LEGION BASEBALL
WENZEL TOURNAMENT
Burlington 13, Bismarck Scarlets 0 (5 innings)
Burlington;020;74;--;13;9;1
Scarlets;000;00;--;0;2;4
Paxton Ystaas and Ramel Ekelson; Aidan Grossman and Tyler Knopp. W – Ystaas. L – Grossman.
Highlights: Burlington – Ystaas 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 12 BB, 9 Ks, 2 R, RBI; Drew Roedocker 1-for-3, R; Bradcen Nelson 1-for-3, double, R, 3 RBIs; Jack Schaefer 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Ty Hughes 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Connor Kunz 2-for-3, R; Ekelson R, RBI; Logan Rynestad 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI. Scarlets – Kiernan Jorgenson 1-for-3, double; Easton Heinert 1-for-2.
Fargo Post 400 Comets 23, Bismarck Scarlets 10 (5 innings)
Post 400 Comets;568;40;--;23;13;3
Scarlets;107;20;--;10;11;5
Grant Schluchter, Blake Chase (5) and Kaleb Blanchette; Tyler Knopp, Noah Gange (3), Kiernan Jorgenson (4) and Brett Puliafico, Jayden Portscheller (3). W – Schluchter. L – Knopp.
Highlights: Post 400 Comets – Matt Nelson 1-for-4, double, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Calvin Jungling 3 R, RBI; Keegan Wessels 1-for-4, 2 R; Carson Bevil 1-for-2, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Brady Haiskenen 4-for-4, double, 3 R, 6 RBIs; Jack Cano 2 R; Brayden Yates 2-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI; Blanchette 1-for-3, 3 R; Schuluchter 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBIS. Scarlets – Jorgenson 2-for-4, double, R, RBI; Gange 2-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; Easton Kiland 3-for-4, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Easton Heinert 1-for-4, R; Zach Golberg 1-for-1, 2 RBIs; Pulifico 1-for-2, RBI; Tyler Knopp 1-for-2, R.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ST. CLOUD 2, BISMARCK 1
Bismarck;010;000;000;--;1;2;1
St. Cloud;000;000;02x;--;2;1;1
Ty Howry, Dillon Goetz (7), Justin Goldstein (8), Ryan Bourassa (8) and Nick Johnstone; Wes Burton, Tyler Curtis (3), Jake Burcham (9) and Ripken Reese. W -- Curtis. L -- Goldstein.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Benjamin Rosengard 2 BB, RBI; Ryan Moerman 1-for-4; Luc Stuka BB, R; Evan Ames BB, HBP; Kai Hori 1-for-4; Howry 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 K, 1 HBP; Goetz 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K; Goldstein 0 IP, 0 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 0 K, 2 WP; Bourassa 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K. St. Cloud -- Ben Vujovich BB, R; Jackson Hauge BB, R; Ike Mezzenga 3 BB; Matt Goetzmann 2 BB, RBI; Chipper Beck BB, HBP; Albert Choi 1-for-4; Burton 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 4 K, 1 HBP, 1 WP; Curtis 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K; Burcham 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 WP.
Attendance: 2,023.
Time of game: 2:43.
Records: Bismarck 8-11; St. Cloud 13-6.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;13-6;.684;--
Rockford;12-7;.632;1
Kalamazoo;9-9;.500;3.5
Kenosha;8-10;.444;4.5
Kokomo;8-10;.444;4.5
Battle Creek;6-12;.333;6.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;12-7;.632;--
Wausau;11-8;.579;1
Wisconsin Rapids;10-8;.556;1.5
Madison;10-9;.526;2
Lakeshore;7-11;.389;4.5
Fond du Lac;5-14;.263;7
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rochester;11-8;.579;--
Eau Claire;9-8;.529;1
Duluth;9-8;.529;1
Thunder Bay;7-8;.467;2
Waterloo;8-11;.421;3
La Crosse;5-12;.294;5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;14-3;.824;--
St. Cloud;13-6;.684;2
Mankato;10-9;.526;5
Minnesota;4-5;.444;6
Bismarck;8-11;.421;7
Minot;4-13;.235;10
Saturday, June 17
St. Cloud 2, Bismarck 1
Green Bay 10, Battle Creek 2
Thunder Bay 4, Eau Claire 2
Madison 3, Kalamazoo 1
Wausau 11, Fond du Lac 2
Rockford 9, Traverse City 4
Kokomo 12, Kenosha 4
Duluth 4, Waterloo 2
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Lakeshore 3
La Crosse 8, Minnesota 4
Minot 4, Rochester 0
Mankato 5, Willmar 1
Sunday, June 18
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Madison
Green Bay at Battle Creek
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Waterloo
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Traverse City
Kenosha at Kokomo
Minnesota at La Crosse
Mankato at Willmar
Minot at Rochester
Monday, June 19
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Waterloo at Thunder Bay
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Traverse City at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Rochester
Duluth at La Crosse
Battle Creek at Rockford
Willmar at Minot
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Madison at Fond du Lac
Tuesday, June 20
Mankato at Bismarck, 9:05 a.m. and 6:35 p.m.
Willmar at Minot (2)
Waterloo at Thunder Bay (2)
Battle Creek at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Madison
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Rochester at Eau Claire
Duluth at La Crosse
Traverse City at Kenosha
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Wednesday, June 21
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
La Crosse at Eau Claire (2)
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore (2)
Rochester at Duluth (2)
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay (2)
Minnesota at St. Cloud (2)
Madison at Wausau (2)
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Waterloo at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Willmar at Minot