B Division
2. The Stadium -- Howe. 3. Bismarck Elks -- Birdbear.
Open C Division
2. Broken Oar -- Fitzgerald. 5-6. Sidelines -- Wentz.
Women's A Division
2. Lucky's Bar -- Zimmerman. 4. Broken Oar Bombshells -- Perry. 5-6. Powerhouse Bar -- Whiteman. 7-8. Vicky's Sports Bar -- Haider.
Scotch Doubles A Division
3. Mike Huber-Laramie Keplin. 5-6. Cal Haugland-Chase Gunwall. 7-8. Neal Stroh-Adrian Pudwill.
Scotch B Doubles Division
9-12. Dave Faut-Phil Quast. 9-12. Jesse Seibel-Ron Seibel.
Scotch Doubles C Division
4. Jay Miller-John Roberson Kitzman. 5-6. Jerome Jaszkowiak-Melissa Karabensh. 7-8. Robin Jobes-Lee Schmidt. 9-12. James Smith-Tim Sybrant. 9-12. Tyler Bakke-Branden Boff. 13-16. Ross Gardiner-Jennifer Murphy.
Scotch C Last Chance Division
1. Keith Haider-Andrea Haider.
Scotch Doubles C Hard Luck Division
1. Doug Shipman-Josh Schuh.
Note: 451 teams participated in tournament held at the Bismarck Hotel and Convention Center.
N.D. SCORES
College baseball
Bismarck State College 7, Abbotsford 1
Bismarck State College 19, Abbotsford 2, 5 innings
Central Lakes College 11, Dakota College-Bottineau 1, 5 innings
Glendale Community College 12-18, Lake Region State 0-1, 5 innings
Williston State College 9, Dakota College-Bottineau 2
College softball
St. Clair College 13, Valley City State 11
Valley City State 7, Cottey College 1