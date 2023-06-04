HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
At Grand Forks Choice Health & Fitness
Saturday
Singles
Championship
Semifinal: West No. 1 Sophia Felderman, Mandan, def. West No. 3 Sidney Ressler, Minot, 6-1, 6-1; East No. 3 Paige McCormick, Fargo Davies, def. East No. 1 Sarea Gu, West Fargo Sheyenne, 6-4, 6-1.
Consolation
Semifinals: East No. 5 Alyssa Sommerfeld, WFS, def. West No. 2 Halle Mattson, Min, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; West No. 5 Kyllie Fettig, Min, def. West No. 4 Cambrya Kraft, Legacy, 6-3, 6-2.
Placement matches
Championship: West No. 1 Sophia Felderman, Man, def. East No. 3 McCormick, Dav, 6-4, 6-2.
Third place: East No. 1 Gu, WFS, def. West No. 3 Ressler, Min, 6-2, 6-3.
Fifth place: West No. 5 Fettig, Min, def. East No. 5 Sommerfeld, WFS, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles
Championship
Semifinals: West No. 3 Aleah McPherson-Chelsa Krom, Leg, def. West No. 1 Maya Kubsad-Erika Lee, Century, 6-3, 6-3; East No. 1 Breck Sufficool-Abby Martineck, Valley City, def. West No. 2 Valeria Bradley-Shayna Klitzke, Dickinson, 6-3, 7-5.
Consolation
Semifinals: East No. 3 Tanis Lee-Grace Wanzek, Dav, def. East No. 5 Kailee Nielson-Georgia Zaun, VC, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; East No. 4 Madisyn Stauss-Magdalene Spicer, GFC, def. West No. 4 Sienna Ronning-Grace Olson, Min, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Placement matches
Championship: East No. 1 Sufficool-Martineck, VC, def. West No. 3 McPherson-Krom, Leg, 6-3, 6-3.
Third place: West No. 2 Bradley-Klitzke, Dic, def. West No. 1 Kubsad-Lee, Cen, 6-1, 6-1.
Fifth place: East No. 3 Lee-Wanzek, Dav, def. East No. 4 Stauss-Spicer, GFC, 6-4, 6-0.
CLASS A BASEBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At West Fargo
Thursday, June 1
Quarterfinals
Game 1: East No. 1 Wahpeton 6, West No. 4 Legacy 0
Game 2: East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 11, West No. 2 Century 3
Game 3: East No. 4 Fargo North 4, West No. 1 Mandan 1
Game 4: West No. 3 Jamestown 3, East No. 2 West Fargo 1, 8 innings
Friday, June 2
Loser out
Game 5: West No. 4 Legacy 6, West No. 2 Century 4
Game 6: East No. 2 West Fargo 2, West No. 1 Mandan 0
Semifinals
Game 7: East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 8, East No. 1 Wahpeton 0
Game 8: East No. 4 Fargo North 2, West No. 3 Jamestown 1
Saturday, June 3
Game 9: East No. 2 West Fargo 6, West No. 4 Legacy 1 (fifth place)
Game 10: East No. 1 Wahpeton 6, West No. 3 Jamestown 3 (third place)
Game 11: East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 3, East No. 4 Fargo North 2 (championship)
CLASS A SOFTBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Tharaldson Park, Fargo
Thursday, June 1
Quarterfinals
Game 1: West No. 1 Minot 10, East No. 4 Grand Forks Central 0, 6 innings
Game 2: East No. 2 Grand Forks Red River 5, West No. 3 Jamestown 2
Game 3: West No. 2 Dickinson 8, East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 6
Friday, June 2
Quarterfinals
Game 4: West No. 4 Century 6, East No. 1 West Fargo 5
Loser out
Game 5: West No. 3 Jamestown 11, East No. 4 Grand Forks Central 2
Game 6: East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 8, East No. 1 West Fargo 6
Semifinals
Game 7: West No. 1 Minot 8, East No. 2 Grand Forks Red River 0
Game 8: West No. 2 Dickinson 8, West No. 4 Century 4
Saturday, June 3
Game 9: East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 7, West No. 3 Jamestown 6 (fifth place)
Game 10: East No. 2 Grand Forks Red River 5, West No. 4 Century 2 (third place)
Game 11: West No. 2 Dickinson 2, West No. 1 Minot 1
CLASS A GIRLS SOCCER
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Fargo Davies
Thursday, June 1
Quarterfinals
Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies 1, West No. 4 Jamestown 0
Game 2: West No. 2 Bismarck 1, East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 0
Game 3: West No. 1 Minot 3, East No. 4 Grand Forks Central 0
Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo Shanley 1, West No. 3 Mandan 0, SO (Shanley wins shootout 4-3)
Friday, June 2
Consolation semifinals
Game 5: East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 2, West No. 4 Jamestown 0
Game 6: West No. 3 Mandan 1, East No. 4 Grand Forks Central 0
Semifinals
Game 7: East No. 1 Fargo Davies 4, West No. 2 Bismarck 1
Game 8: West No. 1 Minot 1, East No. 2 Fargo Shanley 0
Saturday, June 3
Game 9: East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 2, West No. 3 Mandan 0 (fifth place)
Game 10: East No. 2 Fargo Shanley 4, West No. 2 Bismarck 1 (third place)
Game 11: West No. 1 Minot 4, East No. 1 Fargo Davies 1 (championship)
CLASS B BASEBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Corbett Field, Minot
Thursday, June 1
Game 1: No. 2 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 6, Des Lacs-Burlington 0
Game 2: No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 2, Shiloh Christian 0
Game 3: No. 1 Thompson 11, Minot Ryan 1, 6 innings
Game 4: No. 5 Central Cass 1, No. 4 North Star 0
Friday, June 2
Consolation
Game 5: Des Lacs-Burlington 10, Shiloh Christian 5
Game 6: No. 4 North Star 6, Minot Ryan 3
Semifinals
Game 7: No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 12, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 8
Game 8: No. 1 Thompson 2, No. 5 Central Cass 1
Saturday, June 3
Game 9: Minot Ryan 3, Shiloh Christian 2 (seventh place)
Game 10: No. 4 North Star 4, Des Lacs-Burlington 3 (fifth place)
Game 11: No. 2 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 9, No. 5 Central Cass 4 (third place)
Game 12: No. 1 Thompson 9, No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 0 (championship)
CLASS B SOFTBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Minot
Thursday, June 1
Quarterfinals
Game 1: Thompson 8, No. 2 Renville County 1
Game 2: No. 3 Kindred-Richland 11, Central McLean 1, 6 innings
Game 3: No. 1 Beulah 6, Des Lacs-Burlington 5
Game 4: No. 5 May-Port-C-G 8, No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley 2
Friday, June 2
Consolation
Game 5: No. 2 Renville County 10, Central McLean 0, 5 innings
Game 6: No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley 9, Des Lacs-Burlington 0
Semifinals
Game 7: Thompson 4, No. 3 Kindred-Richland 3
Game 8: No. 1 Beulah 4, No. 5 May-Port-C-G 2
Saturday, May 26
Placement games
Game 9: Des Lacs-Burlington 8, Central McLean 7 (seventh place)
Game 10: No. 2 Renville County 6, No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley 2 (fifth place)
Game 11: No. 3 Kindred-Richland 11, No. 5 May-Port-C-G 5 (third place)
Game 12: No. 1 Beulah 5, Thompson 3 (championship)
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 10, DULUTH 6
Bismarck;023;002;030;--;10;11;1
Duluth;000;101;103;--;6;13;2
Ryan Rumsey, Grant Richars (4), Brooks Byers (8), Frank Wierman (9) and Sam Bieser; DJ Burke, Caleb Gallant (5), Jake Schelonka (6), Matthew Bergan (9) and Michael Gabbard. W -- Richars. L -- Burke. HR: Bismarck -- Jackson Beaman, Evan Ames, Jacob White. Duluth -- Michael Hallquist.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Kai Hori 1-for-5, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Trenton Rowan 2-for-4, 2B, BB, HBP; Beaman 1-for-5, HR, BB, R, RBI; Brayden Koenig 2-for-4, BB, 2 R; Ames 2-for-3, HR, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Bieser 1-for-5, 2B, R; White 1-for-3, HR, 2 BB, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Rumsey 3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 5 BB, 1 K; Richars 3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Byers 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K; Wierman 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 HBP. Duluth -- Joshua Duarte 3-for-4, BB, 2 R; Max Coupe 4-for-5, 2B, R; Joe Vos 1-for-4, BB, 2 RBIs; Hallquist 2-for-4, HR, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Carson Applegate 2 BB, Sac fly, SB, R, RBI; Ethan Cole 2-for-4, BB; Gabbard 1-for-3, BB, RBI; Burke 4 IP, 6 H, 5 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP; Gallant 1 IP, 0 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 1 K; Schelonka 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 2 K; Bergan 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.
Notes: Bismarck hit three home runs in a game for the first time this season, with Beaman hitting his third of the season. Duluth left the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth with the tying run making the final out.
Attendance: 579.
Time of game: 3:16.
Records: Bismarck 4-3; Duluth 2-3.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;5-2;.714;--
Kalamazoo;5-2;.714;--
Kokomo;4-3;.571;1
Rockford;3-4;.429;2
Kenosha;3-4;.429;2
Battle Creek;1-6;.143;4
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wausau;6-1;.857;--
Green Bay;4-3;.571;2
Lakeshore;4-3;.571;2
Madison;4-3;.571;2
Wisconsin Rapids;2-5;.286;4
Fond du Lac;1-6;.143;5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rochester;5-2;.714;--
Eau Claire;4-3;.571;1
La Crosse;3-4;.429;2
Waterloo;3-4;.429;2
Duluth;2-3;.400;2
Thunder Bay;2-4;.333;2.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;4-1;.800;--
St. Cloud;5-2;.714;1
Bismarck;4-3;.571;1
Mankato;4-3;.571;1
Minot;1-6;.143;4
Minnesota;0-2;.000;3
Sunday, June 4
Bismarck 10, Duluth 6
Kalamazoo 8, Rockford 4
Wausau 3, Fond du Lac 1
Lakeshore 6, Green Bay 5
Eau Claire 16, Waterloo 0
Madison 8, Wisconsin Rapids 5
Kenosha 4, Battle Creek 2
Kokomo 5, Traverse City 4
Mankato 6, St. Cloud 0
Rochester 9, La Crosse 4
Willmar 11, Minot 8
Monday, June 5
Bismarck at Duluth, 12:05 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Traverse City at Kokomo
Willmar at Minot
St. Cloud at Mankato
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Eau Claire
Rochester at La Crosse
Tuesday, June 4
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
Duluth at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Battle Creek
Wausau at Wisconsin
Lakeshore at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Rochester at Waterloo
Madison at Kenosha
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Willmar
Wednesday, June 7
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Duluth at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Battle Creek
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Kenosha at Madison
Lakeshore at Kokomo
Waterloo at Rochester
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
St. Cloud at Willmar