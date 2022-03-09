Area Scores: March 10

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING
ALL-STATE TEAM
First team
Grand Forks – Ryaan Alshami, Soph.; Avery Berg, Fr.; Logan Bjerke, Fr.
Minot – Peyton Bartsch, Sr.; Jaron Coombs, Jr.; Ryan Hubbard, Jr.; Alex King, Jr.; Jaxon Reinke, Jr.; Oliver Roongin, Jr.; Ty Ross, Soph.; Grant Schaeffer, Sr.
Dickinson – Mason Beck, Sr.; Dawson Wilson, Sr.
Century – Luke Domres, Jr.
West Fargo – Thomas Doyel, Sr.
Fargo South – Oscar Francis, Soph.; Tristan Quibell, Soph.
West Fargo Sheyenne – Tanner Haag, Jr.; Vaughn Raimo, Sr.
Fargo Davies – Conner Harr, Sr.; Ryder Myers, Soph.; Tavian Nelson, Sr.
People are also reading…
Mandan – Wyatt Hermanson, Sr.
Williston – Kolden Kringen, Jr.
Bismarck – Blake Nelson, Fr.
Second team
Legacy – Jayden Ahmann, Jr.; Noah Mayer, Fr.
West Fargo – Brody Engelstad, 8th.
Fargo South – Drew Heckaman, 8th.
Minot – Logan Hill, Fr.
West Fargo Sheyenne – Zach May, Sr.
Century – Benjamin Schaff, Soph.; Isaac Vallie, 8th;; Beau Zander, Jr.
Bismarck – Alex Steichen, Jr.
Fargo North – Haydn Vein, Soph.
Awards
Senior Athlete of the Year – Grant Schaeffer, Minot.
Coach of the Year: Jake Soper, Minot.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS
Region 1
At NDSCS
Thursday, March 10
Championship
#1 Enderlin (17-5) vs. #3 Kindred (19-2), 7:30 p.m.
Third place
#5 Fargo Oak Grove (11-12) vs. #2 Central Cass (18-4), 6:30 p.m.
Region 2
At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks
Thursday, March 10
Championship
#4 Grafton (17-6) vs. #3 Hillsboro-Central Valley (17-6), 7:30 p.m.
Third place
#1 Thompson (17-5) vs. #2 North Border (19-3), 6 p.m.
Region 3
At Jamestown Civic Center
Thursday, March 10
Championship
D5#1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (21-3) vs. D5#2 Ellendale (20-2), 7:30 p.m.
Third place
D6#2 South Border (10-14) vs. D6#1 Linton-HMB (13-9), 6 p.m.
Region 4
At Devils Lake Sports Center
Thursday, March 10
Championship
D7#1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (23-0) vs. D7#2 Harvey-Wells County (20-4), 7:30 p.m.
Third place
D8#2 Dunseith (15-8) vs. D8#1 North star (19-4), 6 p.m.
Region 5
At St. Mary’s
Thursday, March 10
Championship
#1 Wilton-Wing (18-5) vs. #2 Shiloh Christian (20-4), 7:30 p.m.
Third place
#4 Standing Rock (18-5) vs. #6 Garrison (14-10), 6 p.m.
Region 6
At Minot State Dome
Semifinals
Thursday, March 10
D11#1 Rugby (12-9) vs. D11#3 Velva (17-6), 6 p.m.
D12#1 Minot Ryan (16-6) vs. D12#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (11-10), 7:30 p.m.
Region 7
At Dickinson Trinity
Thursday, March 10
Championship
#4 Bowman County (18-5) vs. #3 Hazen (17-6), 6:30 p.m.
Third place
#1 Beulah (18-5) vs. #2 Dickinson Trinity (16-7), 5 p.m.
Region 8
At Williston State College
Semifinals
Thursday, March 10
D16#4 Divide County (14-9) vs. D16#2 Stanley (16-6), 6 p.m.
D16#1 Powers Lake (22-0) vs. D15#2 Trenton (14-9), 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Denver;;53;18;6;0;1;0;0
North Dakota;;53;17;6;1;1;1;1
Western Michigan;;43;14;9;1;1;0;1
St. Cloud State;;36;10;10;4;1;2;1
Minnesota-Duluth;;36;10;10;4;1;1;2
Nebraska-Omaha;;32;11;13;0;2;1;0
Colorado College;;18;6;17;1;2;1;0
Miami;;17;4;19;1;0;3;1
Overall records: Denver 25-8-1, North Dakota 22-12-1, Western Michigan 22-10-1, Nebraska-Omaha 21-15-0, St. Cloud State 18-12-4, Minnesota-Duluth 17-15-4, Colorado College 9-22-3, Miami 7-25-2.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
NCHC Tournament
Quarterfinals
Best of 3 series
Friday, March 11
#7 Colorado College at #2 North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
#6 Nebraska-Omaha at #3 Western Michigan
#8 Miami at #1 Denver
#5 Minnesota-Duluth at #4 St. Cloud State
Saturday, March 12
#7 Colorado College at #2 North Dakota, 6 p.m.
#6 Nebraska-Omaha at #3 Western Michigan
#8 Miami at #1 Denver
#5 Minnesota-Duluth at #4 St. Cloud State
Sunday, March 13
#7 Colorado College at #2 North Dakota, 6 p.m. (if necessary)
#6 Nebraska-Omaha at #3 Western Michigan (if necessary)
#8 Miami at #1 Denver (if necessary)
#5 Minnesota-Duluth at #4 St. Cloud State (if necessary)
Frozen Faceoff
March 18-19
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Friday, March 18
#1 vs. #4, 4 or 7:30 p.m.
#2 vs. #3, 4 or 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
St. Cloud;29;14;3;61
Aberdeen;25;19;4;54
Minot;26;22;2;54
Austin;23;21;5;51
North Iowa;21;21;6;48
Bismarck;22;23;3;47
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;33;12;2;68
Maryland;26;14;8;60
Johnstown;27;16;6;60
Northeast;27;20;1;55
Jamestown;25;21;3;53
Maine;15;23;6;36
Danbury;10;32;3;23
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;31;16;3;65
Springfield;30;15;3;63
Janesville;27;19;1;55
Anchorage;24;15;6;54
Minnesota Wilderness;25;20;1;51
Minnesota Magicians;21;19;7;49
Chippewa;19;25;3;41
Kenai River;12;32;5;29
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;34;13;3;71
Lone Star;29;11;8;66
Wichita Falls;24;15;8;56
Shreveport;24;18;5;53
Odessa;24;19;5;53
Amarillo;23;22;3;49
Corpus Christi;23;25;2;48
El Paso;13;31;4;30
Thursday, March 10
Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage
Friday, March 11
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Jamestown at Maryland
New Jersey at Maine
Springfield at Janesville
Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa
Minot at St. Cloud
El Paso at Wichita Falls
Lone Star at Shreveport
Amarillo at Odessa
Austin at North Iowa
Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Saturday, March 12
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Northeast
New Jersey at Maine
Jamestown at Maryland
Springfield at Janesville
North Iowa at Austin
Minot at St. Cloud
Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians
El Paso at Wichita Falls
Lone Star at Shreveport
Amarillo at Odessa
Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Sunday, March 13
Maine at Northeast