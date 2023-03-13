COLLEGE BASEBALL

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 12, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA LEADERSHIP UNIVERSITY 2 6 INNINGS

At Tucson, Ariz.

(Sunday)

SCLU;001;010;0;--;2;2;1

BSC;200;037;--;12;12;1

Hayden and Ponce. Bryce Libke and Wyatt Tweet. W--Libke. L--Hayden. HR--BSC, Tweet.

Highlights: SCLU -- Robles 1-2 R; Hayden 5 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 7 BB, 6 SO. BSC -- Jordan Tucker 2-3 2 R, RBI, BB, SB; Riley Pearce 1-2 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Brennan Phillips 1-3 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Tweet 3-4 3B, HR, 2 R, 6 RBI; Darion Alexander 1-3 R, RBI, BB; JJ Ritter 1-3; Tyler Lewnau 1-3 RBI; Carson Zimmel 2-3 R; Libke 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 4 SO.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 6, ABBOTSFORD 1

At Tucson

Abbotsford,101;000;0;--;1;3;0

BSC;101;022;x;--;6;7;1

Kayden Camacho and Brennan Phillips. Duval and Schellenb. W--Camacho. L--Duval. HR--BSC, Jordan Tucker

Highlights: Abbotsford -- Schellenb 1-2 RBI; BSC -- Tucker 2-3 HR, 3 R, RBI, BB, SB; Riley Pearce 2-3 R, 2 SB; Phillips 1-3 2 RBI, BB; Wyatt Tweet 1-4 SB; Andrew Niaves 1-2 2 R, SB; Camacho 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 10 SO.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 19, ABBOTSFORD 2, 5 INNINGS

At Tucson

BSC;438;31;--;19;15;0

Abbotsford;200;00;--;2;8;0

Carson Zimmel, Scott Seim (2), Matthew Heupel (4), Darion Alexander (5) and Wyatt Tweet. Pleasants, Beck (3), Boulanger (4) and Parker. W--Seim. L--Pleasants. HR--BSC, Andrew Niaves.

Highlights: BSC -- Tucker 1-3 3B, 3 R, 2 B, SB; Pearce 1-3 3 R, SB; Phillips 2-2 4 R, 3 RBI, 2 BB; Tweet 2-5 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Lewnau 1-3 2 R, RBI, 2 BB; Bachman 3-4 2 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Aaron Breitbach 3-4 2 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Niaves 2-4 HR, R, 2 RBI; Seim 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Heupel 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Alexander 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO. Abbotsford -- Krahn 2-3 R, RBI.

Records: Bismarck State College 4-0.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 4, NEW HAVEN 1, 8 INNINGS

At Leesburg, Fla.

U-Mary;100;000;03;--;4;8;0

New Haven;000;100;00;--;1;6;1

Emari Evans, Nicole Eckhardt (5) and Mason Wszolek. Selena Aponte and Meg Anderson. W--Eckhardt. L--Aponte.

Highlights: U-Mary -- Erin Murphy 0-3 R; Ariana Retuta 1-4 2 R; Janelle Bergmann 3-4 R, 2 RBI, SB; Francesca Villaneda 2-2 2 RBI; Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-3; Brooke De Jonge 1-4; Evans 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 BB; Eckhardt 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO. New Haven -- Halle Fredrick 1-3 R; Maeve Lougheed 1-2 RBI; Aponte 8 IP, 8 H, 4 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 7 SO.

Records: University of Mary 3-9; New Haven 0-7.

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT 20, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 8

SC;260;309;--;20;20;5

U-Mary;000;800;--;8;7;1

Gorham, Lewis (4) and Festa. Jamison Ness, Hannah Chambers (1), Eckhardt (2), Evans (5) and Brooke McClure. W--Gorham. L--Ness. HR--SC, Dumont.

Highlights: SC -- Roy 4-5 2 R, 2 RBI; Dumont 2-5 HR, 3 R, 4 RBI; Fest 3-3 R; Cestari 2-4 2 R, RBI; Barbieri 1-3 3 R, 2 RBI; Petrella 3-3 4 R, 2 RBI; Gorham 3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 SO; Lewis 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO. U-Mary -- Retuta 1-2 R; Bergmann 0-3 R, RBI; Sariah Perez 1-3 3B, R, 3 RBI; Villaneda 1-4 R, RBI; De Jonge 1-4 R, RBI, SB; Murphy 3-3 R, RBI; Eckhardt 2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R (0 ER), 3 BB.

Records: Southern Connecticut 3-5; University of Mary 3-10.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Bismarck Event Center

Thursday, March 16

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Powers Lake-Burke Central vs. No. 2 Shiloh Christian, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Medina-Pingree-Buchanan vs. No. 3 Beulah, 2:45 p.m.

Game 3: Warwick vs. No. 1 Central Cass, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington vs. No. 4 Thompson, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Consolation

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 1 p.m., seventh place

Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 2:45 p.m., fifth place

Game 11: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 6 p.m., third place

Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 8 p.m., Championship

COLLEGE HOCKEY

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Minnesota (38);26-8-1;988;1

2. Quinnipiac (12);30-3-3;956;2

3. Denver;30-8;903;3

4. Michigan;23-11-3;834;4

5. Boston University;25-10-0;797;5

6. Harvard;23-6-2;752;6

7. St. Cloud State;22-12-3;686;8

8. Ohio State;20-15-3;587;9

9. Western Michigan;23-14-1;560;7

10. Cornell;20-9-2;532;12

11. Penn State;21-15-1;500;11

12. Minnesota-Mankato;24-12-1;489;13

13. Michigan Tech;24-10-4;455;10

14. Merrimack;22-12-1;367;14

15. Alaska;22-10-2;267;16

16. Northeastern;17-13-6;158;15

17. North Dakota;18-14-6;151;NR

18. Omaha;19-15-3;112;17

19. Michigan State;18-18-2;18

20. UMass Lowell;18-14-3;85;NR

Others receiving votes: Connecticut 74, Notre Dame 52, Northern Michigan 47, Providence 31, RIT 17, Boston College 5, Canisius 2, Minnesota Duluth 2, Colorado College 1, Holy Cross 1.

POOL

DAKOTA POOL LEAGUE

Bismarck-Mandan Singles Tournament

At Amvets Club

Open A 8-Ball Division: 1. Tyler Perry. 2. Adrian Pudwill. 3. Laramie Keplin. 4. Todd Friesz. 5-6. Jerry Costas. 5-6. Dan Fisher. 7-8. Jason Burnham. 7-8. John Bearstail 7-8.

Women's 8-Ball Division: 1. Brandy Rothacher. 2. Marilee Whiteman. 3. Monica Hodnefield.

Open A 9-Ball Division: 1. Jason Burnham. 2. Tyler Perry. 3. Jerry Costas. 4. Neal Burr. 5-6. Kurt Schmidt. 5-6. Blaine Lundstrom.

Junior Division: 1. Ethan Schlinger. 2. Ray Brinkman. 3. Ryan Brinkman. 4. Ryan Peterson.

Open B 8-Ball Division: 1. Caleb Bird Bear. 2. Dan Zabel. 3. Kris Klein. 4. Mitch Bender. 5-6. Marshall Williams. 5-6. James Smith.

Open B 9-Ball Division: 1. Mitch Bender. 2. Alex Huschka. 3. Chad Geffre. 4. Marshall Williams.

Youth Division: 1. Seth Peterson. 2. Adam Peterson. 3. Caleb Bender.

40TH ANNUAL N.D. 8-BALL TEAM TOURNAMENT

Feb. 16-19

At Bismarck Hotel and Convention Center

Open A Division

7-8. Hoger's Heroes -- Hoger. 9-12. Broken Oar -- Cariveau. 13-16. Bismarck Elks -- Haugland. 13-16. Lucky's Bar -- Gierke. 17-24. Bismarck Moose -- Fisher. 17-24. Stage Stop -- Whiteman. 17-24. Lucky's Bar -- Knudtson. 17-24. Lucky's Bar -- Zimmerman. 25-32. Bismarck Moose -- Vettel 25-32. Broken Oar Gunshots -- Sandwick.

Open B Division

2. The Stadium -- Howe. 3. Bismarck Elks -- Birdbear.

Open C Division

2. Broken Oar -- Fitzgerald. 5-6. Sidelines -- Wentz.

Women's A Division

2. Lucky's Bar -- Zimmerman. 4. Broken Oar Bombshells -- Perry. 5-6. Powerhouse Bar -- Whiteman. 7-8. Vicky's Sports Bar -- Haider.

Scotch Doubles A Division

3. Mike Huber-Laramie Keplin. 5-6. Cal Haugland-Chase Gunwall. 7-8. Neal Stroh-Adrian Pudwill.

Scotch B Doubles Division

9-12. Dave Faut-Phil Quast. 9-12. Jesse Seibel-Ron Seibel.

Scotch Doubles C Division

4. Jay Miller-John Roberson Kitzman. 5-6. Jerome Jaszkowiak-Melissa Karabensh. 7-8. Robin Jobes-Lee Schmidt. 9-12. James Smith-Tim Sybrant. 9-12. Tyler Bakke-Branden Boff. 13-16. Ross Gardiner-Jennifer Murphy.

Scotch C Last Chance Division

1. Keith Haider-Andrea Haider.

Scotch Doubles C Hard Luck Division

1. Doug Shipman-Josh Schuh.

Note: 451 teams participated in tournament held at the Bismarck Hotel and Convention Center.

N.D. SCORES

College baseball

Bismarck State College 7, Abbotsford 1

Bismarck State College 19, Abbotsford 2, 5 innings

Central Lakes College 11, Dakota College-Bottineau 1, 5 innings

Glendale Community College 12-18, Lake Region State 0-1, 5 innings

Williston State College 9, Dakota College-Bottineau 2

College softball

St. Clair College 13, Valley City State 11

Valley City State 7, Cottey College 1