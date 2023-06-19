Hobby Stocks racer Bill Hultberg (11) sits second currently in the points standings at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan. Hultberg’s 415 points trail leader Derrick Appert by 10. Kelly Hoerner, left, is fifth with 360 points. Other leaders include Jeremy Keller in IMCA Modifieds by two over Marlyn Seidler, 118-116. Hunter Domagala (434) is 18 up on Geoff Hellman in WISSOTA Street Stocks. In INEX Legends, Donavin Wiest leads Preston Martin 391-380. Krys Yost (135) tops Paul Schuh by four in IMCA Sport Compacts. Racing resumes Friday at 7 p.m.