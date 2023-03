HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAMS

BOYS

Century: Ryan Erikson, Sr., Center.

Fargo Davies: Raymond Brown, Sr., Guard; Daniel Yorke, Jr., Guard.

Fargo North: Carter Zeller, Jr., Center; Matthew Sem, Soph., Guard; Jeremiah Sem, Jr., Guard.

Grand Forks Red River: Reis Rowekamp, Sr., Guard/Forward; Zach Kraft, Sr., Guard.

Legacy: Jaxon Kellogg, Sr., Forward.

Minot: Darik Dissette, Sr., Forward.

Individual Awards

Tournament MVP: Jeremiah Sem, Fargo North.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Darik Dissette, Minot.

Coach of the Year: Darin Mattern, Century.

GIRLS

Century: Bergan Kinnebrew, Sr., Guard; Logan Nissley, Sr., Guard/Forward; Eden Fridley, Jr., Guard.

Grand Forks Red River: Jocelyn Schiller, Jr., Guard; Cassidy Holloran, Sr., Forward.

Legacy: Alyssa Eckroth, Sr., Guard/Forward.

Minot: Leelee Bell, Fr., Guard/Forward.

West Fargo: Miriley Simon, Sr., Forward; Chloe Pfau, Sr., Guard.

West Fargo Sheyenne: Brenna Dick, Jr., Guard.

Individual awards

Tournament MVP: Jocelyn Schiller, Grand Forks Red River.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Logan Nissley, Century.

Coach of the Year: Jason Schwarz, Minot.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

MISS BASKETBALL VOTING

Rank;Player;Pts

1. Logan Nissley, Century (10);71

2. Bergan Kinnebrew, Century (4);47

3. Decontee Smith, Central Cass (4);38

4. Ellie Braaten; Westhope-Newburg (4);31

5. Miriley Simon, West Fargo (1);13

6. Halle Crockett, Northern Cass (1);11

7. Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian;5

8. Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare-Bowbells

Notes: Voting is based on a 5-3-1 point basis. Voting is conducted by the North Dakota Associated Pres Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NORTHWEST DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP

UNITED TRIBES 83, SOUTHEAST CC 77

UTTC;15;35;59;83

SECC;13;40;57;77

UNITED TRIBES -- Amaya Ramsey 21, Myona Dauphinais 19, Kaydence Gourneau 14, Tiara Flying Horse 13, Mallory Yankton 7, Gerika Kingbird 5, Kelanna McClain 4. Totals: 32-62 FG, Three-pointers: 11-28 (Gourneau 4, Dauphinais 3, Flying Horse 3, Kingbird), 8-10 FT, 42 Rebounds (Gourneau 15), 17 Fouls, 17 Assists (Ramsey 5), 26 Turnovers, 8 Blocks (Kingbird 3), 6 Steals (Ramsey 2, Gourneau 2).

SOUTHEAST -- Matalynn Campbell 20, Shelby Siebold 18, Kaylee Klover 17, Jordan Koehler 11, Jaycee Widener 4, Jaedyn Ratzlaff 3, Hannah Macke 2, Addy Esquivel 2. Totals: 29-80 FG, Three-pointers: 4-15 (Siebold 3, Ratzlaff), 15-21 FT, 39 Rebounds (Campbell 12), 12 Fouls, 18 Assists (Campbell 8), 9 Turnovers, 0 Blocks, 14 Steals (Campbell 8).

Records: United Tribes 9-19 overall; Southeast 18-13.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team results

1. Central Oklahoma 121. 2. Lander 78. 3. St. Cloud State 64.5. 4. Western Colorado 61. 5. Adams State 58.5. 6. West Liberty 55. 7. Indianapolis 46. 8. Nebraska-Kearney 43. 9. Glenville State 42. 10. Gannon 35. 13. Mary 29.5.

U-Mary results

133

Reece Barnhardt, seventh: Pinned Harold Robinson, Mount Olive, 2:54; Lost dec. to Gavin Quiocho, Glenville State, 7-4; Won dec. over Breyden Bailey, Indianapolis, 3-2; Lost dec. to Eric Bartos, Mercyhurst, 6-1; Won dec. over Elijah Lusk, Lander, 10-3.

174

Max Bruss, fifth: Lost dec. to Chase Morgan, West Liberty, 4-3; Won dec. over Dillon Walker, Mercyhurst, 3-2; Pinned Kolby Kost, Augustana, 4:28; Pined Anthony Des Vigne, Central Oklahoma, 3:31; Lost dec. to James Penfold, Lake Erie, 7-6; Won dec. over Cole Hernandez, Western Colorado, 11-5.

197

Matt Kaylor, fifth: Lost dec. to Derek Blubaugh, Indianapolis, 2-1; Won dec. over Joel Leise, Gannon, 6-5; Won dec. over Luke McGonigal, Mercyhurst, 5-4; Won by medical forfeit over Cole Huss, Northern State; Lost dec. to Tereus Henry, Fort Hays State, 6-1; Won dec. over Logan Kvien, McKendree, 3-2.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S GOLF

WARRIOR INVITATIONAL

Team scores, final

1. University of British Columbia-Okanagan 953. 2. Colorado Mesa 960. 3. Winona State 972. 4. Detroit Mercy 1009. 5. University of the Fraser Valley 1020. 6. U-Mary 1037. 7. Rend Lake 1138.

U-Mary results

T-13. Carrie Carmichael 84-84-81--249. T-15. Grace Stroh 87-84-80--251. 28. Abby Thelen 87-94-87--268. 29. Anna Graveline 91-90-88--269. 36. Alli Hulst 115-100-99--314.

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

At Fargodome

Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies 64, West No. 4 Jamestown 46

Game 2: East No. 3 Grand Forks Red River 81, West No. 2 Minot 80

Game 3: West No. 1 Century 77, East No. 4 Fargo Shanley 45

Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo North 82, West No. 3 Legacy 80

Friday, March 10

Loser-out

At Fargodome

Game 5: West No. 2 Minot 69, West No. 4 Jamestown 66

Game 6: West No. 3 Legacy 65, East No. 4 Fargo Shanley 50

Semifinals

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Game 7: No. 3 Grand Forks Red River 82, East No. 1 Fargo Davies 80

Game 8: East No. 2 Fargo North 51, West No. 1 Century 48

Saturday, March 11

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Game 9: West No. 2 Minot 64, West No. 3 Legacy 38, Fifth place

Game 10: East No. 1 Fargo Davies 72, West No. 1 Century 68, Third place

Game 11: East No. 2 Fargo North 92, East No. 3 Grand Forks Red River 83, Championship

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Game 1: East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne 70, West No. 4 Legacy 57

Game 2: West No. 2 Century 69, East No. 3 Fargo Davies 64

Game 3: East No. 4 Grand Forks Red River 50, West No. 1 Minot 43

Game 4: East No. 2 West Fargo 65, West No. 3 Bismarck 59

Friday, March 10

Loser-out

At Fargodome

Game 5: West No. 4 Legacy 72, East No. 3 Fargo Davies 53

Game 6: West No. 1 Minot 64, West No. 3 Bismarck 52

Semifinals

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Game 7: West No. 2 Century 65, East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne 47

Game 8: East No. 4 Grand Forks Red River 51, East No. 2 West Fargo 44

Saturday, March 11

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Game 9: West No. 1 Minot 77, West No. 4 Legacy 76, Fifth place

Game 10: East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne 66, No. 2 West Fargo 62, Third place

Game 11: East No. 2 Grand Forks Red River 61, West No. 2 Century 48, Championship

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NORTH DAKOTA 3, OMAHA 1 (Series tied 1-1)

North Dakota;1;1;1;--;3

Nebraska-Omaha;1;0;0;--;1

First period: 1. UND, Jackson Blake (Louis Jamernik, Riese Gaber), 10:01. 2. NO, Joaquim Lemay (Jacob Guevin, Brock Bremer), 12:24 (PP).

Second period: 3. UND, Tyler Kleven (Jamernik, Gaber), 16:37 (PP).

Third period: 4. UND, Dylan James (Unassisted), 18:59 (EN).

Goaltender saves: North Dakota -- Drew DeRidder 6-13-5--24. Nebraska-Omaha -- Simon Latkoczy 3-9-7--19.

Penalties: North Dakota -- Seven minors for 14 minutes. Nebraska-Omaha -- Five minors for 10 minutes.

Records: North Dakota 17-14-6; Nebraska-Omaha 19-14-3.

NCHC Tournament

Quarterfinals

Best of 3 series

Friday, March 10

No. 3 Nebraska-Omaha 2, No. 6 North Dakota 1, Nebraska-Omaha leads series 1-0

No. 1 Denver 6, No. 8 Miami 2, Denver leads series 1-0

No. 4 St. Cloud State 3, No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth 1

No. 7 Colorado College 3, No. 2 Western Michigan 1

Saturday, March 11

No. 6 North Dakota 3, No. 3 Nebraska-Omaha 1, Series tied 1-1

No. 1 Denver 7, No. 8 Miami 2, Denver wins series 2-0

No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth 5, No. 4 St. Cloud State 1, Series tied 1-1

No. 7 Colorado College 3, No. 2 Western Michigan 2, OT, Colorado College wins series 2-0

Sunday, March 12

No. 6 North Dakota (17-14-6) at No. 3 Nebraska-Omaha (19-14-3), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth (16-19-1) at No. 4 St. Cloud State (21-12-3)

Frozen Faceoff

March 17-18

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Friday, March 17

No. 1 vs. No. 4, 4 or 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 vs. No. 3, 4 or 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

NAHL

ST. CLOUD 1, BISMARCK 0

Bismarck;0;0;0;--;0

St. Cloud;0;1;0;--;1

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. SC, Kade Peterson (Hunter Hanson, Jack Wandmacher), 13:49.

Third period: No scoring.

Goaltender saves: Bismarck -- Linards Lipskis 12-13-10--35. St. Cloud -- Ethan Dahlmeir 6-10-7--23.

Penalties: Bismarck -- One minor for two minutes. St. Cloud -- Six minors for 12 minutes.

Records: Bismarck 21-23-6; St. Cloud 25-19-7.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;31;13;7;69

St. Cloud;25;19;7;57

North Iowa;26;21;3;55

Aberdeen;25;20;5;55

Minot;24;24;2;50

Bismarck;21;23;6;48

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;33;14;4;70

New Jersey;30;16;3;63

Maine;29;17;3;61

Northeast;26;19;5;57

Johnstown;23;20;4;50

Philadelphia;23;25;2;48

Danbury;3;42;7;13

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Wisconsin;31;16;3;65

Minnesota;28;15;7;63

Fairbanks;26;20;5;57

Kenai River;26;22;3;55

Chippewa;26;21;2;54

Anchorage;23;20;7;53

Janesville;22;21;9;53

Springfield;21;26;2;44

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

x-Oklahoma;39;9;1;79

Lone Star;31;11;7;69

Shreveport;29;14;7;65

New Mexico;28;18;3;59

Amarillo;25;21;3;53

Odessa;24;22;3;51

El Paso;15;31;4;34

Corpus Christi;10;34;6;26

Saturday, March 11

St. Cloiud 1, Bismarck 0

Maryland 4, New Jersey 3

Danbury 5, Northeast 1

Chippewa 4, Springfield 2

Maine 3, Philadelphia 1

Janesville 2, Wisconsin 0

Shreveport 5, Amarillo 1

Aberdeen 2, Austin 0

Oklahoma 6, Corpus Christi 1

North Iowa 5, Minot 4

El Paso 3, Odessa 1

Minnesota 6, Anchorage 2

Kenai River at Fairbanks

Sunday, March 12

Danbury at Northeast

New Mexico at El Paso

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College men's basketball

Southeastern Community College 75, NDSCS 73, OT

College women's basketball

NDSCS 113, Highland Community College 53

United Tribes 83, Southeast Community College 77

College baseball

Dickinson State 18, Bemidji State 16

Madison College 4, Williston State 1, 7 inn.

Mount Marty 16, Mayville State 7

Mount Marty 4, Mayville State 2

Ottawa-Arizona 19, Dickinson State 9, 8 inn.

Texas State 19, North Dakota State 18

Williston State 4, Central Lakes-Brainerd 3, 8 inn.

College softball

Embry-Riddle 5, Dickinson State 0

Kennesaw State 7, North Dakota 3

Mayville State 13, Tabor College 9

Morningside 7, Mayville State 2

North Dakota State 7, Drake 2

Northwestern 4, Valley City State 3, 8 inn.

Saint Francis-Illinois 11, Valley City State 0, 5 inn.

Saint Francis-Illinois 8, Dickinson State 2

Toledo 4, North Dakota 0

College men's volleyball

Jamestown 3, Ottawa University-Kansas 0

College women's tennis

North Dakota 6, Oral Roberts 1