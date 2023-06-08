CLASS A SOFTBALL
ALL-STATE TEAM
Seniors: Cierra Erickson, Minot; Ella Falk, Jamestown; Katie Falk, Jamestown; Kinsey Fjeld, Minot; Emma Johnson, West Fargo; Mara Lick, West Fargo; Kyra Narum, West Fargo Sheyenne.
Juniors: Makenna Alexander, West Fargo Sheyenne; Ellington Anderson, Minot; Jersey Berg, Bismarck; Jenna Decker, Dickinson; Courtney Decker, Dickinson; Kate Geiszler, West Fargo Sheyenne; Ava Jahner, Dickinson; Makenna Nold, Jamestown.
Sophomore: Katelyn Kackman, West Fargo.
Freshman: Ella Speidel, Grand Forks Red River.
Eighth-grade: Jocelyn Berg, Grand Forks Red River.
LEGION BASEBALL
CHIEFS 14-11, MILES CITY, MONT. 2-4
(Wednesday)
Chiefs 14, Miles City 2, 5 innings
Miles City;000;20;--;2;4;2
Chiefs;206;6x;--;14;13;1
B.Awberry, A.Price (2), J.Hurt (3), K.Kuchynka (3), C,Smith (4), A.Hurr (4) and E.Maurina; McCoy Keller, Lucas Burgum (5) and Tukker Horner. W – Keller. L – Awberry.
Highlights: MC – R.Shawver 2-for-3; Kuchynka 1-for-2, triple, R, RBI; A.Fenner 1-for-2, RBI. Chiefs – Hudsen Sheldon 2-for-3, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Burgum 2-for-2, double, R, 3 RBIs; Brayden Bunnell 3-for-4, R, 3 RBIs; Horner 1-for-3, R, RBI.
Chiefs 11, Miles City 4
Miles City;011;002;0;--;4;3;4
Chiefs;413;300;x;--;11;10;4
H.Lufburough, B.Kelly (2), A.Fenner (3), B.Rice (4) and C.Smith; Jamison Nelson, Dylan Geiger (6) and Owen Brincks. W – Nelson. L – Lufburough.
Highlights: MC – R.Shawver 1-for-4 RBI; K.Kuchynka 1-for-3, R; Fenner 1-for-2, RBI. Chiefs – Hudsen Sheldon 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Lucas Burgum 1-for-2, double, R, 2 RBIs; Brayden Bunnell 1-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Nelson 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Dylan Gierke 1-for-3, 2 R; Brincks 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Seth Arenz 1-for-2, R, RBI; Nelson 5 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 Ks.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;8-3;.727;--
Kalamazoo;6-5;.545;2
Rockford;6-5;.545;2
Kenosha;5-6;.455;3
Kokomo;5-6;.455;3
Battle Creek;3-8;.273;5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wausau;7-4;.636;--
Green Bay;6-5;.545;1
Lakeshore;6-5;.545;1
Wisconsin Rapids;6-5;.545;1
Madison;5-6;.455;2
Fond du Lac;3-8;.273;4
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rochester;9-2;.818;--
Duluth;4-5;.444;4
Eau Claire;4-5;.444;4
Thunder Bay;4-5;.444;4
Waterloo;4-7;.364;5
La Crosse;3-6;.333;5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;7-2;.778;--
St. Cloud;8-3;.727;--
Bismarck;6-5;.545;2
Mankato;5-6;.455;3
Minnesota;1-2;.333;3
Minot;1-8;.111;6
Thursday, June 8
Bismarck 4, Eau Claire 3, 11 innings
Thunder Bay 8, Duluth 6
Lakeshore 4, Kalamazoo 2
Traverse City 14, Battle Creek 4
Wausau 6, Madison 4, 10 innings
Kenosha 14, Kokomo 13, 10 innings
Minnesota 12, Minot 9
St. Cloud 3, Waterloo 2
Rochester 12, La Crosse 2
Wisconsin Rapids 9, Green Bay 4
Rockford 6, Fond du Lac 0
Willmar 5, Mankato 2
Friday, June 9
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Lakeshore at Kalamazoo
Kenosha at Kokomo
La Crosse at Rochester
Willmar at Mankato
Madison at Wausau
Fond du Lac at Rockford
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Duluth at Thunder Bay
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Minnesota at Minot
Saturday, June 10
Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Lakeshore at Madison
La Crosse at Duluth
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Thunder Bay at St. Cloud
Fond du Lac at Traverse City
Rochester at Mankato
Willmar at Waterloo
Eau Claire at Minot
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Kokomo at Rockford
Green Bay at Kenosha