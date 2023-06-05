West Region Senior Athlete of the Year Matt Souther of Legacy watches a tee shot during the Bismarck Invitational at Riverwood earlier this season. The two-day Class A state golf meet begins today at Heart River in Dickinson. Century has won five straight West Region tournaments and has six wins overall this season. Grand Forks Red River won the East Region meet at Oxbow. West Fargo Sheyenne has the top scoring average and is the two-time defending state champion.