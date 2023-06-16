LEGION BASEBALL
WENZEL TOURNAMENT
Bismarck Senators 11, Bismarck Reps 0 (5 innings)
Reps;000;00;--;-;-;2
Senators;164;0;--;11;12;0
Rigley Astle, Andrew Brubakken (2) and Cash Weienberger; Traiden Kalfell and Tyler Kleinjan. W – Kalfell. L – Astle.
Highlights: Senators – Kalfell 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 Ks, 1-for-2, double, R, 2 RBIs; Ben LaDuke 2-for-3, double, 3 R, 3 RBIs; TJ Olson 2-for-4, R, RBI; Kleinjan 2-for-2, double, 2 R, RBI;Harriso Reichert 2-for-2, RBI; Andrew Jablonski 2-for-3, R; Logan Lawrence 1-for-2, 2 R.
Bismarck 15’s 14, Bismarck Scarlets 2 (5 innings)
Scarlets;110;00;--;2;3;2
15’s;623;3x;--;14;5;3
Jay Golberg, Zach Golberg (2) Brett Puliafico (3), Noah Gange (4) and Tyler Knopp; Coy Ekroth, Christopherson (3) and Ryker Zietz. W – Ekroth. L – J.Golberg.
Highlights: Scarlets – Easton Kiland 1-for-3, RBI; Kiernan Jorgenson 1-for-3, double, R; Knopp 1-for-2. 15’s – Harrison Johnson 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Zietz 2 R; Joseph Kraljic 2-for-3, double, R, 3 RBIs; Jaxon Herrmann 2 R; Jacoby Grimm 1-for-2, 2 R; Christopherson 1-for-2, 2 R; Sam Fricke 2 R; Carson Braun RBI.
Bismarck Sens Blue 5, Bismarck Senators 4
Senators;002;000;2;--;4;7;0
Sens Blue;140;000;0;--;5;2;1
Andrew Jablonski, Harrison Reichert (2) and Tyler Kleinjan; J.Juma, B.Dollinger (7) and E.Thompson. W – Juma. L – Jablonski. Sv – Dollinger.
Highlights: Senators – Ben LaDuke 1-for-4, double, R; Kleinjan 1-for-4, R, RBI; Traiden Kalfell 1-for-3, double, R; Reichert 2-for-4, RBI; Brady Helm 1-for-3, RBI; Jablonski 1-for-4. Sens Blue – J.Frank 2 R, RBI; H.Emter R, RBI; C.Miller 1-for-2, 3 RBIs; T.Dockter 1-for-2, R.
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 8-3, MINOT VISTAS 6-9
(Thursday at Minot)
Governors 8, Vistas 6 (8 innings)
Governors;202;110;02;--;8;13;3
Vistas;210;111;00;--;6;7;2
Isaac Mitchell, Parker Sagsveen (5), Nick Patton (7) and Eli Thompson; Teegan Strand, Parker Hann (8) and Kellan Burke. W – Patton. L – Hann. HR – Govs: Michael Fagerland 2.
Highlights: Govs – Gavin Lill 3-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Tommy Kraljic 1-for-4, R, RBI; Fagerland 4-for-4, double, 2 HR, 2 R, 5 RBIs; Sagsveen 1-for-4, double; Jameson Johnson 2-for-3, double; Lucas Vasey 1-for-4, R; Patton 1-for-1, R. Vistas – Morgan Nygaard 1-for-5, triple, R; Easton Panasuk 1-for-5, RBI; Burke 1-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; Adam Roedocker 1-for-4, RBI; Griffin Baker 2-for-4, double, RBI; Tre Stewart 1-for-3, R.
Vistas 9, Governors 3
Governors;000;102;0;--;3;10;3
Vistas;105;210;x;--;9;10;1
Jace Groseclose, Eli Thompson (4), Lucas Vasey (6) and Thompson, Michael Fagerland (4), Thompson (6); Cale Wahlstrom, Kellan Burke (6) and Adam Roedocker. W – Wahlstrom. L – Groseclose. HR – Govs: Gavin Lill.
Highlights: Govs – Lill 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 1-for-4; Fagerland 2-for-3, R; Parker Sagsveen 1-for-4, RBI; Jameson Johnson 1-for-4, R; Thompson 1-for-4; Isaac Mitchell 2-for-2, double, RBI. Vistas – Parker Hann 3-for-3, double, triple, 4 R; Easton Panasuk 1-for-4, R; Burke 3-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Roedocker 1-for-2; Griffin Baker 1-for-4.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
WILLMAR 12, BISMARCK 1
Bismarck;000;010;000;--;1;4;3
Willmar;040;530;00x;--;12;12;1
Jonny Lowe, Ryan Rumsey (3), Ricky Harrison (4), Grant Richars (5), Luc Stuka (7), Evan Ames (8) and Sam Bieser; Clay Beaumont, Will Whelan (5), Kristofer Hokenson (7) and Graysen Tarlow. W -- Beaumont. L -- Lowe. S -- Hokenson.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Benjamin Rosengard BB, SB; Dylan Perry 2 BB, R; Jackson Beaman 1-for-3, 2B, HBP, RBI; Bieser 1-for-2, 2B, 2 BB; Lowe 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 1 K, 1 WP; Rumsey 1.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 1 K; Harrison 1.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 1 WP; Richars 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Stuka 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K; Ames 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP. Willmar -- Kevin Fitzer 1-for-1, 2B, 3 BB, 2 SB, 3 R; Tarlow 1-for-3, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI; Gabe Swansen 4-for-5, SB, R, 4 RBIs; Kyle Payne 4-for-5, 2 SB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Jonathan Lane 1-for-4, 2B, Sac fly, 2 RBIs; Jack Hines 1-for-3, BB, HBP, R; Beaumont 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP; Whelan 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 1 WP; Hokenson 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP.
Attendance: 1,085.
Time of game: 3:16.
Records: Willmar 14-2; Bismarck 8-10.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;13-5;.722;--
Rockford;11-7;.611;2
Kalamazoo;9-8;.529;3.5
Kenosha;8-9;.471;4.5
Kokomo;7-10;.412;5.5
Battle Creek;6-11;.353;6.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;11-7;.611;--
Wausau;10-8;.556;1
Wisconsin Rapids;9-8;.529;1.5
Madison;9-9;.500;2
Lakeshore;7-10;.412;3.5
Fond du Lac;5-13;.278;6
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rochester;11-7;.611;--
Eau Claire;9-7;.563;1
Duluth;8-8;.500;2
Waterloo;8-10;.444;3
Thunder Bay;6-8;.429;3
La Crosse;4-12;.250;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;14-2;.875;--
St. Cloud;12-6;.667;3
Mankato;9-9;.500;6
Minnesota;4-4;.500;6
Bismarck;8-10;.444;7
Minot;3-13;.188;11
Thursday, June 15
Willmar 3, Bismarck 2
Traverse City 3, Battle Creek 0
Kalamazoo 5, Wisconsin Rapids 1
Wausau 12, Rockford 1
Green Bay 4, Kokomo 3, 10 innings
Fond du Lac 10, Kenosha 4
Lakeshore 2, Madison 1
Eau Claire 5, Duluth 4
St. Cloud 4, La Crosse 1
Mankato 4, Minot 1
Waterloo 4, Rochester 2
Friday, June 16
Willmar 12, Bismarck 1
Battle Creek 12, Traverse City 8
La Crosse 5, St. Cloud 2
Waterloo 11, Rochester 2
Mankato 5, Minot 3
Kalamazoo 4, Wisconsin Rapids 3, 11 innings
Kenosha 3, Fond du Lac 2
Rockford 9, Wausau 4
Madison 11, Lakeshore 3
Green Bay 7, Kokomo 5
Eau Claire 6, Duluth 3
Saturday, June 17
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Battle Creek
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Kalamazoo at Madison
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Rockford at Traverse City
Kenosha at Kokomo
Duluth at Waterloo
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Minnesota at La Crosse
Minot at Rochester
Mankato at Willmar
Sunday, June 18
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Madison
Green Bay at Battle Creek
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Waterloo
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Traverse City
Kenosha at Kokomo
Minnesota at La Crosse
Mankato at Willmar
Minot at Rochester