COLLEGE WRESTLING

NCAA DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team results

1. Central Oklahoma 62.5. 2. Lander 56. 3. West Liberty 38.5. 4. St. Cloud State 38. 5. Western Colorado 31.5. 6. Nebraska-Kearney 29. 7. Indianapolis 27.5. 8. Adams State 24.5. 9. Gannon 24. T-10. Glenville State and Pitt-Johnstown, 23. T-17. Mary and Upper Iowa, 16.5.

U-Mary results

133

Reece Barnhardt: Pinned Harold Robinson, Mount Olive, 2:54; Lost dec. to Gavin Quiocho, Glenville State, 7-4; Won dec. over Breyden Bailey, Indianapolis, 3-2.

174

Max Bruss: Lost dec. to Chase Morgan, West Liberty, 4-3; Won dec. over Dillon Walker, Mercyhurst, 3-2; Pinned Kolby Kost, Augustana, 4:28.

197

Matt Kaylor: Lost dec. to Derek Blubaugh, Indianapolis, 2-1; Won dec. over Joel Leise, Gannon, 6-5; Won dec. over Luke McGonigal, Mercyhurst, 5-4.

285

Luke Tweeton: Lost dec. to Lee Herrington, Nebraska-Kearney, 2-1; Lost in sudden victory to John Meyers, Seton Hill, 3-1.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SWIMMING

DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Indianapolis, In.

Preliminaries

500 free: 1. Emily Trieschmann, Nova Southeastern, 4:49.79. 2. Jordan Fox, Wayne State, 4:52.38. 3. Montana White, Azusa Pacific, 4:53.54. 4. Mikayla Niness, West Chester, 4:53.75. 5. Victoria Murillo, Mary, 4:54.00. 6. Ilaria Murzilli, Nova Southeastern, 4:54.01. 7. Katerina Matoskova, Colorado Mesa, 4:54.24. 8. Keeley Durkin, West Chester, 4:54.32.

Finals

500 free: 1. Trieschmann, NS, 4:45.56. 2. Fox, WS, 4:50.13. 3. White, AP, 4:51.54. 4. Niness, WC, 4:52.8. 5. Matoskova, CM, 4:53.06. 6. Durkin, WC, 4:53.94. 7. Murzilli, NS, 4:56.56. 8. Murillo, Mary, 4:58.09.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIPS

U-Mary results

Women's Long jump: 1. Marie-Jeanne Ourega, Academy of Art, 6.34 meters. 2. Makayla Jackson, Minnesota State-Mankato, 6.13. 3. Nicole Warwick, Azusa Pacific, 6.13. 4. Mycherie Onwuzuruike, Southern Wesleyan, 6.09. 5. M'Smrya Sewart, Fayetteville State, 5.93. 6. Arianna Passeri, Mary, 5.92. 7. Taylor Nelloms, West Texas A&M, 5.90. 8. Kayla Goodwin, Central Missouri, 5.89. 9. Lexye Wood, Colorado School of Mines, 5.87.

COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 591, AUGUSTANA 601

1. Alex Wilson, UM, 73-70--143.

2. Gavin Argent, UM, 79-66--145.

3. Will Allen, Aug, 73-75--148.

4. Cullen Johnson, Aug, 77-73--150.

T-5. Logan Barrett, UM, 77-74--151.

T-5. Spencer Wittstruck, Aug, 78-73--151.

T-7. Cody Brunner, UM, 75-77--152.

T-7. Zach Stanz, Aug, 77-75--152.

Records: U-Mary 1-0; Augustana 0-1.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S GOLF

WARRIOR INVITATIONAL

Team Scores, Day Two

1. University of British Columbia-Okanagan 625. 2. Colorado Mesa 634. 3. Winona State 656. 4. Detroit Mercy 661. 5. University of the Fraser Valley 681. 6. U-Mary 701. 7. Rend Lake 777.

U-Mary individual scores

16. Carrie Carmichael 84-84--168. T-17. Grace Stroh 87-84--171. T-27. Anna Graveline 91-90--181. T-27. Abby Thelen 87-94--181. 38. Alli Hulst 115-100--215.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY

ALL-STATE TEAM

Century: Brenna Curl, Jr., Forward.

Devils Lake: Siri Olson, Jr., Defender; Ashlyn Abrahamson, Jr., Forward.

Fargo Davies: Allie Emineth, Jr., Defender; Mathilde Vetter, Sr., Defender.

Fargo North-South: Kenleigh Fischer, Fr., Defender; Anna Nelson, Jr., Forward.

Jamestown: Bernadette Belzer, Sr., Forward.

Legacy-Bismarck: Ella Gabel, Sr., Defender; Ava Krikorian, Jr., Forward.

Minot: Jillian Ackerman, Jr., Goaltender; Taylyn Cope, Sr., Forward.

West Fargo: Maggie Seeley, Jr., Goaltender; Courtney Docktor, Jr., Forward; Zoey Gervais, Sr., Forward.

Individual Awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Kaylee Baker, Grand Forks.

Coach of the Year: Ben Hertz, Mandan.

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

At Fargodome

Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies 64, West No. 4 Jamestown 46

Game 2: East No. 3 Grand Forks Red River 81, West No. 2 Minot 80

Game 3: West No. 1 Century 77, East No. 4 Fargo Shanley 45

Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo North 82, West No. 3 Legacy 80

Friday, March 10

Loser-out

At Fargodome

Game 5: West No. 2 Minot 69, West No. 4 Jamestown 66

Game 6: West No. 3 Legacy 65, East No. 4 Fargo Shanley 50

Semifinals

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Game 7: No. 3 Grand Forks Red River 82, East No. 1 Fargo Davies 80

Game 8: East No. 2 Fargo North 51, West No. 1 Century 48

Saturday, March 11

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Game 9: West No. 3 Legacy (15-11) vs. West No. 2 Minot (22-5), 11:30 a.m., Fifth place

Game 10: West No. 1 Century (25-1) vs. East No. 1 Fargo Davies (22-3), 3:30 p.m., Third place

Game 11: East No. 3 Grand Forks Red River (19-7) vs. East No. 2 Fargo North (17-9), 8 p.m., Championship

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Game 1: East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne 70, West No. 4 Legacy 57

Game 2: West No. 2 Century 69, East No. 3 Fargo Davies 64

Game 3: East No. 4 Grand Forks Red River 50, West No. 1 Minot 43

Game 4: East No. 2 West Fargo 65, West No. 3 Bismarck 59

Friday, March 10

Loser-out

At Fargodome

Game 5: West No. 4 Legacy 72, East No. 3 Fargo Davies 53

Game 6: West No. 1 Minot 64, West No. 3 Bismarck 52

Semifinals

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Game 7: West No. 2 Century 65, East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne 47

Game 8: East No. 4 Grand Forks Red River 51, East No. 2 West Fargo 44

Saturday, March 11

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Game 9: West No. 4 Legacy (19-8) vs. West No. 1 Minot (21-5), 9:30 a.m., Fifth place

Game 10: East No. 2 West Fargo (20-6) vs. East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne (17-9), 1:30 p.m., Third place

Game 11: East No. 2 Grand Forks Red River (24-2) vs. West No. 2 Century (23-3), 6 p.m., Championship

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Bismarck Event Center

Thursday, March 16

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Powers Lake-Burke Central vs. No. 2 Shiloh Christian, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Medina-Pingree-Buchanan vs. No. 3 Beulah, 2:45 p.m.

Game 3: Warwick vs. No. 1 Central Cass, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington vs. No. 4 Thompson, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Consolation semifinals

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:45 p.m.

Championship semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Placement games

Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 1 p.m., 7th place

Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 2:45 p.m., 5th place

Game 11: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 6 p.m., 3rd place

Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 8 p.m., Championship

COLLEGE HOCKEY

OMAHA 2, NORTH DAKOTA 1 (OMAHA leads series 1-0)

North Dakota;0;0;1;--;1

Nebraska-Omaha;0;2;0;--;2

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. UNO, Jacob Guevin (Davis Pennington, Jacob Slipec), 4:29. 2. UNO, Pennington (Guevin, Kaden Bohlsen), 7:00.

Third period: 3. UND, Riese Gaber (Jake Schmaltz, Chris Jandric), 18:46 (EA).

Goaltender saves: North Dakota -- Drew DeRidder 17-4-5--26. Nebraska-Omaha -- Simon Latkoczy 11-17-12--40.

Penalties: North Dakota -- Five minors for 10 minutes. Nebraska-Omaha -- Two minors, one major, one misconduct for 19 minutes.

Records: North Dakota 16-13-6; Nebraska-Omaha 18-13-3.

NCHC Tournament

Quarterfinals

Best of 3 series

Friday, March 10

#3 Nebraska-Omaha 2, #6 North Dakota 1, Nebraska-Omaha leads series 1-0

#1 Denver 6, #8 Miami 2, Denver leads series 1-0

#4 St. Cloud State 3, #5 Minnesota-Duluth 1, St. Cloud State leads series 1-0

#7 Colorado College 3, #2 Western Michigan 1, Colorado College leads series 1-0

Saturday, March 11

#6 North Dakota (16-14-6) #3 Nebraska-Omaha (19-13-3), 7 p.m.

#8 Miami (8-23-4) at #1 Denver (29-8-0)

#5 Minnesota-Duluth (15-19-1) at #4 St. Cloud State (21-11-3)

#7 Colorado College (11-21-3) at #2 Western Michigan (23-13-1)

Sunday, March 12

#6 North Dakota at #3 Nebraska-Omaha, 6 p.m. (if necessary)

#8 Miami at #1 Denver (if necessary)

#5 Minnesota-Duluth at #4 St. Cloud State (if necessary)

#7 Colorado College at #2 Western Michigan (if necessary)

Frozen Faceoff

March 17-18

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Friday, March 17

#1 vs. #4, 4 or 7:30 p.m.

#2 vs. #3, 4 or 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

NAHL

ST. CLOUD 4, BISMARCK 1

Bismarck;1;0;0;--;1

St. Cloud;2;1;1;--;4

First period: 1. SC, Wyatt Wurst (Hogan Sinjem, Andrew Clarke), 12:21. 2. Bis, Vertti Jantunen (Evan Hunter, Patrick Johnson), 14:49. 3. SC, Anthony Ruklic (Daniels Murnieks, Carter Bradley), 16:57.

Second period: 4. SC, Elmeri Hallfors (Broten Sabo, Kade Peterson), 3:48.

Third period: 5. SC, Jack Wandmacher (Clarke, Owen Hendrikson), 6:14. 6. SC, Sabo (Unassisted), 19:51.

Goaltender saves: Bismarck -- Hunter Garvey 17-9-7--33. St. Cloud -- Ethan Dahlmeir 8-7-5--20.

Penalties: Bismarck -- Four minors, one major for 13 minutes. St. Cloud -- Three minors, one major for 11 minutes.

Records: Bismarck 21-22-6; St. Cloud 23-20-7.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;31;12;7;69

St. Cloud;24;19;7;55

North Iowa;25;21;3;53

Aberdeen;24;20;5;53

Minot;24;23;2;50

Bismarck;21;22;6;48

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;32;14;4;68

New Jersey;30;15;3;63

Maine;28;17;3;59

Northeast;26;18;5;57

Johnstown;23;20;4;50

Philadelphia;23;24;2;48

Danbury;2;42;7;11

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Wisconsin;31;15;3;65

Minnesota;26;15;7;59

Fairbanks;26;19;5;57

Kenai River;25;22;3;53

Anchorage;23;18;7;53

Chippewa;25;21;2;52

Janesville;21;21;9;51

Springfield;21;25;2;44

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Oklahoma;38;9;1;77

Lone Star;31;11;7;69

Shreveport;28;14;7;63

New Mexico;28;18;3;59

Amarillo;25;20;3;53

Odessa;25;20;3;52

El Paso;13;31;4;30

Corpus Christi;10;33;6;26

Friday, March 10

St. Cloud 5, Bismarck 1

Northeast 5, Danbury 2

New Jersey 3, Maryland 2

Wisconsin 3, Janesville 2

Maine 2, Philadelphia 1

Chippewa 3, Springfield 2, SO

Shreveport 3, Amarillo 2

Austin 2, Aberdeen 1

Oklahoma 4, Corpus Christi 2

North Iowa 3, Minot 1

Odessa 5, El Paso 2

Minnesota at Anchorage (n)

Kenai River at Fairbanks (n)

Saturday, March 11

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Maryland at New Jersey

Danbury at Northeast

Chippewa at Springfield

Maine at Philadelphia

Wisconsin at Janesville

Amarillo at Shreveport

Austin at Aberdeen

Corpus Christi at Oklahoma

North Iowa at Minot

Odessa at El Paso

Minnesota at Anchorage

Kenai River at Fairbanks

Sunday, March 12

Danbury at Northeast

New Mexico at El Paso

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College baseball

Jamestown 6, Ottawa University-Arizona 2

Morningside 3, Dickinson State 2

Morningside 6, Dickinson State 4

Ottawa University-Arizona 5, Jamestown 4

Riverland 8, Lake Region State 2

Riverland 4, Lake Region State 2

Texas State 8, North Dakota State 7

Williston State 20, Minnesota North-Rainy River 5

Williston State 11, Minnesota North-Rainy River 4

College softball

Indiana Wesleyan 5, Dickinson State 0

Jamestown 8, Bethany Lutheran 3

Jamestown 3, Olivet Nazarene 2

Kennesaw State 8, North Dakota 0, 5 inn.

Mayville State 9, Baker University-Kansas 1, 6 inn.

Miles 7, Williston State 4

Minnesota 2, North Dakota State 0

Mount Marty 6, Mayville State 0

North Dakota 12, Pennsylvania 9

North Dakota State 9, Idaho State 3

Northwestern-Iowa 8, Dickinson State 0, 5 inn.

College men's tennis

North Dakota 7, Oral Roberts 0