Jeran McNicholas, left, Talen Farland, center, and Hudson Schroeder run the 100 meters at the West Region meet at the Bowl last month. On Sunday, Dylan McGlothlin, Farland, Nathan Mathern and Reece Snow of Legacy High School placed first in the 400-meter relay at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Ore. Running as Central Dakota Resilience, the quartet clocked a winning time of 41.41, comfortably ahead of runner-up Walla Walla TC (Wash.) 42.26. The Bismarck Demons team of Deegan Staudinger, McNichols, Drew Henriksen and Schroeder placed fourth in a time of 42.57. Individually, McGlothlin was sixth in the 200 (21.68) and ninth in the 400 (48.24). Schroeder was 23rd in the long jump (21-5.25). New Rockford’s Kelsie Belquist was eighth in the 100 hurdles (14.21), 13th in the 400 hurdles (1:02.26) and 20th in the 200 (24.7).