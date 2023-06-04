HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT

At Grand Forks Choice Health & Fitness

Saturday

Singles

Championship

Semifinal: West No. 1 Sophia Felderman, Mandan, def. West No. 3 Sidney Ressler, Minot, 6-1, 6-1; East No. 3 Paige McCormick, Fargo Davies, def. East No. 1 Sarea Gu, West Fargo Sheyenne, 6-4, 6-1.

Consolation

Semifinals: East No. 5 Alyssa Sommerfeld, WFS, def. West No. 2 Halle Mattson, Min, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; West No. 5 Kyllie Fettig, Min, def. West No. 4 Cambrya Kraft, Legacy, 6-3, 6-2.

Placement matches

Championship: West No. 1 Sophia Felderman, Man, def. East No. 3 McCormick, Dav, 6-4, 6-2.

Third place: East No. 1 Gu, WFS, def. West No. 3 Ressler, Min, 6-2, 6-3.

Fifth place: West No. 5 Fettig, Min, def. East No. 5 Sommerfeld, WFS, 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles

Championship

Semifinals: West No. 3 Aleah McPherson-Chelsa Krom, Leg, def. West No. 1 Maya Kubsad-Erika Lee, Century, 6-3, 6-3; East No. 1 Breck Sufficool-Abby Martineck, Valley City, def. West No. 2 Valeria Bradley-Shayna Klitzke, Dickinson, 6-3, 7-5.

Consolation

Semifinals: East No. 3 Tanis Lee-Grace Wanzek, Dav, def. East No. 5 Kailee Nielson-Georgia Zaun, VC, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; East No. 4 Madisyn Stauss-Magdalene Spicer, GFC, def. West No. 4 Sienna Ronning-Grace Olson, Min, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Placement matches

Championship: East No. 1 Sufficool-Martineck, VC, def. West No. 3 McPherson-Krom, Leg, 6-3, 6-3.

Third place: West No. 2 Bradley-Klitzke, Dic, def. West No. 1 Kubsad-Lee, Cen, 6-1, 6-1.

Fifth place: East No. 3 Lee-Wanzek, Dav, def. East No. 4 Stauss-Spicer, GFC, 6-4, 6-0.

CLASS A BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At West Fargo

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: East No. 1 Wahpeton 6, West No. 4 Legacy 0

Game 2: East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 11, West No. 2 Century 3

Game 3: East No. 4 Fargo North 4, West No. 1 Mandan 1

Game 4: West No. 3 Jamestown 3, East No. 2 West Fargo 1, 8 innings

Friday, June 2

Loser out

Game 5: West No. 4 Legacy 6, West No. 2 Century 4

Game 6: East No. 2 West Fargo 2, West No. 1 Mandan 0

Semifinals

Game 7: East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 8, East No. 1 Wahpeton 0

Game 8: East No. 4 Fargo North 2, West No. 3 Jamestown 1

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: East No. 2 West Fargo 6, West No. 4 Legacy 1 (fifth place)

Game 10: East No. 1 Wahpeton 6, West No. 3 Jamestown 3 (third place)

Game 11: East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 3, East No. 4 Fargo North 2 (championship)

CLASS A SOFTBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Tharaldson Park, Fargo

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: West No. 1 Minot 10, East No. 4 Grand Forks Central 0, 6 innings

Game 2: East No. 2 Grand Forks Red River 5, West No. 3 Jamestown 2

Game 3: West No. 2 Dickinson 8, East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 6

Friday, June 2

Quarterfinals

Game 4: West No. 4 Century 6, East No. 1 West Fargo 5

Loser out

Game 5: West No. 3 Jamestown 11, East No. 4 Grand Forks Central 2

Game 6: East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 8, East No. 1 West Fargo 6

Semifinals

Game 7: West No. 1 Minot 8, East No. 2 Grand Forks Red River 0

Game 8: West No. 2 Dickinson 8, West No. 4 Century 4

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 7, West No. 3 Jamestown 6 (fifth place)

Game 10: East No. 2 Grand Forks Red River 5, West No. 4 Century 2 (third place)

Game 11: West No. 2 Dickinson 2, West No. 1 Minot 1

CLASS A GIRLS SOCCER

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fargo Davies

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies 1, West No. 4 Jamestown 0

Game 2: West No. 2 Bismarck 1, East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 0

Game 3: West No. 1 Minot 3, East No. 4 Grand Forks Central 0

Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo Shanley 1, West No. 3 Mandan 0, SO (Shanley wins shootout 4-3)

Friday, June 2

Consolation semifinals

Game 5: East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 2, West No. 4 Jamestown 0

Game 6: West No. 3 Mandan 1, East No. 4 Grand Forks Central 0

Semifinals

Game 7: East No. 1 Fargo Davies 4, West No. 2 Bismarck 1

Game 8: West No. 1 Minot 1, East No. 2 Fargo Shanley 0

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne 2, West No. 3 Mandan 0 (fifth place)

Game 10: East No. 2 Fargo Shanley 4, West No. 2 Bismarck 1 (third place)

Game 11: West No. 1 Minot 4, East No. 1 Fargo Davies 1 (championship)

CLASS B BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Corbett Field, Minot

Thursday, June 1

Game 1: No. 2 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 6, Des Lacs-Burlington 0

Game 2: No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 2, Shiloh Christian 0

Game 3: No. 1 Thompson 11, Minot Ryan 1, 6 innings

Game 4: No. 5 Central Cass 1, No. 4 North Star 0

Friday, June 2

Consolation

Game 5: Des Lacs-Burlington 10, Shiloh Christian 5

Game 6: No. 4 North Star 6, Minot Ryan 3

Semifinals

Game 7: No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 12, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 8

Game 8: No. 1 Thompson 2, No. 5 Central Cass 1

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: Minot Ryan 3, Shiloh Christian 2 (seventh place)

Game 10: No. 4 North Star 4, Des Lacs-Burlington 3 (fifth place)

Game 11: No. 2 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 9, No. 5 Central Cass 4 (third place)

Game 12: No. 1 Thompson 9, No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 0 (championship)

CLASS B SOFTBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Minot

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Thompson 8, No. 2 Renville County 1

Game 2: No. 3 Kindred-Richland 11, Central McLean 1, 6 innings

Game 3: No. 1 Beulah 6, Des Lacs-Burlington 5

Game 4: No. 5 May-Port-C-G 8, No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley 2

Friday, June 2

Consolation

Game 5: No. 2 Renville County 10, Central McLean 0, 5 innings

Game 6: No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley 9, Des Lacs-Burlington 0

Semifinals

Game 7: Thompson 4, No. 3 Kindred-Richland 3

Game 8: No. 1 Beulah 4, No. 5 May-Port-C-G 2

Saturday, May 26

Placement games

Game 9: Des Lacs-Burlington 8, Central McLean 7 (seventh place)

Game 10: No. 2 Renville County 6, No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley 2 (fifth place)

Game 11: No. 3 Kindred-Richland 11, No. 5 May-Port-C-G 5 (third place)

Game 12: No. 1 Beulah 5, Thompson 3 (championship)

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 10, DULUTH 6

Bismarck;023;002;030;--;10;11;1

Duluth;000;101;103;--;6;13;2

Ryan Rumsey, Grant Richars (4), Brooks Byers (8), Frank Wierman (9) and Sam Bieser; DJ Burke, Caleb Gallant (5), Jake Schelonka (6), Matthew Bergan (9) and Michael Gabbard. W -- Richars. L -- Burke. HR: Bismarck -- Jackson Beaman, Evan Ames, Jacob White. Duluth -- Michael Hallquist.

Highlights: Bismarck -- Kai Hori 1-for-5, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Trenton Rowan 2-for-4, 2B, BB, HBP; Beaman 1-for-5, HR, BB, R, RBI; Brayden Koenig 2-for-4, BB, 2 R; Ames 2-for-3, HR, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Bieser 1-for-5, 2B, R; White 1-for-3, HR, 2 BB, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Rumsey 3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 5 BB, 1 K; Richars 3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Byers 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K; Wierman 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 HBP. Duluth -- Joshua Duarte 3-for-4, BB, 2 R; Max Coupe 4-for-5, 2B, R; Joe Vos 1-for-4, BB, 2 RBIs; Hallquist 2-for-4, HR, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Carson Applegate 2 BB, Sac fly, SB, R, RBI; Ethan Cole 2-for-4, BB; Gabbard 1-for-3, BB, RBI; Burke 4 IP, 6 H, 5 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP; Gallant 1 IP, 0 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 1 K; Schelonka 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 2 K; Bergan 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.

Notes: Bismarck hit three home runs in a game for the first time this season, with Beaman hitting his third of the season. Duluth left the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth with the tying run making the final out.

Attendance: 579.

Time of game: 3:16.

Records: Bismarck 4-3; Duluth 2-3.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;5-2;.714;--

Kalamazoo;5-2;.714;--

Kokomo;4-3;.571;1

Rockford;3-4;.429;2

Kenosha;3-4;.429;2

Battle Creek;1-6;.143;4

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wausau;6-1;.857;--

Green Bay;4-3;.571;2

Lakeshore;4-3;.571;2

Madison;4-3;.571;2

Wisconsin Rapids;2-5;.286;4

Fond du Lac;1-6;.143;5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Rochester;5-2;.714;--

Eau Claire;4-3;.571;1

La Crosse;3-4;.429;2

Waterloo;3-4;.429;2

Duluth;2-3;.400;2

Thunder Bay;2-4;.333;2.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;4-1;.800;--

St. Cloud;5-2;.714;1

Bismarck;4-3;.571;1

Mankato;4-3;.571;1

Minot;1-6;.143;4

Minnesota;0-2;.000;3

Sunday, June 4

Bismarck 10, Duluth 6

Kalamazoo 8, Rockford 4

Wausau 3, Fond du Lac 1

Lakeshore 6, Green Bay 5

Eau Claire 16, Waterloo 0

Madison 8, Wisconsin Rapids 5

Kenosha 4, Battle Creek 2

Kokomo 5, Traverse City 4

Mankato 6, St. Cloud 0

Rochester 9, La Crosse 4

Willmar 11, Minot 8

Monday, June 5

Bismarck at Duluth, 12:05 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Traverse City at Kokomo

Willmar at Minot

St. Cloud at Mankato

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Waterloo at Eau Claire

Rochester at La Crosse

Tuesday, June 4

Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

Duluth at Thunder Bay

Rockford at Battle Creek

Wausau at Wisconsin

Lakeshore at Kokomo

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Rochester at Waterloo

Madison at Kenosha

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Willmar

Wednesday, June 7

Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Duluth at Thunder Bay

Rockford at Battle Creek

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Kenosha at Madison

Lakeshore at Kokomo

Waterloo at Rochester

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

St. Cloud at Willmar