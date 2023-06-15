AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
HAZEN 24-15, BISMARCK SCARLETS 1-1
Hazen 24, Bismarck Scarlets 1, 5 innings
Hazen;265;47;--;24;12;1
Scarlets;100;00;--;1;5;5
Grady Holen and Brayden Haack. Aidan Grossman, Kiernan Jorgenson (2), Jayden Portscheller (4) and Tyler Knopp. W--Holen. L--Grossman.
Highlights: Hazen -- Haack 1-2 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Bryce Lesmann 1-3 4 R, 4 RBI; Tyson Wick 3-4 3B, 4 R, 3 RBI; Parker Sayler 1-5 2B, R, 4 RBI; Grant Krausen 1-3 R, RBI; Shane Bosch 1-3 2 R; Holen 2-3 4 R, 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 SP; Troy Taylor 1-3 R, RBI; Michael Holland 1-3 2 R. Scarlets -- Drayden Dockter 2-3 RBI; Zach Fitterer 1-2; Grossman 1-3; Kyan Schramm 1-3.
Hazen 15, Bismarck Scarlets 1, 5 innings
Hazen;620;70;--;15;8;0
Scarlets;100;0x;--;1;3;2
Reed Beyer and Shane Bosch. Zach Fitterer, Seth Kopp (4) (catcher not available). W--Beyer. L--Fitterer.
Highlights: Hazen -- Haack 2-4 2B, R, 2 RBI; Bryce Lesmann 0-2 R, RBI; Wick 2-2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Parker Sayler 12 R; Bosch 0-2 R, RBI; Holen 1-1 R; Troy Taylor 0-1 2 R, RBI; Beyer 1-2 2 R, RBI, 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO; Michael Holland 1-1 R. Scarlets -- Fitterer 2-2 2B, R, 3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 8 R (7 ER), 5 BB, 2 SO; Easton Kiland 1-2 2B.
BISMARCK CAPITALS 18-14, BEULAH 1-1
Bismarck Capitals 18, Beulah 1, 5 innings
Capitals;245;25;--;18;10;2
Beulah;000;10;--;1;7;5
Carlson and Amery. Keller, Newman (1), Jordan (3), Blewster (5) and Weidner. W--Carlson. L--Keller.
Highlights: Capitals -- Trace King 1-5 R; Hummel 2-2 4 R, 4 RBI, 3 BB; Ritter 1-3 3 R, 4 RBI; Emery 3-5 6 RBI; Carlson 1-3 R, 5 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 8 SO; Huntington 1-2 2 R; Evan Fuchs 0-2 4 R, RBI. Beulah -- Heid 2-3 R; Keller 2-3.
Bismarck Capitals 14, Beulah 1, 5 innings
Capitals;306;41;--;14;8;1
Beulah;010;00;--;1;2;3
E. Huntingon, X. Huntington (2), Schatz (5) and Hummel. Weidner, Heid (4), Blewster (4) and Blewster, Weidner (4). W--X.Huntington. L--Weidner.
Highlights: Capitals -- King 3-5 2 R, RBI; Hummel 1-4 3 RBI; Emery 3-4 2 2B, 3 R; Gums 1-3 4 R, RBI; Pearson 0-2 R, RBI; Kudrna 0-3 2 RBI; X.Huntington 3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 SO. Beulah -- Soine 1-3 RBI; Blewster 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 1 SO.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
WILLMAR 3, BISMARCK 2
At Willmar, Minn.
Bismarck;000;000;200;--;2;4;0
Willmar;100;010;01x;--;3;6;2
Brooks Byers, Brad Helton (7), Dillon Goetz (8) and Sam Bieser. Ray Cebulski, Rylen Bayne (7), Andrew Baumgart (8), Chris Rofe (9) and Drey Dirksen. W—Baumgart. L--Helton. Save--Rofe.
Highlights: Bismarck – Benjamin Rosengard 1-3; Luc Stuka 1-4; Trenton Rowan 0-2 R; C.J. Cepicky 1-4 2B, R, RBI; Bieser 1-4; Byers 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 SO; Helton 1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 2 BB; Goetz 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB. Willmar -- Stone Miyao 2-3 R; Scott Anderson 1-2 RBI; Kristofer Hokenson 1-3 R; Jake Hjelle 0-3 RBI, BB; Cebulski 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO; Bayne 1 1/3 P, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 SO; Rofe 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB. 2 SO.
Attendance: 590.
Time of game: 2:34.
Records: Willmar 13-2; Bismarck 8-9.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;13-4;.765;--
Rockford;10-7;.588;3
Kalamazoo;8-8;.500;4.5
Kenosha;7-9;.438;5.5
Kokomo;7-9;.438;5.5
Battle Creek;5-11;.313;7.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wausau;10-7;.588;--
Green Bay;10-7;.588;--
Wisconsin Rapids;9-7;.563;0.5
Madison;8-9;.471;2
Lakeshore;7-9;.438;2.5
Fond du Lac;5-12;.294;5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rochester;11-6;.647;--
Duluth;8-7;.533;2
Eau Claire;8-7;.533;2
Thunder Bay;6-8;.429;3.5
Waterloo;7-10;.412;4
La Crosse;3-12;.200;7
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;13-2;.867;--
St. Cloud;12-5;.706;2
Minnesota;4-4;.500;5.5
Bismarck;8-9;.471;6
Mankato;8-9;.471;6
Minot;3-12;.200;10
Wednesday, June 14
No games scheduled
Thursday, June 15
Willmar 3, Bismarck 2
Traverse City 3, Battle Creek 0
Kalamazoo 5, Wisconsin Rapids 1
Wausau 12, Rockford 1
Green Bay 4, Kokomo 3, 10 innings
Fond du Lac 10, Kenosha 4
Lakeshore 2, Madison 1
Eau Claire 5, Duluth 4
St. Cloud 4, La Crosse 1
Mankato 4, Minot 1
Waterloo 4, Rochester 2
Friday, June 16
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Traverse City
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Rochester at Waterloo
Minot at Mankato
Kalamazoo at Wisconsin Rapids
Kenosha at Fond du Lac
Rockford at Wausau
Lakeshore at Madison
Kokomo at Green Bay
Duluth at Eau Claire
Saturday, June 17
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Battle Creek
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Kalamazoo at Madison
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Rockford at Traverse City
Kenosha at Kokomo
Duluth at Waterloo
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Minnesota at La Crosse
Minot at Rochester
Mankato at Willmar
Sunday, June 18
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Madison
Green Bay at Battle Creek
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Waterloo
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Traverse City
Kenosha at Kokomo
Minnesota at La Crosse
Mankato at Willmar
Minot at Rochester
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
American Legion baseball
Bismarck Capitals 18, Beulah 1, 5 innings
Bismarck Capitals 14, Beulah 1, 5 innings
Bismarck Governors 8, Minot Vistas 6 (nonconference)
Minot Vistas 9, Bismarck Governors 3 (nonconference)
Fargo Post 2, 11, Mandan 1
Hazen 24, Bismarck Scarlets 1, 5 innings
Hazen 15, Bismarck Scarlets 1, 5 innings