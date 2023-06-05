CLASS B BASEBALL
ALL-STATE
First team
Seniors: Keegan Neva, Northern Cass; Masen Allmaras, Kinderd; Cole Hebl, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Tate Mart, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Connor Johnson, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Jack Romfo, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich; Brody Schneibel, Rugby; Coltan Francis, Surry-Minot Our Redeemer's; Carson Merck, Minot Ryan; Noah Erickson, Surrey-Minot Our Redeemer's; Carson Yale, Des Lacs-Burlington; Trace King, Shiloh Christian.
Juniors: Brayden Wolfgram, Thompson; Tony Villarreal, Grafton; Dane Hagler, North Star; Paxton Ystaas, Des Lacs-Burlington; Michael Fagerland, Shiloh Christian.
Second team
Seniors: Landon Koenig, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg; Reece Berberich, Thompson, Anthony Hanson, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Carter Tetrault, Langdon Area-Munich-Edmore; Rylan Olson, Des Lacs-Burlington.
People are also reading…
Juniors: Marshall Judisch, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg; Derek Carpenter, Hatton-Northwood; Mason Romfo, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich; Carson Haerer, Bottineau; Kellan Henry, Renville County; Tyson Wick, Hazen; Eli Thompson.
Sophomores: Drew Zwak, Minot Ryan; Hank Bodine, Velva-Drake-Anamoose.
Individual awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Jack Romfo, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich.
Coach of the Year: Nathan Soulis, Thompson.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
DULUTH 7, BISMARCK 6
Bismarck;230;010;000;--;6;11;2
Duluth;320;000;02x;--;7;8;3
Ricky Harrison, Brad Helton (3), Dillon Goetz (7) Robby Harrison, Nick Johnstone (5). Alex Potter, Caleb Hollis (6), Austin Humphres (8), Eli Sundquist (9) and Jeremy Keller. W—Humphres. L—Goetz. Save—Sundquist. HR—Bismarck, Jackson Beaman, Jacob White.
Highlights: Bismarck – Kai Hori 2-5 R; Luke Boykin 0-2 RBI, SB; Beaman 2-5 HR, 2 R, RBI; Evan Ames 2-5 2 2B, RBI; C.J. Cepicky 1-5; Sam Bieser 1-5 R; Ethan Bergan 1-3 R; White 1-4 HR, R, 3 RBI; Johnstone 1-3, Helton 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO; Goetz 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SO. Duluth – Carson Applegate 0-3 2 R; Joshua Duarte 2-3 R; Lucas Kelly 1-3 2 RBI; Joe Vos 1-3 2 R; Michael Hallquist 1-3 R, 2 RBI; Brandon Compton 2-4 RBI; Potter 5 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 1 BB, 2 SO; Hollis 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Attendance: 1,031.
Time of game: 3:09.
Records: Duluth 3-3; Bismarck 4-4.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;6-2;.750;--
Kalamazoo;5-3;.625;1
Kokomo;4-4;.500;2
Rockford;4-4;.500;2
Kenosha;3-3;.375;3
Battle Creek;2-6;.250;4
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wausau;6-2;.750;--
Green Bay;5-3;.625;1
Lakeshore;4-4;.500;2
Madison;4-4;.500;2
Wisconsin Rapids;3-5;.375;3
Fond du Lac;2-6;.250;4
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rochester;6-2;.750;--
Eau Claire;4-4;.500;2
Waterloo;4-4;.500;2
Duluth;3-3;.500;2
La Crosse;3-5;.375;3
Thunder Bay;2-4;.333;3
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;5-1;.833;--
St. Cloud;6-2;.750;--
Bismarck;4-4;.500;2
Mankato;4-4;.500;2
Minot;1-7;.125;5
Minnesota;0-2;.000;3
Sunday, June 4
Bismarck 10, Duluth 6
Kalamazoo 8, Rockford 4
Wausau 3, Fond du Lac 1
Lakeshore 6, Green Bay 5
Eau Claire 16, Waterloo 0
Madison 8, Wisconsin Rapids 5
Kenosha 4, Battle Creek 2
Kokomo 5, Traverse City 4
Mankato 6, St. Cloud 0
Rochester 9, La Crosse 4
Willmar 11, Minot 8
Monday, June 5
Duluth 7, Bismarck 6
Rockford 16, Kalamazoo 5
Battle Creek 3, Kenosha 2
Fond du Lac 7, Wausau 6
Wisconsin Rapids 9, Madison 1
Traverse City 7, Kokomo 2
Willmar 12, Minot 0
St. Cloud 5, Mankato 3
Waterloo 6, Eau Claire 5
Rochester 17, La Crosse 5
Green Bay 5, Lakeshore 4
Tuesday, June 4
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
Duluth at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Battle Creek
Wausau at Wisconsin
Lakeshore at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Rochester at Waterloo
Madison at Kenosha
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Willmar
Wednesday, June 7
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Duluth at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Battle Creek
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Kenosha at Madison
Lakeshore at Kokomo
Waterloo at Rochester
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
St. Cloud at Willmar
Thursday, June 8
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Duluth at Thunder Bay
Lakeshore at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Wausau at Madison
Kenosha at Kokomo
Minnesota at Minot
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Rochester at La Crosse
Wisconsin at Green Bay
Fond du Lac at Rockford
Mankato at Willmar