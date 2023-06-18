AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
CHRIS WENZEL TOURNAMENT
At Bismarck Municipal Ballpark
Bismarck Reps 17, Bismarck Scarlets 2, 5 innings
Reps;142;55;--;17;9;0
Scarlets;000;11;--;2;4;7
Elias Flanagan and Cash Weisenberger. Jayden Portscheller, Zach Golberg (4), Aidan Grossman (5) and Tyler Knopp. W--Flanagan. L--Portscheller.
Highlights: Reps -- Andrew Brubakken 1-3 3B, 2 R, RBI; Tate Schaner 1-2 4 R; Tanner Groseclose 1-2 2 R; Weisenberger 2-4 2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Gavin Brice 0-2 R; Aiden Johnson 2-2 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Rigley Astle 1-3 R, 2 RBI; Carter Anderson 0-3 R; Jordan Klein 1-4; Flanagan 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 SO. Scarlets -- Zach Golberg 1-1, Easton Kiland 2-2 2B, R; Easton Heinert 1-2 RBI; Knopp 0-1 R, 2 SB; Grossman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
People are also reading…
Bismarck 15's 6, Bismarck Senators Red 4
Bismarck 15's;001;320;--;6;7;2
Senators Red;100;300;0;--;4;5;7
Jaxon Herrmann, Harrison Johnson (4), Jacoby Grimm (6) and Grimm, Johnson (5). Brady Helm, Tony Burkel (4), Tyler Kleinjan (5) and Kleinjan, TJ Olson (5). W--Hermann. L--Helm. Save--Grimm.
Highlights: Bismarck 15's -- Harrison Johnson 2-2 RBI; Coy Eckroth 1-4 2B; Jaxon Herrmann 1-3, 3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 6 BB, 3 SO; Grimm 1-2 2B, R, RBI; 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Sam Fricke 1-3 2 R, RBI; Carson Braun 1-2 RBI; Senator Reds -- Olson 1-4; Zac Brackin 1-3 RBI; Traiden Kalfell 1-1 2B, R; Brady Helm 1-3; Tony Burkel 1-3 2B, R; Helm 3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 1 SO; Kleinjan 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 4, ST. CLOUD 2
At St. Cloud
Bismarck;102;100;000;--;4;8;0
St. Cloud;000;000;002;--;2;10;0
Carter Rost, Brad Helton (5), Jaden Brasseaux (7), Grant Richars (9) and Robby Harrison. Kolten Smith, Evan Esch (6), Garrett McLaughlin (7), Cade Lommel (8), Andrew Morones (9) and Brady Prewitt. W--Helton. L--Smith.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Evan Ames 1-4 RBI; Benjamin Rosengard 2-4 2 R; Jackson Beaman 1-3 3B, R, RBI; Luc Stuka 1-5 RBI; Kai Hori 2-4 RBI; Jack Herring 1-3 2B, R; Luke Hammond 1-4; Rost 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO; Helton 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB; Brasseaux 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO. St. Cloud -- Jackson Hauge 3-5 RBI; Kyle Jackson 2-4; Smith 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 9 SO.
Attendance: 1,966.
Time of game: 2:40.
Records: Bismarck 9-11; St. Cloud 13-7.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;14-6;.700;--
Rockford;12-8;.600;2
Kalamazoo;9-10;.474;4.5
Kokomo;9-10;.474;4.5
Kenosha;8-11;.421;5.5
Battle Creek;7-12;.368;6.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;12-8;.600;--
Wausau;11-9;.550;1
Madison;11-9;.550;1
Wisconsin Rapids;10-9;.526;1.5
Lakeshore;8-11;.421;3.5
Fond du Lac;6-14;.300;6
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rochester;12-8;.600;--
Duluth;10-8;.556;1
Eau Claire;9-9;.500;2
Thunder Bay;8-8;.500;2
Waterloo;8-12;.400;4
La Crosse;6-12;.333;5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;15-3;.833;--
St. Cloud;13-7;.650;3
Mankato;10-10;.500;6
Bismarck;9-11;.450;7
Minnesota;4-6;.400;7
Minot;4-14;.222;11
Saturday, June 17
St. Cloud 2, Bismarck 1
Green Bay 10, Battle Creek 2
Thunder Bay 4, Eau Claire 2
Madison 3, Kalamazoo 1
Wausau 11, Fond du Lac 2
Rockford 9, Traverse City 4
Kokomo 12, Kenosha 4
Duluth 4, Waterloo 2
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Lakeshore 3
La Crosse 8, Minnesota 4
Minot 4, Rochester 0
Mankato 5, Willmar 1
Sunday, June 18
Bismarck 4, St. Cloud 2
Madison 10, Kalamazoo 7
Battle Creek 5, Green Bay 3
Thunder Bay 10, Eau Claire 4
Fond du Lac 1, Wausau 0
Duluth 11, Waterloo 0
Lakeshore 9, Wisconsin Rapids 7
Traverse City 8, Rockford 3
Kokomo 9, Kenosha 5
Willmar 5, Mankato 3
Rochester 6, Minot 4
La Crosse 14, Minnesota 1
Monday, June 19
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Waterloo at Thunder Bay
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Traverse City at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Rochester
Duluth at La Crosse
Battle Creek at Rockford
Willmar at Minot
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Madison at Fond du Lac
Tuesday, June 20
Mankato at Bismarck, 9:05 a.m. and 6:35 p.m.
Willmar at Minot (2)
Waterloo at Thunder Bay (2)
Battle Creek at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Madison
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Rochester at Eau Claire
Duluth at La Crosse
Traverse City at Kenosha
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Wednesday, June 21
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
La Crosse at Eau Claire (2)
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore (2)
Rochester at Duluth (2)
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay (2)
Minnesota at St. Cloud (2)
Madison at Wausau (2)
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Waterloo at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Willmar at Minot