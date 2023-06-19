LEGION BASEBALL
MANDAN 1-1, WILLISTON 0-2
Mandan 1, Williston 0, 8 innings
Mandan;000;000;01;--;1;3;0
Williston;000;000;00;--;0;2;1
McCoy Keller, Dylan Gierke (6), Lucas Burgum (8) and Owen Brincks. Ashton Collings and Micah Larson. W—Gierke. L—Collings. Save—Burgum.
Highlights: Mandan – Burgum 1-3 2B, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Brayden Bunnell 1-3; Gierke 0-2 R, 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Mason Oster 1-3 RBI; Keller 5 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 SO. Williston – Alex Bloom 1-3; Alex Ewert 1-3 SB; Collings 8 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Williston 2, Mandan 1
Mandan;000;000;1;--;1;4;2
Williston;000;100;1;--;2;3;1
Lucas Burgum, Dylan Gierke (6) and Tukker Horner. Riley Erickson, Connor Ekblad (7) and Alex Bloom. W--Ekblad. L--Gierke.
Highlights: Mandan -- Gierke 1-3, 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 1 SO; McCoy Keller 1-1 2B; Horner 1-2 RBI; Seth Arenz 1-3; Burgum 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 7 SO. Willston -- Max Heen 1-4 R; Kadin Finders 2-2 R; Erickson 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 SO.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;15-6;.714;--
Rockford;13-8;.619;2
Kalamazoo;10-10;.500;4.5
Kokomo;9-11;.450;5.5
Kenosha;8-12;.400;6.5
Battle Creek;7-13;.350;7.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;13-8;.619;--
Wausau;12-9;.571;1
Madison;12-9;.571;1
Wisconsin Rapids;10-10;.500;2.5
Lakeshore;8-12;.400;4.5
Fond du Lac;6-15;.286;7
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rochester;13-8;.619;--
Duluth;11-8;.579;1
Thunder Bay;9-8;.529;2
Eau Claire;9-10;.474;3
Waterloo;8-13;.381;5
La Crosse;6-13;.316;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;15-4;.789;--
St. Cloud;13-7;.650;2.5
Mankato;11-10;.524;5
Minnesota;4-6;.400;6.5
Bismarck;9-12;.429;7
Minot;5-14;.263;10
Sunday, June 18
Bismarck 4, St. Cloud 2
Madison 10, Kalamazoo 7
Battle Creek 5, Green Bay 3
Thunder Bay 10, Eau Claire 4
Fond du Lac 1, Wausau 0
Duluth 11, Waterloo 0
Lakeshore 9, Wisconsin Rapids 7
Traverse City 8, Rockford 3
Kokomo 9, Kenosha 5
Willmar 5, Mankato 3
Rochester 6, Minot 4
La Crosse 14, Minnesota 1
Monday, June 19
Mankato 17, Bismarck 13
Thunder Bay 4, Waterloo 3
Kalamazoo 7, Kokomo 0
Wausau 11, Wisconsin Rapids 5
Traverse City 8, Kenosha 5
Rochester 3, Eau Claire 2
Duluth 7, La Crosse 1
Rockford 15, Battle Creek 1
Minot 10, Willmar 9
Green Bay 7, Lakeshore 5
Madison 7, Fond du Lac 2
Tuesday, June 20
Mankato at Bismarck, 9:05 a.m. and 6:35 p.m.
Willmar at Minot (2)
Waterloo at Thunder Bay (2)
Battle Creek at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Madison
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Rochester at Eau Claire
Duluth at La Crosse
Traverse City at Kenosha
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Wednesday, June 21
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
La Crosse at Eau Claire (2)
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore (2)
Rochester at Duluth (2)
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay (2)
Minnesota at St. Cloud (2)
Madison at Wausau (2)
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Waterloo at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Willmar at Minot
Thursday, June 22
Minot at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo (2)
Rockford at Kokomo (2)
Battle Creek at Kenosha (2)
Green Bay at Madison
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Wausau at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Rochester
Waterloo at Duluth
Minnesota at Mankato
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
St. Cloud at Willmar
Friday, June 23
Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Rockford at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Waterloo at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Madison
Wausau at Lakeshore
St. Cloud at Willmar
Rochester at Eau Claire