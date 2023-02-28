CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
At Jamestown
Championship
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 56, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 53
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;15;24;27;53
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier;8;23;37;56
LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION – Tate Mart 2, Max Musland 29, Blasé Isaacson 1, Brayan Karlgaard 3, Colton Ness 14, Anthony Hanson 4. Totals: 20 FG, 7-9 FT, 14 fouls, 22 rebounds (Hanson 8), 12 turnovers. Three-pointers: 6-17 (Musland 5, Karlgaard 1).
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER – Dylan Carlson 11, Joseph Kramlich 15, Braeden Kinzler 12, Austin Strobel 3, Jacob Nitschke 11, Zeke Barnick 4. Totals: 21 FG, 7-9 FT, 14 fouls, 31 rebounds (Nitschke 10, 11 turnovers. Three-pointers: 5-18 (Carlson 2, Kramlich 1, Kinzler 2).
Regional qualifiers
Carrington 57, Barnes County North 54
Barnes County North;18;32;41;54
Carrington;11;27;53;77
BARNES COUNTY NORTH – Justin Schlenker 6, Jayson Schlenker 1, Jonah Harstad 13, Chance Roaldson 2, Dylan Puetz 2, Will Schwehr 12, Oliver Hanson 18. Totals: 18 FG, 9-12 FT, 14 fouls, 21 rebounds (Schwehr 6), 14 turnovers. Three-pointers: 9-26 (Ju.Schlenker 2, Harstad 2, Schwehr 1, Hanson 4).
CARRINGTON – Jack Paulson 4, Joshua Bickett 10, Jack Erickson 18, Grady Shipman 15, Hudson Schmitz 28, Ryder Bickett 2. Totals: 35 FG, 6-12 FT, 12 fouls, 31 rebounds (Erickson 7, McCoy Beckley 7), 13 turnovers. Three-pointers: 1-8 (Schmitz 1).
Ellendale 77, Griggs-Midkota 49
Griggs-Midkota;10;20;37;49
Ellendale;14;41;72;77
GRIGGS-MIDKOTA – Wyatt Spickler 9, Will Spickler 3, Carter Spitzer 4, Benjamin Edland 2, James Woodstead 7, Kyle Johnson 7, Brady Andersen 3, Jarin Monson 6, Eli Larson 2, Latrell Rainey 5, Isaac Stadler 1. Totals: 17 FG, 7-13 FT, 10 fouls, 32 rebounds (Rainey 8), 15 turnovers. Three-pointers: 8-22 (Wy.Spickler 1, Wi.Spickler 1, Spitzer 1, Woodstead 1, Andersen 1, Monson 2, Rainey 1).
ELLENDALE – Kade Schimke 2, Riley Torpe 25, Levi Reis 6, Anton Geller 16, Mason Molan 17, Jack Bommersbach 8, Evan Wagner 3. Totals: 28 FG, 6-7 FT, 13 fouls, 24 rebounds (Molan 7), 9 turnovers. Three-pointers: 15-29 (Thorpe 5, Reis 2, Molan 5, Bommersbach 2, Wagner 1).
Awards
All-District 5 team
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier – Jacob Nitschke
Ellendale – Riley Thorpe, Anton Gellar
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion – Max Musland
Griggs-Midkota – Brady Haugen
Carrington – Jack Erickon, Hudson Schmitz
Oakes – Trey Skoglund
Barnes County North – Jonah Harstad, Will Schwehr
District Coach of the Year
Tim Ranum, Carrington
District Senior Athlete of the Year
Riley Thorpe, Ellendale
REGION 7 TOURNAMENT
First round at Beach
Beach 72, New England 49
New England;8;18;;34;49
Beach;20;42;58;72
NEW ENGLAND – Brock Ehlis 6, Justin Kathrein2, Tallen Binstock 17, Noah Madler 2, Teddy Kirschenmann 14, Jared Rafferty 4, Mark Fitterman 4. Totals: 22 FG, 2-2 FT, 14 fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Binstock 3).
BEACH – Justus Baker 10, Elijah Holkup 6, Dane Fastveet 11, Shem Baker 14, Thaddeus Szudera 2, Andrew Trask 2, Trey Swanson 27. Totals: 28 FG, 8-10 FT, 8 fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (J.Baker 2, Holkup 2, Farstveet 1, S.Baker 2, Swanson 1).
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE
All-conference team
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier – Kiara Jangula, sr, Mataeya Mathern, jr
Kidder County – Kennedy Harter, sr; Avery Rath, sr; Taylor Zimmerman, fr.
Linton-HMB – Kaylee Wninger, sr; Allie Dockter, jr; Emma Weiser, jr; Jersey Vogel, soph.
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter – Sophie Ketterlin, sr; Teagan Erbele, jr.
South Border – Emily Jochim, sr.
Honorable mention
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpekier – Norah Entzi, sr.
Ellendale – Christena Walker, asr.
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter – Tanecia Kleppe, sr; Tayton McDowell, jr.
South Border – Macy Monson, soph.
Strasburg-Zeeland – Addison Wagner, jr.
Team co-champions
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier and Kidder County.
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Thursday, March 2
Quarterfinals
At Bismarck Event Center
Main Arena
Game 1: No. 8 Turtle Mountain (6-16) vs. No. 1 Century (21-0), 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Legacy (12-9) vs. No. 4 Bismarck (12-9), 4:45 p.m.
Game 3: No. 10 Williston (7-14) vs. No. 2 Minot (18-3), 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Jamestown (12-10) vs. No. 3 Mandan (15-6), 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Loser-out
Exhibit Hall
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Main Arena
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
State qualifiers
Main Arena
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 2:30 p.m.
Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 4:15 p.m.
Championship
Main Arena
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:45 p.m.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Thursday, March 2
Quarterfinals
At Bismarck Event Center
Exhibit Hall
Game 1: No. 8 Dickinson (8-14) vs. No. 1 Century (18-2), 2 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Jamestown (11-10) vs. No. 4 Legacy (15-6), 3:45 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Mandan (10-12) vs. No. 2 Minot (17-4), 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 St. Mary’s (11-11) vs. No. 3 Bismarck (17-4), 7:15 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Loser-out
Exhibit Hall
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 4:30 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 6:15 p.m.
Semifinals
Main Arena
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
State qualifiers
Main Arena
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 11 a.m.
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 12:45 p.m.
Championship
Main Arena
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6 p.m.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Minot State Dome
Thursday, March 2
Game 1: No. 2 Central Cass (20-3) vs. Bowman County (23-2), 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Rugby (21-2) vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (19-5), 2:45 p.m.
Game 3: No. 1 Thompson (22-2) vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (19-5), 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (23-2) vs. No. 5 Garrison (22-2), 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Consolation
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)
GIRLS HOCKEY
STATE TOURNAMENT
At MAYSA Arena, Minot
Thursday, March 2
Quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 8 Century (7-10-2-4) vs. No. 1 Fargo Davies (18-2-2-1), 12 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Minot (11-6-2-2) vs. No. 4 West Fargo (13-6-1-3), 2:15 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Grand Forks (10-9-2-2) vs. No. 2 Fargo North-South (16-4-3-0), 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck (10-9-3-0) vs. No. 3 Mandan (14-5-2-2), 7:45 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Loser-out
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 12 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:15 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)
Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 12:15 p.m. (third place)
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3 p.m. (championship)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NSIC TOURNAMENT
WOMEN
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 27
No. 1 North Minnesota-Duluth 76, No. 2 South Augustana 59
No. 1 South Minnesota State-Mankato 100, No. 3 South Southwest Minnesota State 82
Championship
Tuesday, Feb. 28
No. 1 North Minnesota-Duluth 80, No. 1 South Minnesota State-Mankato 74
MEN
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 27
No. 3 North Minnesota-Duluth 75, No. 1 North Northern State 69
No. 2 North Minnesota State-Moorhead 78, No. 4 North Bemidji State 77
Championship
Tuesday, Feb. 28
No. 2 North Minnesota State-Moorhead 79, No. 3 North Minnesota-Duluth 69
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;29;11;7;65
Aberdeen;23;18;5;51
St. Cloud;22;18;6;50
Minot;23;21;2;48
North Iowa;22;20;3;47
Bismarck;20;20;6;46
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;31;12;4;66
New Jersey;29;14;3;61
Maine;25;16;3;53
Northeast;24;17;5;53
Johnstown;22;20;2;46
Philadelphia;20;23;2;42
Danbury;2;39;7;11
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wisconsin;28;15;3;59
Fairbanks;26;17;5;57
Minnesota;24;15;7;55
Kenai River;25;20;3;53
Janesville;21;18;9;51
Anchorage;21;18;7;49
Chippewa;22;21;2;46
Springfield;21;23;1;43
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Oklahoma;36;8;1;73
Lone Star;30;11;6;66
New Mexico;27;17;3;57
Shreveport;25;14;7;57
Amarillo;23;19;3;49
Odessa;23;19;3;49
El Paso;13;28;4;30
Corpus Christi;10;30;6;26
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Philadelphia 3, New Jersey 0
Thursday, March 2
Johnstown at Maine
Friday, March 3
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Northeast
Johnstown at Maine
Danbury at Philadelphia
Janesville at Chippewa
Shreveport at Corpus Christi
Wisconsin at Springfield
St. Cloud at North Iowa
Minot at Aberdeen
New Mexico at Odessa
Lone Star at Oklahoma
Amarillo at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Minnesota at Kenai River
Saturday, March 4
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Northeast
Johnstown at Maine
Wisconsin at Springfield
Danbury at Philadelphia
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Janesville at Chippewa
Shreveport at Corpus Christi
Minot at Aberdeen
New Mexico at Odessa
Lone Star at Oklahoma
Amarillo at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Minnesota at Kenai River
Sunday, March 5
North Iowa at St. Cloud
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
College men’s basketball
Dordt 86, Jamestown 81
High school boys basketball
East Region quarterfinals
Fargo Davies 97, West Fargo 74
Fargo Shanley 46, Devils Lake 45
Fargo North 72, West Fargo Sheyenne 57
Grand Forks Central 77, Grand Forks Red River 55
District 5 tournament
Championship
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 56, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 53
Regional qualifiers
Carrington 57, Barnes County North 54
Ellendale 77, Griggs-Midkota 49
Region 7 tournament
First round
Killdeer 68, Hettinger-Scranton 59
Glen Ullin-Hebron 78, Richardton-Taylor 39
Heart River 56, Grant County-Mott-Regent 49
Beach 72, New England 49
High school girls basketball
East Region quarterfinals
Fargo Davies 87, West Fargo Sheyenne 37
West Fargo Sheyenne 61, Fargo Shanley 48
Grand Forks Red River 68, Fargo North 35
West Fargo 91, Wahpeton 63