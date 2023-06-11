AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
BORDER BATTLE
At Mandan Memorial Ballpark
MANDAN CHIEFS 5, SASKATOON CUBS 3
Saskatoon;010;110;0;--;3;4;0
Mandan;200;102;x;--;5;10;0
Jevon Parent, Brady Wouters (5) and Jared Tameling. Dylan Gierke, Mason Oster (5) and Owen Brincks. W--Oster. L--Wouters. HR--Saskatoon, Mason McClearly. Mandan, Lucas Burgum.
Highlights: Saskatoon -- Colin Plain 0-2 R, RBI; McCleary 2-3 HR, R, 2 RBI; Ty Dale 2-3 2B; Parent 4 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 5 BB, 7 SO; Wouters 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 SO. Mandan -- Dylan Gierke 1-2 2 R, 4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 3 SO; Burgum 2-2 HR, 3B, 3 R, 3 RBI; McCoy Keller 1-3 RBI; Brayden Bunnell 1-4 RBI; Jamison Nelson 2-4; Gage Miller 1-3; Oster 1-1, 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Brincks 1-2.
MANDAN CHIEFS 6, RAPID CITY STARS 5, 8 INNINGS
Rapid City;101;000;30;--;5;12;1
Mandan;000;300;2;1;--;6;6;0
Ness, Peterson (4), Jensen (7), Dike (8) and Furchner. Gage Miller, McCoy Keller (8) and Tukker Horner. W--Keller. L--Dike.
Highlights: Rapid City -- Corwin 2-5 2 R; Mehlhoff 2-4 RBI, 2 SB; Rufledt 2-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Wetzler 2-4 RBI; Dike 3-4; Ness 3 IP, 1 H, 3 R (2 ER), 5 BB, 2 SO; Peterson 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 SO. Mandan -- Tate Olson 1-4; Lucas Burgum 1-1, SB; Keller 0-4 R, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Brayden Bunnell 2-3 R, 2 RBI; Jamison Nelson 1-4 R; Seth Gerhardt 0-2 R, RBI; Mason Oster 1-2 2B, 2 RBI; Miller 7 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 10 SO.
Pool Play
Friday, June 9
Day 1
Game 1: Mandan Chiefs 8, Southeast Twins 3
Game 2: Bismarck Governors 15, Southeast Twins 2
Game 3: Regina White Sox 4, Bismarck Governors 3
Game 4: Minot Vistas 10, Rapid City Stars 1
Game 5: Fargo Post 2 7, Rapid City Stars 0
Saturday, June 10
Day 2
Game 7: Minot Vistas 10, Regina White Sox 1
Game 8: Minot Vistas 8, Saskatoon Cubs 7
Game 9: Bismarck Governors 6, Saskatoon Cubs 3
Game 10: Fargo Post 2 11, Southeast Twins 1
Game 11: Mandan Chiefs 10, Rapid City Stars 7
Game 12: Fargo Post 2 4, Regina White Sox 2
Sunday, June 11
Day 3
Game 6: Mandan Chiefs 5, Saskatoon Cubs 3
Placement games
Game 1: Bismarck Governors 8, Southeast Twins 2
Game 2: Mandan Chiefs 6, Rapid City Starts 5, 8 innings
Game 3: Minot Vistas 10, Saskatoon Cubs 7
Game 4: Fargo Post 2 6, Regina White Sox 4 (championship)
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;11-3;.786;--
Rockford;9-5;.643;2
Kalamazoo;7-7;.500;4
Kenosha;6-8;.429;5
Kokomo;6-8;.429;5
Battle Creek;5-9;.357;6
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wausau;9-5;.643;--
Wisconsin Rapids;8-6;.571;1
Green Bay;7-7;.500;2
Madison;7-7;.500;2
Lakeshore;6-8;.429;3
Fond du Lac;3-11;.214;6
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rochester;10-4;.714;--
Duluth;7-5;.583;2
Eau Claire;6-6;.500;2
Thunder Bay;6-6;.500;3
Waterloo;4-10;.286;6
La Crosse;3-9;.250;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;10-2;.833;--
St. Cloud;9-5;.643;2
Bismarck;7-7;.500;4
Mankato;7-7;.429;44
Minnesota;3-3;.500;4
Minot;2-10;.167;8
Saturday, June 10
Minnesota 19, Bismarck 11
Madison 5, Lakeshore 4
Duluth 9, La Crosse 5
Battle Creek 6, Kalamazoo 3
Thunder Bay 8, St. Cloud 6, 10 innings
Traverse City 14, Fond du Lac 8
Mankato 3, Rochester 0
Willmar 9, Waterloo 0
Eau Claire 11, Minot 6
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Wausau 2
Rockford 9, Kokomo 8
Kenosha 13, Green Bay 10
Sunday, June 11
Bismarck 14, Minnesota 9
Battle Creek 5, Kalamazoo 3
Madison 4, Lakeshore 1
Green Bay 6, Kenosha 2
Willmar 5, Waterloo 0
Duluth 8, La Crosse 2
Thunder Bay 7, St. Cloud 4
Wausau 4, Wisconsin Rapids 1
Rockford 10, Kokomo 1
Traverse City 3, Fond du Lac 1
Mankato 20, Rochester 9
Minot 5, Eau Claire 0
Monday, June 12
Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Thunder Bay
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Eau Claire at Minot
Rochester at Duluth
La Crosse at Waterloo
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Wausau at Green Bay
Traverse City at Rockford
Madison at Fond du Lac
Mankato at Willmar
Tuesday, June 13
Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Thunder Bay
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Fond du Lac at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Traverse City at Rockford
Willmar at Mankato
Rochester at Duluth
La Crosse at Waterloo
Eau Claire at Minot
Green Bay at Wausau
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Wednesday, June 14
Np games scheduled
Thursday, June 15
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Wausau
Kokomo at Green Bay
Kenosha at Fond du Lac
Madison at Lakeshore
Duluth at Eau Claire
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Minot at Mankato
Waterloo at Rochester