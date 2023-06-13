AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK SENATORS 12-5, MINOT METROS 0-1
Bismarck Senators 12, Minot Metros 1, 5 innings
Minot;000;00;--;0;0;0
Bismarck;660;0x;--;12;9;2
Hank Barry, TJ Olson (4) and Eli Thompson. Kayson Mello, Trajan Hjelmstad (2) and Levi Balas. W--Barry. L--Mello.
Highlights: Senators -- Ben LaDuke 2-4 2 R, RBI, SB; Thompson 1-2 2 R, RBI; Traiden Kalfell 1-2 2 R, RBI; Barry 2-2 2 R, 2 RBI, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO; Andrew Jablonski 1-3 2 R, 2 RBI; Hayden Emter 1-2 R, 2 RBI; Olson 1-3 RBI, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Bismarck Senators 5, Minot Metros 1
Metros;000;100;0;--;1;4;1
Senators;004;100;x;--;5;4;2
Teegan Schindler, Easton Tvedt (4), Hayden Bakk (6) and Levi Balas. Logan Lawrence, Ben LaDuke (3), Tyler Kleinjan (5) and Kleinjan, Olson (5). W--LaDuke. L--Schindler.
Highlights: Metros -- Brody Mueller 2-3 2B, RBI; Schindler 3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 1 SO); Tvedt 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB. Senators -- LaDuke 0-1 R, 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 1 SO; Kleinjan 1-3 R, 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO; Eli Thompson 1-2 R, RBI; Jason Juma 1-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Jared Frank 1-2 3B, RBI; Lawrence 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO.
CLASS A BOYS GOLF
ALL-STATE TEAM
Seniors: Andrew Wilhelm, West Fargo Sheyenne; Nate Peyerl, West Fargo Sheyenne; Brock Jones, Minot; Carson Skarperud, Grand Forks Red River; Evan Booth, Fargo South.
Juniors: Lucas Schoepp, Century; Jayce Johnson, Mandan; Charlie Solberg, Fargo Davies.
Sophomore: Kasen Rostad, Minot.
Freshman: Quinn Schillingstad, St. Mary's.
Individual award
Senior Athlete of the Year: Andrew Wilhelm, West Fargo Sheyenne.
Coach of the Year: Dan Wolf, West Fargo Sheyenne.
CLASS B BOYS GOLF
ALL-STATE TEAM
Seniors: Aidan Hall, Northern Cass; Zach St. Aubin, South Border; Jay Wanzek, Shiloh Christian; Carson Brown, North Border.
Juniors: Karsen Kulseth, Bowman County; Cole Holzer, Central Cass; Max Palmer, Bottineau; Marcus Biffert, Central Cass; Colton Getzlaff, Bottineau.
Sophomore: Joseph Kramlich, Edgeley-Kulm.
Individual awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Zach St. Aubin, South Border.
Coach of the Year: Nate Simpson, Bottineau.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 13, MINNESOTA 3
Minnesota;000;001;110;--;3;5;2
Bismarck;311;430;01x;--;13;14;0
Ethan Sannes, Austin Shingledecker (3), Fritz Meyer (5), Laif Hultine (7) and Adam Berghult. Alec Danen, Ryan Taylor (7), Ryan Bourassa (9) and Nick Johnstone. W--Danen. L--Sannes. HR--Bismarck, Luc Stuka, Dylan Perry.
Highlights: Minnesota -- AJ Carter 1-2 RBI; Chayton Fischer 1-1 RBI; Tanner Tecchio 1-3 R, SB; Meyer 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 2 SO. Bismarck -- Ryan Moerman 1-4 3 R; Kai Hori 3-3 2B, 3 R; Benjamin Rosengard 1-1; Jackson Beaman 1-4 R, RBI; Stuka 2-4 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI; Trenton Rowan 1-5 R, 5 RBI; Luke Hammond 1-5 R; Dylan Perry 2-4 HR, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Brayden Koenig 1-2 2B, RBI; Danen 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 6 SO; Bourassa 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Attendance: 1,910.
Time of game: 2:50.
Records: Bismarck 8-8; Minnesota 4-4.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;12-4;.750;--
Rockford;10-6;.625;2
Kalamazoo;7-8;.467;4.5
Kenosha;7-8;.467;4.5
Kokomo;7-8;.467;4.5
Battle Creek;5-10;.333;6.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;9-6;.625;--
Wausau;9-7;.563;0.5
Green Bay;9-7;.563;0.5
Madison;8-8;.500;2
Lakeshore;6-9;.400;3
Fond du Lac;4-12;.250;5.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rochester;11-5;.688;--
Duluth;8-6;.571;2.5
Eau Claire;7-7;.500;3
Thunder Bay;6-8;.400;4
Waterloo;6-10;.375;5
La Crosse;3-11;.214;7
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;12-2;.857;--
St. Cloud;11-5;.688;2
Bismarck;8-8;.500;5
Minnesota;4-4;.500;5
Mankato;7-0;.438;5
Minot;3-11;.214;9
Monday, June 12
Minnesota 8, Bismarck 5
St. Cloud 10, Thunder Bay 2
Kenosha 7, Kalamazoo 6
Kokomo 11, Battle Creek 4
Minot 11, Eau Claire 1
Duluth9, Rochester 8
Waterloo 4, La Crosse 2
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Lakeshore 4
Green Bay 8, Wausau 2
Traverse City 8, Rockford 1
Madison 8, Fond du Lac 6
Willmar 14, Mankato 2
Tuesday, June 13
Bismarck 13, Minnesota 3
St. Cloud 12, Thunder Bay 10
Fond du Lac 5, Madison 1
Battle Creek at Kokomo, Suspended
Rockford 2, Traverse City 1
Willmar 8, Mankato 7
Rochester 8, Duluth 4
Waterloo 5, La Crosse 4
Eau Claire 14, Minot 8
Green Bay 8, Wausau 7
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Lakeshore 1
Wednesday, June 14
Np games scheduled
Thursday, June 15
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Wausau
Kokomo at Green Bay
Kenosha at Fond du Lac
Madison at Lakeshore
Duluth at Eau Claire
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Minot at Mankato
Waterloo at Rochester
Friday, June 16
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Traverse City
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Rochester at Waterloo
Minot at Mankato
Kalamazoo at Wisconsin
Kenosha at Fond du Lac
Rockford at Wausau
Lakeshore at Madison
Kokomo at Green Bay
Duluth at Eau Claire
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
American Legion baseball
Bismarck Governors 12-4, Fargo Post 400 5-2
Bismarck Senators 12-5, Minot Metros 0-1