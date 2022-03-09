 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: March 10

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING

ALL-STATE TEAM

First team

Grand Forks – Ryaan Alshami, Soph.; Avery Berg, Fr.; Logan Bjerke, Fr.

Minot – Peyton Bartsch, Sr.; Jaron Coombs, Jr.; Ryan Hubbard, Jr.; Alex King, Jr.; Jaxon Reinke, Jr.; Oliver Roongin, Jr.; Ty Ross, Soph.; Grant Schaeffer, Sr.

Dickinson – Mason Beck, Sr.; Dawson Wilson, Sr.

Century – Luke Domres, Jr.

West Fargo – Thomas Doyel, Sr.

Fargo South – Oscar Francis, Soph.; Tristan Quibell, Soph.

West Fargo Sheyenne – Tanner Haag, Jr.; Vaughn Raimo, Sr.

Fargo Davies – Conner Harr, Sr.; Ryder Myers, Soph.; Tavian Nelson, Sr.

People are also reading…

Mandan – Wyatt Hermanson, Sr.

Williston – Kolden Kringen, Jr.

Bismarck – Blake Nelson, Fr.

Second team

Legacy – Jayden Ahmann, Jr.; Noah Mayer, Fr.

West Fargo – Brody Engelstad, 8th.

Fargo South – Drew Heckaman, 8th.

Minot – Logan Hill, Fr.

West Fargo Sheyenne – Zach May, Sr.

Century – Benjamin Schaff, Soph.; Isaac Vallie, 8th;; Beau Zander, Jr.

Bismarck – Alex Steichen, Jr.

Fargo North – Haydn Vein, Soph.

Awards

Senior Athlete of the Year – Grant Schaeffer, Minot.

Coach of the Year: Jake Soper, Minot.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

Region 1

At NDSCS

Thursday, March 10

Championship

#1 Enderlin (17-5) vs. #3 Kindred (19-2), 7:30 p.m.

Third place

#5 Fargo Oak Grove (11-12) vs. #2 Central Cass (18-4), 6:30 p.m.

Region 2

At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks

Thursday, March 10

Championship

#4 Grafton (17-6) vs. #3 Hillsboro-Central Valley (17-6), 7:30 p.m.

Third place

#1 Thompson (17-5) vs. #2 North Border (19-3), 6 p.m.

Region 3

At Jamestown Civic Center

Thursday, March 10

Championship

D5#1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (21-3) vs. D5#2 Ellendale (20-2), 7:30 p.m.

Third place

D6#2 South Border (10-14) vs. D6#1 Linton-HMB (13-9), 6 p.m.

Region 4

At Devils Lake Sports Center

Thursday, March 10

Championship

D7#1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (23-0) vs. D7#2 Harvey-Wells County (20-4), 7:30 p.m.

Third place

D8#2 Dunseith (15-8) vs. D8#1 North star (19-4), 6 p.m.

Region 5

At St. Mary’s

Thursday, March 10

Championship

#1 Wilton-Wing (18-5) vs. #2 Shiloh Christian (20-4), 7:30 p.m.

Third place

#4 Standing Rock (18-5) vs. #6 Garrison (14-10), 6 p.m.

Region 6

At Minot State Dome

Semifinals

Thursday, March 10

D11#1 Rugby (12-9) vs. D11#3 Velva (17-6), 6 p.m.

D12#1 Minot Ryan (16-6) vs. D12#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (11-10), 7:30 p.m.

Region 7

At Dickinson Trinity

Thursday, March 10

Championship

#4 Bowman County (18-5) vs. #3 Hazen (17-6), 6:30 p.m.

Third place

#1 Beulah (18-5) vs. #2 Dickinson Trinity (16-7), 5 p.m.

Region 8

At Williston State College

Semifinals

Thursday, March 10

D16#4 Divide County (14-9) vs. D16#2 Stanley (16-6), 6 p.m.

D16#1 Powers Lake (22-0) vs. D15#2 Trenton (14-9), 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Denver;;53;18;6;0;1;0;0

North Dakota;;53;17;6;1;1;1;1

Western Michigan;;43;14;9;1;1;0;1

St. Cloud State;;36;10;10;4;1;2;1

Minnesota-Duluth;;36;10;10;4;1;1;2

Nebraska-Omaha;;32;11;13;0;2;1;0

Colorado College;;18;6;17;1;2;1;0

Miami;;17;4;19;1;0;3;1

Overall records: Denver 25-8-1, North Dakota 22-12-1, Western Michigan 22-10-1, Nebraska-Omaha 21-15-0, St. Cloud State 18-12-4, Minnesota-Duluth 17-15-4, Colorado College 9-22-3, Miami 7-25-2.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

NCHC Tournament

Quarterfinals

Best of 3 series

Friday, March 11

#7 Colorado College at #2 North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

#6 Nebraska-Omaha at #3 Western Michigan

#8 Miami at #1 Denver

#5 Minnesota-Duluth at #4 St. Cloud State

Saturday, March 12

#7 Colorado College at #2 North Dakota, 6 p.m.

#6 Nebraska-Omaha at #3 Western Michigan

#8 Miami at #1 Denver

#5 Minnesota-Duluth at #4 St. Cloud State

Sunday, March 13

#7 Colorado College at #2 North Dakota, 6 p.m. (if necessary)

#6 Nebraska-Omaha at #3 Western Michigan (if necessary)

#8 Miami at #1 Denver (if necessary)

#5 Minnesota-Duluth at #4 St. Cloud State (if necessary)

Frozen Faceoff

March 18-19

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Friday, March 18

#1 vs. #4, 4 or 7:30 p.m.

#2 vs. #3, 4 or 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

St. Cloud;29;14;3;61

Aberdeen;25;19;4;54

Minot;26;22;2;54

Austin;23;21;5;51

North Iowa;21;21;6;48

Bismarck;22;23;3;47

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;33;12;2;68

Maryland;26;14;8;60

Johnstown;27;16;6;60

Northeast;27;20;1;55

Jamestown;25;21;3;53

Maine;15;23;6;36

Danbury;10;32;3;23

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;31;16;3;65

Springfield;30;15;3;63

Janesville;27;19;1;55

Anchorage;24;15;6;54

Minnesota Wilderness;25;20;1;51

Minnesota Magicians;21;19;7;49

Chippewa;19;25;3;41

Kenai River;12;32;5;29

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;34;13;3;71

Lone Star;29;11;8;66

Wichita Falls;24;15;8;56

Shreveport;24;18;5;53

Odessa;24;19;5;53

Amarillo;23;22;3;49

Corpus Christi;23;25;2;48

El Paso;13;31;4;30

Thursday, March 10

Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage

Friday, March 11

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Jamestown at Maryland

New Jersey at Maine

Springfield at Janesville

Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa

Minot at St. Cloud

El Paso at Wichita Falls

Lone Star at Shreveport

Amarillo at Odessa

Austin at North Iowa

Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Saturday, March 12

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Danbury at Northeast

New Jersey at Maine

Jamestown at Maryland

Springfield at Janesville

North Iowa at Austin

Minot at St. Cloud

Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians

El Paso at Wichita Falls

Lone Star at Shreveport

Amarillo at Odessa

Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Sunday, March 13

Maine at Northeast

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News