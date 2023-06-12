HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
CLASS A ALL-STATE TEAM
Singles
Sophia Felderman, Jr., Mandan; Paige McCormick, Jr., Fargo Davies; Sarea Gu, Eighth-grader, West Fargo Sheyenne; Sidney Ressler, Jr. Minot; Kyllie Fettig, Fr., Minot.
Doubles
Breck Sufficool, Jr.-Abby Martineck, Jr., Valley City; Aleah McPherson, Jr.-Chelsa Krom, Sr., Legacy; Valeria Bradley, Jr.-Shayna Klitzke, Fr., Dickinson; Maya Kubsad, Sr.-Erika Lee, Jr., Century; Tanis Lee, Soph.-Grace Wanzek, Soph., Fargo Davies.
Individual awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Halle Mattson, Minot.
Coach of the Year: Erik Hanson, Bismarck.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;12-3;.800;--
Rockford;9-6;.600;3
Kalamazoo;7-8;.467;5
Kenosha;7-8;.467;5
Kokomo;7-8;.467;5
Battle Creek;5-10;.333;7
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wausau;9-6;.600;--
Wisconsin Rapids;9-6;.600;--
Green Bay;8-7;.533;1
Madison;8-7;.533;1
Lakeshore;6-9;.400;3
Fond du Lac;3-12;.200;6
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rochester;10-5;.667;--
Duluth;8-5;.615;1
Eau Claire;6-7;.462;3
Thunder Bay;6-7;.462;3
Waterloo;5-10;.333;5
La Crosse;3-10;.231;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;11-2;.846;--
St. Cloud;10-5;.667;2
Minnesota;4-3;.571;4
Bismarck;7-8;.467;5
Mankato;7-8;.467;5
Minot;3-10;.231;8
Sunday, June 11
Bismarck 14, Minnesota 9
Battle Creek 5, Kalamazoo 3
Madison 4, Lakeshore 1
Green Bay 6, Kenosha 2
Willmar 5, Waterloo 0
Duluth 8, La Crosse 2
Thunder Bay 7, St. Cloud 4
Wausau 4, Wisconsin Rapids 1
Rockford 10, Kokomo 1
Traverse City 3, Fond du Lac 1
Mankato 20, Rochester 9
Minot 5, Eau Claire 0
Monday, June 12
Minnesota 8, Bismarck 5
St. Cloud 10, Thunder Bay 2
Kenosha 7, Kalamazoo 6
Kokomo 11, Battle Creek 4
Minot 11, Eau Claire 1
Duluth9, Rochester 8
Waterloo 4, La Crosse 2
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Lakeshore 4
Green Bay 8, Wausau 2
Traverse City 8, Rockford 1
Madison 8, Fond du Lac 6
Willmar 14, Mankato 2
Tuesday, June 13
Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Thunder Bay
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Fond du Lac at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Traverse City at Rockford
Willmar at Mankato
Rochester at Duluth
La Crosse at Waterloo
Eau Claire at Minot
Green Bay at Wausau
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Wednesday, June 14
Np games scheduled
Thursday, June 15
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Wausau
Kokomo at Green Bay
Kenosha at Fond du Lac
Madison at Lakeshore
Duluth at Eau Claire
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Minot at Mankato
Waterloo at Rochester