CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT

At Jamestown

Championship

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 56, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 53

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;15;24;27;53

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier;8;23;37;56

LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION – Tate Mart 2, Max Musland 29, Blasé Isaacson 1, Brayan Karlgaard 3, Colton Ness 14, Anthony Hanson 4. Totals: 20 FG, 7-9 FT, 14 fouls, 22 rebounds (Hanson 8), 12 turnovers. Three-pointers: 6-17 (Musland 5, Karlgaard 1).

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER – Dylan Carlson 11, Joseph Kramlich 15, Braeden Kinzler 12, Austin Strobel 3, Jacob Nitschke 11, Zeke Barnick 4. Totals: 21 FG, 7-9 FT, 14 fouls, 31 rebounds (Nitschke 10, 11 turnovers. Three-pointers: 5-18 (Carlson 2, Kramlich 1, Kinzler 2).

Regional qualifiers

Carrington 57, Barnes County North 54

Barnes County North;18;32;41;54

Carrington;11;27;53;77

BARNES COUNTY NORTH – Justin Schlenker 6, Jayson Schlenker 1, Jonah Harstad 13, Chance Roaldson 2, Dylan Puetz 2, Will Schwehr 12, Oliver Hanson 18. Totals: 18 FG, 9-12 FT, 14 fouls, 21 rebounds (Schwehr 6), 14 turnovers. Three-pointers: 9-26 (Ju.Schlenker 2, Harstad 2, Schwehr 1, Hanson 4).

CARRINGTON – Jack Paulson 4, Joshua Bickett 10, Jack Erickson 18, Grady Shipman 15, Hudson Schmitz 28, Ryder Bickett 2. Totals: 35 FG, 6-12 FT, 12 fouls, 31 rebounds (Erickson 7, McCoy Beckley 7), 13 turnovers. Three-pointers: 1-8 (Schmitz 1).

Ellendale 77, Griggs-Midkota 49

Griggs-Midkota;10;20;37;49

Ellendale;14;41;72;77

GRIGGS-MIDKOTA – Wyatt Spickler 9, Will Spickler 3, Carter Spitzer 4, Benjamin Edland 2, James Woodstead 7, Kyle Johnson 7, Brady Andersen 3, Jarin Monson 6, Eli Larson 2, Latrell Rainey 5, Isaac Stadler 1. Totals: 17 FG, 7-13 FT, 10 fouls, 32 rebounds (Rainey 8), 15 turnovers. Three-pointers: 8-22 (Wy.Spickler 1, Wi.Spickler 1, Spitzer 1, Woodstead 1, Andersen 1, Monson 2, Rainey 1).

ELLENDALE – Kade Schimke 2, Riley Torpe 25, Levi Reis 6, Anton Geller 16, Mason Molan 17, Jack Bommersbach 8, Evan Wagner 3. Totals: 28 FG, 6-7 FT, 13 fouls, 24 rebounds (Molan 7), 9 turnovers. Three-pointers: 15-29 (Thorpe 5, Reis 2, Molan 5, Bommersbach 2, Wagner 1).

Awards

All-District 5 team

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier – Jacob Nitschke

Ellendale – Riley Thorpe, Anton Gellar

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion – Max Musland

Griggs-Midkota – Brady Haugen

Carrington – Jack Erickon, Hudson Schmitz

Oakes – Trey Skoglund

Barnes County North – Jonah Harstad, Will Schwehr

District Coach of the Year

Tim Ranum, Carrington

District Senior Athlete of the Year

Riley Thorpe, Ellendale

REGION 7 TOURNAMENT

First round at Beach

Beach 72, New England 49

New England;8;18;;34;49

Beach;20;42;58;72

NEW ENGLAND – Brock Ehlis 6, Justin Kathrein2, Tallen Binstock 17, Noah Madler 2, Teddy Kirschenmann 14, Jared Rafferty 4, Mark Fitterman 4. Totals: 22 FG, 2-2 FT, 14 fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Binstock 3).

BEACH – Justus Baker 10, Elijah Holkup 6, Dane Fastveet 11, Shem Baker 14, Thaddeus Szudera 2, Andrew Trask 2, Trey Swanson 27. Totals: 28 FG, 8-10 FT, 8 fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (J.Baker 2, Holkup 2, Farstveet 1, S.Baker 2, Swanson 1).

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE

All-conference team

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier – Kiara Jangula, sr, Mataeya Mathern, jr

Kidder County – Kennedy Harter, sr; Avery Rath, sr; Taylor Zimmerman, fr.

Linton-HMB – Kaylee Wninger, sr; Allie Dockter, jr; Emma Weiser, jr; Jersey Vogel, soph.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter – Sophie Ketterlin, sr; Teagan Erbele, jr.

South Border – Emily Jochim, sr.

Honorable mention

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpekier – Norah Entzi, sr.

Ellendale – Christena Walker, asr.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter – Tanecia Kleppe, sr; Tayton McDowell, jr.

South Border – Macy Monson, soph.

Strasburg-Zeeland – Addison Wagner, jr.

Team co-champions

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier and Kidder County.

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Thursday, March 2

Quarterfinals

At Bismarck Event Center

Main Arena

Game 1: No. 8 Turtle Mountain (6-16) vs. No. 1 Century (21-0), 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Legacy (12-9) vs. No. 4 Bismarck (12-9), 4:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 10 Williston (7-14) vs. No. 2 Minot (18-3), 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Jamestown (12-10) vs. No. 3 Mandan (15-6), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Loser-out

Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Main Arena

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

State qualifiers

Main Arena

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 2:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 4:15 p.m.

Championship

Main Arena

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Thursday, March 2

Quarterfinals

At Bismarck Event Center

Exhibit Hall

Game 1: No. 8 Dickinson (8-14) vs. No. 1 Century (18-2), 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Jamestown (11-10) vs. No. 4 Legacy (15-6), 3:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Mandan (10-12) vs. No. 2 Minot (17-4), 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 St. Mary’s (11-11) vs. No. 3 Bismarck (17-4), 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Loser-out

Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 6:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Main Arena

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

State qualifiers

Main Arena

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 11 a.m.

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 12:45 p.m.

Championship

Main Arena

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6 p.m.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Minot State Dome

Thursday, March 2

Game 1: No. 2 Central Cass (20-3) vs. Bowman County (23-2), 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Rugby (21-2) vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (19-5), 2:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Thompson (22-2) vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (19-5), 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (23-2) vs. No. 5 Garrison (22-2), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

GIRLS HOCKEY

STATE TOURNAMENT

At MAYSA Arena, Minot

Thursday, March 2

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 8 Century (7-10-2-4) vs. No. 1 Fargo Davies (18-2-2-1), 12 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Minot (11-6-2-2) vs. No. 4 West Fargo (13-6-1-3), 2:15 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Grand Forks (10-9-2-2) vs. No. 2 Fargo North-South (16-4-3-0), 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck (10-9-3-0) vs. No. 3 Mandan (14-5-2-2), 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Loser-out

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 12:15 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3 p.m. (championship)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NSIC TOURNAMENT

WOMEN

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Semifinals

Monday, Feb. 27

No. 1 North Minnesota-Duluth 76, No. 2 South Augustana 59

No. 1 South Minnesota State-Mankato 100, No. 3 South Southwest Minnesota State 82

Championship

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 1 North Minnesota-Duluth 80, No. 1 South Minnesota State-Mankato 74

MEN

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Semifinals

Monday, Feb. 27

No. 3 North Minnesota-Duluth 75, No. 1 North Northern State 69

No. 2 North Minnesota State-Moorhead 78, No. 4 North Bemidji State 77

Championship

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 2 North Minnesota State-Moorhead 79, No. 3 North Minnesota-Duluth 69

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;29;11;7;65

Aberdeen;23;18;5;51

St. Cloud;22;18;6;50

Minot;23;21;2;48

North Iowa;22;20;3;47

Bismarck;20;20;6;46

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;31;12;4;66

New Jersey;29;14;3;61

Maine;25;16;3;53

Northeast;24;17;5;53

Johnstown;22;20;2;46

Philadelphia;20;23;2;42

Danbury;2;39;7;11

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Wisconsin;28;15;3;59

Fairbanks;26;17;5;57

Minnesota;24;15;7;55

Kenai River;25;20;3;53

Janesville;21;18;9;51

Anchorage;21;18;7;49

Chippewa;22;21;2;46

Springfield;21;23;1;43

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Oklahoma;36;8;1;73

Lone Star;30;11;6;66

New Mexico;27;17;3;57

Shreveport;25;14;7;57

Amarillo;23;19;3;49

Odessa;23;19;3;49

El Paso;13;28;4;30

Corpus Christi;10;30;6;26

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Philadelphia 3, New Jersey 0

Thursday, March 2

Johnstown at Maine

Friday, March 3

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Northeast

Johnstown at Maine

Danbury at Philadelphia

Janesville at Chippewa

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

Wisconsin at Springfield

St. Cloud at North Iowa

Minot at Aberdeen

New Mexico at Odessa

Lone Star at Oklahoma

Amarillo at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Minnesota at Kenai River

Saturday, March 4

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Northeast

Johnstown at Maine

Wisconsin at Springfield

Danbury at Philadelphia

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Janesville at Chippewa

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

Minot at Aberdeen

New Mexico at Odessa

Lone Star at Oklahoma

Amarillo at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Minnesota at Kenai River

Sunday, March 5

North Iowa at St. Cloud

N.D. SCORES

TUESDAY

College men’s basketball

Dordt 86, Jamestown 81

High school boys basketball

East Region quarterfinals

Fargo Davies 97, West Fargo 74

Fargo Shanley 46, Devils Lake 45

Fargo North 72, West Fargo Sheyenne 57

Grand Forks Central 77, Grand Forks Red River 55

District 5 tournament

Championship

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 56, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 53

Regional qualifiers

Carrington 57, Barnes County North 54

Ellendale 77, Griggs-Midkota 49

Region 7 tournament

First round

Killdeer 68, Hettinger-Scranton 59

Glen Ullin-Hebron 78, Richardton-Taylor 39

Heart River 56, Grant County-Mott-Regent 49

Beach 72, New England 49

High school girls basketball

East Region quarterfinals

Fargo Davies 87, West Fargo Sheyenne 37

West Fargo Sheyenne 61, Fargo Shanley 48

Grand Forks Red River 68, Fargo North 35

West Fargo 91, Wahpeton 63